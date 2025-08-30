בורסת MEXC
חדשות קריפטו
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Americans More Worried About Rising Prices In New Survey
The post Americans More Worried About Rising Prices In New Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Americans became more pessimistic about the economy this month than previously suggested, according to the University of Michigan’s widely tracked survey released Friday, as consumers expressed concerns about rising prices and unemployment. More Americans expressed concerns that tariffs would impact prices. Getty Images Key Facts Consumer sentiment—a measurement of Americans’ views on the economic outlook—dropped to 58.2 in August from 61.7 in July, well below the historical benchmark of 100, a reading of the University of Michigan’s survey found, after economists expected the reading to hold at a preliminary reading of 58.6. Americans expect inflation to rise to 4.8% over the next year, above July’s projections of 4.5%, and for prices to increase 3.5% over the next five to 10 years, an uptick from 3.9% in the survey’s preliminary reading, but still above last month’s 3.4%. The survey also found roughly 63% of consumers believe unemployment will worsen over the next year. Joanne Hsu, the survey’s director, said in a statement that buying conditions for durable goods—long-lasting products like appliances—dropped to their lowest in a year as personal finances declined 7%, as Hsu cited “heightened concerns about high prices.” What To Watch For The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release unemployment data next week—the first since President Donald Trump fired its director—as Wall Street expects a slight uptick from 4.2% in July to 4.3% in August, according to FactSet. About 92,500 nonfarm jobs are projected to have been added last month, above the 73,000 recorded last month. The BLS will likely face scrutiny after Trump fired commissioner Erika McEntarfer, whom he accused of manipulating jobs data during the 2024 election to benefit Kamala Harris. Trump nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni as the next commissioner. Antoni, a public critic of McEntarfer, has been criticized by former Democrat officials as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:21
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: CFTC in Turmoil and Trump Eyes Powell Successor
Crypto regulation has faced turbulence as the CFTC adopts Nasdaq surveillance while losing commissioners, Bitcoin’s resilience reinforced by Trump adviser David Bailey, and Trump’s team confirms interviews for a successor to Fed Chair Powell, signaling shifts in financial oversight and policy.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 02:20
Bitwise: “Institutional Investors Are Jumping from Bitcoin and Investing in This Altcoin! The Rise Will Continue!”
The post Bitwise: “Institutional Investors Are Jumping from Bitcoin and Investing in This Altcoin! The Rise Will Continue!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, the intense institutional demand for Bitcoin has shifted to Ethereum. As the number of institutions holding, staking, and purchasing Ethereum treasury strategies increases rapidly, the price of ETH is predicted to reach double-digit figures. At this point, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan evaluated the growing demand in Ethereum. Speaking on The Wolf of All Streets podcast, Bitwise’s CIO said that institutional investors are completely skipping Bitcoin and moving towards Ethereum. Stating that Ethereum is the latest trend in the market, Matt Hougan stated that ETH has attracted major institutional interest and is forcing investors to forget about Bitcoin for now. Stating that this change also affected ETFs, Hougan said that Etheruem ETFs witnessed a huge increase, recording 10 times more flow than Bitcoin ETFs. “Ethereum ETFs attracted $4 billion in investment last month and have recorded annual inflows of $50 billion. During the same period, Bitcoin ETFs experienced outflows. So, almost all the new money is flowing into Ethereum. Professional investors are skipping Bitcoin entirely and moving entirely into ETH.” Bitwise CIO Hougan explained the reasons why institutional investors prefer Ethereum and listed them as follows: “1- ETH’s tokenization story, 2- the growth potential of stablecoins and 3- they prefer ETH because of its cash flow (income-generating) model.” Finally, Hougan added that the constant buying pressure on Ethereum will continue from now on. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitwise-institutional-investors-are-jumping-from-bitcoin-and-investing-in-this-altcoin-the-rise-will-continue/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:19
Gamers Nexus Takes On Tech’s Biggest Player, Gets Hit With Copyright Strike
