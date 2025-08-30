2025-09-02 Tuesday

Trump Facing GOP Criticism On Vaccines As They're Harder To Get—And Covid Resurges

Trump Facing GOP Criticism On Vaccines As They’re Harder To Get—And Covid Resurges

The post Trump Facing GOP Criticism On Vaccines As They’re Harder To Get—And Covid Resurges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The shakeup at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised new concerns about the agency’s vaccine oversight under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a prolific vaccine critic—from some Republicans amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and new federal regulations limiting vaccine availability. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The latest fallout from the CDC’s controversial handling of longstanding vaccine policy came Wednesday, with the White House’s firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez and subsequent resignations of several top CDC officials, including chief medical officer Debra Houry, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Daniel Jernigan, and director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Demetre Daskalakis. The shakeup coincides with tightened restrictions on who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting major pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to restrict vaccinations, with CVS saying Friday the vaccine was only available in 13 states, plus Washington, D.C., to people with a prescription, citing “the current regulatory environment,” The New York Times reported. Positive COVID-19 diagnoses are up 11.2% for the week ending Aug. 23, according to the CDC, while the CDC estimates that infections are growing or likely growing in 31 states, including New York, where hospitalizations remain low but some medical providers have said they’ve seen an uptick in inquiries from patients with symptoms, according to The New York Times. The CDC officials who resigned this week said their decisions were directly related to their concerns surrounding the agency’s handling of vaccines: Monarez told former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser she was terminated,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:24
$557 Million in Ethereum Bought in Minutes as Bulls Show Up

$557 Million in Ethereum Bought in Minutes as Bulls Show Up

Ethereum price trails downward but massive buying spree restores hopes
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:24
Crypto Liquidations Top $500 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Sink Into the Weekend

Crypto Liquidations Top $500 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Sink Into the Weekend

The post Crypto Liquidations Top $500 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Sink Into the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin dropped on Friday, bringing Ethereum and other major coins and tokens with it. Cryptocurrency prices dropped on hot inflation data, with stocks also dipping on Friday. September is typically a bad month for crypto, though Bitcoin and Ethereum just recently hit new highs. Bitcoin dropped below the $109,000 mark on Friday—bringing other cryptocurrencies with it—as stocks and other risk assets dipped while traders digested new inflation data.  The leading cryptocurrency was trading at its lowest level since early July on Friday morning New York time at $108,617, CoinGecko data shows.  Over a 24-hour period, Bitcoin is down by close to 4%. Zooming out further and the flagship cryptocurrency has taken an 8% hit over the last 30 days. Earlier this month, the coin hit a new all-time high of $124,128 but it’s now 12% below that level. Ethereum, too, fell over the last day, erasing its gains over the past seven days after breaking its price record from 2021 last week. The second biggest coin was trading for nearly $4,295, a 6% dip over the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s record stands at $4,946, as set on Sunday, with ETH down about 13% since then. The drop in crypto prices has hurt futures traders who were longing digital coins and tokens, or betting on their prices to go up.  Over the past 24 hours, $446 million in long positions have been liquidated across all cryptocurrencies, CoinGlass data shows. A total of $535 million across all positions, including shorts, have been liquidated.  ﻿ Other major coins like XRP also plunged: the third-biggest cryptocurrency was recently trading for $2.84 after dipping by 6%; Solana dropped by 3% to hit a price of $209, falling after a six-month high above $217 on Thursday. The dip in prices comes after the personal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:23
$12B Amplify Files XRP Option Income ETF With SEC

