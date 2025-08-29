2025-09-02 Tuesday

+66% in transactions in one week

The post +66% in transactions in one week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High-intensity week for the sector: Avalanche has achieved a 66% increase in transactions over the past seven days, while U.S. authorities are experimenting with publishing GDP data on public blockchain networks. In parallel, on the regulated products front, the hypothesis of a spot ETF on AVAX is taking shape. A set of signals that, overall, strengthens the narrative on the real use of blockchains and the attention of institutional investors. In this context, the market is observing the resilience of the fundamentals with greater care. According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team, updated as of August 29, 2025, the increase in transactions on Avalanche is concentrated in certain dApps and automated payment flows. Industry analysts we consult with observe that similar movements are often driven by combinations of economic incentives and targeted infrastructure rollouts. The Numbers in Brief: Volumes and Active Addresses According to on-chain data extracted from [Dune Analytics](https://dune.com) on August 29, 2025, Avalanche recorded over 11.9 million transactions in seven days, supported by more than 181,300 active addresses. The phenomenon is not isolated: several smart contract networks show evident progress in volumes. Avalanche: +66% in transactions, over 11.9 million weekly (data updated as of 08/29/2025)Starknet: +37%Viction: +35% (data to be verified)Base: leader in total count, with over 64 million weekly transactions The picture suggests an expansion of on-chain activity across multiple ecosystems, with Avalanche standing out for relative growth and Base dominating in absolute volumes. It should be noted that the comparison between chains should also be interpreted in light of the different architectures and usage patterns. Trend and Context The movement is part of a multi-chain trend of increasing usage, supported by technical improvements—such as enhanced scalability and more stable network costs—and the adoption of new applications in DeFi, gaming, and tokenized assets, areas…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:59
Bitwise Sees Bitcoin Reaching $1.3 Million by 2035 in Base Case

The post Bitwise Sees Bitcoin Reaching $1.3 Million by 2035 in Base Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise Asset Management has issued a new long-term outlook that puts Bitcoin’s base-case price at roughly $1 Bitwise Asset Management has issued a new long-term outlook that puts Bitcoin’s base-case price at roughly $1.31 million by 2035, implying an annualized return of 28.3%. The San Francisco-based crypto investment firm, which manages about $15 billion, sets a bull-case target of $2.98 million and a bear-case floor of $88,000 for the same year. Bitwise attributes the projected appreciation to steady inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, growing demand for inflation hedges and the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply of 21 million coins. The firm argues these factors could position Bitcoin to rival gold as a global store of value over the next decade. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/bitwise-sees-bitcoin-reaching-1-3-million-2035-base-case-44a9db4c
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:53
whale entry, ALGO price analysis & Pi Coin price drop

The post whale entry, ALGO price analysis & Pi Coin price drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin sinks 90% to $0.33 as $170M token unlock looms, sparking investor concerns. Algorand gains traction via payroll integration, with price targets of $3–$5 ahead. BlockDAG secures $4.4M whale backing, hits 3M app users, and raises $386M in presale. Price action tells one story, but traction tells another. Pi Coin has fallen to a new low near $0.33, weighed down by upcoming token unlocks and declining market confidence. Algorand, on the other hand, is gaining quiet attention through its integration into payroll systems and alignment with ISO standards. Yet it’s BlockDAG that’s turning heads with more than potential, it’s delivering. With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million users now on the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is pairing progress with participation. A recent $4.4 million whale entry highlights growing belief in the platform’s real-world structure. $4.4M whale entry backs BlockDAG’s ecosystem surge Whales don’t follow hype; instead, they follow infrastructure. Recently, BlockDAG just saw two massive wallet entries at $4.4 million and $4.3 million, overtaking the previous $3.8 million leader. Clearly, these moves aren’t about short-term flips. They reflect calculated conviction in a platform that’s showing real development momentum. What triggered this shift? A sequence of live product rollouts that most projects reserve for post-launch. For example, TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s built-in crypto trading module, is now operational. It’s giving early buyers utility before listings even begin. In addition, Dashboard V4 has gone live, offering a refreshed UI, enhanced analytics, and deeper transparency into mining stats, presale milestones, and user behavior. It’s clean, it’s functional, and it signals maturity. Furthermore, the numbers tell the rest of the story. BlockDAG’s presale has raised over $386 million, selling more than 25.5 billion BDAG coins. It’s now in Batch 30 at a price of $0.03, up 2,900% since Batch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:50
Host An Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event In 2025

