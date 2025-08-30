2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Hyper Might Be 2025’s Best Presale: Almost $13M Raised

Bitcoin Hyper Might Be 2025’s Best Presale: Almost $13M Raised

The post Bitcoin Hyper Might Be 2025’s Best Presale: Almost $13M Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper Might Be 2025’s Best Presale: Almost $13M Raised Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-might-be-2025s-best-presale-as-its-raises-nearly-13m/
B
B$0.67552-6.79%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28949-5.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-9.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:10
לַחֲלוֹק
The Immigrant Workers Who Power Our Food System Face Growing Threats

The Immigrant Workers Who Power Our Food System Face Growing Threats

The post The Immigrant Workers Who Power Our Food System Face Growing Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Farm workers labor in the fields south of Bakersfield, in Kern County, California’s breadbasket, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The hard-working folks who power our food and agriculture systems—as farmers, food packers, processors, hospitality workers, and more—often don’t get the credit, fair payment, nor societal support they deserve. And this is no accident, especially when these food system workers are immigrants, whether undocumented or documented. Under the Trump-Vance Administration in the United States, work permits for more than 530,000 immigrants, including hundreds of thousands within the food system, are being terminated. Those people are now facing deportation. For some, a work permit in the U.S. is their escape from humanitarian crises or persecution. And even when undocumented immigrants remain in the U.S., they’re being demonized in rhetoric and policy here. In July, the Trump-Vance Administration announced they would cut undocumented folks’ access to basic healthcare services at clinics that receive federal funding. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump told a TV news show, in talking about immigrants who work in the food system, that “these people do it naturally.” Comments and actions like these are, frankly, dehumanizing and racist. Many people consider farm work to be labor that anyone could do, but “that is not true,” says Teresa Romero of United Farm Workers. “Farm workers are professional. They understand what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, and how.” I’m thinking about all of this as we approach Labor Day in the United States, which is Monday, September 1. Two things are true at the same time. First, our food system would grind to a halt without our immigrant neighbors and friends who work hard to build livelihoods for…
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.27-3.50%
MemeCore
M$0.79372+20.46%
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:09
לַחֲלוֹק
VivoPower Strengthens Crypto.com Partnership, Offers XRP Incentives

VivoPower Strengthens Crypto.com Partnership, Offers XRP Incentives

TLDR VivoPower has expanded its partnership with Crypto.com to offer shareholders a $100 XRP bonus. Shareholders can qualify for the bonus by signing up on Crypto.com using a special affiliate link. Crypto.com will serve as the official custodian for VivoPower’s XRP assets. The new initiative is part of VivoPower’s strategy to integrate digital assets into [...] The post VivoPower Strengthens Crypto.com Partnership, Offers XRP Incentives appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.7739-1.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-9.02%
Chainlink
LINK$22.67-4.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now

Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now

The post Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When smart money discusses potential next breakout cryptos under $10, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) tops their list every time. Sure, hundreds of tokens promise big returns. Still, we think Little Pepe’s combination of a tiny starting price, a passionate community, and clever token design makes it the best bet among up-and-coming coins. Other cryptos include Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Sui, and Toncoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin Ready to Fly Trading for under $0.0021 right now, Little Pepe has already pulled in over $22 million during its presale. With 35,000 holders and a telegram crew growing to 28,000, the numbers show both strong demand and the viral energy needed for the next price jump. On top of that, the token carries a 0% tax structure, offers staking rewards, and has passed a CertiK audit. We believe Little Pepe has the ideal combination of low initial costs and strategic growth planning to surpass its more expensive competitors. If the current upward trend keeps going, hitting $1 in 2025 feels realistic. The ongoing presale giveaway has already drawn in more than 231,000 people, which shows the buzz is real. Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Dogecoin is still the name that most people think of when they hear “meme coin.” Right now, it’s trading close to $0.21, with a market cap of $31 billion. There are about 150.5 billion DOGE in circulation, and the coin trades $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion every day. The number of Dogecoin wallets has passed 8 million, and we’re seeing more than 1 million new wallets every eight months. Dogecoin remains a safe choice for new and everyday investors, offering significant growth potential. DOGE could climb back to its record $0.74. Sui (SUI): Growing Institutional Trust and Ecosystem Momentum Sui is making headlines again, priced between $3.40 and…
Fly Trade
FLY$0.07308-3.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.83%
SUI
SUI$3.2042-3.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:06
לַחֲלוֹק
This Presale Is Putting SpacePay on the Map as a Crypto Payment Leader

This Presale Is Putting SpacePay on the Map as a Crypto Payment Leader

Ever walked into a store ready to pay with Bitcoin and watched the cashier’s face go blank? You probably ended up pulling out your credit card like everyone else. SpacePay saw this happening everywhere and decided to do something about it. Their platform lets businesses accept crypto through the same card machines they already use, […]
READY
READY$0.00353-0.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.01121-4.99%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00025-16.66%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 01:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Options Traders Pile Into Ethereum With Heavy December 2025 Call Positions

