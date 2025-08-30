בורסת MEXC
The Giant Company Under Nasdaq Investigation Announced It Will Buy This Altcoin! “Yesterday, the US Department of Commerce Formed a Partnership!”
Chainlink (LINK), the favorite altcoin of whales, has been in the focus of institutional investors lately. At this point, the first ETF application for Chainlink was recently released, and yesterday the US Department of Commerce announced that macroeconomic data will be transferred to many blockchain networks through "oracle" providers Chainlink and Pyth. While LINK continues to be in the spotlight lately, Nasdaq-listed company Caliber has become the latest company to join the trend. Caliber recently announced the official approval of its new Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy featuring Chainlink (LINK). Caliber stated in its statement that it plans to hold LINK for long-term appreciation and to generate returns through equity stakes, and will allocate a portion of its funds to acquiring LINK. "The initial focus for Caliber's DAT will be to acquire LINK with the stock to be held for long-term value appreciation and generate returns through the stock." The company added that it aims not only to purchase LINK but also to maximize the returns from these digital assets. It also stated that it will be included in the staking process, providing additional income. Experts say the company's LINK move has been well-received by market participants, as Google Finance data indicates the company's stock has increased by 77% in pre-market trading. This rise occurred despite Caliber receiving written notification from Nasdaq on Wednesday that the company was "no longer compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)." *This is not investment advice.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:49
BREAKING: Spot ETF Applications for Altcoins Are Experiencing Extremely Hot Activity Right Now – Here Are the Details
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a surge in ETF applications. Multiple major management firms have submitted updated S-1 filings for the Spot Solana ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While 21Shares, Franklin, and Canary have filed updated versions of their Spot Solana ETF filings, Grayscale has followed suit, also filing separate S-1
Coinstats
2025/08/30 04:49
Crypto Markets Anticipate Significant Changes Ahead
As September approaches, the cryptocurrency markets are poised for major developments. The initial spotlight is on Bitcoin, which may drop below the $108,000 support level based on recent ETF inflow patterns.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 04:48
When Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 3 Coming Out? Here’s The Amazing News
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:48
Crucial Class-Action Withdrawal Signals Positive Turn
MicroStrategy Lawsuit: Crucial Class-Action Withdrawal Signals Positive Turn
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:47
BullZilla Presale Live As Pudgy Penguins And Baby Dogecoin Surge – Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month
Crypto has always thrived on moments when humor collides with finance. What starts as an internet inside joke can grow into a market-moving force, capable of competing with top altcoins in liquidity and cultural reach. Today, three tokens are defining this narrative: BullZilla, Pudgy Penguins, and Baby Dogecoin. Bull Zilla is now live with a presale designed to reward immediate conviction. Pudgy Penguins is building on NFT-powered momentum with a tokenized presence. Baby Dogecoin continues to leverage community-driven growth with consistent trading activity. For investors, analysts, and blockchain developers studying the best crypto presale to join this month, these three projects represent different approaches to capturing attention and delivering potential ROI. BullZilla: Progressive Scarcity and the Mechanics of Multipliers BullZilla ($BZIL) has made its entrance with one of the most anticipated presales in recent memory. Starting at $0.00000575, its pricing system automatically increases every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, ensuring that hesitation leads to higher costs for latecomers. This progressive model makes timing a critical factor in maximizing allocations. The presale's centerpiece is the Roar Burn Mechanism, linked to BullZilla's cinematic 24-chapter lore. Each chapter activates live burns, permanently reducing circulating supply. A Messari 2024 report on token burn efficiency concluded that coins combining deflationary mechanics with high community participation often outperform peers in subsequent trading cycles. BullZilla has essentially woven this into its storyline, transforming what could be a technical process into a cultural event. With 50% of its total 160 billion supply allocated to presale buyers and 20% reserved for staking rewards offering up to 70% APY, BullZilla balances speculative short-term attraction with long-term holding incentives. For financial students and developers, it offers a real-world lesson in tokenomics design, combining scarcity, urgency, and yield.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:46
