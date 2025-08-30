Heineken Brings A Non-Alcoholic Alternative To The 2025 US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Aimee Kelly, Chelsea Vaughn and Bryan Griffin enjoy a limited-edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 at the US Open Tennis Championships – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken) Getty Images for Heineken When it comes to tennis-themed beverages these days, all conversation is currently dominated by one vodka-based drink in particular. Nevertheless, for attendees at the US Open–or at a bar near you–non-alcoholic alternatives are in greater demand than ever before. A new Gallup poll released earlier this month revealed that just 54% of American adults drink alcohol. It's a record-low in the 90 year history of the survey. Luckily, there's also a tennis-themed beverage designed specially for them. Heineken, an official sponsor of New York's annual grand slam tournament, has reintroduced Heineken L0VE.L0VE for a second year–a limited edition canning of its top-selling 0.0 non-alcoholic beer. It landed in the city this week at an activation in Grand Central Terminal backed by messaging intended to encourage zero judgement, and zero reasons for moderation during the US Open. It's ultimately aimed at more than just this event, too. Research indicates that a significant number of non-drinkers report stigma around abstaining at parties and events, and often feel as though they need to offer up some explanation for avoiding alcohol. The "0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment" campaign serves as a reminder that you ought to feel free to be alcohol-free whenever and wherever you want. Helping score these points is Benito Skinner, star of the Amazon Prime hit show Overcompensating, and now a spokesman for the brand. Heineken brought him into Grand Central as a "0.0 Ref," a spoof on the US Open chair umpire, complete with bullhorn, so that he…