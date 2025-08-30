2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin’s Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second

The post Bitcoin’s Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has hit a new record, this time in its hashrate. According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s true hashrate has hit 929 exahashes per second (EH/s), a new all-time high. Hashrate refers to the amount of processing and computing power given to the Bitcoin network through mining. The surge in true hash rate remains significant as this metric is a crucial indicator of a blockchain network’s strength, specifically its security. According to CoinMarketCap data, 19,913,231 BTC have been mined, accounting for its total supply. You Might Also Like Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, fixed Bitcoin’s supply at 21 million coins; with the current 19,913,231 BTC circulating supply, this leaves about 1,086,769 BTC left to be mined. Bitcoin price  Around press time, BTC was trading near $110,000, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours to $110,640 as the broader crypto market largely traded in red as investors await July’s personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. You Might Also Like Crypto liquidations have reached $448 million in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, with longs accounting for the majority of this figure. Bitcoin has fluctuated in a range between $108,670 and $113,480 since Aug. 26, with the market expecting its next move. Bitcoin’s key support range lies at $107,000 to $108,900. In the event of a rise, a bounce to $113,600 may face selling from stressed holders, while deeper losses could target the support range of $93,000 to $95,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoins-hashrate-hits-all-time-high-of-929-exahashes-per-second
Unicoin wil SEC-zaak van $100M fraude laten seponeren

