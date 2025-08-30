the tokenization of equity in Paraguay revolutionizes real estate

Distribution already underway for the first equity tokens on Polkadot, with 6 million dollars tied to the value of the land of the new Innovation Valley in Asunción, Paraguay: the tokenization of real estate is changing the rules in the Latin American region. What is the real estate tokenization project of Asunción The Innovation Valley of Asunción is a developing district that combines strategic infrastructure – hotels, convention center, university, data center – in the heart of Paraguay's capital. In 2025, an equity tokenization project will be launched in collaboration with Paradata, Better Use Blockchain, and Polkadot technology (via the Moonbeam parachain). This project allows investors to buy and hold tokenized shares on blockchain, linked to the actual value of the land (estimated at 6 million dollars) and the future revenue streams of the properties. How equity tokens work on Polkadot 130,000 equity tokens will be issued, representing fractional ownership of Innovation Valley. The management of the tokenization and related operations takes place on the Brazilian platform Better Use Blockchain, specifically built for Polkadot and integrated with Moonbeam. According to what reported by Polkadot, the first tranche of these tokens has already been distributed to the founding partners. The tokens will allow tracking, via blockchain, the entire management of profits (profits from hotels, universities, data centers) and periodically distribute dividends to investors directly on enabled wallets. When is the launch scheduled and what chronological phases are set Third quarter 2025: this is the official date for the go-live of the tokenized equity offering, which will be finalized once the integration of global payment gateways and KYC procedures (Know Your Customer, mandatory identity verification for legal and anti-money laundering reasons) is completed. In 2028, the second tranche will be issued, increasing its liquidity and accessibility to new investors as well. This…