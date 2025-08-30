2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Pudgy Penguins Launches Global Web3 Game “Pudgy Party”

Pudgy Penguins Launches Global Web3 Game “Pudgy Party”

The post Pudgy Penguins Launches Global Web3 Game “Pudgy Party” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Pudgy Penguins launches Web3 mobile game with Mythical Games on August 29, 2025. Game features unique NFT characters and marketplace on Mythos Chain. Potential market impact for $PENGU and $MYTH tokens contingent on user engagement. NFT brand Pudgy Penguins has launched a global Web3 mobile game called Pudgy Party in collaboration with Mythical Games, now available on iOS and Android. This launch enhances engagement through unique NFTs and could influence $PENGU value, depending on user interest and the game’s popularity. Pudgy Party: NFT Characters Transform Mobile Gaming Scene Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games have expanded their collaboration by launching “Pudgy Party,” a game featuring unique NFT characters. This release marks a significant Web3 gaming milestone by integrating NFT collectibles with a mobile platform environment. Players can now customize characters with NFT-based outfits and items, tradable on the Mythos Chain marketplace. This integration enhances engagement and introduces dynamic token interplay between $PENGU and $MYTH. “The launch of Pudgy Party marks a significant milestone for both our brand and our community. We are excited to bring an engaging and interactive gaming experience to our users.” – Luca Netz, CEO, Pudgy Penguins, as noted in the Pudgy Penguins Official Announcement $PENGU Token Surge: Insights and Future Projections Did you know? The Pudgy Penguins’ partnership with Mythical Games for “Pudgy Party” follows similar collaborations in the NFT gaming sphere, possibly mirroring effects seen from early Axie Infinity releases in terms of initial player engagement and token market activity. CoinMarketCap data shows Pudgy Penguins, symbolized by $PENGU, holding a market cap of $1.87 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $341.89 million. Current token price is $0.03, showing a 198.48% increase over 90 days as of August 29, 2025. Pudgy Penguins(PENGU), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on August 29, 2025.…
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003362-2.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.07015-0.17%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.6186-3.68%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:02
לַחֲלוֹק
The Daily: Eric Trump stands by $1 million BTC price call, Ethereum monthly onchain volume hits highest level since 2021, and more

The Daily: Eric Trump stands by $1 million BTC price call, Ethereum monthly onchain volume hits highest level since 2021, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.378-3.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,068.79-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 02:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Handover – How Retail is Selling to Wall Street ETFs

Bitcoin Handover – How Retail is Selling to Wall Street ETFs

While retail investors still hold the majority, institutions and ETFs now control over 14% of all BTC This shift from early adopters to Wall Street creates a new dynamic of persistent, price-agnostic buying On-chain data shows Satoshi holds 4.6% of the supply, while another 7.6% of Bitcoin is lost forever Bitcoin is moving from early believers to Wall Street. As the asset matures, a new class of owner is taking control, and this shift in who holds BTC is the most important trend for its future price. On-chain data shows exactly where the 21 million coins are. Who Actually Holds the Most Bitcoin Today? Most of the Bitcoin supply, nearly 13.83 million BTC (65.9%), is still in the hands of individual retail investors. This group, valued at over $1.52 trillion, represents the largest single slice of the ownership pie. However, Wall Street and corporate America now control a combined 14% of all Bitcoin, and their share is growing rapidly: The new U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock, have already bought 1.63 million BTC (7.8%). Corporate treasuries, with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy leading the charge, hold another 1.3 million BTC (6.2%). …The post Bitcoin Handover – How Retail is Selling to Wall Street ETFs appeared first on Coin Edition.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,068.79-0.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13549-6.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 02:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Foundation pauses open grants as it overhauls support program

Ethereum Foundation pauses open grants as it overhauls support program

The Ethereum Foundation’s (EF) grants program is getting a makeover. A post on the official site highlighted some issues that have prompted the makeover, as well as how it plans to move forward with evolving alongside the growing Ethereum fan club.  Since the EF’s Grants Program launched in 2018, it has been providing grants and […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.008074-0.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 02:00
לַחֲלוֹק
5 Under-the-Radar Crypto Investments That Could Explode in 2025

5 Under-the-Radar Crypto Investments That Could Explode in 2025

Every bull market produces surprises — coins that were once unknown but suddenly explode in value. In 2025, with crypto adoption at record levels, the hunt is on for under-the-radar investments that could deliver massive returns. These aren’t the obvious names like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but smaller projects flying just below the mainstream radar. Interestingly, […]
Threshold
T$0.01593-2.50%
Wink
LIKE$0.011204-5.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002127-10.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 02:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon

Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon

The post Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon – Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/insider-trading-suspicions-mount-as-crypto-treasuries-balloon-report/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017318-9.06%
Sign
SIGN$0.06756-3.93%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011337-23.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:58
לַחֲלוֹק
Avalanche Sees 66% Growth in Transactions with Government Adoption

Avalanche Sees 66% Growth in Transactions with Government Adoption

TLDR Avalanche recorded a 66% increase in transactions, surpassing 11.9 million in a single week. The US Department of Commerce will begin posting GDP data on Avalanche, marking a significant governmental adoption. Avalanche’s growth is driven by its expanding layer-1 blockchains and increasing decentralized finance activities. Grayscale’s filing for an Avalanche ETF signals rising institutional [...] The post Avalanche Sees 66% Growth in Transactions with Government Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5076-4.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:57
לַחֲלוֹק
‘Knives Out’ Murder Mystery Fans May Like Netflix’s New #1 Movie

‘Knives Out’ Murder Mystery Fans May Like Netflix’s New #1 Movie

The post ‘Knives Out’ Murder Mystery Fans May Like Netflix’s New #1 Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Thursday Murder Club Netflix Well, KPop Demon Hunters may finally not be planted at #1 anymore on Netflix’s Top 10 list as a few different films have moved past it now. That includes one that has shown up this week, The Thursday Murder Club. The new murder-based comedy stars two different Oscar winners and one James Bond, having them team up to solve a mystery in a retirement community. The Oscar winners are Ben Kingsley and Helen Mirren, James Bond is Pierce Brosnan and the final actress in the group of four is Celia Imrie, who I certainly don’t mean to disparage. I’ve seen her a number of great things including The Diplomat. The comedy is directed by Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus, and should give you at least some level of Knives Out vibes, the Netflix Rian Johnson series that is now continually producing new installments. Another similarity is just how many recognizable faces are in the cast besides those four including Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant and David Tennant. It’s truly an all-star line-up. Here’s the official synopsis: “Four retirees spend their time solving cold case murders for fun, but their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.” The Thursday Murder Club Netflix So is it…good? It depends who you ask. Critics are largely positive about it, and The Thursday Murder Club has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a lesser 59% from audiences, but there are barely any reviews in there yet. We can compare that with Knives Out, which has a 97%/92% split, and then its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which had a 91% and 92%. Welp, not quite as good, but probably still worth watching. There is…
Threshold
T$0.01593-2.50%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-0.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Tron’s 60% Network Fee Cut to Keep it Affordable & Competitive

Tron’s 60% Network Fee Cut to Keep it Affordable & Competitive

The post Tron’s 60% Network Fee Cut to Keep it Affordable & Competitive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Super Representatives approved a 60% fee cut, the largest in the network’s history. The change takes effect Aug. 29, with quarterly reviews to follow. Community reactions are split between concerns over competitiveness and optimism for growth. Tron will cut network fees by 60% starting today, August 29, following approval by its Super Representative community. The reduction, which will take effect at 8 PM (GMT+8), is aimed at making the blockchain more affordable and competitive. Sun: Short-Term Costs, Long-Term Gains Tron founder Justin Sun, in a post on X, noted the decision, saying that the proposal had already passed community approval. He said the reduction would immediately lower costs for users, but profitability would be hit in the short term since fees are directly tied to network income. Related: Justin Sun Says Tron Super Representatives Will Adjust Fees as TRX Price Surge Lifts Costs “In the long run, profitability will improve as more users and more transactions take place on the Tron network,” Sun said.  He added that Super Representatives will review fee levels every quarter to balance network growth with revenue stability. Notably, reviews will factor in TRX price, network activity, and transaction growth rates. The move sparked discussion among community members. Some members, like Vadim, argued that even with a 60% cut, Tron remains far more expensive than competitors such as Polygon PoS for stablecoin transfers.  He suggested that casual users, unlike experienced traders, may find Tron’s energy rental system confusing and difficult to adopt, which could limit its appeal to the broader market. Meanwhile, others defended Tron’s existing fee mechanisms, particularly its energy rental system, which allows users to avoid transaction costs. Community member Dendorion emphasized that Tron’s energy rental system allows users to avoid most transaction costs. He explained that fees can be reduced even further…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206301-3.07%
SUN
SUN$0.02228-2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 01:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Amdax Raises $23M for Bitcoin Treasury – Europe’s Bold Bid to Rival MicroStrategy?

