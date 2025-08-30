בורסת MEXC
PetroChina Charts a New Course in Global Trade Using Stablecoins
TLDR PetroChina eyes stablecoins for cross-border oil trade under HK rules. Energy giant tests stablecoins as Hong Kong launches regulatory clarity PetroChina explores digital finance with stablecoins in trade settlement. Hong Kong’s stablecoin law sparks PetroChina’s push for digital payments. Stablecoins set to transform PetroChina’s global oil trade efficiency. PetroChina has initiated a feasibility study [...] The post PetroChina Charts a New Course in Global Trade Using Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 02:39
Eric Trump Predicts $1M Bitcoin as Family Launches $6.4B Fund
The post Eric Trump Predicts $1M Bitcoin as Family Launches $6.4B Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump said that his family loves and believes in the crypto community He predicts Bitcoin will reach $1 million Eric also praised China’s influence in the crypto industry, calling the country “a hell of a power” During the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump offered a strong endorsement to the cryptocurrency community. He said that the Trump family loves and believes in this community, stating that it embraced his father unlike anything he had ever seen before. Predicting a meteoric rise, he declared confidently: “There’s no question. Bitcoin takes $1 million.” Even though Bitcoin’s price has recently dropped to around $110,600 from its mid-August high of $124,500, Eric Trump is still very positive about it. Related: Trump Sons-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘American Bitcoin’ to Trade on Nasdaq He also praised China’s influence in the crypto industry, calling the country “a hell of a power” and suggesting that the US and China are leading the way in digital finance. While mainland China maintains a strict ban on trading and mining, Trump highlighted how Chinese miners, developers, and emerging infrastructure continue to shape global crypto trends, even from behind the scenes. Despite longstanding crypto restrictions, Chinese authorities are now directing brokers to halt promotions of stablecoins in order to curb financial instability. Simultaneously, the Chinese government is exploring yuan-backed stablecoins as a means of expanding its currency’s international role, which points to a nuanced shift in policy. Trump family and crypto It’s no secret that Trump’s family and administration are closely tied to cryptocurrencies. The family launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in 2024, a DeFi protocol and cryptocurrency company featuring a USD-backed stablecoin (USD1). Due to its connection with Donald Trump and multiple controversies, it is widely criticized for its blurred lines between policy and profit. Then, in March 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:38
SOULFLY Announce New LP ‘CHAMA’ Alongside New Single “Storm The Gates”
The post SOULFLY Announce New LP ‘CHAMA’ Alongside New Single “Storm The Gates” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOULFLY Members left to right: Igor Amadeus Cavalera (bass), Max Cavalera (guitar/vocals), Zyon Cavalera (drums), and Mike De Leon (guitar) Jim Louvau Revered heavy metal metal outfit SOULFLY have announced their 13th studio album, Chama. Led by former Sepultura founder and lead songwriter, Max Cavalera, SOULFLY have seen a resurgence in recent years after releasing several stellar LPs, including 2022’s Totem. Chama looks to continue on the previous album’s success, as the band has returned to work with adept modern metal producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Blood Incantation, Eternal Champion). With the album announcement, SOULFLY has released the first single for their new LP, “Storm the Gates.” Apart from being the brainchild of extreme metal godfather Max Cavalera, SOULFLY have always stood out in the heavy music scene for consistently changing their sound across their discography. Chama seems to be no different. Based off the first single it’s clear that SOULFLY aren’t regurgitating the same old school death metal and thrash coated songwriting that made Totem so great. Instead, “Storm the Gates” brandishes sonic elements from the band’s earlier albums like Primitive and their 1998 self-titled LP. It’s reminiscent of the band’s pioneering groove and nu metal days, but with a hint of that revitalized death metal sound SOULFLY brought back on recent LPs. Speaking on the new LP, Max Cavalera commented in a press release, “Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a ‘calling’. Respect to Alex Pereira for usjng Itsari on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment. This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!” In addition to Arthur Rizk, SOULFLY drummer and son of Max Cavalera, Zyon Cavalera took part in the album’s production as well.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:36
VanEck CEO Reveals Which Altcoin Is “The Wall Street Token”, It’s Not XRP
The post VanEck CEO Reveals Which Altcoin Is “The Wall Street Token”, It’s Not XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During a recent interview on Fox Business, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck shared his view on which cryptocurrency he believes has become the top choice among Wall Street investors. He made it clear that the answer is not XRP, a token many expected to fill that role. According to him, Ethereum is becoming the primary choice for banks and large financial companies due to the rise of stablecoins and digital currencies, and institutions that want to remain competitive cannot afford to ignore it. Ethereum Crowned The “Wall Street Token” By VanEck CEO Jan van Eck said Ethereum is the blockchain network to which Wall Street institutions are increasingly turning as its smart contracts and staking features provide practical applications in finance. According to the VanEck CEO, this may be why the digital currency is becoming an integral part of today’s financial systems, with institutions already using Ethereum for stablecoin payments, decentralized finance projects, and tokenized assets. Data shows that over 19 public companies are holding 2.7 million ETH in their treasuries. Many of these companies are utilizing staking to generate a steady income. Investment advisers are also involved, with $1.3 billion in Ether ETF exposure, and Goldman Sachs accounts for more than half of that amount. VanEck itself has joined this trend. The global investment management firm launched its Ethereum ETF in July 2024 and now manages over $4 million in assets. While the fund tracks Ether’s price without holding the actual tokens, it underscores the CEO’s confidence in Ethereum’s long-term role in global finance. Stablecoin Boom Solidifies Ethereum’s Institutional Role Van Eck also connected Ethereum’s rise to the rapid expansion of stablecoins. He points to the GENIUS Act, a new law passed earlier this year that gave banks and institutions greater confidence in using stablecoins backed by the U.S.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:34
