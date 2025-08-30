בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Coin to Buy Now: Stellar and Tron Both Bleed Red, Tapzi Emerges as the Dark Horse GameFi Play
Stellar has lost close to 12% in the last week, now trading near $0.39, as consistent outflows and weak buying […] The post Best Coin to Buy Now: Stellar and Tron Both Bleed Red, Tapzi Emerges as the Dark Horse GameFi Play appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
$2.352
-3.05%
PLAY
$0.04326
-19.79%
DARK
$0.000593
-24.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo
2025/08/30 00:59
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Falls, But Holds Above $2.75
The post XRP Price Falls, But Holds Above $2.75 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 29, 2025 at 15:53 // Price The price of XRP (Ripple) has fallen further following a failed upward correction. The cryptocurrency fell from its high of $3.66 to a low of $2.74. XRP long-term analysis: bearish XRP has been forced into a range where bears and bulls are fighting between the price levels of $2.70 and $3.40. However, the price indicator suggests that the cryptocurrency will fall below its current support level of $2.70. A has retraced the candlestick body from July 28 and approached the 50% Fibonacci retracement, as Coinidol.com wrote previously. The retracement predicts that XRP will fall to the level of the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or $1.85. In the meantime, the price of XRP is falling and approaching the lower price area of $2.70. The current price of XRP is $2.88. XRP price indicators analysis The weekly chart shows that the price bars are above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving averages. On both charts, the moving average lines are horizontal, which indicates a sideways trend. Doji candlesticks are forming while the altcoin maintains its rangebound trend. Technical indicators: Key Resistance Levels – $2.80 and $3.00 Key Support Levels – $1.80 and $1.60 What is the next direction for XRP? The cryptocurrency is trading in a narrow range on the 4-hour chart. The altcoin is currently trading in a range between $2.75 and $3.10. Selling pressure has been capped at the current support level of $2.75. To prevent XRP from falling further, the bulls are defending the current support level. However, if the current support is breached, XRP price could suffer a decline. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of…
ALTCOIN
$0.0006123
-12.69%
XRP
$2.7732
-1.26%
COM
$0.017322
-9.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:58
לַחֲלוֹק
Taylor Swift’s Massive Comeback Comes Thanks To Her As-Yet-Unreleased Album
The post Taylor Swift’s Massive Comeback Comes Thanks To Her As-Yet-Unreleased Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift places nine albums on U.K. charts this week, with Folklore, Midnights, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) all returning after her new album reveal. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy After Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl is coming October 3, the internet went crazy. Everybody began talking about the upcoming full-length, and die-hard Swifties headed to streaming sites and platforms like iTunes to consume everything she’s ever released in celebration. Swift’s music gained considerably on charts in the United Kingdom thanks to her several informational reveals, which were spaced out across multiple days. As many of her albums climb in the country, a handful of projects even manage to return in one form or another, making this yet another huge frame for the superstar. Folklore and Midnights Return Together Nine Swift albums appear on the charts in the U.K., and four of them return to at least one ranking. Both Folklore and Midnights reappear on the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales charts. Coincidentally, the titles sit side-by-side, with Folklore winning by just one space. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Sits Just Below 1989 On the Official Albums chart, the ranking of the most consumed full-lengths in the U.K., Swift fills seven spaces. She ups that count from last week, as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) returns to the competitive roster. The reworking of her pop classic 1989 comes back at No. 85, her lowest-ranking win at the moment – and just 14 spaces behind the original 1989. The Tortured Poets Department Becomes a Bestseller Again The only other collection from Swift that bounds back onto…
K
$0.1468
-14.00%
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
PHOTO
$1.4501
-0.47%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Amdax Launches AMBTS with 20 Million Euros for Bitcoin Reserve
TLDR Amdax’s AMBTS Aims to Secure 1% of All Bitcoin for Europe’s Treasury Power €20M Launch: AMBTS Targets 210K BTC to Rival Global Bitcoin Giants AMBTS Sets Bold Bitcoin Reserve Goal, Eyes Euronext Amsterdam Listing Amdax Shifts Gears: From Crypto Services to Bitcoin Treasury Titan Europe’s Bitcoin Vault: AMBTS Begins Massive BTC Buy With €20M [...] The post Amdax Launches AMBTS with 20 Million Euros for Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$109,036.82
-0.06%
TITAN
$0.000000007585
+5.61%
GIANTS
$0.0002419
-1.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:56
לַחֲלוֹק
21Shares Seeks Launch of SEI ETF With Potential Staking Yield for US Investors
The post 21Shares Seeks Launch of SEI ETF With Potential Staking Yield for US Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief 21Shares filed with the SEC for the first SEI ETF tracking the Sei blockchain token with potential staking rewards for additional yield. The application joins a set of altcoin ETF filings as fund managers target smaller digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Canary Capital filed a similar SEI ETF application in May. Asset management firm 21Shares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an exchange-traded fund tracking the Sei blockchain’s native token. The proposed 21Shares SEI ETF would offer investors exposure to SEI while providing the potential for additional yield through staking rewards, according to a registration statement filed Thursday. Following successful launches of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024, fund managers are targeting smaller digital assets, including Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and other altcoins under a crypto-friendly Trump administration. The Trust’s primary objective is “to seek to track the performance of SEI,” with a secondary focus on generating “rewards from staking a portion of the Trust’s SEI,” the filing reads. It’s “highly likely that 21Shares’ SEI ETF would be accepted and would be available along with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs,” Krishnendu Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of A2ZCryptoInvestment, told Decrypt. “21Shares SEI ETF is a step towards broader application towards regulated alt investment (including staking benefits),” he added. Still, 21Shares confirmed it has not yet concluded that staking can be offered under a public trust structure, according to the prospectus. The Trust will use Coinbase Custody Trust Company as its primary custodian for SEI holdings, while Coinbase Inc. will serve as the prime broker for trading activities, according to the filing. The move adds to Canary Capital’s filing of the first SEI ETF application in May, which also shares similar staking objectives. Multiple crypto ETF applications are now in play and face SEC decision deadlines…
