2025-09-02 Tuesday

US tightens China chip curbs, pulls Samsung and SK Hynix approvals

The United States has moved to tighten chip rules in China, cancelling approvals that had let Samsung and SK Hynix obtain U.S. chipmaking gear for their China operations, according to a notice in the Federal Register. In 2022, the Commerce Department set broad export limits on U.S. chip equipment but granted carve-outs for some firms. […]
2025/08/30
Best Meme Coins to Buy That Can Turn $1,000 into $1 Million

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
2025/08/30
3 Altcoins Show Declining Exchange Reserves in the Final Week of August

The post 3 Altcoins Show Declining Exchange Reserves in the Final Week of August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors strongly accumulated several altcoins during the last week of August. They withdrew assets from exchanges, leading to a significant decline in reserves. As altcoin season becomes more selective, exchange reserve data may offer useful insights for investors restructuring portfolios for the year’s final quarter. 1. Chainlink (LINK) Santiment data shows Chainlink’s (LINK) exchange reserves fell to a one-year low in the last week of August. About 186.6 million LINK remain on exchanges, down from 212 million in July. This means more than 25 million LINK have been withdrawn in just over a month. LINK Supply on Exchanges. Source: Santiment. The launch of Chainlink Reserve in early August boosted investor sentiment. As of August 28, Chainlink Reserve held 193,076 LINK tokens. By the end of August, Chainlink announced a partnership with the US Department of Commerce, which will bring macroeconomic data such as GDP and the PCE Index on-chain, further strengthening accumulation momentum. Recent charts illustrate a notable shift over the past two months. Previously, LINK reserves on exchanges increased along with price rises, indicating selling pressure. However, in recent weeks, LINK’s price has climbed while reserves have decreased, signaling ongoing optimism. 2. Numeraire (NMR) CoinMarketCap data shows NMR surged 120% in the last week of August, with 24-hour trading volume jumping from $460 million to over $1 billion. This sharp rise signals renewed investor interest. Santiment data indicates that NMR’s exchange reserves had steadily increased for years, creating selling pressure that drove its price down from above $70 to below $7. However, NMR’s exchange reserves dropped by the last week of August to 1.61 million, meaning about 350,000 tokens were withdrawn compared with highs earlier this year. Although the reduction was not massive, it marked a significant turning point that could signal an upcoming accumulation outside exchanges. NMR Supply on…
2025/08/30
DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/30
Pepeto emerges as the memecoin to watch in 2025

Pepeto’s presale buzz, zero fees, and audited security could offer bigger gains in 2025. #partnercontent
2025/08/30
No, Gavin Newsom, Has Not ‘Opposed All Efforts To Raise Taxes’

The post No, Gavin Newsom, Has Not ‘Opposed All Efforts To Raise Taxes’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference with Texas lawmakers at the Governor’s Mansion on July 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with Texas lawmakers to push back on Texas’s redistricting maneuver that aims to tilt the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections and on how California plans to respond. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images As California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) builds his national profile in advance of a 2028 presidential bid, successfully so according to recent polling, he is aided by a state press corps that glosses over some of the less appealing aspects of his record. Take the Sacramento Bee, which reported on August 27 that “Gov. Gavin Newsom has opposed all efforts to raise taxes during his tenure.” That statement provides the former San Francisco Mayor and current California Governor with the sort of moderate sheen he’ll need to appeal to a national electorate. The only problem is it’s not true. Gov. Newsom has opposed all of the wealth tax bills filed during his tenure as governor. However, Newsom has not, as the Sacramento Bee reported, “opposed all efforts to raise taxes during his tenure.” In fact, Gavin Newsom was one of only two governors to impose a tax hike in 2020. In the summer of 2020, during the height of the state-imposed lockdowns, Governor Newsom and California legislators approved AB 85, which raised taxes on businesses by $9.2 billion over three years by suspending net operating loss deductions and limiting business tax credits to $5 million per year. That tax hike on California employers, which Newsom signed in June of 2020, was made retroactive to the start of the year. Aside from Gavin Newsom, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) was the…
2025/08/30
Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now, With Bitcoin Hyper and BlackDog Also in Play

