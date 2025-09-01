2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
OpenAI mulls $500B Stargate expansion in India-based gigawatt-scale data center

OpenAI mulls $500B Stargate expansion in India-based gigawatt-scale data center

According to a Bloomberg post, OpenAI is exploring plans to launch at least one gigawatt-scale data center in India.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 22:13
Japan Post Bank to Roll Out Yen-Backed Digital Currency in 2026

Japan Post Bank to Roll Out Yen-Backed Digital Currency in 2026

TLDR: Japan Post Bank to launch yen-backed DCJPY in FY2026, unlocking access to tokenized assets. The ¥190 trillion deposit base could be mobilized through blockchain settlement. DCJPY will run on a permissioned blockchain, ensuring compliance and security. The tokenization market is projected to expand to $18.9 trillion by 2033. Japan Post Bank will introduce a [...] The post Japan Post Bank to Roll Out Yen-Backed Digital Currency in 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BANK
BANK$0.06007-26.11%
Blockonomi2025/09/01 22:13
Những Meme Coin Nên Mua Ngay – Dự Án Đang Gây Sốt Trong Giai Đoạn Presale

Những Meme Coin Nên Mua Ngay – Dự Án Đang Gây Sốt Trong Giai Đoạn Presale

Những tuần gần đây thị trường crypto khá biến động, xóa đi động lực của nhiều tài sản lớn. Tuy vậy, trong bối cảnh bất ổn này, meme coin và altcoin lại tiếp tục ghi nhận sức hút mạnh mẽ. Khi sự thống trị của Bitcoin suy yếu, những cái tên như Dogecoin và Shiba […]
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.0006117-12.78%
SHIBA
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
MEME
MEME$0.002516-10.68%
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 22:13
South Korean Retail Investors Sell $657M Tesla Stock as Crypto Demand Rises

South Korean Retail Investors Sell $657M Tesla Stock as Crypto Demand Rises

TLDR South Korean retail investors sold $657M Tesla stock in August, the biggest since 2023. Bitmine Immersion Technologies drew $253M inflows as a proxy for Ether exposure. Tesla remains top foreign stock in Korea with $21.9B still held by retail traders. Leveraged Tesla ETF TSLL saw $554M outflow in August, the largest since early 2024. [...] The post South Korean Retail Investors Sell $657M Tesla Stock as Crypto Demand Rises appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP
TOP$0.000096--%
Coincentral2025/09/01 22:12
Latest Solana Upgrade Alpenglow Protocol Set to Pass Voting Phase

Latest Solana Upgrade Alpenglow Protocol Set to Pass Voting Phase

The post Latest Solana Upgrade Alpenglow Protocol Set to Pass Voting Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: 99.6% Have Already Voted for the Solana Upgrade, Alpenglow Protocol The consensus protocol was unveiled by Solana development firm Anza in May. The primary goal is to bring down transaction finality from the current 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds. The latest Solana upgrade, the Alpenglow proposal, has received 99% of votes with only two days remaining to complete the voting phase. The proposal seeks to reduce blockchain transaction finality to approximately 150 milliseconds. 99% Have Already Voted for the Solana Upgrade, Alpenglow Protocol 99.6% of Solana’s ecosystem members have voted to pass the new Solana Upgrade. Alpenglow protoco is being described as the most significant protocol upgrade in the history of Solana. The consensus protocol was unveiled by Solana development firm Anza in May. It’s primary goal is to bring down transaction finality from the current 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds. This improvement is significant and 100x effective. It is aimed to place Solana’s transaction speeds at the same level as Google’s search speeds. Governance and voting for the Alpenglow protocol kicked off on August 21 and should end by September 2. As per data by Solanabeach.io, the poll closes at epoch 842. The required quorum of votes to take the consensus protocol to the next phase is 33%. In fact, it has already been reached. If ecosystem members continue with similar momentum until the voting phase closes, there is no denying the Solana upgrade will be activated. What is the Alpenglow Consensus Protocol? The Alpenglow consensus protocol is a significant network overhaul. It aims to replace Solana’s core consensus protocol The Proof of History. Instead a modern blockchain architecture whose performance, simplicity, and resilience are on par with that of major internet infrastructure, such as Google could take over. The transition to a new consensus protocol is…
COM
COM$0.017321-9.04%
CORE
CORE$0.4288-3.61%
IO
IO$0.552-4.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:12
High-Risk Bitcoin Gamble: $1M BTC Short With 20x Leverage Turns Sour

High-Risk Bitcoin Gamble: $1M BTC Short With 20x Leverage Turns Sour

A big-bet Bitcoin investor has attracted attention after putting down $1 million in USDC in the HyperLiquid and acquiring a huge short position in Bitcoin.
BTC
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
USDC
USDC$1+0.01%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 22:10
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Europe's Collapse Amid Bond Market Stress—Pushes for Gold, Silver, BTC

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Europe’s Collapse Amid Bond Market Stress—Pushes for Gold, Silver, BTC

Bitcoin, Silver, and Gold have been labelled as safe havens by Robert Kiyosaki, as Japan and China are dumping US bonds. He suggested that if Europe’s financial slide continues, it might ignite social turmoil, with France leading a potential revolt. Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again sounded the alarm [...]]]>
BTC
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
BOND
BOND$0.1663-5.61%
SAFE
SAFE$0.4199-4.50%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/01 22:09
Evanescence's First Huge Hit Rises To A New Chart Peak

Evanescence’s First Huge Hit Rises To A New Chart Peak

The post Evanescence’s First Huge Hit Rises To A New Chart Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” rises to a new high of No. 146 on the Billboard Global 200, more than 20 years after its release. Singer Amy Lee from US rock band Evanescence performs at the main stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images A little more than two decades ago, Evanescence burst onto the rock scene with “Bring Me to Life.” That track introduced the Amy Lee-fronted band to the world and became a shockingly successful hard rock smash. The cut crossed over into mainstream pop and remains the Grammy-winning outfit’s most successful release to date. More than two decades after “Bring Me to Life” was first brought to life, the smash, a collaboration with Paul McCoy, rises on the Billboard charts and even hits a new all-time peak. “Bring Me to Life” Soars to a New Peak On the Billboard Global 200, the chart company’s ranking of the most consumed songs in the entire world, “Bring Me to Life” improves by 11 spaces. This frame, the hard rock classic shoots from No. 157 to No. 146. That now stands as the single’s all-time peak position on the competitive roster. Evanescence’s Only Global Hit Evanescence has only ever scored one hit on the Billboard Global 200, as the chart was introduced in 2020, years after the band’s introduction and most successful period. As “Bring Me to Life” climbs and establishes its new peak position, both Evanescence and featured vocalist McCoy also rise higher than ever before in their careers. “Bring Me to Life” Returns to the Top 10 “Bring Me to Life” also ascends on two…
PHOTO
PHOTO$1.4501-1.34%
RISE
RISE$0.0121-10.89%
MORE
MORE$0.09799-2.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:09
Strategy Set for S&P 500 Inclusion with Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy Set for S&P 500 Inclusion with Bitcoin Holdings

The post Strategy Set for S&P 500 Inclusion with Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Strategy holds 632,457 BTC with 25.4% BTC yield YTD. Record Q2 profits: $14B operating, $10B net income. S&P 500 inclusion could mark a Bitcoin market milestone. Strategy Nears Historic S&P 500 Inclusion as Bitcoin Soars Strategy, known for its Bitcoin accumulation approach, has officially met all criteria for potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index. According to CoinDesk, citing S&P Dow Jones Indices, the committee’s decision could arrive as early as September. Record-Breaking Q2 Performance In Q2 2025, Strategy reported one of its strongest results ever: $14 billion in operating profit $10 billion in net income, corresponding to $32.6 per share (diluted EPS) $114.5 million in revenue, up 2.7% year-over-year, with subscription revenue surging nearly 70% Management also raised its 2025 guidance: $34 billion in operating income, $24 billion in net income, and $80 per share EPS, assuming Bitcoin hits $150,000 by year-end. Bitcoin Holdings Drive Growth As of September 1, Strategy held 632,457 BTC on its balance sheet and posted a BTC yield of 25.4% year-to-date. New fair value accounting standards, introduced in January 2025, allowed the company to recognize unrealized gains from digital assets, a key factor in its sharp growth as Bitcoin traded above $100,000 in Q2. S&P 500 Inclusion: A Landmark Moment Strategy already meets all formal requirements for S&P 500 inclusion: Listing in the USA Market capitalization well above $8.2 billion Average daily trading volume over 250,000 shares More than 50% of shares in free float Positive financial results for the last quarter and trailing 12 months The earliest window for inclusion is the September rebalancing. An announcement is expected on September 5, with changes taking effect on September 19. If approved, Strategy would become the first Bitcoin-backed company in the S&P 500—a milestone for digital assets in traditional markets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10821/strategy-could-become-first-bitcoin-backed-s-and-p-500-company
BTC
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
MORE
MORE$0.09799-2.98%
EFFECT
EFFECT$0.00608-0.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:08
BRC20 Enables EVM-Style Smart Contracts With 'BRC2.0'

BRC20 Enables EVM-Style Smart Contracts With ‘BRC2.0’

The post BRC20 Enables EVM-Style Smart Contracts With ‘BRC2.0’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin token protocol BRC20 has taken a step toward enabling Ethereum-style smart contracts. The Bitcoin token protocol has integrated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into its core logic as of Bitcoin block 912,690, according to an announcement shared with CoinDesk on Monday. BRC20 is a token standard for issuing fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Ordinals protocol, which allows data to be inscribed on individual satoshis (the smallest denomination of BTC, equivalent to one hundred millionth of a bitcoin). EVM is the operating system on Ethereum that allows the execution of smart contracts, making tokens programmable and removing the need for centralized governance. The upgrade, dubbed BRC2.0, was executed by Ordinals developer Best in Slot alongside BRC20’s pseudonymous creator Domo. “Bitcoin meta-protocols like Ordinals, Runes and BRC20 run on indexers, which function like simple calculators. We upgraded this ‘calculator-style’ indexer with EVM, making BRC20 Turing complete,” Best in Slot CEO Eril Binari Ezerel said in the announcement. The advent of the Ordinals protocol at the start of 2023 provided much of the impetus for subsequent developments of greater utility on Bitcoin, such as allowing smart contract capabilities akin to those inherent to Ethereum and other networks. “The holy grail is combining the two gold standards: Bitcoin as the most decentralized and secure network, and the EVM as the most proven virtual machine,” Domo said. “The aim is to give users the Ethereum experience of composability and programmability, but secured by Bitcoin.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/01/bitcoin-token-protocol-brc20-enables-evm-style-smart-contracts-with-brc2-0
BTC
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01214-4.03%
COM
COM$0.017321-9.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:07
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge