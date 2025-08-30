‘Sometimes When We Touch’ Tracks Rise, Fall, Resurgence Of Soft Rock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08 : Graham Russell (L) and Russell Hitchcock with AIR SUPPLY perform in concert, October 8, 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) Getty Images It's a genre of music that dominated the charts, then became a punch line, and finally, the melancholy strains of soft rock began to rise, experiencing a resurgence in recent years. With three episodes entitled "Reign," "Ruin," and "Resurrection," the documentary entitled Sometimes When We Touch tracks the unlikely trajectory of a musical movement that has delighted and mystified listeners for decades. The documentary traces the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the '70s, only to crash and burn in the '80s, while eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history. Even the song used for the title of the project has an interesting history. The ballad was written by Canadian artist Dan Hill, with Barry Mann, in 1973. At the time, the then 19-year-old Hill hoped the tune would convince a woman he was dating to drop another man she was seeing and become his exclusive girlfriend. (Spoiler alert: it didn't work and the woman left Canada to move to the United States with the other man). Including rarely seen archival interviews, the series features discussions with some of soft rock's biggest legends, like Air Supply ("All Out of Love"), Kenny Loggins ("This Is It"), Ray Parker Jr. ("A Woman Needs Love"), Rupert Holmes ("Escape: The Piña Colada Song") and Toni Tennille ("Love Will Keep Us Together"). Stories from these artists…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:39