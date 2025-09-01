Evanescence’s First Huge Hit Rises To A New Chart Peak

Singer Amy Lee from US rock band Evanescence performs at the main stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images A little more than two decades ago, Evanescence burst onto the rock scene with "Bring Me to Life." That track introduced the Amy Lee-fronted band to the world and became a shockingly successful hard rock smash. The cut crossed over into mainstream pop and remains the Grammy-winning outfit's most successful release to date. More than two decades after "Bring Me to Life" was first brought to life, the smash, a collaboration with Paul McCoy, rises on the Billboard charts and even hits a new all-time peak. "Bring Me to Life" Soars to a New Peak On the Billboard Global 200, the chart company's ranking of the most consumed songs in the entire world, "Bring Me to Life" improves by 11 spaces. This frame, the hard rock classic shoots from No. 157 to No. 146. That now stands as the single's all-time peak position on the competitive roster. Evanescence's Only Global Hit Evanescence has only ever scored one hit on the Billboard Global 200, as the chart was introduced in 2020, years after the band's introduction and most successful period. As "Bring Me to Life" climbs and establishes its new peak position, both Evanescence and featured vocalist McCoy also rise higher than ever before in their careers. "Bring Me to Life" Returns to the Top 10 "Bring Me to Life" also ascends on two…