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Unicoin, een crypto-investeringsplatform dat de afgelopen jaren steeds meer investeerders wist aan te trekken, bevindt zich momenteel in een juridisch steekspel met de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). De toezichthouder beschuldigt het bedrijf van fraude ter waarde van maar liefst 100 miljoen dollar. Volgens de SEC heeft Unicoin haar investeerders misleid door te beweren dat de tokens die zij verkochten ondersteund worden door een omvangrijke en internationale vastgoedportefeuille. Deze vastgoedclaims zouden volgens de aanklager grotendeels fictief zijn, wat zou betekenen dat veel van de uitgegeven certificaten van onroerend goed op papier bestonden, maar in werkelijkheid nauwelijks onderliggende waarde hadden. Dit onderzoek en de daaropvolgende aanklacht hebben voor flink wat opschudding gezorgd binnen de cryptogemeenschap. Unicoin pushes back against @SECGov’s $100M fraud case. The company asked a New York judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the SEC distorted its own filings to make the case. Regulators accuse Unicoin of misleading 5,000+ investors with unregistered certificates allegedly… pic.twitter.com/jpbJmFQ3qQ — TU_Crypto_News (@TU_Crypto_News) August 29, 2025 Unicoin’s verdediging: een aanval op innovatie Unicoin laat het er echter niet bij zitten en verzet zich hevig tegen de beschuldigingen. CEO Alex Konanykhin en bestuurslid Silvina Moschini hebben herhaaldelijk verklaard dat de zaak tegen hen niet alleen ongegrond is, maar ook een bedreiging vormt voor innovatie binnen de crypto-sector. Volgens Moschini is de aanklacht een doelgerichte poging om de Amerikaanse ondernemersgeest te onderdrukken en de groei van nieuwe technologieën te frustreren. Unicoin beweert dat zij heeft gewerkt met onafhankelijke, gecertificeerde experts die de vastgoedwaarderingen hebben uitgevoerd. Deze experts zouden door drie aparte SEC-onderzoeken zijn goedgekeurd, wat volgens het bedrijf aantoont dat er geen sprake is van misleiding of fraude. Daarnaast stelt Unicoin dat het bedrijf transparant is geweest in haar financiële rapportages. Al drie jaar lang zouden zij hun cijfers openlijk delen met investeerders en toezichthouders, waardoor er geen reden zou zijn voor verdenkingen. CEO Konanykhin gaat nog een stap verder door te stellen dat de SEC hen heeft proberen te intimideren om af te zien van hun plannen voor een beursnotering. Volgens hem is de aanklacht een wraakactie vanwege hun ambitie om Unicoin publiek te maken en de Amerikaanse markt te betreden als volwaardige beursgenoteerde onderneming. De verdediging benadrukt dat zij zich aan alle regels heeft gehouden en dat de beschuldigingen ongegrond en schadelijk zijn voor het vertrouwen in hun bedrijf. Mogelijke gevolgen voor toekomstige rechtszaken De uitkomst van deze zaak zal ongetwijfeld een belangrijke impact hebben op hoe de crypto-industrie in de toekomst wordt gereguleerd. Wordt de SEC in het gelijk gesteld, dan kan dit een nieuwe realiteit scheppen waarbij toezichthouders wereldwijd zich gesterkt voelen om strengere maatregelen te nemen tegen crypto-investeringsplatformen die niet volledig transparant zijn over hun onderliggende activa. Dit zou kunnen leiden tot meer complexe en kostbare compliance-eisen, waardoor kleinere spelers mogelijk de markt moeten verlaten. Voor investeerders zou dit betekenen dat ze minder keuzevrijheid hebben en mogelijk ook minder innovatieve producten tot hun beschikking krijgen. Aan de andere kant, mocht Unicoin de zaak winnen, dan kan dit een krachtig signaal zijn dat overregulering niet gewenst is en dat innovatie in de crypto-sector ruimte moet krijgen om te groeien. Het zou kunnen betekenen dat de SEC haar rol moet heroverwegen en een meer evenwichtige aanpak moet hanteren die ruimte laat voor nieuwe financiële modellen, zonder direct zware juridische middelen in te zetten. Een dergelijke uitkomst kan andere crypto-ondernemers moed geven om zich te verzetten tegen wat zij als onredelijke regulering ervaren, en daarmee het speelveld in de sector veranderen. Impact op het marktvertrouwen Los van de juridische strijd zelf, heeft de zaak al een directe impact op het vertrouwen binnen de markt. Crypto-investeerders zijn van nature gevoelig voor nieuws over fraude en onregelmatigheden, en een aanklacht van deze omvang kan leiden tot verhoogde terughoudendheid bij het aanleggen van posities in vergelijkbare tokens of platforms. Dit kan niet alleen leiden tot lagere investeringen, maar ook tot meer volatiliteit in de markt doordat onzekerheid groeit. Daarnaast ondermijnt deze zaak het imago van de gehele crypto-industrie, die al worstelt met reputatieproblemen door eerdere schandalen en hacks. Potentiële nieuwe investeerders kunnen hierdoor worden afgeschrikt, wat de adoptie van crypto als investeringsklasse kan vertragen. Niet alleen particulieren, maar ook institutionele spelers zullen waarschijnlijk een voorzichtiger houding aannemen totdat duidelijkheid ontstaat over de uitkomst van deze en vergelijkbare rechtszaken. Internationaal gezien kan de zaak invloed hebben op hoe andere landen omgaan met crypto-regulering. Als de SEC haar strenge lijn doortrekt en succes boekt in deze zaak, zouden regelgevers elders dit kunnen zien als voorbeeld en soortgelijke hardere maatregelen invoeren. Dit kan de wereldwijde crypto-markt verdelen en minder voorspelbaar maken, wat het voor bedrijven en investeerders moeilijker maakt om strategieën te ontwikkelen en risico’s goed in te schatten. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Unicoin wil SEC-zaak van $100M fraude laten seponeren is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
$5K at Stage 1 Could Hit $4.58M: BullZilla Positions in Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Pepe and Snek Wobble

What if the next breakout meme coin was unfolding while the broader market battled its usual turbulence? Volatility remains the […] The post $5K at Stage 1 Could Hit $4.58M: BullZilla Positions in Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Pepe and Snek Wobble appeared first on Coindoo.
Google Launches GCUL: A New Blockchain Built for Banks and Financial Institutions

The tech giant confirmed the project on August 27, 2025, positioning it as a neutral platform designed specifically for financial institutions and payment providers.
Solana Policy Institute (SPI) pledge $500,000 to support Tornado Cash founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev’s legal defense

