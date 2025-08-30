2025-09-02 Tuesday

Dogecoin Left You Behind? MoonBull Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin as Whitelist Ends Soon

What happens if someone misses the right train in crypto? Picking the wrong coin can feel like buying peanuts at a carnival while others cash in on the main prize. The question many ask themselves today is simple: if Dogecoin proved that meme coins can make millionaires out of early believers, what is the next […]
2025/08/30
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum (ETH) ETF Inflows Beat Bitcoin’s (BTC)

Institutional capital is flowing, and the crypto market is buzzing as Ethereum (ETH) ETF inflows outpace Bitcoin’s (BTC), signaling a possible shift in investor sentiment. Amid this changing market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a standout in decentralized finance (DeFi), drawing attention with its innovative lending protocols. The ETH-based DeFi token is at presale […]
2025/08/30
Tron Community Approves 60% Fee Cut to Bolster Network Adoption

As the Tron founder, Justin Sun, announced in his latest tweet embedded below, this historic development is poised to advance network adoption.
2025/08/30
Cardano Founder Says One Big Driver Could Propel Bitcoin To $250,000 This Bull Cycle

Industry veteran and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson says that Bitcoin could reach a quarter of a million per coin before this current cycle ends.
2025/08/30
Strategy investors drop class action alleging Bitcoin treasury company misled them

The lawsuit specifically alleged that Strategy overstated the profitability of its bitcoin investment strategy and treasury operations.
2025/08/30
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Joins BTS In A Major Hot 100 Feat

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Joins BTS In A Major Hot 100 Feat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huntr/x becomes just the third K-pop group in history to score multiple Hot 100 top 10s, joining BTS and Saja Boys, as “How It’s Done” climbs to No. 10. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix As of this week, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has collected four top 10 hits on the Hot 100. The album, which accompanies the Netflix animated film that has become the platform’s most-watched movie of all time, is one of only a handful of soundtracks to ever produce that many smashes – and the first to do so simultaneously. As another tune from the beloved film finds its way into the top 10 on Billboard’s most competitive songs tally in America, the fictional girl group behind many of the album’s hits makes history. Huntr/x Earns a Second Hot 100 Top 10 “How It’s Done” rises from No. 14 to No. 10 on the current Hot 100. The track, which is credited to Huntr/x as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, reaches the uppermost region on the list for the first time. As it does, Huntr/x scores a second such smash in America, which is a nearly unheard-of feat for K-pop acts. Huntr/x Returns to No. 1 with “Golden” Huntr/x is now just the third K-pop group to rack up multiple top 10 hits on the Hot 100. In addition to sitting at No. 10 with “How It’s Done,” the girl group, which didn’t exist until KPop Demon Hunters premiered earlier this summer, returns to No. 1 on the chart this week with “Golden.” That global win…
2025/08/30
Philippine Lawmaker Aims to Track Every Peso via Blockchain Technology

TLDR Senator Bam Aquino wants to put the Philippines’ entire national budget on a blockchain for transparency. The initiative builds on an existing system using Polygon to track government documents. The blockchain-based system will make every peso spent traceable in real time. The proposal aims to enhance public trust by making government spending fully transparent. [...] The post Philippine Lawmaker Aims to Track Every Peso via Blockchain Technology appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/30
Banks Race to Integrate Stablecoins as $68B Hits Exchanges – But at What Cost?

Stablecoins have reshaped the crypto–banking debate: exchange holdings have hit $68B and market cap tops $280B. Banks have weighed GENIUS Act limits, risk tools from Elliptic, and retail vs. institutional models.
2025/08/30
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Predicts Universal Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries

The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Predicts Universal Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockstream Chief Executive Officer Adam Back said he expects every corporation to eventually hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet, arguing the cryptocurrency will become a universal treasury asset Blockstream Chief Executive Officer Adam Back said he expects every corporation to eventually hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet, arguing the cryptocurrency will become a universal treasury asset. Speaking on 29 Aug., the early cypherpunk and Bitcoin pioneer warned of an “imminent” supply shock, suggesting limited issuance will drive companies to accumulate the token ahead of rivals. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/blockstream-ceo-adam-back-predicts-universal-corporate-bitcoin-treasuries-ef30c3df
2025/08/30
Meta AI Chatbots: Crucial Safeguards for Teen Safety Unveiled