Options Traders Pile Into Ethereum With Heavy December 2025 Call Positions

The post Options Traders Pile Into Ethereum With Heavy December 2025 Call Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s derivatives markets are flashing heightened activity as open interest climbs across futures and options, while liquidations reveal heavy pressure in recent trading sessions. Ethereum Open Interest and Options Activity Hit New Highs as August Comes to a Close Ethereum futures open interest has expanded sharply in recent weeks, climbing to more than $60 billion […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/options-traders-pile-into-ethereum-with-heavy-december-2025-call-positions/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-9.02%
OPEN
OPEN$0.00000001538-17.31%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:04
לַחֲלוֹק
Stellar and Tron Both Bleed Red, Tapzi Emerges as the Dark Horse GameFi Play

Stellar and Tron Both Bleed Red, Tapzi Emerges as the Dark Horse GameFi Play

The post Stellar and Tron Both Bleed Red, Tapzi Emerges as the Dark Horse GameFi Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Stellar (XLM) and Tron (TRX) have come under strong bearish pressure in August 2025, reflecting the wider uncertainty in the crypto market. Stellar has lost close to 12% in the last week, now trading near $0.39, as consistent outflows and weak buying activity weigh heavily on its momentum. Technical indicators like the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remaining below zero and a persistently weak RSI suggest sellers are still in control, limiting the scope for near-term recovery. Tron, meanwhile, has cooled after brushing overbought conditions, slipping to $0.36 with strong resistance at $0.38 and support near $0.30. Both mid-cap assets remain vulnerable to further declines unless broader market sentiment improves or new catalysts emerge. While established altcoins like XLM and TRX consolidate under pressure, investor attention is quietly shifting toward emerging niches in Web3, particularly GameFi, where skill-based ecosystems are gaining ground. Tapzi (TAPZI) has surfaced as a dark horse in this trend, positioning itself as a competitive Web3 gaming platform that moves away from luck-driven tokenomics toward sustainable, skill-focused gameplay. With staking, prize pools, and an expanding roadmap of web and mobile-based multiplayer games, Tapzi is carving out space in a segment that continues to attract both users and developers. Against the backdrop of legacy coins losing steam, such an early-stage project highlights where market participants may be looking next for growth opportunities. Tapzi (TAPZI) Emerges as the Dark Horse in GameFi While established cryptocurrencies such as Stellar and Tron struggle under sustained bearish sentiment, investor focus is gradually moving toward sectors that are less dependent on macro conditions and more driven by user engagement. GameFi, a segment at the intersection of blockchain and competitive gaming, is one such niche where new projects are beginning to capture attention. Tapzi stands out in this context as it attempts to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.351-3.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04326-19.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:03
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Foundation pauses grants to align with strategic goals

Ethereum Foundation pauses grants to align with strategic goals

The post Ethereum Foundation pauses grants to align with strategic goals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has paused new grant applications to its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) as it reconsiders how it funds builders and projects. The pause, announced Aug. 29, comes as the Foundation restructures its approach to ecosystem development and looks to align its grantmaking with longer-term priorities. A detailed roadmap outlining new funding priorities is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. While the open grants channel is temporarily paused, ESP will continue supporting existing grantees and funding public goods. The team also pledged to maintain Office Hours, where builders can receive guidance, feedback, or connections to non-financial resources. Why the Ethereum Foundation is pausing grants The organization said Ethereum’s rapid growth in size and complexity has created pressure to adapt its funding model. Instead of continuing with a system that reacts to grant requests as they come in, the Foundation wants ESP to shift toward proactively backing projects that address strategic needs. This transition will ensure resources are deployed where they can have the most lasting impact on Ethereum’s usability and resilience. It added: “This change will enable us time to redesign in a way that redirects our focus toward strategic initiatives, moving from a reactive model to a more proactive one that also supports the priorities of other EF teams.” Meanwhile, the Foundation emphasized that its values remain unchanged. These include funding open-source infrastructure, research, and developer tools; supporting community initiatives; and strengthening resources that benefit the wider Ethereum network. Since its creation in 2018, ESP has evolved from a simple grants program into a broader initiative providing financial and non-financial backing for Ethereum builders. In 2024 alone, it distributed nearly $3 million across 105 projects, spanning developer tooling, data analytics, education, research, and community events. Some of the past beneficiaries include Commit-Boost, BundleBear, Web3Bridge, ZK Playbook, and…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.0143-4.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206301-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:02
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Liquid Restaking Hits $30 Billion as Validators Move Funds

Ethereum Liquid Restaking Hits $30 Billion as Validators Move Funds

TLDR Ethereum liquid restaking protocols see a $30 billion surge in value locked. Validators withdraw from native staking to explore more profitable DeFi strategies. Leading protocols like EtherFi and Eigenpie capture significant market share. The shift is seen as reallocating capital for better returns, not a market exit. Ethereum liquid restaking protocols have seen tremendous [...] The post Ethereum Liquid Restaking Hits $30 Billion as Validators Move Funds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:02
לַחֲלוֹק
Chainlink Eyes $100 as US Commerce Data Integration Boosts Outlook

Chainlink Eyes $100 as US Commerce Data Integration Boosts Outlook

Chainlink new collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce signals a transformative step for blockchain oracles in global finance.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Brave Newcoin2025/08/30 01:00
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge