2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Amplify files for XRP option income ETF as proposals for altcoin-based funds pile up

Amplify files for XRP option income ETF as proposals for altcoin-based funds pile up

The proposed XRP ETF from Amplify would aim to provide investor income on a monthly basis via an options strategy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006119-13.96%
XRP
XRP$2.7722-1.25%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145-13.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:28
לַחֲלוֹק
Led Zeppelin Scores A New Top 10 Bestseller

Led Zeppelin Scores A New Top 10 Bestseller

The post Led Zeppelin Scores A New Top 10 Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979)” debuts at No. 4 on the iTunes Top Songs chart ahead of the band’s upcoming Live EP release. Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page Earls Court (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) WireImage Led Zeppelin formally split 45 years ago, but the group’s legacy remains impressive, and it continues to expand to this day. The band changed the sound of rock music, helping bring harder styles and even heavy metal to the masses in the late ’60s and ’70s. As the band prepares for an exciting anniversary release that’s coming up soon, Led Zeppelin scores a quick top 10 bestseller in America. “Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979)” Debuts Led Zeppelin claims one of the top debuts on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States at the outset of this brand new tracking frame, which begins this Friday (August 29). The band currently sits at No. 4 on the tally with “Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979).” Led Zeppelin’s Upcoming Live EP The live recording of “Kashmir” is the first taste of Led Zeppelin’s upcoming Live EP. The rock legends will drop a four-track collection of live tunes on September 12. The project is meant to honor the fiftieth anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s album Physical Graffiti, which will also be re-released as a collector’s edition. The upcoming EP is set to include live takes of Zeppelin classics like “In My Time of Dying” and “Trampled Underfoot,” both recorded at Earl’s Court in 1975. In addition to “Kashmir,” another track, “Sick Again,” was also taped at Knebworth in 1979. “Kashmir” Was First Shared Half a Century Ago “Kashmir” was first shared with the world in February 1975, when Physical Graffiti, the band’s sixth full-length, was released. Led Zeppelin was never focused on singles, and thus, even though…
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4269-19.30%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets

Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets

Chainlink integrates U.S. economic data, boosting transparency in blockchain markets. Real-time economic indicators now accessible, revolutionizing decentralized finance strategies. New data feeds empower developers with tamper-proof U.S. government metrics. Chainlink has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring key economic data onto the blockchain for the first time. Through this collaboration, the necessary critical indicators of the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) can be directly added to the Chainlink decentralized oracle network. Valuable indicators like Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers will now be available in on-chain formats, which grants the digital asset market a new degree of transparency. Also Read: Unicoin Slams SEC’s Claims, Asserts Lawsuit is a Politically Charged Attack A Transparent and Tamper-Proof Data Source for Financial Markets This collaboration allows real-time access to essential U.S. economic data, offering market participants reliable, tamper-proof information. Chainlink guarantees that economic growth, inflation, and domestic demand, among other figures, can be verified by integrating this data directly into blockchain networks and thereby cannot be manipulated. This action will provide a new standard of data integrity, and developers and investors will make informed decisions with the help of correct economic indicators. Boosting Innovation with Real-Time Economic Triggers The introduction of on-chain U.S. government data opens up new possibilities for financial innovation. Advanced trading strategies can now be created that respond to real-time economic events, like GDP growth or inflationary adjustment. Such a shift also allows the development of more advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) products and risk management dynamic protocols. These protocols can change according to economic conditions, making DeFi markets more stable and flexible. Also, transparent economic dashboards and real-time prediction markets based on immutable government data could advance trading and investment strategies. This direct access to reliable and current economic data provided by blockchain-based financial systems guarantees more informed decision-making. Expanding Access Across Leading Blockchain Networks The economic data feeds are live on ten major blockchain platforms, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism, with plans for further expansion. These feeds will be updated frequently according to normal schedules so that users have all the time and chances of accessing them. This partnership reinforces Chainlink as one of the leading infrastructure providers in the blockchain ecosystem and improves transparency and decentralized financial market innovation. Also Read: Big News: Gumi Invests $17 Million in XRP – Here’s What it Means for Holders The post Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets appeared first on 36Crypto.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.0568-1.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206291-3.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Reshape Support Program

