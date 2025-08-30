2025-09-02 Tuesday

Monetary Policy Adjustment: Crucial Shifts Ahead for Crypto Markets

BitcoinWorld Monetary Policy Adjustment: Crucial Shifts Ahead for Crypto Markets The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation following recent remarks from Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Daly indicated that the time for a monetary policy adjustment is approaching. This statement carries significant weight for investors and enthusiasts in the digital asset space, as changes in central bank policy often send ripples across global financial markets, including crypto. What Does a “Monetary Policy Adjustment” Truly Mean? When Federal Reserve officials like Mary Daly discuss a monetary policy adjustment, they are referring to potential shifts in strategies used to manage the economy. These strategies primarily involve two key tools: Interest Rates: The Fed might raise or lower its benchmark interest rate, which directly influences borrowing costs for banks and consumers. Lower rates can encourage spending and investment, while higher rates can slow down economic activity. Quantitative Easing/Tightening: This involves buying or selling government bonds and other securities to inject or withdraw money from the financial system. Injecting money (easing) increases liquidity, while withdrawing it (tightening) reduces it. Such adjustments aim to control inflation, promote employment, and maintain overall economic stability. Historically, periods of loose monetary policy (lower rates, quantitative easing) have often coincided with increased risk appetite and capital flows into speculative assets, including cryptocurrencies. Conversely, tighter policies can lead to a reduction in liquidity and a more cautious investment environment. How Will This Monetary Policy Adjustment Impact Crypto? The relationship between traditional monetary policy and the crypto market is complex yet undeniable. Here’s why Daly’s comments on a potential monetary policy adjustment are crucial for crypto investors: Liquidity Shifts: Tighter monetary policy, such as higher interest rates, can reduce the overall liquidity in the financial system. This often means less capital is readily available for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, potentially leading to price corrections. Investor Sentiment: When traditional markets face uncertainty due to policy shifts, investors may de-risk. They often pull funds from volatile assets like crypto and move towards safer havens, impacting market demand. Dollar Strength: A stronger U.S. dollar, often a result of higher interest rates, can make dollar-denominated assets like Bitcoin appear more expensive to international investors. This can dampen global demand and trading activity. However, some argue that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer an alternative to traditional financial systems, especially during periods of economic instability or inflation. This perspective suggests that a well-managed monetary policy adjustment could reinforce crypto’s appeal as a hedge against traditional market volatility or currency devaluation. Navigating the Upcoming Policy Shifts: What Should Investors Consider? As the Federal Reserve moves closer to a monetary policy adjustment, crypto investors should remain vigilant and well-informed. Understanding the potential implications can help in making strategic decisions and safeguarding investments. Stay Informed: Closely monitor official Fed statements, economic data releases, and expert analysis from reputable sources. Knowledge is your best defense against market surprises. Diversify Portfolios: While tempting to go all-in on high-growth assets, a diversified portfolio across different asset classes and even within crypto can mitigate risks during volatile periods. Long-Term Vision: For many, cryptocurrencies represent a long-term investment in a transformative technology. Short-term market fluctuations due to policy changes might be less concerning for those with a multi-year investment horizon. Risk Management: Always invest only what you can comfortably afford to lose. The crypto market is inherently volatile, and policy adjustments can amplify this volatility. Mary Daly’s remarks serve as a timely reminder that external economic factors, particularly central bank actions, play a significant role in shaping the crypto landscape. While the exact timing and nature of the upcoming monetary policy adjustment remain to be seen, preparing for potential shifts is a prudent approach for any crypto market participant. In conclusion, the impending monetary policy adjustment signals a critical juncture for the financial world, with direct implications for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Investors must remain agile, informed, and strategic to navigate the evolving market conditions effectively. Understanding the Fed’s intentions and their potential ripple effects is key to making sound investment choices in the dynamic digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the primary goal of a monetary policy adjustment? A1: The primary goal is to achieve economic stability, which includes controlling inflation, maximizing employment, and moderating long-term interest rates. Q2: How do interest rate hikes typically affect cryptocurrency prices? A2: Interest rate hikes generally make traditional, lower-risk investments more attractive, which can lead investors to pull money from higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies, potentially causing prices to decline. Q3: Is a monetary policy adjustment always negative for crypto? A3: Not necessarily. While tightening policies can be a headwind, some argue that crypto’s decentralized nature could make it an attractive alternative during periods of economic uncertainty or currency devaluation, especially if traditional markets face significant challenges. Q4: What is quantitative tightening, and how does it relate to a monetary policy adjustment? A4: Quantitative tightening (QT) is a form of monetary policy adjustment where the central bank reduces its balance sheet by selling government bonds or allowing them to mature without reinvesting the proceeds. This reduces the money supply and liquidity in the financial system. Q5: What should a new crypto investor do during periods of policy uncertainty? A5: New investors should prioritize education, start with small investments, diversify their holdings, and avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term news. Focusing on long-term trends and fundamental analysis is crucial. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others understand the critical connection between Federal Reserve policy and the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Your share helps our community stay informed and prepared. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets market trends. This post Monetary Policy Adjustment: Crucial Shifts Ahead for Crypto Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Top Crypto Presales 2025 Compared: Pepeto Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Now

