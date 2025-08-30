בורסת MEXC
Argentina Opposition Launches Investigation Into $LIBRA Crypto Scandal
TLDR Argentina’s opposition forms commission to investigate the $LIBRA crypto scandal involving President Milei. The $LIBRA scandal resulted in significant losses for 50,000 investors and legal challenges for Milei. Political instability and corruption allegations are fueling investor concerns in Argentina’s market. The opposition aims to undermine Milei’s credibility and reform efforts amid ongoing investigations. Argentina’s [...] The post Argentina Opposition Launches Investigation Into $LIBRA Crypto Scandal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 03:37
Consumer sentiment fell to a three-month low of 58.2 in August, down from 61.7 in July
The post Consumer sentiment fell to a three-month low of 58.2 in August, down from 61.7 in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. consumer confidence slipped again in August, with the University of Michigan’s final sentiment index falling to 58.2 from July’s 61.7, the lowest in three months. An earlier flash reading had suggested 58.6, showing sentiment weakened as the month progressed. The drop underscores how Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the economy. On the other hand, household confidence is being dragged down by tariff disputes, higher prices, and uncertainty about jobs. Survey director Joanne Hsu said that higher prices and tariff issues were temporarily restraining purchases, especially for cars. The poll found that most Americans are not making large purchases. Buying conditions for durable goods and vehicles were much weaker. High interest rates and price pressures make big-ticket items seem out of reach. Worries about jobs are also going up. 63% of consumers think unemployment will likely rise in the next year. That’s well above the proportion seen a year ago at this time. Economists expect next week’s August jobs report to show more of the same, moderate job growth. The index of consumer expectations — a measure of economic prospects over the next six months- fell to 55.9, the lowest reading since May. There was also a slight decline in the measure of current conditions, dropping to 61.7 from July. Americans keep spending amid inflation pressures Consumer confidence is softening, yet American households continue to spend. Government data released Friday showed that July saw the fastest increase in consumer spending in four months, driven by rising incomes. Despite persistently high prices, strong wages, and a resilient labor market, families have some financial cushion. But the outlook isn’t that rosy. Inflation pressures continue to squeeze budgets. The Federal Reserve’s favored measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, rose 2.9% in July from the year-ago period. That is the highest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:36
Strategy Investors Drop Class Action Over Bitcoin Accounting
The post Strategy Investors Drop Class Action Over Bitcoin Accounting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. investors have decided to end their class action lawsuit against the company, closing a dispute over Bitcoin accounting rules. The lawsuit claimed executives misled shareholders about the impact of a change in cryptocurrency accounting standards. Court Filing Ends Strategy Lawsuit but Leaves Door Open for Shareholder Claims Court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and seen by Bloomberg show that lead plaintiffs and an initiating shareholder voluntarily dismissed their claims. The filing clarified that the dismissal is “with prejudice,” meaning those investors cannot bring the same claims again. However, it noted that absent class members’ rights remain unaffected, leaving the possibility of future actions by other shareholders. The case began earlier this year after Strategy announced it would be hit by a new accounting update affecting how digital assets appear on company balance sheets. Investors argued the disclosure understated the true impact of the rule change, potentially misleading the market about risks tied to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings. Strategy, which recently rebranded from MicroStrategy, has positioned itself as the largest publicly traded corporate BTC treasury. Strategy recently added to its Bitcoin holdings amid a drop in its MSTR stock price. The firm is led by billionaire executive chairman Michael Saylor and has consistently purchased Bitcoin as part of its corporate strategy. The case is a reminder to firms that use Bitcoin as a reserve asset on how they should alter their accounting policies. That the case would not continue saves Strategy from an extended trial, but legal issues related to its Bitcoin statements are not over. Since other shareholders can still join the lawsuit, it means that the company would even have its reporting scrutinized more closely. Case Dismissal Offers Temporary Relief but Bitcoin Accounting Rules Require Review The dismissal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:34
First Big Crude Discovery In Five Years In Gulf Of America