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Reshape Support Program

The post Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Reshape Support Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Ethereum Foundation has paused grant applications to refocus its Ecosystem Support Program. Strategic initiatives replace reactive grant distributions. Ethereum public goods will still receive funding via a new process. The Ethereum Foundation has announced the temporary suspension of public grant applications under its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) as of August 29, 2025, to refine funding strategies. This pause allows the Foundation to shift towards strategic funding, potentially impacting ETH’s market dynamics and future Ethereum development. Ethereum Foundation Suspends Grants for Strategic Revamp The Ethereum Foundation has temporarily halted public grant submissions under the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to refine strategic focus and increase the effectiveness of Ethereum ecosystem funding over the coming years. The Foundation revealed plans to redefine grant allocation, emphasizing proactive strategies over the previous reactionary approach. Despite this pause, the Foundation commits to funding public products through an as-yet-undefined channel, to be disclosed in late 2025. As of the announcement, no notable public statements have been made by Ethereum leaders. Vitalik Buterin and Aya Miyaguchi have yet to comment publicly. Market response has been minimal, though observers are considering potential ETH price adjustments following further announcements in Q4 2025. Market Dynamics and Potential Impact on Ethereum Did you know? Ethereum’s transition to proactive grantmaking reflects an industry trend focusing on long-term strategic investments after years of high application rates overloading resources. As of August 29, Ethereum’s market valuation stands at $4,305.40, with a market cap of approximately $519.69 billion. Trading volumes reached $46.02 billion over the past day. ETH has shown significant volatility with a 24-hour drop of 5.64%, yet a 60-day increase of 75.04%. Source: CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:38 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that…
Capverse
CAP$0.07017-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05196-4.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Prepare for Weekend Market Movements: Eyeing BNB, SOL, ALGO, and W Coin

Prepare for Weekend Market Movements: Eyeing BNB, SOL, ALGO, and W Coin

This month marked significant volatility for cryptocurrency investors as August ends. W Coin and ALGO are highlighted for their potential accumulation opportunities. Continue Reading:Prepare for Weekend Market Movements: Eyeing BNB, SOL, ALGO, and W Coin The post Prepare for Weekend Market Movements: Eyeing BNB, SOL, ALGO, and W Coin appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Wormhole
W$0.07898-6.79%
Solana
SOL$199.53-2.70%
Binance Coin
BNB$847.06-2.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump’s 50% India Tariffs on Russian Oil Spark Crypto Dip

Trump’s 50% India Tariffs on Russian Oil Spark Crypto Dip

The post Trump’s 50% India Tariffs on Russian Oil Spark Crypto Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump has imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports as punishment for buying Russian oil The move caused India’s Rupee to plunge, strengthening the U.S. dollar and creating a crypto “liquidity crunch” Bitcoin fell 2.82% to below $110,000 as investors reassess the new geopolitical risk to the market Bitcoin’s price falls below $110,000 as a new geopolitical event rattles the market and thereby economic stability. President Donald Trump has imposed a steep 50% tariff on most Indian imports, sparking a flight to the safety of the U.S. dollar that triggered the immediate volatility across the cryptocurrency market. Why Did Trump Impose the India Tariffs? The aggressive new India Tariffs are a direct punishment for the country’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. The Trump administration claims these purchases indirectly help fund the war in Ukraine.  With the latest move, Trump makes good on the threat to punish major economies patronizing Russia in what he considers an indirect way of helping fund the Ukraine war.. Before the latest tariff adjustments, the US activated a 25% tariff on Indian goods earlier this month. However, Trump’s latest announcement means that the US has doubled the rate following India’s oil transaction with Russia. Related: Trump’s New 25% Tariff on India Sends the Crypto Market Down 4% The new tariff is an exceptional case, despite Trump’s overall increase in tariffs since assuming office in January this year, resulting in strained relationships between the US and allies, as well as rivals, amid fears of rising inflation.  At a 50% tariff, Indian exporters join an exclusive group facing the highest duties on goods entering the US from overseas. Brazilian exporters are also facing a similar challenge in goods moving from the South American nation to the US. The tariffs had an instant impact on currency…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.378-2.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Price predictions 8/29: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, HYPE, SUI

Price predictions 8/29: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, HYPE, SUI

Bitcoin dropped below $108,000 on Friday, and the rest of the crypto market followed. Will $100,000 be BTC's next stop? Key points:Bitcoin risks falling into the $105,000 to $100,000 range over the weekend.Ether has pulled back in the near term, but remains above the crucial $4,094 support.Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2.351-3.05%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15628-0.04%
Solana
SOL$199.53-2.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:22
לַחֲלוֹק
Will Trump Push for State Ownership of Crypto Infra?