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale surges past $6.1M with 6,000+ buyers. Offering daily rewards, Visa integration, and $1+ targets, it’s seen as the best altcoin now.
2025/08/30
BullZilla Presale Heats Up as Popcat and Cheems Join the Surge

The post BullZilla Presale Heats Up as Popcat and Cheems Join the Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the best crypto presales now as BullZilla’s launch excites early buyers, while Popcat and Cheems surge on meme coin charts. Every bull cycle in crypto has its defining moment. It might be the year when an overlooked token rockets from obscurity, or when a presale project writes its name into the history books of digital assets. In 2025, that moment appears to be arriving, powered not by large-cap stalwarts, but by a trio of meme-born champions: BullZilla, Popcat, and Cheems. Across the market, early buyers are searching for the best crypto presales now, and it is easy to see why. Popcat and Cheems have demonstrated the raw power of community-driven tokens by posting measurable gains within hours, while the BullZilla Presale is making headlines for its structured model, beginning at just $0.00000575. Even more exciting, the BullZilla presale is going live in just a few hours, giving investors a narrow window to secure tokens at the ground-floor entry price. Together, these projects represent three distinct entry points into the best crypto presales now, each with unique appeal, risk, and growth potential. BullZilla: The Zilla Launch Sequence and the Power of Anticipation BullZilla ($BZIL) presale start has already ignited investor frenzy. Unlike other new meme coin launches that appear overnight, BullZilla uses The Zilla Launch Sequence, a four-phase rollout engineered for long-term momentum. Analysts argue this makes BullZilla not just another coin but one of the must-buy crypto presales of the year. Phase I: The Concept Emerges In Q2 2025, the BullZilla concept was born. A dedicated team of developers, designers, and meme strategists came together to create what they believe could be the next cultural and financial phenomenon. A teaser website introduced the lore of BullZilla, and smart contracts underwent testing and auditing to ensure security and…
2025/08/30
SHIB Burns Surge 1,309% as Community Battles Price Decline

The post SHIB Burns Surge 1,309% as Community Battles Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights SHIB token burns jumped 1,309% in 24 hours with nearly 3 million tokens sent to dead wallets, but weekly burns dropped 81% overall. The token fell 12% on Monday and has since recovered 6.74% to trade at $0.00001265. The SHIB team told the community, “We’re down, not done,” while anonymous whales continue burning large amounts of tokens. Shiba Inu token burns experienced a massive 1,309% increase recently. Anonymous investors sent 2,944,722 SHIB tokens to unspendable wallet addresses during this period. The meme coin booms show a new community push to lower the supply of the meme coin in circulation. The Shibburn data aggregator tracked the high growth rate of burning activity. The system tracks tokens that have been permanently out of circulation due to moving to dead-end wallets. No one can reverse or recover such transactions. Two significant burn transactions dominated the daily activity. The biggest single burn eliminated 1,694,200 SHIB tokens. A second major transaction lost 1,076,047 tokens. The two transfers were made anonymously without the identities of the wallet owners. The dramatic daily increase contrasts sharply with weekly performance metrics. Burns fell by 81.45% in the seven days, even though the absolute numbers were higher. The weekly burn was 11,735,561 tokens as compared to the daily burn of 2,944,722 tokens. Token Burns Drive Supply Reduction Strategy The burn mechanism of Shiba Inu is the main tool for decreasing the total supply. Every burnt token permanently leaves the market, and it cannot be returned to the market. The deflationary strategy will help to enhance scarcity and possibly price stability. The community-driven initiative relies on voluntary participation from token holders. The investors opt to give up their holdings by sending them to unreachable addresses. These burn activities are not mandated or controlled by a central body. Burn rates…
2025/08/30
Fed Turmoil Impacts Cryptocurrency Valuations

The post Fed Turmoil Impacts Cryptocurrency Valuations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a volatile period for financial markets, climbing bond yields are contributing to a downturn in stock markets, which has subsequently led to a depreciation in cryptocurrency values. The release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index met predictions, indicating a potential rise. Continue Reading:Fed Turmoil Impacts Cryptocurrency Valuations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-turmoil-impacts-cryptocurrency-valuations
2025/08/30
