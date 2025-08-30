בורסת MEXC
Bitcoin signals uptrend resumption in late September based on holding patterns
The post Bitcoin signals uptrend resumption in late September based on holding patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) holding patterns suggest a potential resumption of the uptrend starting in late September 2025, as long-term accumulation data reveals evolving market dynamics driven by institutional adoption and policy catalysts. CryptoQuant Korean Community Manager Crypto Dan’s analysis reveals that the current cycle differs from previous bull markets due to extended timeframes and flattening momentum slopes. The percentage of Bitcoin held for over one year based on realized market cap demonstrates the current cycle’s unique characteristics compared to previous phases. Unlike past cycles, where sharp surges led to rapid peaks, institutional adoption through spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and nation-state purchases has extended the bull market’s duration while gradually flattening the uptrend’s slope. Market momentum faces periodic stalls when capital flows shift toward altcoins, a pattern that has repeated multiple times during the current cycle. It contrasts with 2023-2024, when Bitcoin dominated market attention before capital began migrating to alternative cryptocurrencies. Favorable backdrop Crypto Dan noted that September rate cut expectations align with Bitcoin’s seasonal patterns and technical indicators. Polymarket traders currently place 81% odds on a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, providing a potential catalyst for risk asset appreciation. The analysis also anticipates additional momentum from the expected approvals of altcoin ETFs in October. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated in April that most crypto ETF applications face final deadlines in October, making it the likely approval month for spot altcoin products. This timeline creates a favorable policy window for crypto markets as they enter the fall season. Combined with seasonal patterns that show Bitcoin’s strength in autumn months, the convergence of dovish monetary policy and regulatory clarity positions the market for renewed upward momentum following the current consolidation phase. Extended cycle characteristics Institutional adoption fundamentally altered Bitcoin’s cycle dynamics compared to the retail-driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:11
Investors dismiss lawsuit against Strategy over $6B Bitcoin unrealized loss
The post Investors dismiss lawsuit against Strategy over $6B Bitcoin unrealized loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy investors dismissed their lawsuit alleging misleading claims about Bitcoin investments. The company was accused of downplaying the impact of new crypto accounting standards on its financial statements. A lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, initiated by investors who alleged the company misled them over its Bitcoin strategy and accounting rules, has been dismissed, according to a legal filing submitted to federal court in Virginia. Court records show the lead plaintiffs, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP, voluntarily withdrew the case. The dismissal, first reported by Bloomberg Law on Friday, is with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled in its current form. Strategy investors brought the lawsuit in May against the company and its executives, including Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang. They alleged that Strategy failed to disclose that adopting the new accounting standards, the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s ASU 2023-08, would result in a multibillion-dollar unrealized loss. Strategy posted nearly $6 billion in unrealized losses on Bitcoin and other crypto holdings in Q1 2025, as a sharp market downturn weighed on results. Bitcoin slid almost 12% in the quarter, its weakest first-quarter performance since 2015. In Q2 2025, Strategy achieved a record net income of $10 billion and operating income of $14 billion, primarily from gains on Bitcoin investments. Strategy currently holds 632,457 BTC worth around $68 billion. The company’s shares have increased by around 153% in the past year, per Yahoo Finance data. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-investment-lawsuit-dismissed/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:08
Bitcoin Whale Sitting on $5 Billion Dumps More BTC to Buy Ethereum
A wealthy Bitcoin holder is exchanging some of their long-held gains for Ethereum, swapping $216 million worth of BTC for ETH on Friday.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:07
Unicoin Slams SEC’s Claims, Asserts Lawsuit is a Politically Charged Attack
Unicoin fights SEC lawsuit, calls accusations politically motivated and false. SEC claims misrepresentation; Unicoin insists evidence was manipulated and distorted. CEO Konanykhin argues SEC’s actions aim to block market progress. Unicoin has responded forcefully to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, calling it a fabricated attack designed to damage its reputation. The digital asset company filed a motion in a New York federal court to have the lawsuit dismissed. Unicoin argues that the SEC’s case is based on distorted evidence and a misrepresentation of its business practices. Also Read: Big News: Gumi Invests $17 Million in XRP – Here’s What it Means for Holders Unicoin Accuses SEC of Manipulating Evidence and Distorting Facts Unicoin’s legal filing claims that the SEC has taken financial projections out of context and ignored important risk disclosures made to investors. The firm complains that the SEC has used communication snippets selectively to deceive the court and come up with a false account of its operations. Unicoin points out that the SEC mischaracterized key regulatory filings by selecting evidence that gives a false image of what the company is engaged in. The lawsuit, which was initiated in May by the SEC, claims that Unicoin and its executives, among them the CEO Alex Konanykhin, misled investors by exaggerating the value of real estate assets that supported its tokens and rights certificates. The commission alleges that the Thailand and Argentina properties were overrated and the customers were not aware of the actual value of the assets in the two countries. SEC further charges Unicoin with overstating the size of its real estate purchases and falsely portraying the collateral of its tokens. Konanykhin Suggests Political Motivation Behind SEC’s Actions Additionally, the SEC denied approving the company’s business activities, including its claims that its tokens and certificates were SEC-registered. Unicoin, however, holds that these allegations are false. In reaction, the CEO, Alex Konanykhin, feels that the SEC is acting on politics because it wants to stop the company’s potential listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He creates an argument that the SEC has investigated the company for more than two years without any substantial evidence of misconduct. According to Konanykhin, the SEC’s accusations are among the wider scheme to choke out Unicoin’s existence in the market. Unicoin remains resolute in its position, demanding that the case be dismissed, as the charges are based on misinterpreted facts and a fabricated narrative. Also Read: Bitcoin on the Brink: Will $100,000 Hold or Will a Major Crash Follow? The post Unicoin Slams SEC’s Claims, Asserts Lawsuit is a Politically Charged Attack appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:06