The post Host An Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unleash Your Brand: Host An Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event In 2025 Skip to content Home AI News Unleash Your Brand: Host an Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event in 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-event/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:47
‘The Toxic Avenger’ Director Talks Reintroducing Cult Favorite IP

The post ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Director Talks Reintroducing Cult Favorite IP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Guerreiro as “Toxie” in the action, comedy, horror film, THE TOXIC AVENGER, a Cineverse release. Courtesy of Yana Blajeva/Legendary Pictures. In our modern age of environmental devastation, omnipresent microplastics, and a floating landmass of garbage twice the size of Texas, only one superhero truly represents the sign of these dire times — the Toxic Avenger! The reboot, starring Elijah Wood and Peter Dinklage, is now in theaters. May his melting countenance smile upon us all and may his ever-smoldering mop of justice continue to wipe crime off the smudged linoleum floor of society. That’s right, turtles. You no longer have a monopoly on chemical waste! Of course, “Toxie” doesn’t fit into the mainstream superhero mold, but that’s just fine by writer-director Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), who guided the contaminated crusader back to the big screen. “I think there’s plenty of room for all different shapes and sizes and weirdness quotients,” he tells me over Zoom. “And so, if this is just in that general universe, but it occupies a space that maybe hasn’t been utilized as much before, then I’m delighted with that.” In rebooting Troma Entertainment’s cult favorite icon, the filmmaker didn’t want to stray too far from the source material — at least in terms of overall tone. “I really wanted to stay true to the vibe and texture of the original Toxie, which is to say a kind of juvenile sense of humor. I say that with great affection,” the filmmaker says of his vision for the unrated film headlined by Game of Thrones alum, Peter Dinklage. “Very silly and kind of sweet. There’s not a lot of irony in those early ones.” His guiding light, of course, was the 1984 original, but also the gag-centric outings from Jim…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:45
Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Open Grant Aapplications

Key Takeaways: The Ethereum Foundation paused new grant applications under ESP to shift toward a more strategic, proactive funding model. High application volume strained ESP’s capacity to address emerging priorities. Support for existing grantees continues, with Office Hours still available. The Ethereum Foundation has temporarily paused open grant applications for its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP), according to a post published on August 29. The pause follows internal changes to Ethereum’s broader development framework. ESP staff said they will use the time to reassess funding direction and move away from the current reactive submission model. Existing Grantees and Programs Remain Unaffected “In 2024 alone, ESP awarded close to $3 million in funding to 105 projects,” the announcement stated. Past recipients include Commit-Boost, Web3Bridge, and Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress. Supported areas ranged from tooling and infrastructure to education and community initiatives. The team cited heavy inbound volume as a constraint. It said responding to general applications consumed most available capacity, limiting flexibility to act on emerging priorities. The redesign is intended to allow for more targeted funding aligned with strategic initiatives. ESP said it will maintain support for existing grantees. Applicants seeking feedback or resource connections can continue to book Office Hours. No new grant requests will be reviewed until the new process is announced in the fourth quarter of 2025. “We remain deeply committed to supporting the Ethereum ecosystem and the public goods that sustain it,” the team wrote. Ethereum Support Program Shifting Focus ESP is expected to shift focus toward infrastructure, open standards, and tooling that contribute to Ethereum’s technical foundation. While grants will continue, the selection process will be more selective and structured. The announcement comes during a period of adjustment in Ethereum’s internal operations. The foundation is working to define clearer funding mandates across its teams. Analysts say programs like ESP may begin to operate more like long-term allocation frameworks, guiding resources toward areas identified as structurally under-supported. Some developers point to increasing competition for early-stage funding. DAO treasuries, commercial labs, and venture capital groups now play larger roles in project finance. With ESP scaling back its open submission channel, coordination across funding entities may become more important to maintain builder momentum. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will this change affect grant opportunities from other Ethereum Foundation teams? No. The pause applies only to ESP’s open application channel. Other EF initiatives with separate mandates remain unaffected. What risks does pausing open applications pose to underrepresented regions or communities? Without an open intake, less-connected builders may face greater difficulty accessing Ethereum Foundation resources unless new outreach mechanisms are introduced. What alternatives are emerging for builders during ESP’s intake pause? Developer collectives, Gitcoin rounds, and DAO-aligned grants have seen increased participation and may fill short-term gaps in early-stage funding.
CryptoNews2025/08/30 02:45
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Could Hit $14 In 2025 According To ChatGPT, But Picks This New Crypto As The Better Buy

Artificial intelligence models are generating bold XRP price prediction forecasts for 2025. ChatGPT analysis suggests XRP could reach $14 under optimal conditions. This ambitious target would require perfect regulatory outcomes and massive institutional adoption. Meanwhile, the same AI identifies a newer project as potentially superior for today’s investors seeking substantial returns. While the XRP price […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 02:44
Contentos (COS) Enables Content Creators To Monetize Their Work Directly

The post Contentos (COS) Enables Content Creators To Monetize Their Work Directly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Contentos (COS) is a blockchain project designed to create a decentralized content ecosystem. Contentos aims to enable content creators to monetize their work directly without relying on centralized platforms that often take a significant portion of their earnings. Creators can receive COS tokens as rewards for their content, and users can support creators by tipping them with COS tokens. Contentos uses blockchain technology, and it’s compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows developers to build decentralized applications using familiar programming languages. It intends to facilitate the creation of decentralized social media applications where users have more control over their data and content. This could potentially reduce issues related to censorship and data privacy. Developers can build applications that interact with the Contentos blockchain. This encourages the development of a diverse ecosystem of content-related DApps (Decentralized Applications). The COS token is the native cryptocurrency of the Contentos blockchain. It serves various purposes within the ecosystem, such as rewarding content creators, facilitating transactions, and incentivizing users to engage with content. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/contentos-cos-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:43
Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale

The post Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Dubai, UAE, August 29th, 2025, Chainwire Ethereum-based meme project Pepeto ($PEPETO) has raised over $6.5 million in its ongoing presale, with more than 40 billion tokens sold so far. The presale is taking place amid a broader 2025 trend of renewed activity in meme-themed digital assets, marked by increased social engagement and narrative-driven participation. While many expected utility-based blockchains to dominate this year, meme coins like Pepeto prove they’re still leading much of the online hype, especially when paired with real products like exchanges, bridges, and staking tools. Pepeto Presale Crosses $6.5M Milestone $PEPETO has recorded over $6.5 million in presale funding to date, with increased participation reported following the release of its exchange demo. According to the Pepeto team, this places the project among the more heavily funded Ethereum-based meme-themed initiatives launched in 2025. Currently priced at $0.000000150 per token, $PEPETO remains accessible for early investors looking to join before it opens for public trading. Community Hype and Exchange Demo Fuel Visibility Pepeto’s team attributes its current visibility to growing community activity across platforms such as Twitter and Telegram. The recent release of the demo exchange has prompted increased user engagement on social media channels. According to the Pepeto team, the current level of community engagement reflects patterns seen in earlier meme token cycles, with the project aiming to build on this momentum through its Ethereum-based infrastructure Pepeto’s Growth Overview Several key factors are fueling Pepeto’s milestone presale: Ethereum-Based Foundation: Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities. Viral Community Engagement: Over 100,000 active followers across…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 02:42
Best Crypto to Buy: Pepenode Presale Raises $500,000 for Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 02:40
