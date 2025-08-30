2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Upcoming Week in Crypto Markets Awaits Dynamic Shifts

Upcoming Week in Crypto Markets Awaits Dynamic Shifts

August ends with pivotal crypto developments awaiting in early September. Significant macroeconomic data and key events may influence crypto markets. Continue Reading:Upcoming Week in Crypto Markets Awaits Dynamic Shifts The post Upcoming Week in Crypto Markets Awaits Dynamic Shifts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:44
Macro Trade for Next Decade

Macro Trade for Next Decade

The post Macro Trade for Next Decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine highlights Ethereum for macro trades amid blockchain resurgence and AI integration. Ethereum’s on-chain activities indicate robust institutional backing. Wall Street’s blockchain adoption could reshape financial landscapes. BitMine Chairman Tom Lee asserts Ethereum as a major macro trade for the next decade amidst blockchain integration of Wall Street and rising AI-driven token economy. Lee’s announcement highlights Ethereum’s pivotal role in transforming the financial sector, driving institutional interest and affecting market dynamics, with stablecoins and AI as supportive elements. Ethereum Gains Institutional Momentum as Wall Street Shifts BitMine’s chairman Tom Lee reaffirmed Ethereum’s position as a top macro trade. He cited Wall Street’s blockchain adoption and the anticipated impact of stablecoins and AI. Institutional backing includes prominent entities, emphasizing Ethereum’s significant future role. As institutions like ARK and Founders Fund accumulate Ethereum, market analysts expect pivotal changes in financial systems. BitMine’s treasury growth elucidates Ethereum’s growing dominance among cryptocurrency assets. “We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.” This assertion aligns with strategic asset acquisitions and institutional commitments. Historical Parallels and Future of Ethereum Price Trajectories Did you know? Ethereum’s alignment with Wall Street’s blockchain initiatives is reminiscent of historical shifts like the 1971 gold standard change, now paralleling past financial infrastructure advancements. Ethereum, valued at $4,311.80 and holding a 13.87% market dominance, showcases recent fluctuations with 69.83% growth over 90 days. Trading volume surged by 14.05% in 24 hours per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:09 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu suggest Ethereum’s role could steer significant entrants to blockchain technology. Historical…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:44
FloHockey Adds The OHL And QMJHL To Its Expansive Streaming Portfolio

FloHockey Adds The OHL And QMJHL To Its Expansive Streaming Portfolio

The post FloHockey Adds The OHL And QMJHL To Its Expansive Streaming Portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Misa and teammates take a group photo after the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15, 2025 in Brantford, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images For hardcore hockey fans, a subscription to FloHockey will deliver more value than ever this fall. On Tuesday, the streaming service based out of Austin, Texas announced that it is adding the Ontario Hockey League to its offerings for the 2025-26 season. The news comes less than three months after FloHockey added the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League to its portfolio in June. Both deals run for seven years. And while the headlines this summer have been about the players from Canada’s major junior ranks who have elected to make the jump to college hockey, there will still be plenty of talent to watch on FloHockey this fall. FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin Courtesy: FloHockey “You look at the 2025 NHL draft — 70 percent of NHL drafted prospects from last year are now in FloHockey leagues moving forward,” said FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin. “The OHL, the QMJHL, the USHL, go down the list. If you’re a fan of hockey and want to see the stars of tomorrow, three-quarters of them, almost, will be available on FloHockey.” Some of the prospects who are expected to skate in the OHL this season include No. 5 pick Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), No. 8 pick Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) and No. 12 pick Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires). That list could also include No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer if he does not earn a roster spot with the New York Islanders — turning 18 on Sept. 5, he is not eligible to be assigned to the American Hockey League, so he’d return to the Erie Otters. The third circuit under the umbrella of the Canadian…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:42
Huaxing Capital Boosts BNB Chain with $100M Investment in Hong Kong

Huaxing Capital Boosts BNB Chain with $100M Investment in Hong Kong

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/huaxing-investment-bnb-growth-hongkong/
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:42
Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Over $600k API Demand

Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk's X Over $600k API Demand

The post Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Over $600k API Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI developer Eliza Labs is suing X Corp., alleging it uses monopoly power to suppress competitors The lawsuit claims X demanded $50,000 a month ($600k/year) for API access, then suspended them Eliza Labs also alleges that X copied its open-source AI agent technology after obtaining its data The artificial intelligence company Eliza Labs and its founder, Shaw Walters, are suing X Corp. in federal court. They allege that the social media platform is using its monopoly power to suppress competition by suspending their accounts and copying key technology. Lawsuit Claims X Copied AI Tech, Then Suspended Founder’s Account The court filing asserts that X gained technical information from Eliza Labs and then launched its own similar AI products. The suit claims that very soon after X introduced these competing products, the platform suspended both the corporate account for Eliza Labs and the personal account of its founder, Shaw Walters, without any warning. The complaint argues these suspensions were unjustified and done specifically to limit competition. The complaint described the suspensions as unjustified and intended to limit competition in the emerging market for AI agents. Eliza Labs said the measures prevented it from reaching users and building on the platform where it had operated. The $600,000 Shakedown: Lawsuit Details X’s API Access Demand A central point in the lawsuit is a dispute over platform access fees. Eliza Labs claims it was pressured by X to purchase an “Enterprise License” or “Enterprise API.” The cost for this license was $50,000 per month, which totals $600,000 for a full year.  The court filing states that Eliza Labs refused to pay this amount. After the refusal, Eliza Labs alleges X used its position to get information about the company’s open-source development while simultaneously removing it from the platform. This legal fight is happening while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:41
‘Sometimes When We Touch’ Tracks Rise, Fall, Resurgence Of Soft Rock

'Sometimes When We Touch' Tracks Rise, Fall, Resurgence Of Soft Rock

The post ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ Tracks Rise, Fall, Resurgence Of Soft Rock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Your time is limited. Deciding what to watch can be exhausting. In “Stop Scrolling” you’ll find a suggestion of something to watch this weekend, or add to your ongoing list of content to check out. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08 : Graham Russell (L) and Russell Hitchcock with AIR SUPPLY perform in concert, October 8, 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) Getty Images It’s a genre of music that dominated the charts, then became a punch line, and finally, the melancholy strains of soft rock began to rise, experiencing a resurgence in recent years. With three episodes entitled “Reign,” “Ruin,” and “Resurrection,” the documentary entitled Sometimes When We Touch tracks the unlikely trajectory of a musical movement that has delighted and mystified listeners for decades. The documentary traces the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ’70s, only to crash and burn in the ’80s, while eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history. Even the song used for the title of the project has an interesting history. The ballad was written by Canadian artist Dan Hill, with Barry Mann, in 1973. At the time, the then 19-year-old Hill hoped the tune would convince a woman he was dating to drop another man she was seeing and become his exclusive girlfriend. (Spoiler alert: it didn’t work and the woman left Canada to move to the United States with the other man). Including rarely seen archival interviews, the series features discussions with some of soft rock’s biggest legends, like Air Supply (“All Out of Love”), Kenny Loggins (“This Is It”), Ray Parker Jr. (“A Woman Needs Love”), Rupert Holmes (“Escape: The Piña Colada Song”) and Toni Tennille (“Love Will Keep Us Together”). Stories from these artists…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:39
Amplify Eyes SEC Approval for First XRP Option Income ETF

Amplify Eyes SEC Approval for First XRP Option Income ETF

TLDR Amplify plans XRP ETF mixing crypto exposure with steady option income New XRP ETF Aims for Steady Income with Covered Calls on Crypto Assets Amplify’s XRP ETF Targets Yield via Weekly Call Options on XRP Products XRP ETF Proposal Combines Price Exposure with Monthly Options Premiums Crypto Meets Cash Flow: Amplify Plans Income-Focused XRP [...] The post Amplify Eyes SEC Approval for First XRP Option Income ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/30 04:38
Spirit Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again

Spirit Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again

The post Spirit Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Boston on September 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images Spirit Airlines on Friday filed for bankruptcy protection, just months after the budget carrier failed to secure better financial footing when it came out of Chapter 11 protection in March. Spirit debtholders agreed in its previous bankruptcy, which began in November, to exchange debt for equity, but the carrier avoided bigger changes to cut costs, like getting rid of planes or more dramatically shrinking the carrier’s footprint. “Since emerging from our previous restructuring, which was targeted exclusively on reducing Spirit’s funded debt and raising equity capital, it has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future,” Spirit CEO Dave Davis said in a news release on Friday. Spirit’s aircraft lessors had reached out to rival airlines in recent weeks to gauge executives’ interest in some of the carrier’s planes, according to people familiar with the matter. This is breaking news. Check back for updates. Read more CNBC airline news Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/29/spirit-airlines-chapter-11-bankruptcy.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:36
Ethereum core devs spar over process, Fusaka timeline

Ethereum core devs spar over process, Fusaka timeline

The post Ethereum core devs spar over process, Fusaka timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s latest All Core Devs dwelled on process, not just code: whether to honor a previously stated 30-day window between client releases and the first testnet fork as the Fusaka upgrade inches forward. Some participants pushed to reaffirm the commitment so infrastructure and app teams have time to adapt; others argued for flexibility to avoid broader roadmap slippage. The debate unfolded against a backdrop of mixed devnet results. On Devnet-3, a planned non-finality exercise ran long, per Barnabas Busa from the Dev Ops team. “We wanted to do approximately two days first, and now we’re hitting day five,” he said, noting how participation dipped and then crept back above 50%. Finality requires greater than two-thirds of the total effective stake agreeing. By contrast, a separate testnet recovered quickly after a coordinated restart: “The chain has recovered within, I think two hours,” Busa said. The drill pressure-tests how variables interact in a live incident, which can help Ethereum recover in a crisis. Read more: Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade may face delay With fixes landing in the coming days, the near-term plan is to restore Devnet-3 to full health, rerun the test and then spin up Devnet-5. But the larger flashpoint was scheduling discipline for public networks. Lightclient underscored the standing promise: “It does say 30 days before the first testnet.” He warned against moving goalposts as a matter of convenience, based on core devs’ assessment of the time needed by other teams not present on the call. The practical concern is how to improve the cadence of hard forks. Compressing gaps between testing can accelerate forks, but increases the risk that downstream teams ship rushed updates. The counterargument is that prolonged pipelines delay everything else in the queue, which the broader Ethereum community might be unhappy with. “I don’t think we should…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:35
Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Legal Protections For 600,000 Venezuelans

Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Legal Protections For 600,000 Venezuelans

The post Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Legal Protections For 600,000 Venezuelans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A panel of three federal judges blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans on Friday, upholding a lower court ruling that maintained the legal protections while the case plays out in court. The court issued its decision against the Trump administration Friday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in an opinion that the plaintiffs, the National Temporary Protected Status Alliance, would likely succeed in arguing the Department of Homeland Security could not remove a protected status extension because it violates a congressional statute. The panel’s decision postpones the effective dates of TPS terminations directed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/29/appeals-court-blocks-trump-from-ending-temporary-protections-for-600000-venezuelan-immigrants-for-now/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:33