Agentic AI project Eliza Labs sues Elon Musk's xAI
Eliza Labs founder Shaw Walters said that xAI demanded more licensing fees from the agentic AI platform or face possible legal action. Agentic AI project Eliza Labs has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, claiming that the AI company engaged in monopolistic practices meant to “deplatform” agentic AI launchpads.The lawsuit claims that xAI attempted to “extract” valuable information, including technical documentation and usage figures related to the development of Eliza Labs’ platform, to copy its ideas before “banishing” Eliza Labs from xAI.Eliza Labs co-founder Shaw Walters argues in the lawsuit that the relationship between the two companies started off amicably, with xAI inviting Walters to share ideas. He also said that they built on xAI’s application programming interface (API) because it was free. Walters added:Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:05
Japanese Giant Company Makes Surprise Ripple (XRP) Purchase Move – Here Are the Details
A company based in Japan and owned by a major Japanese conglomerate has made a remarkable new move into XRP. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Japanese Giant Company Makes Surprise Ripple (XRP) Purchase Move – Here Are the Details
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:04
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Tests $110K Support As BlackRock Adds $51M BTC
The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Tests $110K Support As BlackRock Adds $51M BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent Bitcoin price analysis news update, over 90% of the circulating BTC supply was profitable, as per CryptoQuant data. According to analysts said this level often preceded periods of increased volatility. At the same time, BlackRock added over $51 Million in BTC to its institutional fund wallets, showing continued accumulation despite near-term corrections. Profitability Levels Raise Caution Data showed that nine out of ten Bitcoin units traded above their cost basis at press time. Analysts said this metric had reached historically elevated levels. When profitability climbed above 90% in previous cycles, both short-term and long-term pullbacks followed. They explained that extreme profitability often encouraged holders to take gains. This behavior increased selling pressure and triggered corrective phases. According to analyst observations, many investors saw these conditions as a sign of strength, but history suggested they also coincided with volatility spikes. The pattern was visible in earlier cycles. Each time profitability levels approached these highs, Bitcoin experienced retracements before regaining upward momentum. It was the same setup that was visible in 2025 as per Bitcoin price analysis observations noted by experts. Source: X Bitcoin Price Analysis: BlackRock Expands its BTC Position Institutional demand remained strong despite signals of overheated profitability. Blockchain records showed that BlackRock purchased around $51 Million in BTC through several transactions. Transfers moved into wallets tied to the company’s IBIT fund, with Coinbase acting as facilitator. In total, more than 450 BTC were deposited. Analysts said that such inflows during corrective phases suggested long-term conviction from institutional buyers. Additionally, large firms’ accumulation reinforced Bitcoin’s perception as a strategic asset, regardless of short-term BTC price swings. BlackRock’s move followed a pattern seen across 2024 and into 2025. Several institutions increased exposure during corrections, adding weight to the narrative that major funds considered Bitcoin an enduring allocation. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:03
Japon Devi Şirketten Sürpriz Ripple (XRP) Satın Alım Hamlesi Geldi! İşte Detaylar
Japonya merkezli mobil oyun şirketi Gumi, blockchain ve Web3 alanındaki büyüme stratejisinin bir parçası olarak 25 milyar yen (yaklaşık 17 milyon dolar) değerinde XRP satın alacağını duyurdu. Şirketin yönetim kurulu, söz konusu kararı bugün açıkladı. Satın alımların Eylül 2025 ile Şubat 2026 arasında gerçekleşmesi planlanıyor. Gumi, XRP alımının sadece fiyat artışından yararlanmak amacıyla yapılmadığını, bunun […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:02
Ethereum Hits Record High, Why Pairing ETH With Pepeto Could Be the Best Crypto Strategy for 2025
Every cycle has its clear winners, and this time two names are starting to dominate investor conversations. Ethereum has just broken a fresh all-time high above $4,900, showing strength from ETF inflows and heavy network use. At the same moment, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based memecoin in presale at only $0.000000149, has raised more than $6.5 [...] The post Ethereum Hits Record High, Why Pairing ETH With Pepeto Could Be the Best Crypto Strategy for 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 03:00
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Among Quarterbacks On Top 25 Teams Making First Career Start
The post Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Among Quarterbacks On Top 25 Teams Making First Career Start appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO: Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Several top 25 teams are turning to a quarterback who has not started a college game. The list ranges from a true freshman who did not arrive at his current school until after spring drills, to a fourth-year signal caller with 50 career pass attempts. With optouts common, bowl games more and more usher in a new season rather than close the current one. In the case of Georgia last season, an injury to Carson Beck resulted in Gunner Stockton making his first start in the playoff quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Hence, Kirby Smart’s new QB1 is not among the group below. Not that the spotlight will shine any less bright on Stockton when he takes the field against Marshall. Bear Bachmeier, BYU A familiar name to college football fans as Bear’s brother, Hank, was the starting quarterback at Wake Forest last season. Hank threw for more than 11,000 yards in a career that began at Boise State and also included Louisiana Tech before spending his final year in the ACC. Even in the current unpredictable landscape of college football, Bachmeier’s arrival in Provo was rather unusual. He was an early enrollee at Stanford and entered the portal at the beginning of spring drills when coach Troy Taylor was fired and Frank Reich took over on an interim basis. Bachmeier signed with BYU in early May. Starting QB Jake Retzlaff, facing a multi-game suspension in his final year of eligibility for violation of the school’s honor code, transferred to Tulane in July. Bachmeier, whose brother Tiger is a Cougars receiver after he also transferred from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:00
