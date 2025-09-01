2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Realized Cap Soars: Unwavering Conviction Amidst Market Swings

Bitcoin Realized Cap Soars: Unwavering Conviction Amidst Market Swings

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Realized Cap Soars: Unwavering Conviction Amidst Market Swings Ever wonder what truly signals the strength of Bitcoin’s foundation, even when its price takes a dip? We’re diving into a fascinating on-chain metric: the Bitcoin realized cap, which has just soared to an unprecedented all-time high. This isn’t just a number; it’s a powerful indicator of unwavering conviction among long-term holders, suggesting a deep-seated belief in Bitcoin’s future. What Exactly is the Bitcoin Realized Cap? The Bitcoin realized cap is a sophisticated on-chain metric that offers a unique perspective on the cryptocurrency’s market value. Unlike the traditional market capitalization, which simply multiplies the current price by the total circulating supply, the realized cap takes a different approach. It measures the market value of Bitcoin based on the price at which each individual BTC last moved on-chain. Think of it as a cost basis for the entire network. If a Bitcoin was bought at $10,000 and hasn’t moved since, it contributes $10,000 to the realized cap, even if its current market price is significantly higher. Currently, this vital metric stands at an astounding $1.05 trillion, as reported by CoinDesk. This method provides a more accurate reflection of the capital truly invested in Bitcoin, rather than just its speculative market price fluctuations. It essentially filters out the noise of short-term trading. Why Does an All-Time High Bitcoin Realized Cap Matter? The fact that the Bitcoin realized cap has reached an all-time high, even when the spot price might be experiencing a decline, is profoundly significant. It speaks volumes about the psychology of Bitcoin holders. Unwavering Conviction: An increasing realized cap indicates that a substantial amount of Bitcoin is being held by investors who acquired it at higher prices and are choosing not to sell, even during market downturns. They believe in its long-term value. Stronger Foundation: This metric suggests that the underlying value base of Bitcoin is growing. It implies that a larger portion of the supply is in the hands of “hodlers” – those committed to holding for the long haul. Reduced Volatility Potential: When more coins are held with strong conviction, fewer are likely to be sold off during price drops, potentially leading to less severe market corrections in the future. This phenomenon highlights a maturity in the Bitcoin market, moving beyond purely speculative trading to genuine long-term investment strategies. How Does This Reflect Holder Conviction? When we observe the Bitcoin realized cap climbing to new heights, it’s like looking into the collective mindset of its investors. Imagine millions of individual decisions to hold, not sell, even when the headlines might be screaming doom and gloom. This collective behavior creates a powerful signal. It means that a significant portion of the Bitcoin supply was acquired at higher price points, and those owners are maintaining their positions. They are not capitulating; instead, they are demonstrating a deep-seated belief in Bitcoin’s intrinsic value and future potential. This resilience is a testament to the growing understanding and adoption of Bitcoin as a store of value. What Are the Implications for Bitcoin’s Future? The record-breaking Bitcoin realized cap paints an optimistic picture for the cryptocurrency’s trajectory. It suggests a robust and dedicated investor base that is less susceptible to short-term market fluctuations. Key implications include: Long-Term Growth Potential: A high realized cap implies a strong base for future price appreciation, as fewer coins are available for immediate sale. Increased Stability: While Bitcoin is known for its volatility, this metric suggests a growing segment of the market is anchoring its value, potentially leading to more stable growth over time. Institutional Confidence: This level of sustained conviction can attract more institutional investors, who often look for signs of market maturity and strong holder sentiment before making significant allocations. This isn’t just about price; it’s about the fundamental strength and belief system underpinning the entire Bitcoin network. Challenges and Considerations for Investors While the all-time high Bitcoin realized cap is a positive indicator, it’s crucial for investors to consider the broader market context. No single metric tells the whole story, and challenges always exist. Market Dynamics: Bitcoin still operates within a volatile global financial landscape, influenced by macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. Liquidity: A high realized cap doesn’t necessarily mean high liquidity for immediate large-scale selling without price impact. New Investor Behavior: While long-term holders show conviction, new investors might react differently to market movements. Understanding the realized cap helps in forming a comprehensive view, but it should always be combined with other forms of analysis for informed decision-making. Summary: The Unyielding Spirit of Bitcoin Holders The unprecedented rise of the Bitcoin realized cap to an all-time high of $1.05 trillion is a powerful testament to the unwavering conviction of its holders. Despite occasional price dips, this crucial on-chain metric clearly demonstrates that a significant portion of Bitcoin’s supply is being held for the long term, reflecting deep-seated belief in its future value. This trend signals a maturing market, anchored by resilient investors who see beyond short-term volatility, reinforcing Bitcoin’s position as a formidable store of value. It’s a clear message: the foundation of Bitcoin is stronger than ever, built on the collective faith of its dedicated community. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the primary difference between Bitcoin’s market cap and its realized cap? A1: Bitcoin’s traditional market cap is calculated by multiplying the current price by the total circulating supply, reflecting its real-time value. The Bitcoin realized cap, however, values each Bitcoin at the price it last moved on-chain, offering a more accurate view of the capital actually invested by holders, often considered their cost basis. Q2: How is the Bitcoin realized cap calculated? A2: The Bitcoin realized cap is calculated by summing the value of all Bitcoin at the price they were last transacted on the blockchain. For example, if 1 BTC moved when the price was $10,000, and another moved when the price was $50,000, the realized cap would include $10,000 for the first and $50,000 for the second, regardless of the current market price. Q3: Does an all-time high Bitcoin realized cap guarantee future price increases? A3: While an all-time high Bitcoin realized cap is a strong indicator of holder conviction and a maturing market, it does not guarantee future price increases. It suggests a robust underlying investment base, but Bitcoin’s price is influenced by numerous factors including macroeconomic conditions, regulatory news, and overall market sentiment. It’s a positive sign, but not a sole predictor. Q4: Who are “hodlers” in the context of the realized cap? A4: “Hodlers” are long-term Bitcoin investors who choose to hold their assets rather than sell, often through market volatility. The increasing Bitcoin realized cap largely reflects the accumulation and holding behavior of these hodlers, indicating their strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value, as they are not moving their coins even if prices drop below their acquisition cost. Q5: Where can I track the Bitcoin realized cap and other on-chain metrics? A5: You can track the Bitcoin realized cap and a wide array of other insightful on-chain metrics on various cryptocurrency data platforms. Reputable sources like Glassnode, CoinMetrics, and IntoTheBlock provide detailed charts and analysis for these indicators, offering deeper insights into market behavior and investor sentiment. Found this analysis of Bitcoin’s realized cap insightful? Share this article with your network on social media and help others understand the profound implications of this crucial metric. Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable crypto insights! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Realized Cap Soars: Unwavering Conviction Amidst Market Swings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05682-1.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.93-0.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:30
לַחֲלוֹק
4 Top Crypto Presales to Watch: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Jet Bolt, Nexchain, and Coldware