The post First Big Crude Discovery In Five Years In Gulf Of America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside a Floating Production vessel owned by Total oil company. AFP via Getty Images Talos Energy. Deepwater plays are defined as water depths more than 1,000 ft. Deepwater wells accounted for 94% of the Gulf of America’s (GOA) crude production, and 80% of natural gas output in 2023. According to the EIA, about 15% of U.S. oil production comes from the GOA, and about 5% of U.S dry gas. A recent depth outlier is the Whale project of Shell (Figure 1), whose Floating Production Unit (FPU) lies at 8,600 ft and is expected to produce 85,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Talos Energy is a new kid on the block. Founded in 2012, it’s located in Houston, and primarily operates offshore, in the U.S. GOA and offshore Mexico. Talos was involved in the discovery of the Zama-1 field on the Mexico shelf, one of the largest shallow-water discoveries in recent years. The company emphasizes innovation in exploration and production. As well as production of oil and gas, Talos’ strategy includes expanding into carbon capture and storage (CCS) where they are developing projects. In recent years, Talos merged with Stone Energy and acquired QuarterNorth Energy. Talos stock has been sliding since 2022, and is now down by about 50%. Figure 1. Map of deepwater fields in GOA. Shell’s Whale field is WSW of Anchor platform and below Dawson Deep. Wood Mackenzie Discovery of Daenerys Field. But the bright light on the horizon is Talos’ discovery of the Daenerys field, a subsalt project in the Walker Ridge area of the GOA (Press note by Wood Mackenzie, 26 August 2025). With their innovative expertise, the company drilled a well to 33,000 feet total vertical depth, and the prospect could produce 65,000 bopd. Talos are expected to boost reserves by more than 50…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:33
LINK & AVAX Push Higher – Meanwhile SYC Quietly Sets Up For Bigger Gains
While LINK celebrates explosive gains and AVAX bulls target fresh breakouts above $25, a stealth opportunity is accumulating massive firepower in the shadows. Smart Yield Coin (SYC) continues building its war chest through structured presale phases, positioning for parabolic moves that could eclipse established altcoin rallies when altseason ignites. LINK demolishes resistance with institutional backing […] The post LINK & AVAX Push Higher – Meanwhile SYC Quietly Sets Up For Bigger Gains appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:30
Spain canceled a €10 million ($11.7 million) fiber contract with Telefónica over its use of Huawei equipment
The post Spain canceled a €10 million ($11.7 million) fiber contract with Telefónica over its use of Huawei equipment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spain has canceled a fiber-optic service contract with Telefonica due to the Spanish telecoms group’s use of equipment supplied by China’s Huawei. The Digital Transformation Ministry said on Friday it had scrapped the €10 million ($11.7 million) agreement, citing “digital strategy and strategic autonomy” as the reason. If Telefonica had executed the contract, it would have connected several government departments, including the Defense Ministry. Telefonica comes under pressure This cancellation is coming about a month after Emilio Gayo, the chief operating officer of Telefonica, reportedly said that the company was reducing its exposure to Huawei in Spain. It’s not a strange move, as many countries in the European Union are actively putting up local rules to reduce dependence and usage of Huawei’s infrastructure. The EU itself has pushed member states to remove Huawei and other high-risk vendors from sensitive networks due to espionage and sabotage concerns. Telefonica has already pledged to replace 5G Huawei infrastructure in Spain and Germany. However, the company continues to use some Huawei equipment in its commercial 5G retail networks in Spain and in overseas markets such as Brazil. The telecommunications company reportedly renewed a contract with Huawei late last year to deliver a 5G core network to retail customers in Spain by 2030. In early 2025, the company awarded Nokia the contract for 5G core for its service to companies and government institutions. European nations have local autonomy Spain’s move aligns closely with the stance of Germany, which has passed a nationwide ban on Huawei equipment in critical 5G networks. France and the Netherlands have also imposed strict rules to limit usage. However, the EU has stopped short of mandating a blanket prohibition, leaving national governments to interpret the Commission’s guidance. Different countries in the bloc have unique approaches to the matter. While some have…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:30
Kima Network Introduces Next-Gen DvP Model for Efficient RWA Payment Settlement
Kima Network has introduced the next-gen 'Delivery vs Payment' model to enable cross-chain settlements to enhance RWA tokenization and DeFi market efficiency.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 03:30
Tether halts USDT freeze on legacy chains, adopts ‘unsupported’ status
Tether support for legacy blockchains
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 03:30
Bitcoin Tumbles in the Face of High Inflation and New Tariff Pressure
The cryptocurrency fell to $108K after the “de minimis” exemption ended on Friday and core inflation came in at 2.9%. BTC Buckles Under Dual Pressure of Increasing Inflation and Trade Tensions Both crypto and stock markets bled on Friday after core inflation came in at 2.9% and the “de minimis” exemption, which waives tariffs on […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/30 03:29
Strategic Resumption Sparks Market Buzz
The post Strategic Resumption Sparks Market Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin OG ETH Purchases: Strategic Resumption Sparks Market Buzz Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin OG ETH Purchases: Strategic Resumption Sparks Market Buzz Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-og-eth-purchases/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:29
