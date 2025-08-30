2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Solana Presale 1000x Returns: Is MAGACOIN Finance Next?

The post Solana Presale 1000x Returns: Is MAGACOIN Finance Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s early presale buyers saw life-changing gains when the token delivered returns of over 1000x after launch. Now, analysts are watching MAGACOIN Finance, a new altcoin that is starting to attract early whale entries thanks to its security-first design and presale bonus for early investors. How Solana Presale Created a 1000x Story When Solana first launched, its presale was seen as a high-risk entry into an unproven blockchain. Fast forward a few years, and Solana grew into the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, hosting billions in daily volume and becoming a leading network for DeFi, stablecoins, and real-world assets. What made Solana’s rise remarkable was its early support from developers and institutions. With high throughput, fast settlement, and consistently growing demand, Solana cemented itself as one of the most widely adopted altcoins. For many traders, Solana’s story shows how early entry in the right presale can deliver exponential results, but timing and project fundamentals remain key.   Why Analysts Are Eyeing MAGACOIN Finance Analysts now draw parallels between Solana’s early journey and what MAGACOIN Finance is building. Instead of chasing hype alone, the project emphasizes safety, audits, and community-first tokenomics. Already audited by CertiK and HashEx, it has positioned itself as a safer entry point for new altcoin buyers. Adding urgency to the narrative, MAGACOIN is offering a 50% bonus with the code PATRIOT50X, available only during its presale. Early whale accumulation suggests confidence in its long-term vision, with many seeing it as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025. The buzz is already visible, with over 15,000 holders onboard and more than $14 million raised, underlining the rush of early participants before listings. Conclusion: Will History Repeat Itself? Solana’s presale story remains one of the most talked about in crypto history, rewarding those who acted early. With MAGACOIN Finance now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:31
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Prediction: Can $0.0280 Support Spark a Breakout Rally Towards $0.043?

Pudgy Penguins is holding steady at the key $0.030–$0.028 support zone, with participants watching closely for a potential breakout toward higher resistance levels.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/30 04:31
Token’s 4,900% Surge Sparks ‘Bull Trap’ and Exit Scam Warnings

UCN has skyrocketed over 4,900% since August 27, with a 24-hour surge of more than 400% on August 29, climbing from $205 to $1,257. Despite the dramatic price jump, trading volume remained modest, under $2 million. Mainnet Hype and Social Media Chatter UCN, the native token of the Uchain project, has surged by more than […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/30 04:30
U.S. Is Winning the Digital Revolution Despite China’s Crypto Push

The post U.S. Is Winning the Digital Revolution Despite China’s Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong, Eric Trump described the United States as the frontrunner in the global “digital revolution” while acknowledging the powerful influence of China, Hong Kong, and the Middle East on cryptocurrency adoption. Speaking in a fireside chat with Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey, the second-oldest son of President Donald Trump said China has left an “unbelievable mark” on Bitcoin and the broader crypto sector, despite the country’s restrictions. He added that Beijing has positioned Hong Kong as its international testing ground for digital assets, calling the city a crucial meeting point for the global industry. Trump also praised the Middle East for embracing blockchain “in a massive way” and noted that smaller South American nations are showing strong grassroots passion for crypto innovation. Still, he stressed that the U.S., under his father’s administration, is leading the charge after recent regulatory wins, including stablecoin legislation and the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Trump Family’s Growing Crypto Ties The Trump family has become increasingly tied to digital assets. Eric Trump highlighted his role in American Bitcoin, a mining and treasury venture backed by Hut 8, alongside his involvement with DeFi platform World Liberty Financial and his advisory work at Japanese treasury firm Metaplanet. He also reflected on how the Biden-era banking restrictions against the Trump Organization accelerated his pivot into the industry. “If banks hadn’t shut down our accounts, I don’t think I would have ended up here,” he admitted, explaining that the experience connected him with entrepreneurs he believes are building the financial infrastructure of the future. Despite China’s 2021 ban on crypto trading and mining, Eric Trump pointed out that underground activity persists and that peer-to-peer trading remains tolerated. He contrasted this with Hong Kong’s regulated pilot regime, which he believes signals Beijing’s willingness to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:30
Could This Be the Second Chance to Buy Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Before the Next Rally?

Markets often give second chances, but they rarely look as clear as the current Bitcoin Cash (BCH) setup. The BCH price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle pattern that has been forming for years. Recently, BCH broke out of that triangle and is now retesting the top line as support. This retest is important because
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:30
Why BlockDAG Leaves BlockchainFX and Moonbull Fighting for Attention

The post Why BlockDAG Leaves BlockchainFX and Moonbull Fighting for Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What makes a crypto presale truly worth the risk? Right now, traders are eyeing the Moonbull presale as its whitelist demand surges, offering early buyers discounted entry and staking rewards. At the same time, BlockchainFX has pulled in over $6M, with its super-app approach and staking incentives making it one of the best crypto presales to watch.  Both projects are attracting attention, but investors are asking the bigger question: which play has real staying power? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. With over 3 million people already mining BDAG through the X1 app, this isn’t a paper promise, it’s a live network running before exchange listings even arrive. When 25B+ coins hit the market, those who delayed will be chasing the miners already locked in. The sheer scale of participation signals one thing: BlockDAG could be the stronger move. BlockDAG: The Power of 3 Million Miners BlockDAG is proving that scale speaks louder than speculation. More than 3 million people are already mining BDAG on the X1 app, using nothing more than their smartphones. This isn’t an empty promise, it’s a live network running before the token has even hit exchanges. That kind of early adoption signals that the project has a base that others in the best crypto presales category simply can’t match. At the presale level, the numbers are just as strong. BlockDAG has raised over $387M, with more than 25 billion coins already sold. The price has climbed to $0.03 in Batch 30, while the launch target sits at $0.05. Early buyers from Batch 1, who got in at $0.001, are sitting on nearly 2,900% returns, showing just how much money can be made by getting in early. Adding to the fire is the 2049% presale bonus running until October 1, 2025. This deal means every purchase gets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:29
Pepeto Memecoin Raises $6.5M in Presale as Analysts Discuss Market Potential as Best Token