The post Gamers Nexus Takes On Tech’s Biggest Player, Gets Hit With Copyright Strike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gamers Nexus, a popular YouTube channel that reviews hardware for gaming systems, recently produced a feature-length documentary on the smuggling of GPUs to China, which was taken off YouTube due to a copyright strike by Bloomberg, LC. Courtesy of Gamers Nexus YouTube channel Gamers Nexus built an audience of nearly 2.5 million subscribers and a multimillion dollar content business by reviewing hardware for enthusiasts who like to build their own computer gaming systems. However, its recent foray into investigative journalism with an exposé of illicit sales of banned high end Nvidia GPUs in China may touched a bigger nerve, and the independent site is now paying a price. Just days after the release of the 209-minute feature length documentary AI GPU Illegal Black Market, Gamers Nexus was notified of a copyright strike by Bloomberg LP for unauthorized use of its news footage of White House presser featuring President Donald Trump announcing a modification of GPU export regulations. Content owners asserting copyright claims on YouTube is nothing new, but Gamers Nexus founder Steve Burke, who insists the footage constitutes fair use under US copyright law, contends there is more going on than meets the eye. “The claim is illegitimate, invalid, and is an egregious abuse of the copyright strike system on YouTube,” said Burke in an email response to a request for comment. “I personally think it is very likely there is another motive in play.” Bloomberg declined to officially comment on the matter. However, sources familiar with the situation indicate there are simple matters at issue and Bloomberg has reached out to Gamers Nexus to resolve the dispute through an expedited licensing agreement for the footage. For his part, Burke said he has no interest in accepting a licensing deal, even at no cost, as he considers fair use a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:18
Bitcoin Slows Down, But Fall 2025 Could Ignite Its Biggest Rally Yet
September rate cuts and ETF approvals may trigger a late-2025 bull run.
CryptoPotato
2025/08/30 02:18
What To Expect From Pi Coin In September 2025?
The post What To Expect From Pi Coin In September 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin continues its extended downtrend, trading dangerously close to its all-time low. The cryptocurrency last touched this level at the beginning of August, and conditions suggest a retest may occur in September. Investor behavior indicates growing pessimism, with selling pressure keeping the altcoin from recovering previous support levels. Pi Coin Is Facing Pressure The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) highlights significant outflows from Pi Coin at the moment. The indicator has dropped to its lowest point in six weeks, reflecting strong selling pressure. Investors are pulling capital from the asset, undermining the chance of a rebound as it trades near critical support. These persistent outflows indicate weakening confidence in Pi Coin’s stability. As investors liquidate holdings, fresh inflows remain absent, limiting potential price recovery. With the token hovering close to its all-time low, sentiment is turning increasingly negative, suggesting heightened vulnerability to further losses in the near-term market environment. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView Correlation with Bitcoin is adding to Pi Coin’s fragility. At present, the correlation coefficient stands at 0.92, one of the highest readings this year. Such a strong connection means Pi Coin is highly likely to follow Bitcoin’s trajectory, regardless of independent developments or smaller technical signals on its own chart. Throughout August, this correlation kept Pi Coin locked in a downtrend alongside Bitcoin’s struggles. BTC has failed to reclaim $115,000 as a sustainable support level, raising the risk of continued weakness. Should Bitcoin decline further, Pi Coin will likely mirror the move, potentially slipping to new multi-month lows. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView PI Price Needs To Escape Pi Coin trades at $0.353, just below resistance at $0.362. The altcoin remains trapped in a downtrend lasting more than three months. Attempts to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:17
BullZilla Presale Countdown Ends – Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Before It Surges With Dogecoin and Popcat
In crypto, speed matters more than size. A coin that seems insignificant one week can dominate charts the next. Meme coins, often dismissed as speculative jokes, continue to rewrite financial models by blending internet culture with market mechanics. This week, three names dominate discussion: BullZilla, Dogecoin, and Popcat. For traders, blockchain developers, and analysts, these coins […]
Coinstats
2025/08/30 02:15
21Shares Files for SEI ETF with Staking Rewards as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up
The proposed fund would give investors exposure to SEI while potentially offering extra income through staking rewards.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/30 02:15
U.S. Core PCE Index Reaches 2.9% in July 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-core-pce-inflation-july-2025/
Coinstats
2025/08/30 02:11
Decentralized Auction Platform AI-Auctions Partners with ArtGis Finance to Power Web3 Auction in DeFi
This collaboration marks a defining moment in the auction sector, as AI-Auctions integrated its Web3 auction with DeFi, giving users greater exposure to DApps.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 02:10