4 Top Crypto Presales to Watch: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Jet Bolt, Nexchain, and Coldware

Ask any active trader, and you’ll hear the same frustrations repeated: too many platforms, too many logins, and too many missed opportunities. One app lets you trade crypto, but not stocks. Another app offers forex, but no commodities. By the time you bridge tokens, swap wallets, and confirm transactions, the moment is gone. That’s the
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LightLink
LL$0.01268-2.16%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08218+1.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Top Analyst Compares Early-Stage ROI Potential: LILPEPE, BlockDAG, and BlockSack

Top Analyst Compares Early-Stage ROI Potential: LILPEPE, BlockDAG, and BlockSack

Analysts spotlight LILPEPE, BlockDAG, and BlockSack as 2025’s top presales, with BSACK standing out for meme utility and early ROI appeal.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002514-10.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048+32.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 22:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Next Dogecoin or Next Shiba Inu? Analysts Spotlight A Meme Coin With Huge Breakout Potential

Next Dogecoin or Next Shiba Inu? Analysts Spotlight A Meme Coin With Huge Breakout Potential

Tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed the world how culture can drive massive value in crypto, turning small investments […] The post Next Dogecoin or Next Shiba Inu? Analysts Spotlight A Meme Coin With Huge Breakout Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011216-5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002514-10.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 22:28
לַחֲלוֹק
ETH gas spikes as WLFI becomes the busiest smart contract on the network

ETH gas spikes as WLFI becomes the busiest smart contract on the network

The post ETH gas spikes as WLFI becomes the busiest smart contract on the network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The launch of the transferable version of the WLFI token put a stress test on the Ethereum network. After weeks of low fees, with gas under 1 gWei, the network jumped to a red-hot 100 gWei per transaction.  The Ethereum network is seeing a day of overheated gas prices, recalling the peak days of 2021. After weeks of normal-level activity, with gas fees under 1 gWei as the network faced a new set of conditions. WLFI may have a more lasting effect on the Ethereum ecosystem, as Trump’s fund intends to roll out lending, voting, and other activities around the token.  ETH gas prices immediately spiked after the launch of a transferable WLFI token, breaking above 100 gWei for the first time in months. | Source: Eth Gas Station Immediately after World Liberty Fi made its token transferable and started trading, the price of gas rose above 100 gWei. This meant that swaps cost over $145 at one point. The Ethereum network showed it was still at risk for high fees and congestion in the case of high-profile events and trader exuberance, though few other tokens or contracts have caused a similar gas spike during the most recent bull cycle. DeFi participants were affected, as Ethereum became more expensive for bridging and borrowing. Even regular operations were priced above $100, with token and ETH transfers at over $10.  Following the gas spike, ETH also recovered to $4,403.56, retaining the expectations of increased usage.  WLFI becomes the top smart contract On-chain data showed the WLFI token became the most active smart contract as the tokens were distributed and traded.  In the hours after the launch, WLFI usage led to 129.22 ETH burned from fees. Ethereum base fees also spiked to an anomalous level, based on validator compensation data. The recent gas…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.385-2.91%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2105+321.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin remains dominant by market cap amid institutional shift to ETH