The post Solana Policy Institute (SPI) pledge $500,000 to support Tornado Cash founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev’s legal defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana Policy Institute (SPI) announced it will contribute $500,000 to support Tornado Cash cofounders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev in their ongoing legal battles. The funding, revealed on August 28, 2025, will be used for Storm’s post-trial motions and Pertsev’s appeal. SPI, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing blockchain policy, emphasized its commitment to defending legal rights in the crypto space. Storm was convicted on August 6 of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business in the U.S.. Pertsev was found guilty in a Dutch court in 2024 of money laundering connected to Tornado Cash’s software. Tornado Cash is a decentralized application that enables users to obscure the origins of their digital transactions. Advocates hail it as privacy-focused software, whereas regulators label it a hub for illicit activity. Ethereum heavyweights rally behind Storm SPI’s pledge adds to the wider crypto community’s growing wave of support. Since Storm’s conviction, the Free Roman Storm Fund has raised over $5.5 million, which is still short of its $7 million target. Much of the funding has come from prominent figures in Ethereum development, organizational networks, and the investment community. To help cover his legal costs, Storm made a public plea to the community in July, stating that he needed $1.5 million. The response was swift. In solidarity with fellow developers facing legal challenges, Carrone donated $500,000 worth of Ether to support Roman Storm’s legal defense. “Roman’s legal defense matters because builders everywhere need to know they can push innovation forward and that the community will stand behind them,” he said in his donation announcement. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Carrone was detained in Turkey for 24 hours after being accused of helping misuse Ethereum’s privacy protocol. Carrone, known as “Fede’s Intern” on X, shared the news of his release on social media, confirming that he is “safe…
Best Crypto Presale to Join This Month: BullZilla Starts Trading at $0.00000575 With Pudgy Penguins and Baby Dogecoin in the Mix

BullZilla presale is live with Pudgy Penguins and Baby Dogecoin rising. Discover the best crypto presale to join this month.
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214

As of August 29, 2025, the price of Solana (SOL) stabilized at around $214.5, up nearly 5.5% from yesterday and nearly 50% year-to-date. Amidst the Federal Reserve’s easing signals and continued inflows of institutional funds, SOL surged 9.1% in a single day, surpassing Ethereum to become the most traded decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, [...] The post Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin’s Future Faces Uncertain Terrain

The post Bitcoin’s Future Faces Uncertain Terrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s price trajectory remains a hot topic as economic forecasters predict a potential downturn, particularly eyeing the second quarter of 2025. If the digital currency falls to approximately $90,000, it would align with long-held beliefs of a sustained decline, a perspective gaining traction lately. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Future Faces Uncertain Terrain Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-future-faces-uncertain-terrain
What Starship’s Success Means For SpaceX’s Future

The post What Starship’s Success Means For SpaceX’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of The Prototype, we look at SpaceX’s successful Starship flight, IBM and AMD’s plan to make quantum computing practical, why runners should strength train and more. To get The Prototype in your inbox, sign up here. After three fiery failures and two launch delays, SpaceX’s Starship completed an orbital test flight on Tuesday. The next-generation rocket met all objectives, including successful release of dummy satellites into space and a simulated engine failure during landing. This Starship also incorporated several different heat shield designs to determine which worked best for reusability. This success was pivotal: SpaceX’s future business, including $4 billion in NASA contracts, hinges on developing the much larger rocket to return astronauts to the Moon–and delays to date have already put the mission timeline at risk. It also plans to use Starship for an uncrewed mission to Mars next year, and its size is essential for delivering the next generation of Starlink satellites, which have 10x the bandwidth of the current version but are too big for the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. Morgan Stanley projects Starlink’s revenue will hit $11.2 billion this year, up 69% from 2024. As the most lucrative part of SpaceX’s business, the communications satellites account for about 70% of the company’s overall income. Stay tuned. IBM And AMD Team Up On Quantum Computing IBM’s experimental quantum system IBM IBM and chipmaker AMD are developing next-generation computers that combine quantum and high-performance computing, the companies announced this week. The collaboration will pair IBM’s quantum processors (QPUs) with AMD’s CPUs and GPUs to get the best of both tech worlds. For example, quantum algorithms are ideal for simulating chemical interactions, while conventional chips are better at crunching the resulting data. The idea is that one day, quantum algorithms would be integrated in a…