$12B Amplify Files XRP Option Income ETF With SEC

The post $12B Amplify Files XRP Option Income ETF With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Amplify, with $12.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), is the latest firm to file for an XRP ETF, providing institutional investors with exposure to the altcoin. However, the XRP Option Income ETF differs from the pending spot applications, which are currently awaiting approval from the SEC. Amplify Unveils XRP Option Income ETF An SEC filing has shown that the asset manager has filed this XRP fund as a series of its ETF Trust. It plans to list and trade shares of this fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange. Meanwhile, the firm plans for the fund to begin trading in November. As noted in the filing, the XRP Option Income ETF seeks to benefit from the return in the XRP price and to generate a high level of annualized option premium by selling options on XRP ETFs that reference the altcoin’s price. In line with this, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments that provide exposure to the XRP price. Holdings will include shares of XRP ETFs, which will form a portion of the fund’s long-term exposure. At the same time, the fund will also hold ETF options. The XRP Option Income ETF will use these options on XRP ETFs for synthetic exposure to the XRP ETFs. Amplify also noted that this fund may use the combination of purchasing call options and selling put options in the same amount and at the same strike price with the same expiration, or may purchase an in-the-money call option. Meanwhile, the asset manager will invest the remaining 20% of the fund’s net assets in U.S. Treasuries, cash, or cash-like investments. Amplify noted that the fund will not directly invest in XRP, which distinguishes it from the pending spot applications that seek to provide spot exposure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:22
Americans expected to bet record $30 billion legally

Americans expected to bet record $30 billion legally

The post Americans expected to bet record $30 billion legally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The college football season has kicked off, and the NFL’s regular season begins next week, which means sportsbooks are getting ready for the biggest opportunity of the year to sign up new customers and grow the wagering pot.  Americans are expected to wager a record $30 billion this NFL season through legal gambling, an 8.5% increase from last year, according to estimates by the American Gaming Association. The biggest players in the space, Flutter-owned FanDuel and DraftKings, are facing growing competition from BetMGM and Caesars. thOer players are looking to get in the game, as online broker Robinhood teamed up with Kalshi to offer football prediction markets. However, the largest threat these companies face are from the offshore, unlicensed sportsbooks such as Bovada, MyBookie and BetOnline. DJ Giddens, #21 of the Indianapolis Colts, runs the ball as Bo Melton, #16 of the Green Bay Packers, reaches for the tackle during the 2025 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 16, 2025. Michael Hickey | Getty Images It’s something that prosecutors are starting to crack down on. The Los Angeles city attorney filed a civil enforcement action on Thursday against online sweepstakes casino operator Stake.us and 20 other related companies, including publicly traded Evolution. In the landmark lawsuit, prosecutors allege the companies of running illegal gambling operations and are asking the court to shut down operations and refund player losses. Earlier this month, 50 attorneys general wrote a letter to the Justice Department asking the federal government to crack down and step up enforcement against unlicensed gambling because states are losing an estimated $4 billion in tax revenue. Data from geolocation tracking company GeoComply shows states that take active enforcement measures against illegal offshore sportsbooks have a 10% higher…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:21
DeFi Development Corp. Invests $77M in Solana, Eyes Global Growth

DeFi Development Corp. Invests $77M in Solana, Eyes Global Growth

TLDR DeFi Development Corp. acquired 407,247 Solana tokens valued at $77 million on August 28, 2025. The company now holds a total of 1.83 million Solana tokens, worth $371 million. DeFi Development Corp. funded the acquisition through an equity raise to ensure long-term capital. The firm plans to stake the newly acquired tokens to generate [...] The post DeFi Development Corp. Invests $77M in Solana, Eyes Global Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/30 04:19
6 Best Crypto Presale to Invest In: Crypto Analysts Call Tapzi the "Next ETH" in the Making: Under 1 Cent Magic

6 Best Crypto Presale to Invest In: Crypto Analysts Call Tapzi the “Next ETH” in the Making: Under 1 Cent Magic

Tapzi (TAPZI) presale at $0.0035 raises hype as analysts dub it the “Next ETH.” With skill-based GameFi and under-1¢ entry, upside forecasts hit 5,000x.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 04:19
BTC And ETH Get Under Pressure; Time To Hold Long Positions

