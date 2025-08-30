The Immigrant Workers Who Power Our Food System Face Growing Threats

Farm workers labor in the fields south of Bakersfield, in Kern County, California's breadbasket, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The hard-working folks who power our food and agriculture systems—as farmers, food packers, processors, hospitality workers, and more—often don't get the credit, fair payment, nor societal support they deserve. And this is no accident, especially when these food system workers are immigrants, whether undocumented or documented. Under the Trump-Vance Administration in the United States, work permits for more than 530,000 immigrants, including hundreds of thousands within the food system, are being terminated. Those people are now facing deportation. For some, a work permit in the U.S. is their escape from humanitarian crises or persecution. And even when undocumented immigrants remain in the U.S., they're being demonized in rhetoric and policy here. In July, the Trump-Vance Administration announced they would cut undocumented folks' access to basic healthcare services at clinics that receive federal funding. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump told a TV news show, in talking about immigrants who work in the food system, that "these people do it naturally." Comments and actions like these are, frankly, dehumanizing and racist. Many people consider farm work to be labor that anyone could do, but "that is not true," says Teresa Romero of United Farm Workers. "Farm workers are professional. They understand what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, and how." I'm thinking about all of this as we approach Labor Day in the United States, which is Monday, September 1. Two things are true at the same time. First, our food system would grind to a halt without our immigrant neighbors and friends who work hard to build livelihoods for…