The crypto market is reawakening. Bitcoin and Ethereum are printing fresh all-time highs. Still, beneath the headlines, a quieter narrative is taking shape: Pepeto (PEPETO) is popping up on professional screens as a top memecoin contender, with several desks sketching a path to a $1B market cap inside five months, putting it squarely on shortlists for […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:27
Inaugural Essence HBCU Classic football game to kick off Saturday in Boston

The post Inaugural Essence HBCU Classic football game to kick off Saturday in Boston appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the field during the Yale Bulldogs vs Harvard Crimson football game at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman | Getty Images A new tradition for HBCU football could be starting at one of the nation’s oldest football stadiums on the campus of Harvard University. “It’s really a cultural event,” said Derek Brown, co-founder of the Essence HBCU Classic, an NCAA football game between teams of historically Black colleges and universities. This year’s inaugural match-up is between with the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls on Saturday during Labor Day Weekend. “Football is definitely a part of the weekend. But I would say it’s the appetizer, and everything that comes with it is the entrée,” Brown said. The four-day event co-founded by Campus Rise, which also created the HBCU NY Classic, will feature a pep rally, tailgate, battle of the bands and a step show with the goal of creating at atmosphere similar to an HBCU homecoming. “We are trying to amplify HBCUs and the amazing folks that go to those schools,” said Michele Ghee, chief content officer of title sponsor Essence. “What an amazing opportunity to say, ‘Yes, HBCUs are producing great students just like Harvard.'” The event’s organizers said they chose Boston because of the large number of HBCU alumni in the area and chose Harvard Stadium for its historical significance. In 1971, Howard University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore played a game at the stadium organized by the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. “Boston is actively working to shape a new narrative,” said John Borders IV, a Morehouse graduate and head of the Boston Office of Sports, Tourism and Entertainment, noting Mayor Michelle Wu is actively trying to distance the city from its history…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:27
Eliza Labs files antitrust lawsuit against X, alleging AI agent monopolization

The post Eliza Labs files antitrust lawsuit against X, alleging AI agent monopolization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eliza Labs and founder Shaw Walters filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against social media platform X on Aug. 27. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are alleging that the social media platform fraudulently extracted technical information about their AI agents before deplatforming them and launching competing products. The complaint seeks damages exceeding $75,000 and immediate restoration of the account. In an Aug. 28 statement, Walters described the lawsuit as a last resort after months of failed negotiations. He said: “X and xAI realize this on some level – they just filed a lawsuit alleging that Apple and OpenAI are doing the same anticompetitive conduct to them that X is doing to us.” Walters added that X initially invited collaboration after seeing widespread adoption of Eliza’s open-source AI agent framework. Following meetings at X headquarters in February, the platform demanded Eliza purchase a $600,000 annual enterprise license despite already paying over $20,000 annually in fees. Antitrust claims An antitrust lawsuit challenges practices that harm fair competition, such as monopolies and anticompetitive behavior, to protect consumers and ensure open markets. Eliza’s complaint alleges X violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by leveraging monopoly power in short-form social media to suppress AI competition. The lawsuit details how X suspended Eliza’s accounts in June 2025, then demanded extensive technical documentation under the pretense of account reinstatement. Walters claims that X used this information to develop nearly identical AI features, including 3D avatars, voice integration, and telephone capabilities, which were launched through xAI’s products. He added that X requested detailed explanations of Eliza’s framework architecture, endpoint functionality, and implementation specifics while developing competing products. Remedies include platform restoration The lawsuit seeks multiple forms of relief, including a declaratory judgment that X lacks Section 230 immunity for anticompetitive deplatforming, injunctions preventing future exclusionary conduct, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:26
Eric Trump Says China Is “A Hell Of A Power” In Bitcoin, Reiterates $1 Million BTC Price Tag ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Eric Trump Says China Is “A Hell Of A Power” In Bitcoin, Reiterates $1 Million BTC Price Tag ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, praised the impact of China on the crypto market and stated that there’s “no question” the nation had “made an unbelievable mark on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.” “There is no question that you have made an unbelievable mark on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” Eric told the Hong Kong audience, responding to David Bailey’s claim that China is the “other Bitcoin superpower,” alongside the U.S. “There’s no question that China is a hell of a power when it comes to this world and doing it well.”  Trump framed the U.S.–China dynamic as central to the future of digital finance, agreeing that both countries “are definitely leading the way on cryptocurrency.” The American businessman gave the same credit to the Middle East, noting the huge way the jurisdiction has adopted crypto and the pace of development in the industry. Eric also lauded the passion for the industry in a handful of small, unnamed countries in South America, but asserted that “the United States right now is winning the digital revolution” owing to robust political backing and an influx of institutional inflows from Wall Street companies, sovereign wealth funds, and retirement plans. Advertisement &nbsp His comments come despite mainland China banning institutional crypto trading and exchanges in 2017, and declaring all crypto-related transactions illegal in September 2021, targeting platforms and intermediaries rather than individuals. However, crypto ownership remains legal, and peer-to-peer activity continues in a legal gray zone, often tolerated in practice. Trump Family’s Deepening Ties With Crypto In contrast, the United States has embraced the crypto industry under President Trump, who recently signed into law a landmark stablecoin law, established a strategic Bitcoin reserve in a bid to make the country the “crypto capital of the world” and a “Bitcoin mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:25