In the middle of all this noise, Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out. While names like BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper attract […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025 Compared: Pepeto Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies saw its stock sink nearly 8% this week, yet that didn’t stop Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest from pouring another $15.6 million into the company. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion The latest move comes during a period of heightened volatility in both equities and crypto markets. ARK Expands Its Holdings According to ARK’s trading disclosures on August 27, the firm bought 339,113 BitMine shares spread across three ETFs. The ARK Innovation ETF acquired 227,569 shares valued at a little over $10 million, while the Next Generation Internet ETF added 70,991 shares worth $3.27 million. The Fintech Innovation ETF purchased another 40,553 shares for $1.87 million. Despite this fresh round of buying, BitMine shares ended the day at $46 before sliding 7.80% in extended trading. Cathie Wood and Ark Invest bought 339,113 shares of Tom Lee’s $BMNR today pic.twitter.com/G9SQY02rDg — Tom Lee Tracker (@TomLeeTracker) August 28, 2025 Ethereum Strategy Draws Institutional Attention BitMine’s pivot from Bitcoin mining to an Ethereum-focused treasury earlier this summer has transformed the firm into a major corporate player in crypto. Its balance sheet now holds 1,714,000 ETH, worth about $8.20 billion, alongside 192 Bitcoin and $562 million in cash. That makes BitMine the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum. Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has also taken a 9% stake, adding more weight to the firm’s rapid rise. According to latest data, the company’s strategy has fueled sharp price movements in its stock. After surging more than 3,000% to a record high of $135 in early July, shares remain up more than 400% year-to-date despite recent pullbacks. Massive Equity Offering Fuels Expansion Reports have disclosed that BitMine dramatically expanded its fundraising plans. On August 12, the company filed to boost its at-the-market equity offering from $2 billion to $24.5 billion, a move led by Cantor Fitzgerald and ThinkEquity. Observers say the new funds will give BitMine more firepower to build its Ethereum position. Analysts projected strong gains for Ethereum, predicting $5,500 in the near term and as high as $12,000 by year-end. If those targets materialize and BitMine pushes toward its 5% supply goal, the company could one day rival Michael Saylor’s Strategy in scale. Related Reading: Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details A New Corporate Champion For Ethereum? Social media reaction has been quick to frame BitMine as Ethereum’s version of Strategy — a corporate vehicle for institutional exposure to the asset. ARK’s growing position, surpassing $200 million this summer, only strengthens that concept. Yet the risks are just as visible. BitMine’s share price swings highlight how concentrated bets can move violently, even with billions of dollars on the balance sheet. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
ONDO Faces Key Resistance at $1.15 as Big Move Loading, Institutional Demand, ONDO ETF

The analyst’s data shows ONDO is gaining strength to break out of a horizontal channel on the weekly chart, indicating a looming upward momentum.
US Govt Puts Official Economic Data On-Chain via Chainlink

The post US Govt Puts Official Economic Data On-Chain via Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Department of Commerce now broadcasts official BEA economic data directly onto the blockchain Chainlink delivers these metrics, including GDP and inflation, to ten networks like Ethereum and Base This move enables automated trading and advanced DeFi risk management based on verifiable gov’t data The decentralized oracle network Chainlink and the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) have collaborated to bring US government macroeconomic data onchain from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).  This integration hardwires the U.S. economy’s core metrics into the rails of the digital asset market. What Economic Metrics Are Now On-Chain? The new Chainlink data feeds stream critical U.S. economic vital signs. The initial release includes the level and percentage change for Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. This creates a direct, verifiable pipeline of data on economic growth, inflation, and domestic demand. Related: Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral in Aave’s New RWA Market, Powered by Chainlink This integration moves beyond simple online publishing; it embeds cryptographic truth into the market’s foundation, setting a new standard for data integrity. The official project announcement details this collaboration as a win for transparency, but analysts note the real battle for Chainlink remains on the charts, with LINK still fighting significant technical resistance. How Does This Reshape Blockchain Markets? On-chain U.S. government data directly catalyzes a new wave of financial innovation. Chainlink points to the immediate development of sophisticated automated trading strategies that can execute based on real-time, tamper-proof macroeconomic triggers. This data also enables new types of tokenized assets and more complex DeFi risk management protocols that dynamically adjust to economic factors. It further opens the door for real-time prediction markets and transparent dashboards powered by immutable, government-sourced data. This is directly relevant…
BREAKING NEWS: The Fed's PCE Data Used to Measure Inflation Has Been Released! Here's Bitcoin's (BTC) First Reaction!

The post BREAKING NEWS: The Fed’s PCE Data Used to Measure Inflation Has Been Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading within a certain range after breaking a new record by exceeding $124,000 in mid-August. While the Fed was expected to cut interest rates for Bitcoin to rise, it never made the expected interest rate cut in June and July. At this point, interest rate cut hopes have been postponed until September. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently signaled a moderate approach to interest rate cuts in his statement in Jackson Hole. Powell noted that the balance of risks has shifted, adding that policy remains in restrictive territory and the changing balance of fundamental outlook and risks may necessitate adjustments to our monetary policy stance. While the probability of an interest rate cut is priced in at 85%, data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which the FED closely follows when making interest rate decisions and is considered a leading inflation indicator, has been released. Accordingly, personal consumption expenditures data for July were as follows: Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.9%– Expected 2.9%– Previous 2.8% Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.3%– Expected 0.3%– Previous 0.3% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.6%– Expected 2.6%– Previous 2.6% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.2%– Expected 0.2%– Previous 0.3% What Was Bitcoin (BTC’s First Reaction? *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-the-feds-pce-data-used-to-measure-inflation-has-been-released-heres-bitcoins-btc-first-reaction/
Youth Breaking Medalists Crowned At WDSF World Championship In Porto

The post Youth Breaking Medalists Crowned At WDSF World Championship In Porto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B-boy Holy Rain (CHN) goes airborne at the 2025 WDSF Breaking Youth World Champions in Porto. Haruka Ambai (IG: haru_graphics) Hot on the heels of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, the WDSF Breaking Youth World Championship took place on August 28 in Porto. Out of hundreds of talented young men and women, China’s B-girl Royal and B-boy Holy Rain emerged victorious. This year’s event in Porto is a key milestone, not only because it is one of the largest world stages for youth breaking, but because it is one of the WDSF events that officials will be watching to qualify participants for the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026. To be considered for YOG participation, a breaker must participate in at least one WDSF-sanctioned event. Competition aside, the Breaking Youth World Championship is a window to the future of breaking because it gives young up-and-comers a platform to shine. From the WDSF’s official announcement, the event’s goal is to deliver “an inspiring celebration of talent, unity, and the future of the global Breaking movement.” In the central square of Matosinhos, a coastal city in Porto district, 192 b-boys and 101 b-girls registered to compete. With preselections beginning at 10:00 local time and the event ending at 21:30, the last few standing literally danced the whole day. In the Youth Men’s event, China swept the podium, with Holy Rain (Cui Shengyu), TJR (Tong Jierong), and Purple One (Huang Ziyi) taking first, second, and third, respectively. Holy Rain has been making noise not only in the competitive breaking circuit, but also in all styles dance battles. For example, he won the Radikal Forze Jam invitational kids’ 7-to-smoke back to back in 2024 and 2025. His ability to unify his great musical improvisation with power move mastery makes him one to watch, and…
Investors withdraw lawsuit against Strategy over Bitcoin accounting practices

Investors drop lawsuit against Strategy
Why The Phoenix Suns Could Be Better Than You Think

The post Why The Phoenix Suns Could Be Better Than You Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 11: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at PHX Arena on April 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images After finishing last year with an uninspiring 36-46 record, the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant and agreed to a buyout with Bradley Beal. Losing two of your three best players doesn’t normally sound like a recipe for success, especially in the loaded Western Conference. However, in this specific case, I wouldn’t be surprised if the 2025-26 Suns are just as good – if not better than – their predecessors. Phoenix Finally Has Some Lineup Balance While Durant and Beal are great players, their strengths and weaknesses are incredibly similar to those of franchise star Devin Booker. And since the three of them ate up such a high percentage of the Suns’ salary cap, Phoenix didn’t have the means to adequately surround those players who amplified those strengths and mitigated their weaknesses. Simply put, that iteration of the Suns lacked what is known as lineup balance. To win in the NBA, you can’t just have talent. You need to have talent that works well together. You need to be able to put together lineups that blend on-ball scoring and spacing with things like perimeter defense and rim protection. As it stands, the Suns are clearly a less talented team than they were last year, but they are also one that makes a lot more sense. It starts with Dillon Brooks – one of the returning assets from the…
How CME crypto futures records reflect broader altcoin demand

The post How CME crypto futures records reflect broader altcoin demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. As the crypto market (and the investor base within it) continues to evolve, the latest demand for derivatives can help us define some broader segment trends.  With CME Group’s crypto derivatives lineup breaking records of late, I thought it was worth catching up with Giovanni Vicioso, the company’s crypto products head. You already know that increasing institutional adoption and a clearer regulatory environment has fueled more trading activity this year. Investors might use derivatives (over spot trading, for example) to try to amplify returns and/or hedge risk. Some stats that Vicioso said stood out to him include: Year-to-date average daily volume for full crypto derivatives suite is 230,000 contracts — up 158% year over year. YTD average open interest (the number of contracts held by market participants at the end of the trading day): 243,000 contracts — up 80% YoY. The crypto futures lineup, for the first time, reached $30 billion in both notional volume traded and open interest — led by BTC ($16 billion) and ETH ($10.5 billion). The 985 large open interest holders (LOIHs) for crypto futures on Aug. 11 marked a new record. The last metric is key for measuring institutional interest, as LOIHs hold at least 25 contracts open. With those general stats out of the way, we can pinpoint the demand for specific products and what it means — starting with renewed enthusiasm for the second-largest crypto asset. CME Group’s ETH futures LOIHs hit a record of 118 during the week of Aug. 19 — signaling “a strengthening of the professional ecosystem around ether,” Vicioso said.  The company’s micro ether futures complex hit an all-time high of ~490,000 contracts on Aug. 22. Year-to-date micro ETH futures volumes have roughly quadrupled on…
