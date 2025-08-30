Consumer sentiment fell to a three-month low of 58.2 in August, down from 61.7 in July

U.S. consumer confidence slipped again in August, with the University of Michigan's final sentiment index falling to 58.2 from July's 61.7, the lowest in three months. An earlier flash reading had suggested 58.6, showing sentiment weakened as the month progressed. The drop underscores how Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the economy. On the other hand, household confidence is being dragged down by tariff disputes, higher prices, and uncertainty about jobs. Survey director Joanne Hsu said that higher prices and tariff issues were temporarily restraining purchases, especially for cars. The poll found that most Americans are not making large purchases. Buying conditions for durable goods and vehicles were much weaker. High interest rates and price pressures make big-ticket items seem out of reach. Worries about jobs are also going up. 63% of consumers think unemployment will likely rise in the next year. That's well above the proportion seen a year ago at this time. Economists expect next week's August jobs report to show more of the same, moderate job growth. The index of consumer expectations — a measure of economic prospects over the next six months- fell to 55.9, the lowest reading since May. There was also a slight decline in the measure of current conditions, dropping to 61.7 from July. Americans keep spending amid inflation pressures Consumer confidence is softening, yet American households continue to spend. Government data released Friday showed that July saw the fastest increase in consumer spending in four months, driven by rising incomes. Despite persistently high prices, strong wages, and a resilient labor market, families have some financial cushion. But the outlook isn't that rosy. Inflation pressures continue to squeeze budgets. The Federal Reserve's favored measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, rose 2.9% in July from the year-ago period. That is the highest…