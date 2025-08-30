Big News: Gumi Invests $17 Million in XRP – Here’s What it Means for Holders

Gumi invests $17 million in XRP, signaling growing corporate interest. Gumi's Bitcoin and XRP strategy aims for long-term revenue growth. XRP adoption increases as Gumi aligns with Ripple's blockchain vision. Japanese gaming company Gumi has announced a significant investment of 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) in XRP tokens. This move is part of the company's ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain technology into its operations. Gumi also acquired 1 billion yen of Bitcoin earlier this year, which it is using to earn more revenue through staking protocols. Gumi's move to buy XRP would be in line with the business strategy of its biggest shareholder, SBI Holdings. SBI is a large financial group in Japan that has long been a partner of Ripple, the blockchain company that developed XRP. The partnership underscores a common vision of expanding blockchain technology in the financial industry, especially in the case of corporations. 【お知らせ】当社は、ブロックチェーン事業の成長戦略として 、25 億円のXRPを購入することを決議しました。SBI ホールディングスが中核的に推進する国際送金・流動性ネットワーク戦略において重要な役割を担うXRP のエコシステム拡大への貢献を通じ、同事業の収益機会の拡大を目指してまいります。… pic.twitter.com/Bse5SQ1ptX — gumi公式 (@gumi_pr) August 29, 2025 What Does This Mean for XRP Holders? Gumi's investment in XRP is a clear signal of growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. With XRP being increasingly adopted by publicly traded companies, its role in corporate treasuries continues to expand. VivoPower International, Webus International, and Wellgistics Health are already companies that have stated they intend to hold XRP in their treasury plans, and this additional move would further increase the credibility of the token as a good asset. To XRP holders, this implies that the token is gaining more ground in the corporate world. With the increasing use of blockchains, XRP may rise as a corporate asset due to its subsequent demand and subsequent rise in valuations. Gumi to Pursue Bitcoin and XRP Strategy Alongside its XRP investment, Gumi also confirmed its strategy to focus on both Bitcoin and XRP. Earlier this year, the company initially bought 1 billion yen ($6.79 million) worth of Bitcoin to institutionalize it on the Babylon protocol and earn revenue. According to Gumi, this two-fold approach will contribute to the expansion of both assets, enable the company to take advantage of Bitcoin staking rewards, and help build up the XRP ecosystem. Under this strategy, Gumi is expected to establish a firm base for its blockchain-based business, which would guarantee sustainable value increase with its Bitcoin and XRP positions. This move follows a broader trend of increased institutional interest in both Bitcoin and XRP, positioning Gumi's approach as a key part of its long-term strategy.