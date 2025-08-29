whale entry, ALGO price analysis & Pi Coin price drop
The post whale entry, ALGO price analysis & Pi Coin price drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin sinks 90% to $0.33 as $170M token unlock looms, sparking investor concerns. Algorand gains traction via payroll integration, with price targets of $3–$5 ahead. BlockDAG secures $4.4M whale backing, hits 3M app users, and raises $386M in presale. Price action tells one story, but traction tells another. Pi Coin has fallen to a new low near $0.33, weighed down by upcoming token unlocks and declining market confidence. Algorand, on the other hand, is gaining quiet attention through its integration into payroll systems and alignment with ISO standards. Yet it’s BlockDAG that’s turning heads with more than potential, it’s delivering. With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million users now on the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is pairing progress with participation. A recent $4.4 million whale entry highlights growing belief in the platform’s real-world structure. $4.4M whale entry backs BlockDAG’s ecosystem surge Whales don’t follow hype; instead, they follow infrastructure. Recently, BlockDAG just saw two massive wallet entries at $4.4 million and $4.3 million, overtaking the previous $3.8 million leader. Clearly, these moves aren’t about short-term flips. They reflect calculated conviction in a platform that’s showing real development momentum. What triggered this shift? A sequence of live product rollouts that most projects reserve for post-launch. For example, TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s built-in crypto trading module, is now operational. It’s giving early buyers utility before listings even begin. In addition, Dashboard V4 has gone live, offering a refreshed UI, enhanced analytics, and deeper transparency into mining stats, presale milestones, and user behavior. It’s clean, it’s functional, and it signals maturity. Furthermore, the numbers tell the rest of the story. BlockDAG’s presale has raised over $386 million, selling more than 25.5 billion BDAG coins. It’s now in Batch 30 at a price of $0.03, up 2,900% since Batch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:50