Will Trump Push for State Ownership of Crypto Infra?

Could Trump's Intel deal foreshadow crypto acquisitions on 'national security' grounds?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.378-2.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-0.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:22
לַחֲלוֹק
‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Ending Explained—Who Does Jackie Choose?

‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Ending Explained—Who Does Jackie Choose?

The post ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Ending Explained—Who Does Jackie Choose? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Courtesy of Netflix After a two-and-a-half-year wait, the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys is back. Does Jackie finally choose between the Walter brothers? Here’s a breakdown of the season finale, including Jackie’s heartfelt confession and the dramatic cliffhanger that leaves one Walter family member in danger. In Season 2, Jackie returns to Silver Falls after finishing her summer internship in New York. She attempts to reconcile with Alex, who has just returned from cowboy camp in Montana. But he’s na different person than before and refuses to listen to her, even when she tries to explain that she left abruptly because she kissed his brother, Cole. Cole is also different this year. He finished summer school and is taking his studies more seriously as a senior. After some convincing, he accepts the position of assistant coach for the varsity football team because he can’t play due to his injury. He also wants to apply to some coaching programs at top universities, and he enlists Jackie’s help with the SATs and the college admissions process (but in secret). The once-nerdy Alex is now attracting attention from girls left and right, which doesn’t bode well with his best friend, Kiley, who feels ignored and starts seeing the quarterback of the football team, Dylan. Alex grows close to his bronc riding coach, Blake, and they kiss. However, his lingering feelings for Jackie prevent him from pursuing a relationship with her. ForbesEverything To Know About ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2By Monica Mercuri When Jackie finds Murphy — Alex’s horse that escaped after the barn fire — he finally opens up about his feelings to her. They kiss and begin dating in secret, hiding their relationship from everyone, including Cole.…
Threshold
T$0.0159-2.75%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00425-0.70%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.0706-21.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:21
לַחֲלוֹק
BullZilla Positions in Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Pepe and Snek Wobble

BullZilla Positions in Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Pepe and Snek Wobble

The post BullZilla Positions in Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Pepe and Snek Wobble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale launches with soaring ROI potential as Pepe and Snek prices decline. Explore the best meme coin presale to join now. What if the next breakout meme coin was unfolding while the broader market battled its usual turbulence? Volatility remains the defining feature of meme assets, prompting analysts and investors to comb through data to identify projects that could stand out. With new entrants and legacy tokens swinging daily, the search for the best meme coin presale to join now has taken center stage for those eager to capture the next explosive run. Over the last 24 hours, two notable players in the meme coin space recorded steep declines. Pepe fell by 3.5% to $0.059819, while Snek slid by 8.46% to $0.003985. These corrections underscore the unpredictable nature of meme coins, where shifts in sentiment can significantly impact performance within hours. Amid these moves, BullZilla ($BZIL) has positioned itself differently. Its presale launch on Ethereum introduces structured mechanics and yield incentives, designed not only for hype but for sustained growth. With ROI projections topping 91,000% and stage-based price hikes, the project is already standing out as the best meme coin presale to join now. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Rewards, Yield, and Strategic Advantage BullZilla’s presale was built to reward conviction while raising the cost of hesitation. Stage 1 opened at $0.00000575, offering one of the lowest entry points in the market. With a confirmed listing price of $0.00527141, the possible ROI projection from this base exceeds 91,576%. To maintain momentum, the model automatically raises prices every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. The next stage signals a 116% hike, amplifying urgency for early buyers. An investment scenario illustrates the potential upside. A $5,000 allocation at Stage 1 secures roughly 869,565,217 $BZIL tokens. At the confirmed…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.8-2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.08%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0036786-8.13%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:18
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge