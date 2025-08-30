FloHockey Adds The OHL And QMJHL To Its Expansive Streaming Portfolio

Michael Misa and teammates take a group photo after the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15, 2025 in Brantford, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images For hardcore hockey fans, a subscription to FloHockey will deliver more value than ever this fall. On Tuesday, the streaming service based out of Austin, Texas announced that it is adding the Ontario Hockey League to its offerings for the 2025-26 season. The news comes less than three months after FloHockey added the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League to its portfolio in June. Both deals run for seven years. And while the headlines this summer have been about the players from Canada's major junior ranks who have elected to make the jump to college hockey, there will still be plenty of talent to watch on FloHockey this fall. FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin Courtesy: FloHockey "You look at the 2025 NHL draft — 70 percent of NHL drafted prospects from last year are now in FloHockey leagues moving forward," said FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin. "The OHL, the QMJHL, the USHL, go down the list. If you're a fan of hockey and want to see the stars of tomorrow, three-quarters of them, almost, will be available on FloHockey." Some of the prospects who are expected to skate in the OHL this season include No. 5 pick Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), No. 8 pick Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) and No. 12 pick Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires). That list could also include No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer if he does not earn a roster spot with the New York Islanders — turning 18 on Sept. 5, he is not eligible to be assigned to the American Hockey League, so he'd return to the Erie Otters. The third circuit under the umbrella of the Canadian…