Amdax Raises $23M for Bitcoin Treasury – Europe’s Bold Bid to Rival MicroStrategy?

Dutch crypto service provider Amdax has secured €20 million ($23 million) in initial funding for its Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (AMBTS), planning to accumulate 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply over time. AMBTS plans to complete its private funding round at €30 million ($34 million) before pursuing a public listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The company plans to leverage capital markets to grow Bitcoin per share while building toward the 210,000 BTC target, worth approximately $23 billion at current prices. Corporate Bitcoin holdings have exploded to 3.68 million tokens across 310 entities, valued at $408 billion.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries MicroStrategy leads with 632,457 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings at 50,639 BTC. Recent corporate entries include KindlyMD’s $5 billion equity offering and the aggressive accumulation by Japanese firms. Additionally, the healthcare company KindlyMD filed a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering to fund its aggressive Bitcoin treasury strategy, which at the time represented one of the largest corporate crypto accumulation programs. Europe Enters Bitcoin Treasury Race Amdax established AMBTS as an independent company following its successful registration with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020. The firm became one of the first to receive approval under Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation framework, providing an easy and regulated entry point for institutional Bitcoin exposure. CEO Lucas Wensing cited growing demand within Amdax’s ecosystem for dedicated Bitcoin treasury services. The company believes Europe needs its own Bitcoin treasury giant to compete with U.S. and Asian corporate adoption rates, in which institutional holdings have reached a large scale. However, amid this growth, corporate treasury strategies face mounting scrutiny. Morningstar DBRS analysts recently warned that crypto treasury functions heighten credit risks due to Bitcoin’s volatility compared to traditional reserve assets. The concentration among top holders amplifies systemic exposure, with the top 20 public companies controlling 94% of corporate Bitcoin reserves. Bitcoin volatility measures are nearly five times higher than those of the S&amp;P 500 in short-term periods and four times higher in the long term. This volatility fundamentally alters traditional treasury management roles, which are designed to maintain stability and ensure consistent operations. Additionally, regulatory uncertainty remains a pressing challenge, as there is no uniform global framework governing cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of corporate Bitcoin accumulation, unusual stock movements ahead of these treasury announcements have been observed and are prompting scrutiny of insider trading. For instance, MEI Pharma’s stock nearly doubled before it announced a $100 million acquisition of Litecoin. Similarly, SharpLink’s shares more than doubled three days before the company announced a $425 million Ethereum allocation. Warning Signs Flash as Institutional Momentum Builds Earlier this month, Sentora research also warned that Bitcoin treasury strategies are “negative-carry trades” where companies borrow fiat to acquire non-yielding assets. Unlike traditional carry trades with positive yield cushions, Bitcoin strategies offer no yield protection during adverse conditions. Rising interest rates amplify negative carry effects, while Bitcoin’s price stagnation over extended periods could erode conviction and make equity issuance dilutive. The research notes that no lender of last resort exists when Bitcoin carry trades break, making risks “binary and reflexive.” Companies that use aggressive financing mechanisms face a particular vulnerability. Mining firms often maintain razor-thin margins while holding 50-80% of Bitcoin assets, creating high liquidation risks during downturns when short-term cash needs emerge. While treasuries are actively accumulating, ETFs are also dominating the market. According to a Cryptonews report today, Bitcoin ETFs have captured 13.1% of total spot trading volume since the U.S. presidential election, generating $5-10 billion in daily activity that rivals that of major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum ETFs experienced strong momentum, with $4 billion in net inflows in August, while Bitcoin ETFs recorded $800 million in net outflows. Investment advisers emerged as the largest identifiable ETF holders, controlling over $1.3 billion in Ether ETFs and $17 billion across Bitcoin ETFs. The institutional preference for Ethereum’s rotation accelerated as corporate treasury activity expanded beyond Bitcoin
CreatorBid
BID$0.07911+3.54%
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoNews2025/08/30 01:55
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge