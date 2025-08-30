בורסת MEXC
Pi Coin down 90%, Algorand adds payroll tools, but $4.4M whale entry puts BlockDAG in focus
Pi Coin sinks 90% to $0.33 as $170M token unlock looms, sparking investor concerns. Algorand gains traction via payroll integration, with price targets of $3–$5 ahead. BlockDAG secures $4.4M whale backing, hits 3M app users, and raises $386M in presale. Price action tells one story, but traction tells another. Pi Coin has fallen to a […] The post Pi Coin down 90%, Algorand adds payroll tools, but $4.4M whale entry puts BlockDAG in focus appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/08/30 01:55
Lifetime Peak — Stablecoin Market Explodes Past $280B as Ethena’s USDe Rockets Past $12B
The post Lifetime Peak — Stablecoin Market Explodes Past $280B as Ethena’s USDe Rockets Past $12B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to metrics, the stablecoin economy has crossed the $280 billion range for the first time in history. Stablecoins Shatter Historic $280B Milestone With $3 Billion Added Overnight Defillama.com stats show the total stablecoin market cap now sits at $283.31 billion, climbing $6.99 billion (+2.53%) over the past week, and $3 billion of that was […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lifetime-peak-stablecoin-market-explodes-past-280b-as-ethenas-usde-rockets-past-12b/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:52
Will Vasiliy Lomachenko Be A Boxing Hall Of Famer?
The post Will Vasiliy Lomachenko Be A Boxing Hall Of Famer? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko (black trunks) trades punches with Richard Commey (blue trunks) during their WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Title fight at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images For a span of three years, from 2016-2019, Vasiliy Lomachenko was the most intriguing (and perhaps most exciting) boxer in the entire sport. He made four opponents in a row quit during the middle of their matches. His footwork and technical talent were extraordinary. He started his professional career at the age of 25, but it only took him three fights to win a world title. Less than a dozen fights into his career, it appeared Lomachenko was well on his way to an eventual Boxing Hall of Fame induction. Lomachenko was a phenomenon. But ultimately, his pro career didn’t last as long as the boxing community might have liked. After 21 pro bouts and world titles in three weight classes, Lomachenko earlier this summer announced he was retiring from the sport. “I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory,” Lomachenko said in his announcement. As a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2016, I’ve been honored to have voted for the Hall of Fame for the past eight years. If Lomachenko is done fighting for good, he’d have to wait three years before the HOF could put him on the ballot. When he makes the ballot, he would need to be among the top-three vote-getters from that year (or be selected on more than 80% of the ballots). Today, let’s talk about Lomachenko’s chances of earning entry into the HOF. Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Best…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:51
Cøbra warns that Knots could threaten Core’s reference status
The post Cøbra warns that Knots could threaten Core’s reference status appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cøbra, a long-standing maintainer of Bitcoin.org, says Knots could replace Core as the Bitcoin network’s reference software for node operation. This surprising warning from one of Bitcoin’s most loyal supporters highlights this year’s escalating tension over arbitrary data storage. Earlier this year, most of the senior developers who work on Bitcoin Core decided to schedule a major change to OP_RETURN, a popular Bitcoin scripting tool for storing arbitrary data on the blockchain, for October 2025. If nodes update their software to Bitcoin Core version 30 from the current version 29, new defaults in Core software will accept and relay massive quantities of data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC). In the view of Core developers, increasing OP_RETURN’s datacarrier limit modernizes and harmonizes the data storage role of mempools with the consensus rules of Bitcoin’s ledger. In the view of Knots, a dissident fork of Core software, nodes should filter out most arbitrary data by default and deter such use of Bitcoin’s valuable blockspace. Reference client status in jeopardy Bitcoin Core has been the reference client for nodes for more than a decade. The term reference client refers to a neutral, canonical model of software with clear code and robust security that serves as a correctness benchmark for alternative implementations. Reference clients, as opposed to consumer software packages, emphasize clarity and correctness, not commercial competitiveness or customer-requested features. Tension between Core and Knots continues to rise after an emotional disagreement yesterday between anti-Knots PortlandHodl and pro-Knots BitcoinMechanic. Despite not conducting an attack on Knots, PortlandHodl apologized to BitcoinMechanic after a recording of him describing a hypothetical denial of service on Knots nodes went viral. BitcoinMechanic mostly declined his apology. The two camps continue to become more entrenched in their views about accommodating data unrelated to the on-chain movement of BTC. Bitcoin Core is in a very very dangerous…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:50
William Byron Enters Nascar Playoffs As A Championship-Caliber Racer
The post William Byron Enters Nascar Playoffs As A Championship-Caliber Racer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet, looks on during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 23, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is fresh off capturing the Nascar Cup Series’ regular season championship, locking in 15 extra playoff points before his seventh straight postseason run. “It’s a testament to our consistency throughout the year and how we could evolve as a team,” Byron said. “In the past, it was hard to be consistent throughout the year.” Byron believes this is his best chance yet to capture a Nascar Cup Series championship. However, he is taking a different approach compared to his competitors. “It’s one step at a time,” Byron said. “We need momentum as we get going. We’ve been building good notes throughout the year and perfecting the little details. “The perspective of previous years helps. But at the same time, nothing is guaranteed.” Byron kicked off the 2025 season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory. He went winless through Iowa in early August. But unlike seasons’ past, Byron is a model for consistency in 2025. His 13.9 average finish with nine top fives and 13 top 10s is near the top of the series. But most of all, he leads the Cup Series with 915 laps led, including a record 243 straight laps led at Darlington in May. That helps boost his confidence, as Darlington hosts the playoff opener this weekend. “[The Iowa win] is recent enough where it still feels fresh,” Byron said. “It’s a recent win we can draw back on and be proud of.” Byron believes his greatest competition this year has been narrowed down to a handful of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:45
How $2K in BlockchainFX Could Multiply Into $95K in the Best Crypto Presale of 2025
BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale at $0.021 nears sellout with 6,650+ buyers. $2K could turn into $95K at $1, making it 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 01:43
Eric Trump Explains Why Bitcoin Is Destined for $1 Million
The post Eric Trump Explains Why Bitcoin Is Destined for $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:43
Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role
TLDR Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicts a tenfold increase in the cryptocurrency market, reaching $25 trillion by 2030. Garlinghouse emphasizes the risks facing traditional currencies and highlights digital assets like XRP as a potential safeguard. Lord XRP claims that XRP was designed to handle banking transactions in the four-to-five-digit range, positioning Ripple to influence global [...] The post Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 01:42
South Korea Busts Hacking Syndicate After Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Losses
The post South Korea Busts Hacking Syndicate After Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A hacking syndicate allegedly stole $28.1 million (₩39 billion) from financial and crypto accounts of 258 wealthy Koreans, including celebrities and top business executives. The largest single crypto theft reached $15.4 million (₩21.3 billion), though authorities haven’t specified what portion of the total losses was in crypto. The case exposes systematic vulnerabilities in Korea’s digital infrastructure as international criminal organizations increasingly target the country’s elite, Decrypt was told. Seoul police have dismantled an international hacking ring that systematically targeted South Korea’s wealthiest individuals, including BTS member Jungkook and top business executives, after the group stole $28.1 million (₩39 billion) from victims’ financial and crypto accounts. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit announced the arrest of 16 suspects Thursday, including two Chinese ringleaders who allegedly orchestrated the scheme from bases in China and Thailand between July 2023 and April 2024, according to Korea Joongang Daily. “This incident highlights a critical reality: international criminal organizations are systematically targeting Korean entities, and most domestic institutions lack adequate defenses against their advanced hacking capabilities,” Rich O., regional manager APAC at hardware wallet manufacturer OneKey, told Decrypt. According to the police, the criminal organization breached government and financial institution websites to steal personal data from wealthy targets, then used this information to create over 100 fraudulent phone accounts that bypassed security systems and enabled unauthorized access to victims’ bank and crypto wallets. While they harvested data from 258 high-profile individuals, including 28 crypto investors, 75 business executives, 12 celebrities, and 6 athletes, actual theft attempts were allegedly made against only 26 people, whose combined account balances totaled $39.8 billion (₩55.22 trillion). Among them, the hackers reportedly stole from 16 victims, with the largest single crypto theft reaching $15.4 million (₩21.3 billion). Financial institutions blocked an additional $18 million (₩25 billion)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:41
Bitcoin price crashes ahead of options expiry as a risky pattern forms
Bitcoin price is on track to drop for three consecutive weeks as traders brace for a $15 billion options expiry and as risky chart patterns form on the weekly chart. Bitcoin (BTC) price plunged to $108,000 on Friday, Aug. 29,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 01:41