AVAX Transactions Surge 66% After Landmark U.S. Blockchain Adoption
The post AVAX Transactions Surge 66% After Landmark U.S. Blockchain Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing a wave of fresh attention after a sharp rise in network activity coincided with an unprecedented move by the U.S. government to put official GDP figures on-chain. According to analytics platform Nansen, Avalanche transactions jumped more than 66% in the past week, climbing past 11.9 million from over 181,000 active wallets. The surge places Avalanche ahead of all other blockchains in weekly transaction growth, reinforcing its role as one of the fastest-growing smart contract platforms. Government Data Goes On-Chain The rally in activity comes just as the U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed it will publish real GDP figures directly on nine public blockchains, including Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and Polygon. Officials described the effort as a “landmark initiative” to make U.S. economic data immutable and globally accessible, adding that it aligns with President Donald Trump’s vision of positioning America as the “blockchain capital of the world.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the decision showcases blockchain’s ability to safeguard critical information:“We are making America’s economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before.” Investor Interest Grows While the government’s announcement provided a major credibility boost, market watchers point out that Avalanche’s growth is also tied to organic ecosystem expansion. Ava Labs strategy chief Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo noted rising activity across Avalanche’s multiple Layer-1s, particularly its C-Chain, where stablecoin transfers and DeFi protocols are gaining momentum. Institutional demand is also heating up. Grayscale submitted an updated S-1 filing for a spot Avalanche ETF, further fueling speculation about future inflows into AVAX. Avalanche Outpaces Competitors Among other chains, Starknet saw 37% transaction growth and Viction climbed 35%, but Avalanche was the clear leader. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s Base network registered the largest raw transaction count at over 64 million. Despite heavy competition, Avalanche’s combination of adoption, speed, and now…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:33
China PetroChina Explores Stablecoin Use for Energy Cross-Border Payments
TLDR PetroChina plans to use stablecoins for cross-border energy trade, starting with Hong Kong’s framework. Ripple’s RLUSD expands with Tazapay, fueling stablecoin adoption in Singapore and Japan. China is exploring yuan-backed stablecoins to boost international currency use. Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulations may reshape cross-border transaction execution. PetroChina, one of China’s largest state-owned energy companies, is [...] The post China PetroChina Explores Stablecoin Use for Energy Cross-Border Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 02:32
US Senate eyes end of September for crypto market structure bill markup: Sources
The post US Senate eyes end of September for crypto market structure bill markup: Sources appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Senators plan to consider a new version of a crypto market structure bill at the end of September, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with Blockworks under the condition of anonymity. The Senate Banking Committee is currently eyeing September 30 for a markup hearing of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025, the person said. The bill primarily focuses on clarifying the Securities and Exchange Commission’s role in overseeing crypto markets. The markup hearing gives Committee members the opportunity to present amendments to the bill for consideration. The Committee can then recommend the legislation to the full Senate. The Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is expected to release its draft market structure bill in early September, a second person familiar with the matter told Blockworks. Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) — along with Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) — released a discussion draft of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act in July, shortly after the US House passed the CLARITY Act. Senators will release an updated version of the legislation ahead of the markup hearing. Lawmakers are now tasked with turning the two pieces of legislation into one. Lummis, earlier this month at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, said she hopes to have a crypto market structure bill on President Donald Trump’s desk by Thanksgiving. The CLARITY Act passed the House in a 294-134 vote. 78 Democrats voted in favor of the measure. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act is a significantly pared-down version of the House’s plan. The latest draft spans 35 pages, while CLARITY exceeds 250 pages. The Senate’s bill requires the SEC to revisit how it defines investment contracts. The bill proposes a new five-part test, as opposed to the four elements currently…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 02:32
Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Can Hit $1M, Hails China’s Role at Bitcoin Asia Conference
Eric Trump told attendees at Bitcoin Asia that he spends most of his time on digital assets and sees bitcoin as central to finance’s future, speaking with interviewer David Bailey, the KindlyMD CEO and organizer of the conference. At Hong Kong Event, Eric Trump Calls Bitcoin the ‘Greatest Asset’ The session touched on bitcoin mining, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/30 02:30
New Coin Tagged as the Next Solana Set for 50x Returns Before SOL, DOGE, XRP ETF Approvals
Blockchain markets are awaiting possible ETF listings of Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP. Although established assets are prominent in the news, some analysts suspect newer initiatives will produce even better returns in the short run. A notable project in motion is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-oriented Layer 2 blockchain state that is meant to [...] The post New Coin Tagged as the Next Solana Set for 50x Returns Before SOL, DOGE, XRP ETF Approvals appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 02:30
Japanese gaming giant Gumi picks XRP for treasury strategy
Japanese firm Gumi has purchased $17 million XRP for its treasury strategy
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 02:30
