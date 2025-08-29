Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Open Grant Aapplications

Key Takeaways: The Ethereum Foundation paused new grant applications under ESP to shift toward a more strategic, proactive funding model. High application volume strained ESP’s capacity to address emerging priorities. Support for existing grantees continues, with Office Hours still available. The Ethereum Foundation has temporarily paused open grant applications for its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP), according to a post published on August 29. The pause follows internal changes to Ethereum’s broader development framework. ESP staff said they will use the time to reassess funding direction and move away from the current reactive submission model. Existing Grantees and Programs Remain Unaffected “In 2024 alone, ESP awarded close to $3 million in funding to 105 projects,” the announcement stated. Past recipients include Commit-Boost, Web3Bridge, and Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress. Supported areas ranged from tooling and infrastructure to education and community initiatives. The team cited heavy inbound volume as a constraint. It said responding to general applications consumed most available capacity, limiting flexibility to act on emerging priorities. The redesign is intended to allow for more targeted funding aligned with strategic initiatives. ESP said it will maintain support for existing grantees. Applicants seeking feedback or resource connections can continue to book Office Hours. No new grant requests will be reviewed until the new process is announced in the fourth quarter of 2025. “We remain deeply committed to supporting the Ethereum ecosystem and the public goods that sustain it,” the team wrote. Ethereum Support Program Shifting Focus ESP is expected to shift focus toward infrastructure, open standards, and tooling that contribute to Ethereum’s technical foundation. While grants will continue, the selection process will be more selective and structured. The announcement comes during a period of adjustment in Ethereum’s internal operations. The foundation is working to define clearer funding mandates across its teams. Analysts say programs like ESP may begin to operate more like long-term allocation frameworks, guiding resources toward areas identified as structurally under-supported. Some developers point to increasing competition for early-stage funding. DAO treasuries, commercial labs, and venture capital groups now play larger roles in project finance. With ESP scaling back its open submission channel, coordination across funding entities may become more important to maintain builder momentum. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will this change affect grant opportunities from other Ethereum Foundation teams? No. The pause applies only to ESP’s open application channel. Other EF initiatives with separate mandates remain unaffected. What risks does pausing open applications pose to underrepresented regions or communities? Without an open intake, less-connected builders may face greater difficulty accessing Ethereum Foundation resources unless new outreach mechanisms are introduced. What alternatives are emerging for builders during ESP’s intake pause? Developer collectives, Gitcoin rounds, and DAO-aligned grants have seen increased participation and may fill short-term gaps in early-stage funding.