SEI
$0.2773
-4.87%
TRUMP
$8.376
-3.08%
TRUST
$0.0006166
+18.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Eric Trump Claims Bitcoin Breaks Financial Barriers for All Classes
TLDR Eric Trump highlighted Bitcoin’s ability to provide equal financial opportunities for all, regardless of wealth or status. Trump emphasized that Bitcoin operates without the advantages traditionally enjoyed by the wealthy in the banking system. He noted that Bitcoin allows people from different parts of the world, including sub-Saharan Africa, to access the same financial [...] The post Eric Trump Claims Bitcoin Breaks Financial Barriers for All Classes appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$8.376
-3.08%
PEOPLE
$0.01808
-5.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:54
לַחֲלוֹק
the tokenization of equity in Paraguay revolutionizes real estate
The post the tokenization of equity in Paraguay revolutionizes real estate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Distribution already underway for the first equity tokens on Polkadot, with 6 million dollars tied to the value of the land of the new Innovation Valley in Asunción, Paraguay: the tokenization of real estate is changing the rules in the Latin American region. What is the real estate tokenization project of Asunción The Innovation Valley of Asunción is a developing district that combines strategic infrastructure – hotels, convention center, university, data center – in the heart of Paraguay’s capital. In 2025, an equity tokenization project will be launched in collaboration with Paradata, Better Use Blockchain, and Polkadot technology (via the Moonbeam parachain). This project allows investors to buy and hold tokenized shares on blockchain, linked to the actual value of the land (estimated at 6 million dollars) and the future revenue streams of the properties. How equity tokens work on Polkadot 130,000 equity tokens will be issued, representing fractional ownership of Innovation Valley. The management of the tokenization and related operations takes place on the Brazilian platform Better Use Blockchain, specifically built for Polkadot and integrated with Moonbeam. According to what reported by Polkadot, the first tranche of these tokens has already been distributed to the founding partners. The tokens will allow tracking, via blockchain, the entire management of profits (profits from hotels, universities, data centers) and periodically distribute dividends to investors directly on enabled wallets. When is the launch scheduled and what chronological phases are set Third quarter 2025: this is the official date for the go-live of the tokenized equity offering, which will be finalized once the integration of global payment gateways and KYC procedures (Know Your Customer, mandatory identity verification for legal and anti-money laundering reasons) is completed. In 2028, the second tranche will be issued, increasing its liquidity and accessibility to new investors as well. This…
REAL
$0.05686
-1.81%
COM
$0.017322
-9.02%
LIVE
$0.02488
+41.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:50
לַחֲלוֹק
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days
A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIB
$0.00001212
-1.94%
TOKEN
$0.01214
-3.95%
SHIBA
$0.000000000551
-3.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily
2025/08/30 00:49
לַחֲלוֹק
U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature
TLDR SEC postpones decision on Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust staking feature. Grayscale seeks to add staking to its Ethereum Trust ETF for enhanced offerings. The decision could impact broader adoption of crypto ETFs in the U.S. market. Grayscale continues to navigate regulatory hurdles despite past setbacks. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to [...] The post U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
TRUST
$0.0006166
+18.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:48
לַחֲלוֹק
Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, Bonk – Huge ROI & Bonuses!
The post Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, Bonk – Huge ROI & Bonuses! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best crypto to invest in 2025! Arctic Pablo Coin offers amazing ROI, staking opportunities, and bonuses. Don’t miss out on this meme coin journey! Certain meme coins have captured the attention of investors looking for the next big opportunity. Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Bonk have become the talk of the town, each offering unique value propositions. However, Arctic Pablo Coin is emerging as the most exciting option, with an adventurous narrative that promises to take investors on a journey of financial growth and discovery. The crypto market has seen Bitcoin’s momentum push past significant resistance levels, adding further fuel to the fire for altcoins like Arctic Pablo, which is currently seeing an explosive presale. As we delve into the details, it’s crucial to focus on why Arctic Pablo Coin stands out in this crowded market. With its highly engaging storyline and unparalleled growth potential, Arctic Pablo is not just another meme coin—it’s an investment opportunity tied to a thrilling adventure. As it travels through different mythical realms, the presale has already raised over $3.66 million, with investors enjoying an potential ROI of over 6,000% from the earliest stages. Arctic Pablo Coin is steadily climbing towards its listing price of $0.008, which could spell big returns for those who join now. If you’re looking for the best crypto to invest in with immediate rewards, Arctic Pablo Coin should be at the top of your list. With a price of $0.00092 at the current stage (38th, CEXPedition PREP), the opportunity to enter at this low entry point is dwindling. Each presale phase is tied to a specific location, which brings both mystery and exclusivity to the journey. Don’t wait—invest in Arctic Pablo Coin now and experience the thrilling ride to massive returns! Arctic Pablo Coin: The Best…
T
$0.01592
-2.51%
RIDE
$0.00099
-7.04%
TOWN
$0.00688
+4.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:48
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge