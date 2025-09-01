Strategy Set for S&P 500 Inclusion with Bitcoin Holdings
Quick Highlights Strategy holds 632,457 BTC with 25.4% BTC yield YTD. Record Q2 profits: $14B operating, $10B net income. S&P 500 inclusion could mark a Bitcoin market milestone. Strategy Nears Historic S&P 500 Inclusion as Bitcoin Soars Strategy, known for its Bitcoin accumulation approach, has officially met all criteria for potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index. According to CoinDesk, citing S&P Dow Jones Indices, the committee's decision could arrive as early as September. Record-Breaking Q2 Performance In Q2 2025, Strategy reported one of its strongest results ever: $14 billion in operating profit $10 billion in net income, corresponding to $32.6 per share (diluted EPS) $114.5 million in revenue, up 2.7% year-over-year, with subscription revenue surging nearly 70% Management also raised its 2025 guidance: $34 billion in operating income, $24 billion in net income, and $80 per share EPS, assuming Bitcoin hits $150,000 by year-end. Bitcoin Holdings Drive Growth As of September 1, Strategy held 632,457 BTC on its balance sheet and posted a BTC yield of 25.4% year-to-date. New fair value accounting standards, introduced in January 2025, allowed the company to recognize unrealized gains from digital assets, a key factor in its sharp growth as Bitcoin traded above $100,000 in Q2. S&P 500 Inclusion: A Landmark Moment Strategy already meets all formal requirements for S&P 500 inclusion: Listing in the USA Market capitalization well above $8.2 billion Average daily trading volume over 250,000 shares More than 50% of shares in free float Positive financial results for the last quarter and trailing 12 months The earliest window for inclusion is the September rebalancing. An announcement is expected on September 5, with changes taking effect on September 19. If approved, Strategy would become the first Bitcoin-backed company in the S&P 500—a milestone for digital assets in traditional markets.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:08