BTC And ETH Get Under Pressure; Time To Hold Long Positions

The post BTC And ETH Get Under Pressure; Time To Hold Long Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 29, 2025 at 18:41 // Price On Wednesday, August 29, 2025, the crypto market has achieved low-spirited results and the prices of the most important cryptocurrencies such as BTC, Ether and XRP have fallen. The price of Bitcoin was under pressure, and fell by over 4.5% last month. Today, it broke through the $110,000 mark and is trading around $108,591 according to the latest data. Meanwhile, Ether has significantly outperformed Bitcoin this summer. Now, the second-largest cryptocurrency has also come under pressure and has fallen by 4.6% to $4,343 within 24 hours. Some analysts are warning that Ether’s momentum could slow down. The cryptocurrency market is back in correction territory. Ledn’s Chief Investment Officer and former Managing Director of Barclays, John Glover, commented that last week’s price performance was questionable. BTC prices could move into a deeper correction, dropping as low as $97k or even $75k. However, an alternative countcan reach a correction to $97k, but then the ultimate target is far higher than $144k. “I’m not ready to categorically state which count is correct, and will monitor the price action for a couple of weeks before I’m willing to commit. Until then, I will hold my long position,” he commented. Bitcoin vs. Ether Ether staged a remarkable rally in the summer, outperforming Bitcoin, which was in a more volatile, fluctuation-prone phase. Some analysts suggest that a reversal of this trend could mean increased volatility for the broader stock market, particularly the S&P 500. Coinidol.com reported this week that the investor, who previously held over 100,000 BTC, recently sold some of his Bitcoin holdings to acquire a large amount of Ethereum. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:19
Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell Uses Chemistry To Break Norms. Can He Keep Doing It?

Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell Uses Chemistry To Break Norms. Can He Keep Doing It?

The post Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell Uses Chemistry To Break Norms. Can He Keep Doing It? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS — Look around the diamond as T.J. McConnell walks onto the mound at Victory Field to throw out the first pitch at an Indianapolis Indians game, and all you see is Pacers. The crowd is filled with fans wearing gear with McConnell printed on it. Nearby, several of McConnell’s Pacer teammates and staffers stand as they await his upcoming ceremonial toss. The veteran point guard wasn’t expecting that many members of the organization to show up. “No, I didn’t,” he said. Teammates Quenton Jackson, Jarace Walker, Taelon Petern, and Kam Jones made an appearance. “But like I said, they’ll be sure to let me know if it’s not up to their liking, the way the pitch goes.” While it was an August event, it revealed once again that McConnell has an undeniable connection with each of his teammates. He has been among the most consistent players on the Pacers roster and makes a bench group work on a team that prides itself on depth. His value to a contender is obvious, and he’s continued to fight off signs of aging with heightened IQ and unique shot attempts. As the Pacers transition into, then out of, a strange season without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, McConnell’s next few years are of increasing importance. Can he continue to be one of the few lead ball handlers in the NBA without a consistent jump shot that is almost always a positive on the floor? Will his funky game fight off any indications of slowing down? As he moves up the point guard depth chart in his…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:19
Amdax invests €20 million in AMBTS

Amdax invests €20 million in AMBTS

The post Amdax invests €20 million in AMBTS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In August 2025, the Dutch company Amdax introduced AMBTS B.V., a vehicle dedicated to the accumulation of Bitcoin, with approximately €20 million already committed. Looking ahead, a listing on Euronext Amsterdam is planned – a choice aimed at attracting institutional capital – and, as a stated goal, the accumulation of 1% of the BTC supply. These indications emerge from the official statement by Amdax Amdax and as reported by Reuters (August 18, 2025). According to the data collected by Amdax in the statement of August 18, 2025, the vehicle was launched with approximately €20 million already committed and an explicit mandate to accumulate BTC. The industry analysts I work with observe that achieving large-scale objectives requires multiple capital raising sequences and a diluted purchase execution over time to limit slippage. In practical terms, the estimates updated at the launch indicate that the initiative will need to combine fresh capital and market instruments to scale sustainably. Corporate Bitcoin Treasury: Definition and Purpose A corporate Bitcoin treasury is a structure that incorporates BTC as a balance sheet asset, supported by formal processes of governance, custody, and reporting. Purchases can be made with own capital or through capital market operations, with the aim of creating value over time and diversifying the company’s liquidity. It should be noted that operational discipline and transparency become essential components for sustainable management. Insights on cases of Bitcoin treasury in companies are available on our site. AMBTS: structure, governance, and capital Amdax has established AMBTS as a separate entity, with independent governance and a specific mandate on BTC accumulation. In the first funding round, approximately €20 million are committed; the project subsequently aims to use additional market instruments to progressively expand its position in Bitcoin. An interesting aspect is the choice of a dedicated vehicle, designed to engage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:17