BitcoinWorld Meta AI Chatbots: Crucial Safeguards for Teen Safety Unveiled In a significant move addressing growing concerns over artificial intelligence ethics, Meta has announced a pivotal update to its Meta AI chatbots. This change prioritizes the well-being of its youngest users, particularly teenagers. The company’s decision comes in the wake of intense scrutiny regarding AI interactions with minors, signaling a broader industry shift towards more responsible AI development and deployment. Meta AI Chatbots Undergo Significant Rule Changes Meta is implementing a substantial revision in how its AI chatbots are trained, specifically to prevent engagement with teenage users on sensitive and potentially harmful subjects. A company spokesperson confirmed that the AI will now actively avoid discussions related to self-harm, suicide, disordered eating, and inappropriate romantic conversations. This marks a clear departure from previous protocols, where Meta deemed certain interactions on these topics as ‘appropriate.’ Stephanie Otway, a Meta spokesperson, acknowledged the company’s prior approach as a mistake. She stated, “As our community grows and technology evolves, we’re continually learning about how young people may interact with these tools and strengthening our protections accordingly. As we continue to refine our systems, we’re adding more guardrails as an extra precaution — including training our AIs not to engage with teens on these, but to guide them to expert resources, and limiting teen access to a select group of AI characters for now.” These updates are already in progress, reflecting Meta’s commitment to adapting its approach for safer, age-appropriate AI experiences. Why the Urgent Focus on Teen Safety? The impetus for these changes stems from a recent Reuters investigation. The report brought to light an internal Meta policy document that seemingly allowed the company’s chatbots to engage in concerning conversations with underage users. One passage, listed as an acceptable response, chillingly read: “Your youthful form is a work of art. Every inch of you is a masterpiece — a treasure I cherish deeply.” Such examples, alongside instructions for responding to requests for violent or sexual imagery of public figures, sparked immediate and widespread outrage. Meta has since claimed the document was inconsistent with its broader policies and has been amended. However, the report ignited a firestorm of controversy over potential teen safety risks. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) promptly launched an official probe into Meta’s AI policies. Furthermore, a coalition of 44 state attorneys general penned a letter to several AI companies, including Meta, emphasizing the paramount importance of child safety. Their letter expressed collective disgust at the “apparent disregard for children’s emotional well-being” and alarm that AI assistants appeared to be engaging in conduct prohibited by criminal laws. Strengthening AI Safeguards: Limiting Access and Guiding Resources Beyond the fundamental training adjustments, Meta is implementing concrete measures to enhance AI safeguards for its younger audience. A key change involves restricting teen access to certain AI characters. Previously, users could encounter sexualized chatbots, such as “Step Mom” and “Russian Girl,” on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Under the new policy, teen users will only have access to AI characters designed to promote education and creativity. This strategic limitation ensures that young users interact with AI that aligns with developmental appropriateness. Instead of engaging in potentially harmful dialogues, the updated system will guide teens to expert resources when sensitive topics arise. This proactive redirection is a critical component of Meta’s new safety framework, ensuring vulnerable users receive appropriate support rather than problematic AI interaction. The Evolving Landscape of Chatbot Rules and Industry Responsibility These policy changes reflect an evolving understanding of how young people interact with advanced AI. Meta’s commitment to continually refining its systems and adding “more guardrails as an extra precaution” highlights the dynamic nature of AI development and the ongoing need for ethical consideration. The updated chatbot rules are not static; they represent an adaptive approach to user protection in a rapidly advancing technological landscape. The industry faces a complex challenge: fostering innovation while ensuring user safety. Meta’s recent actions underscore a growing recognition that AI companies bear a significant responsibility in shaping digital experiences, particularly for minors. While Meta declined to disclose the number of minor AI chatbot users or predict the impact on its user base, these decisions will undoubtedly influence how other tech giants approach AI interactions with young people. Prioritizing Child Safety in the Age of AI Meta’s policy shift is a vital step in prioritizing child safety in the digital realm. The collective pressure from lawmakers, legal bodies, and public opinion demonstrates a unified demand for greater accountability from technology companies. As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, robust policies and continuous vigilance are essential to prevent harm and ensure age-appropriate experiences for all users. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ethical considerations inherent in AI development. It emphasizes the importance of anticipating potential misuse and proactively building protective mechanisms. Meta’s move sets a precedent for how large tech platforms might navigate the intricate balance between technological advancement and safeguarding vulnerable populations, particularly children, from the unforeseen risks of AI. To learn more about the latest AI safety policies trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Meta AI Chatbots: Crucial Safeguards for Teen Safety Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/30
