חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Analysts Explain Why Layer Brett Could Be A Better Bet Than Solana If Ethereum Price Soars Past $6,000

The crypto world is buzzing, and many analysts are explaining why Layer Brett could be a better bet than Solana if the Ethereum price soars past $6,000. Forget the old guard like Shiba Inu or even the original Brett; a new contender is grabbing headlines, merging meme culture with serious blockchain utility.  Layer Brett, currently […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 03:53
Heineken Brings A Non-Alcoholic Alternative To The 2025 US Open

The post Heineken Brings A Non-Alcoholic Alternative To The 2025 US Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Aimee Kelly, Chelsea Vaughn and Bryan Griffin enjoy a limited-edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 at the US Open Tennis Championships – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken) Getty Images for Heineken When it comes to tennis-themed beverages these days, all conversation is currently dominated by one vodka-based drink in particular. Nevertheless, for attendees at the US Open–or at a bar near you–non-alcoholic alternatives are in greater demand than ever before. A new Gallup poll released earlier this month revealed that just 54% of American adults drink alcohol. It’s a record-low in the 90 year history of the survey. Luckily, there’s also a tennis-themed beverage designed specially for them. Heineken, an official sponsor of New York’s annual grand slam tournament, has reintroduced Heineken L0VE.L0VE for a second year–a limited edition canning of its top-selling 0.0 non-alcoholic beer. It landed in the city this week at an activation in Grand Central Terminal backed by messaging intended to encourage zero judgement, and zero reasons for moderation during the US Open. It’s ultimately aimed at more than just this event, too. Research indicates that a significant number of non-drinkers report stigma around abstaining at parties and events, and often feel as though they need to offer up some explanation for avoiding alcohol. The “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment” campaign serves as a reminder that you ought to feel free to be alcohol-free whenever and wherever you want. Helping score these points is Benito Skinner, star of the Amazon Prime hit show Overcompensating, and now a spokesman for the brand. Heineken brought him into Grand Central as a “0.0 Ref,” a spoof on the US Open chair umpire, complete with bullhorn, so that he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:51
Best Bitcoin Mining Guide for Mobile Users in 2025: Get Free BTC at No Cost

Mobile Bitcoin mining in 2025 lets anyone earn BTC without hardware. ETNCrypto leads with a $100 bonus, simple contracts, and instant daily payouts.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 03:50
Crypto Analysts Predict 188x Potential Growth for MAGAX After Exciting Presale

Crypto’s Next Big Player: Why MAGAX Could Deliver an 188x ROI There are many times in the crypto market where […] The post Crypto Analysts Predict 188x Potential Growth for MAGAX After Exciting Presale  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/30 03:45
Pudgy Penguins Game ‘Pudgy Party’ Launches on iOS and Android

The post Pudgy Penguins Game ‘Pudgy Party’ Launches on iOS and Android appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games collaborated to develop Pudgy Party, a new Web3 mobile game. The game falls in the party genre, offering fast-paced mini-games for players similar to Fall Guys or Stumble Guys. Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz has high expectations, aiming for tens of millions of downloads. Ethereum NFT brand Pudgy Penguins and game developer Mythical Games announced the global launch of Pudgy Party, a mobile party game that’s now available on Android and iOS.  Pudgy Party draws comparisons to popular games like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys—colorful riffs on the battle royale genre in which players race through wild obstacle courses and persist through survival challenges. And this time around, it has a Web3 twist. “We took our own interpretation of that genre,” Mythical Games CEO John Linden told Decrypt. “We thought it was the right focus for not only the brand, but the gameplay—something the community can really get behind.”  It’s almost time to crash the Pudgy Party 🐧 Pick your favourite costume 🐲Survive the fireballs, kicks and chaos 🔥Outlast the madness and waddle out a champion 🏆 Pre-register for Pudgy Party below ↓ pic.twitter.com/8NRYgTmUiB — Pudgy Party (@PlayPudgyParty) August 11, 2025 In Pudgy Party, users will step into a game filled with Pudgy Penguins characters, which have made an impact across social media and via retail products like plush toys. And players will automatically enroll in Web3 gaming in the process, even if they don’t realize it. “Every player that comes in, they’re automatically onboarded into a wallet,” Linden said. “They have a wallet, but most of them won’t even know about it,” he said of the onboarding experience, which is designed to encourage “getting in and playing.” The game integrates blockchain via the Mythos Chain, a network built on the Polkadot blockchain,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:44
21Shares files S-1 form with the SEC for the SEI ETF

The post 21Shares files S-1 form with the SEC for the SEI ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways  21Shares filed S-1 form with the SEC for the SEI ETF, joining Canary Capital and Cboe. SEI was experiencing intense downward pressure as sellers dominate both the Spot and Futures markets. With institutional demand for crypto assets at an all-time high, market players have set their eyes on Spot ETFs. In fact, since the launch of the Ethereum [ETH] spot ETF in mid-2024, multiple ETFs have been filed, signaling significant demand.  21Shares File for SEI ETF In a significant development, 21Shares filed an S-1 registration form with the United States SEC for SEI ETFs. According to the filing, the ETF will track the price of the SEI token and earn staking rewards.  The said, the ETF will be held in custody by Coinbase, and authorized participants may subscribe to and redeem shares in cash or through in-kind transfers.  However, the ETF is only structured as a passive product set to mirror SEI’s price performance. Therefore, the ETF will not employ speculative trading, leverage, or derivatives.  With the ETF Filing, 21Share joined a growing race for the SEI ETF, first started by Canary Capital and Cboe’s 19b-4.  Sellers heavily dominate SEI Surprisingly, despite 21Shares filing for the SEI ETF, the altcoin has failed to attract buyers. In fact, the SEI Spot market has recorded a negative Delta for nine consecutive days.  Source: Coinalyze On the 29th of  August , SEI recorded a Sell Volume of 32.59 million, significantly higher than its Buy Volume of 26.8 million. This led to a negative Buy-Sell Delta of -5.7 million, indicating strong selling pressure. Historically, such aggressive selling has often triggered sharp price declines, acting as a precursor to further downside. Futures market extremely bearish  Amid price struggles, SEI is experiencing less demand for Futures positions. According to Santiment data, at press time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:43
Bon Jovi’s New Single And A Duet With Bruce Springsteen Debut

The post Bon Jovi’s New Single And A Duet With Bruce Springsteen Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bon Jovi’s duet “Hollow Man” featuring Bruce Springsteen debuts at No. 45 on the U.K. iTunes chart as the band’s Forever re-release approaches. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+ Bon Jovi has not been able to tour its latest album Forever since lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cords have not healed enough – even after extensive medical procedures – for him to hit the road. To breathe new life into the 2024 project, the band has announced a new version, and several tunes from the upcoming set have become fast bestsellers in the United Kingdom. Forever’s Legendary Edition is Coming Bon Jovi will release the Legendary Edition of Forever on October 24. The full length includes all 12 tracks originally featured on Forever, all turned into duets. The lineup of collaborators includes Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and even Avril Lavigne. Two additional new tracks, “Fight Somebody” and “Red, White and Jersey,” will also appear on the expanded tracklist. Bon Jovi’s Bruce Springsteen Collaboration Debuts Bon Jovi only announced the Legendary Edition on Thursday (August 28), but several collaborations have already been released. The group dropped the updated take on “Hollow Man,” which now features Bruce Springsteen. That cut sits at No. 45 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.K. at the moment, and it could continue to climb. Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty Return “The People’s House,” a duet between Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty, brings the band to No. 73. That song is also slated for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:42
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Trump Ends De Minimis Exemption – Will Crypto Suffer?

The post Trump Ends De Minimis Exemption – Will Crypto Suffer? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Effective today, the Trump administration eliminated the de minimis exemption. US importers must now pay taxes on their packages regardless of their overall cost. For crypto, the end of duty-free imports will largely affect smaller businesses focused on hardware development and Bitcoin mining. A Major Shift for E-Commerce Today, the Trump administration ended duty-free imports of packages worth less than $800.  Known as the “de minimis” exemption, this rule will likely affect small- and medium-sized businesses that relied on this duty-free status to lower overall costs. In the following weeks, shoppers expect elevated prices and fewer market options.  The threshold enabled imports from major China-based e-commerce sites like Shein and Temu to do business in the United States. These retailers relied on shipping a massive volume of low-cost packages directly to US consumers, bypassing tariffs and customs procedures. In public statements, the Trump administration cited concerns that these companies exploit the exemption. The White House also cited national security concerns, claiming foreign entities were abusing the loophole to ship illicit substances like fentanyl into the US.  “Some of the techniques employed by these shippers to conceal the true contents of the shipments, the identity of the distributors, and the country of origin of the imports include the use of re-shippers in the United States, false invoices, fraudulent postage, and deceptive packaging,” Trump wrote in a White House press release a month earlier. Applied to crypto, eliminating the exemption introduces significant logistical and financial challenges for the hardware and mining sectors. The Ripple Effects on Crypto and Hardware Crypto industries specializing in cold wallets may be hardest hit by the elimination of the exemption. Since this type of crypto-related merchandise is manufactured internationally, shipments of any value will now be subject to duties and fees.  The decision could lead to a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:41
uncertainties about AI chip demand

The post uncertainties about AI chip demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marvell Technology experienced a tough day in the markets, with a 15% drop in pre-market trading on Friday. The main reason for this sharp decline is related to the bleak outlook for demand for data center chips, a key sector for the company’s growth. Investor expectations were particularly high, fueled by the boom in semiconductor manufacturers’ valuations, driven by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. However, Marvell failed to meet these expectations, raising doubts about the strength of demand from major cloud service providers. The Context: High Expectations and Signs of Slowing Down In recent months, the chipmaker sector has been at the center of Wall Street’s attention, thanks to the so-called “picks-and-shovels AI trade,” or the rush for fundamental tools to fuel the artificial intelligence revolution. Companies like Nvidia have seen their valuations skyrocket, becoming true market indicators. However, Nvidia’s most recent quarterly results have raised questions about the actual strength of demand from cloud service providers, casting a shadow on Marvell’s prospects as well. Statements from CEO Matt Murphy During the conference call following the release of the results, Marvell’s CEO, Matt Murphy, stated that revenues from data centers in the third quarter will be “sequentially stable,” meaning no growth compared to the previous quarter. This forecast immediately concerned analysts and investors, who were instead expecting steady expansion in a segment considered crucial for the company’s future, especially in light of the growing demand for data center hardware AI. The role of custom chips and competition in the cloud In recent times, Marvell’s growth has been primarily driven by the custom chip business, aimed at major cloud service providers like Amazon and Microsoft. These companies are investing in the development of in-house solutions to reduce reliance on external suppliers like Nvidia. However, the demand for these chips is not linear:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 03:38
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