Former Indian Politician Convicted in Bitcoin Extortion Case
An Indian court has sentenced a former legislative assembly member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to life in prison for his involvement in a high-profile bitcoin extortion plot. Nalin Kotadiya and thirteen other individuals were convicted for the 2018 kidnapping of a Surat businessman and extorting 200 bitcoins from him. Life Sentences in 2018 Extortion Case A local court in Ahmedabad delivered today's verdict, concluding the high-profile case that dates back to 2018. Fourteen people, including former BJP legislative assembly member Nalin Kotadiya and ex-Indian Police Service officer Jagdish Patel, were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. One individual was acquitted. This landmark ruling concludes an extensive trial that exposed a corruption trail involving high-profile individuals in Gujarat. A Crime Unraveled The case began with the kidnapping of Shailesh Bhatt, a businessman and cryptocurrency trader from Surat. According to reports, individuals pretending to be from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lured him to a meeting in Gandhinagar. Instead, he was abducted from a gas station. A team of police officers using official government vehicles then took Bhatt to a farmhouse. The accused seized 200 Bitcoins, valued at approximately ₹12 crore at the time, and demanded a ransom of ₹32 crore. The investigation further revealed that Bhatt had previously stolen Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore from another Surat resident named Dhawal Mawani. Upon learning this, the accused—including Nalin Kotadiya—conspired to rob Bhatt. Unmasking the Conspirators Bhatt set off the investigation when he submitted a formal complaint to the Indian Criminal Investigation Department (CID). As the investigation deepened, the CID arrested ten police officers, including Anant Patel and Surat-based lawyer Ketan Patel. Their interrogations soon revealed the names of Jagdish Patel and Kotadiya. Kotadiya went into hiding, and a non-bailable warrant was issued before his eventual arrest. The scope of the conspiracy widened further with the involvement of a genuine CBI Inspector, Sunil Nair. Nair reportedly demanded a bribe from Bhatt and threatened to initiate an investigation against him. The court's decision ultimately marked a major step against corruption and criminal activity involving police officials, politicians, and cryptocurrency.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 04:45
MoonBull Leads Gigachad and Test
Crypto News Discover MoonBull, the best crypto to watch in 2025, alongside Gigachad and Test. Learn about MoonBull's presale and exclusive whitelist benefits. Looking for the next big crypto opportunity in 2025? The meme coin market is buzzing with potential, and three tokens are making waves: MoonBull, Gigachad, and Test. Each offers unique prospects, but one stands out for its early-stage advantages and community-driven momentum. Over the years, meme coins have evolved from niche internet jokes to serious investment opportunities. Tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu paved the way, demonstrating the power of community and viral appeal in driving value. Now, new contenders are emerging, aiming to capture the next wave of investor interest. Among these, MoonBull has garnered significant attention as the best crypto to watch in 2025. Its whitelist is live now, offering early supporters exclusive benefits and the chance to get in at the ground level. But how does it compare to other tokens like Gigachad and Test? Let's dive in. MoonBull: The One To Watch in 2025 MoonBull ($MOBU), the best crypto to watch in 2025, is an Ethereum-based meme coin created for degen traders and meme coin enthusiasts aiming for significant gains. The project focuses on rewarding early supporters through elite staking rewards and exclusive token drops, giving participants access to unique benefits that are not available to the general public. This approach ensures that the most engaged community members are recognized and incentivized from the start. The MoonBull whitelist is live now, offering a first-come, first-served chance to secure the lowest entry price and gain access to bonus allocations. Whitelisted members also receive private hints about upcoming roadmap reveals, positioning them ahead of the curve. With these advantages, MoonBull combines strong community incentives with early-stage opportunities, making it a compelling choice for investors interested
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:45
Missed Pepe’s Big Gains? Don’t Let MoonBull’s Whitelist Slip Away – Secure Your 100x Crypto Opportunity
Choosing the right crypto at the right time can feel like trying to catch lightning in a bottle. Many traders sit around wondering if the next meme coin they pick will skyrocket or flatline. With so much noise in the market, making the right choice can be the difference between financial bragging rights and sitting
Coinstats
2025/08/30 04:45
MoonBull On The Rampage – Grab The Best Crypto To Watch In 2025 While Gigachad And Test Shuffle Slowly
Looking for the next big crypto opportunity in 2025? The meme coin market is buzzing with potential, and three tokens
Coindoo
2025/08/30 04:45