Bitcoin remains dominant by market cap amid institutional shift to ETH

According to CoinShares research, crypto funds recorded $2.48 billion in inflows throughout the past week, effectively reversing the prior outflows.
Capverse
CAP$0.07014-0.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,344.34-2.54%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 22:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Warns About Stablecoins: 'A Collapse Could Happen in a Possible Financial Crisis!' Details Here

Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Warns About Stablecoins: 'A Collapse Could Happen in a Possible Financial Crisis!' Details Here

Jean Tirole, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2014, said that current regulations for stablecoins are inadequate. Continue Reading: Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Warns About Stablecoins: 'A Collapse Could Happen in a Possible Financial Crisis!' Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-16.00%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:26
לַחֲלוֹק
What Labor Day can teach crypto about power

What Labor Day can teach crypto about power

The post What Labor Day can teach crypto about power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States celebrates Labor Day on the first Monday of each September.  Almost everywhere else in the world, Labor Day is celebrated on May 1. How did this come to be? During the early Industrial Revolution, US trade unions launched a national strike for the eight-hour work day. What began as a peaceful rally on May 4, 1886 in Haymarket Square, Chicago, erupted in the deaths of at least thirteen people after a bomb was detonated. Eight anarchists were convicted. Four were hanged in a trial that went down in the annals of history as something of a mock trial. The first of May was canonized by the Socialist Second International after the bloody Haymarket affair in 1886. With that, unions embedded May Day in labor calendars across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.  Yet, Washington, rattled by the 1894 Pullman Strike, blessed a calmer existing September parade instead, in part to avoid embracing the revolutionary overtones that May 1 had taken on after Haymarket. The US’s Labor Day landed in September not because history pointed there, but because of politics — even if May 1 had the stronger moral claim. The whole tale is politics as usual: power vs. power. Trade unions used force (strikes) to reshape the legal rules of industrial capitalism while state governments used force (law) to assert their own. That’s because politics is fundamentally a zero-sum game. Extraction is the name of the game. When one wins, the other side has to lose. The libertarian novelist Ayn Rand put it succinctly:  “All men and all private groups have to fight to the death for the privilege of being regarded as “the public.” The government’s policy has to swing like an erratic pendulum from group to group, hitting some and favoring others, at the whim…
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004421-2.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.6581-3.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017332-8.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Chappell Roan’s Half-Decade-Old Single Beats Her Breakout Smash

Chappell Roan’s Half-Decade-Old Single Beats Her Breakout Smash

The post Chappell Roan’s Half-Decade-Old Single Beats Her Breakout Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” celebrates 26 weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart, surpassing “Good Luck, Babe!” as her longest-running hit on the radio tally. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Chappell Roan performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation) Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Chappell Roan made a name for herself with her breakout smash “Good Luck, Babe!” The tune, which is not attached to a full-length and which was actually released after she began promoting her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, turned out to be the smash that made her a superstar. The success of “Good Luck, Babe!” introduced Roan to millions, and following its success, several tracks from her debut album became commercially successful as well. For quite some time, “Good Luck, Babe!” stood as Roan’s biggest hit and her longest-running win on the Billboard charts, but as more time passes, some of her newer tunes rise even higher, while an older cut changes her longevity track record. “Pink Pony Club” Beats “Good Luck, Babe!” “Good Luck, Babe!” no longer appears on any U.S.-based Billboard ranking, while “Pink Pony Club” remains a hit on pop radio charts. On the Adult Contemporary roster, “Pink Pony Club” has now spent 26 weeks rising and falling, or exactly half a year. Half a Year on the Radio Chart This frame, “Pink Pony Club” holds at No. 14 as it celebrates 26 turns on the Adult Contemporary ranking, one of three pop radio tallies published by Billboard each week. The tune now stands as Roan’s longest-running success on the Adult Contemporary chart. Just days ago, it was matched with…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-0.65%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-10.89%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:24
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI's largest investor has received 20% of its unlocked tokens, totaling 200 million WLFI

WLFI's largest investor has received 20% of its unlocked tokens, totaling 200 million WLFI

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Ember's monitoring, moonmanifest (@moonmanifest47), the largest active account investor in WLFI, claimed 20% of his unlocked tokens, or 200 million WLFI, worth approximately $59.45 million, 10 minutes ago. This investor had previously subscribed to 1 billion WLFI in the first round of public offering with 15 million USDC at a price of $0.015 per token.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2105+321.00%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 22:23
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge