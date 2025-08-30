Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell Uses Chemistry To Break Norms. Can He Keep Doing It?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS — Look around the diamond as T.J. McConnell walks onto the mound at Victory Field to throw out the first pitch at an Indianapolis Indians game, and all you see is Pacers. The crowd is filled with fans wearing gear with McConnell printed on it. Nearby, several of McConnell's Pacer teammates and staffers stand as they await his upcoming ceremonial toss. The veteran point guard wasn't expecting that many members of the organization to show up. "No, I didn't," he said. Teammates Quenton Jackson, Jarace Walker, Taelon Petern, and Kam Jones made an appearance. "But like I said, they'll be sure to let me know if it's not up to their liking, the way the pitch goes." While it was an August event, it revealed once again that McConnell has an undeniable connection with each of his teammates. He has been among the most consistent players on the Pacers roster and makes a bench group work on a team that prides itself on depth. His value to a contender is obvious, and he's continued to fight off signs of aging with heightened IQ and unique shot attempts. As the Pacers transition into, then out of, a strange season without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, McConnell's next few years are of increasing importance. Can he continue to be one of the few lead ball handlers in the NBA without a consistent jump shot that is almost always a positive on the floor? Will his funky game fight off any indications of slowing down? As he moves up the point guard depth chart in his…