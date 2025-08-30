What Starship’s Success Means For SpaceX’s Future

In this week's edition of The Prototype, we look at SpaceX's successful Starship flight, IBM and AMD's plan to make quantum computing practical, why runners should strength train and more. After three fiery failures and two launch delays, SpaceX's Starship completed an orbital test flight on Tuesday. The next-generation rocket met all objectives, including successful release of dummy satellites into space and a simulated engine failure during landing. This Starship also incorporated several different heat shield designs to determine which worked best for reusability. This success was pivotal: SpaceX's future business, including $4 billion in NASA contracts, hinges on developing the much larger rocket to return astronauts to the Moon–and delays to date have already put the mission timeline at risk. It also plans to use Starship for an uncrewed mission to Mars next year, and its size is essential for delivering the next generation of Starlink satellites, which have 10x the bandwidth of the current version but are too big for the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. Morgan Stanley projects Starlink's revenue will hit $11.2 billion this year, up 69% from 2024. As the most lucrative part of SpaceX's business, the communications satellites account for about 70% of the company's overall income. Stay tuned. IBM And AMD Team Up On Quantum Computing IBM's experimental quantum system IBM IBM and chipmaker AMD are developing next-generation computers that combine quantum and high-performance computing, the companies announced this week. The collaboration will pair IBM's quantum processors (QPUs) with AMD's CPUs and GPUs to get the best of both tech worlds. For example, quantum algorithms are ideal for simulating chemical interactions, while conventional chips are better at crunching the resulting data. The idea is that one day, quantum algorithms would be integrated in a…