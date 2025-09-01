בורסת MEXC
חדשות קריפטו
2025-09-02
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Nobel Ödüllü İktisatçıdan Stablecoin Uyarısı: 'Olası Bir Finansal Krizde Çöküş Yaşanabilir!' İşte Detaylar
2014 yılında Nobel Ekonomi Ödülü kazanan Jean Tirole, stablecoinlere yönelik mevcut düzenlemelerin yetersiz olduğunu ve olası bir finansal kriz sırasında bu dijital varlıkların çökmesi halinde hükümetlerin milyarlarca dolarlık kurtarma paketleri hazırlamak zorunda kalabileceğini söyledi. Nobel Ödüllü İktisatçıdan Stablecoin Uyarısı: "Yetersiz Düzenleme Devlet Kurtarmalarına Yol Açabilir" Bir röportajda konuşan Tirole, stablecoinlerin sıradan kullanıcılar için "tamamen güvenli […]
Coinstats
2025/09/01 22:23
Arthur Hayes tiết lộ 3 Altcoin có thể tăng 100 lần vào năm 2028
Arthur Hayes tiết lộ 3 Altcoin có thể tăng 100 lần vào năm 2028 Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:22
South Korea FSC Nominee Lee Eok-won Skeptical on Crypto as 16M Citizens Trade Digital Assets
TLDR FSC nominee Lee Eok-won said crypto has no intrinsic value due to volatility. He opposed using pension funds for crypto citing speculative market risks. Lee expressed cautious support for South Korea's stablecoin development plans. Crypto adoption in South Korea has reached over 16 million exchange users. South Korea's nominee to chair the Financial Services [...]
Coincentral
2025/09/01 22:22
XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025 will be held in Seoul on September 20
PANews reported on September 1st that the XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025, themed "Built For Fintech," will be held at Dreamplus Gangnam in Seoul on September 20th. The hackathon, co-sponsored by Ripple and co-organized by Intervest, Strong Ventures, Tenity, and other VCs, accelerators, and academic institutions, is open to developers, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovation teams. The event features a finance/fintech track and partner challenges. The winning teams will share a $10,000 prize, receive an XRP Seoul 2025 roadshow, and access to global VC connections. No blockchain experience is required, and teams can be formed on-site. Registration information is available at the original link.
PANews
2025/09/01 22:21
Pi Coin Market Sentiment Turns Sour with Sharp Volume Decline
Pi coin price is down by almost 10% in last 24 hours suggesting bearishness. Pi price is trading at critical levels, if price break below it then investors may witness lower levels. Pi Network (PI) is under heavy bearish pressure as its price keeps falling downwards, and recent market data is raising alarm among investors. As per CMC data, the digital asset has fallen by 10% in the last 24 hours, and the trading volume has dropped by 44%, indicating that the market is losing interest and holders may be capitulating. At the time of writing, Pi is trading at $0.3501, Pi Network is stuck below key technical points that have been used in the past to support it. The cryptocurrency has trading below the 50-day EMA at $0.4048 and the 100-day EMA at $0.5105 and forms a bearish technical formation that indicates the selling pressure can persist. The price movement tells a bleak story to PI investors, the token has dropped by around 88% since its all-time high of $2.98, and it is squarely in bear market territory, suggesting its long-term sustainability in the current market cycle. What Next For The Pi Price? Several technical indicators are converging towards the bearish thesis. The RSI is at 44.43, which is almost in the oversold territory but is not in the extreme territory that could indicate an immediate turnaround. This location suggests that the selling pressure has been substantial, but there can be additional downward movement. The SuperTrend indicator has gone negative and this is a confirmation that the current bearish trend is still in force and that any rallies must be taken with caution. Meanwhile, the MACD is moving in no direction, showing that the market is not sure of what to do, but it does not give any positive…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:20
10M XRP Coinbase Exodus: Price Confidence Or Sell-Off?
Ripple's native XRP coin has just revisited the price lows of early August, putting XRP's price at a pivotal make-or-break point. Last month, the OG altcoin stumbled upon $2.79 before heading back above $3, hitting the $3.35 monthly peak twice in one week. On Sunday, a 10 million XRP cash out, worth approximately $29 million at stamped transaction time, has sparked debate among crypto aficionados on X. What's likely to be a massive crypto whale move, doesn't necessarily mean a sell-off. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, has been infamous for reducing their XRP reserves
Coinstats
2025/09/01 22:20
XRP supporters up in arms after Litecoin's sarcastic "rotten egg" jab
The XRP community has launched a strong pushback against Litecoin after the project's official X (formerly Twitter) account compared the token to rotten eggs in a widely criticized post. On Aug. 29, Litecoin's handle shared a sarcastic "fun fact" noting that a comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds. The account then linked the analogy to XRP, suggesting that its promotion as a banking solution misleads retail investors into believing the system itself is more valuable than the money it transfers. In the same post, Litecoin mocked Ripple's long-standing narrative that XRP could serve as a digital replacement for SWIFT, while also ridiculing CEO Brad Garlinghouse by rebranding him "Brad Garlicmouse." The commentary struck a nerve among XRP supporters, who viewed it as both dismissive and inflammatory. Within hours, the XRP community fired back, with some members even hinting at potential legal action. Others sought to compare the track records of both assets, pointing out that XRP had a seat at the White House crypto roundtable while Litecoin did not. Litecoin defends remarks Following the uproar, Litecoin clarified that its comments were part of a broader series of lighthearted "roasts" aimed at different blockchain projects. The account said it had previously targeted Solana and even poked fun at its own ecosystem, noting that those episodes drew mixed reactions of laughter and mild criticism. In contrast, the XRP post triggered what Litecoin described as "diarrhetic vitriol for two full days" alongside repeated references to market cap rankings and Ripple's policy outreach. Litecoin further suggested that critics took the remarks too literally, stressing in another post that the campaign was intended as satire rather than hostility. The exchange highlights how inter-project rivalry continues to play out publicly on social media, where brand narratives and community pride often clash, shaping…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:17
Google Cloud Joins Somnia Blockchain as Validator, Boosting Enterprise Adoption
On September 1, 2025, Google Cloud has officially become an institutional validator on the Somnia blockchain network. This partnership is a significant milestone, as it brings the enterprise-grade infrastructure and expertise of a tech giant like Google to a high-performance, entertainment-focused blockchain. The collaboration is set to enhance Somnia's security, reliability, and decentralization. Integrating with Google Cloud According to the press release, Somnia, an EVM Layer-1 blockchain, is known for its impressive performance metrics, including a reported capacity of over 1 million transactions per second (tps) and sub-second transaction finality. By integrating with Google Cloud's infrastructure, Somnia developers will now have access to a robust and reliable platform for building and deploying decentralized applications (dApps). This partnership also opens the door for developers and partners to leverage Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, including AI agents and machine learning models, within their dApps and games. Furthermore, the partnership includes plans to integrate blockchain data with Google Cloud's BigQuery data warehouse. This will create a powerful analytics platform, providing real-time access to on-chain data for developers and project founders. This data-driven approach is expected to support the creation of more sophisticated, institutional-grade solutions on the Somnia network. The growing potential of decentralized networks The addition of Google Cloud to its list of validators is a strong validation of Somnia's technology and its vision for the future of on-chain gaming and real-time applications. It signals a growing trend of major technology companies recognizing the potential of decentralized networks and actively participating in their governance and security. This move not only bolsters Somnia's technical capabilities but also positions the network as a serious contender for large-scale, enterprise-level adoption.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:16
BlockDAG's Crypto Presale vs BlockSack's Meme-Driven Presale Crypto ICO in 2025: Top Crypto Gainer?
BlockDAG's crypto presale success meets BlockSack's meme-driven presale crypto ICO in 2025. Explore token presales, presale crypto tokens, and why both projects stand out in the best crypto presale landscape. The crypto world in 2025 is full of innovation, with token presales taking the spotlight as investors explore new opportunities. Among the best crypto presales to buy right now, projects like BlockDAG and BlockSack have sparked widespread discussion. BlockDAG has already made headlines for its large-scale fundraising, while BlockSack enters as a meme-driven presale cryptocurrency with its own unique narrative and community appeal. Both represent different ends of the crypto presale spectrum, showing how diverse the space has become. This comparison explores how each project defines its value in today's growing list of top crypto presales. BlockSack: Meme Energy Meets Early Presale Opportunity Welcome to the Daddy of All Memes! $BSACK positions itself as a unique entry in the world of presale crypto, drawing attention with a story rooted in blockchain origins. Its design reflects the myth of Sacktoshi, who embodies the raw spark behind decentralized innovation. Unlike other diluted chains, BlockSack claims to represent the original essence, combining humor, culture, and digital creativity in one presale coin. The project builds its foundation around meme-driven energy but extends beyond entertainment. With a starting price of $0.00697 in Stage 1 of its presale cryptocurrency phase, it allows early supporters to engage with a low entry point. The next price jump to $0.00869 highlights how its presale crypto tokens are structured for progressive growth across blocks. Currently, BlockSack has raised over $13,493.30 out of its $126,347.97 target, marking 10.68% completion in its token presale. Each transaction and smart contract is presented as part of a larger narrative, turning its community into co-authors of the meme's legacy. In a world of crypto presale projects, BlockSack stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:15
לַחֲלוֹק
1inch Expands Its Network of Resolvers Through Partnership With the Barter Project
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has announced a partnership with blockchain infrastructure project Barter. The agreement will strengthen 1inch's resolver network, said the developers of the Incrypted editorial. The solution will also enable more efficient intent-based trading, making it more convenient and accessible to users. The collaboration further solidifies 1inch's position as a leading platform for […]
Incrypted
2025/09/01 22:14
South Korea's
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge