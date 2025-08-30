2025-09-02 Tuesday

U.S government taps blockchain – Here’s why PYTH’s price rallied and LINK’s didn’t!

Pyth Network's smaller market cap may be just one of the factors in question here.
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:00
BNB Price Faces Bearish Chart Test at $857, But This Top Crypto Presale Gives 35% More Tokens Before August End

Have you ever looked at a crypto chart and felt that sting of regret, wishing you had gotten in early? Stories of people turning $500 into life-changing fortunes with tokens like BNB and Solana haunt today’s market participants. That’s the power of catching the right presale at the right time. The question now is simple:
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:00
Pyth Network (PYTH) Set for $0.50 as Bull Divergence and U.S. Adoption Drive Momentum

Pyth Network (PYTH) continues to gain more attention from the crypto community after registering a technical signal that is often observed before trend reversals and explosive rallies. MACD signals stayed positive, and analysts are observing for a possible breakout toward the $0.50 level. At the time of writing, PYTH is trading at $0.2109 with a […]
Tronweekly2025/08/30 05:00
De Minimis Tariff Change Will Have Maximum Impact On Small Businesses

The post De Minimis Tariff Change Will Have Maximum Impact On Small Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The “de minimis” rule exempting international packages valued at less than $800 from tariffs ended today, disrupting orders and driving up costs for small businesses. getty While the primary target of the decision to end the de minimis tariffs exemption may have been the millions of packages of low-priced goods Chinese companies like Shein and Temu were sending directly to U.S. consumers, the biggest impact is expected to hit U.S. small businesses. An executive order by President Trump took effect today, making it harder, and more costly, for consumers and small businesses to purchase goods directly from foreign suppliers. Consumers have other ways to find low cost goods, and ecommerce giants like Shein and Temu have the scale to work around tariff impacts, but small business that rely on international goods, either to sell in their shops, or to operate their businesses, have fewer alternatives. Marketplace sellers impacted Marketplaces such as Etsy, eBay, Poshmark, and Faire, that serve millions of small business owners that buy and sell goods internationally are expected to see immediate impacts. Etsy stock today is down almost 20% from mid-August, and eBay stock is down roughly 10%. Customs Fees Could Double Small Business Costs “The de minimis suspension ending is yet another change that has forced every American small business owner to become an accidental trade policy expert overnight. These are people who were running profitable operations based on low-cost supply orders that previously slipped through duty free, and now they’re staring at customs fees that can double their costs,” Jacob Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of small business banking platform CruxAnalytics, said. The de minimis change is the latest in a series of tariff announcements that have created a volatile situation for small business owners, Bennett said in an interview. “There’s this whiplash effect that many,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:57
Snorter Token, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900

The post Snorter Token, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Even as broader crypto markets struggle under bearish pressure, one corner continues to defy the downturn: the explosive world of meme coins. Some of the best meme coins in presale are seizing this moment with innovative tokenomics, tiered pricing, generous staking rewards, and viral community-driven momentum. Unlike many established tokens currently losing steam, these fresh projects are fueled by bold narratives and high-engagement strategies that tap into the speculative excitement driving the meme coin sector. With their mix of hype, utility, and community power, they are showing that even in uncertain markets, opportunities for outsized returns still exist. Snorter Token (SNORT) Snorter Token has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing meme coin projects in the current market, offering more than just hype. While many investors are eyeing the best meme coins for their potential in a bearish environment, Snorter Token is carving a unique niche by combining utility with meme culture. The $SNORT token powers a multi-chain trading bot built on the Solana network, enabling lightning-fast execution with ultra-low fees, something highly sought after by both casual and professional traders. Its standout feature, allows users to snipe new coins at launch before they gain traction, providing a competitive edge where profits are made or lost within minutes. Source – Insidebitcoins YouTube Channel Beyond trading, Snorter includes copy trading tools, community-driven competitions, and customizable risk management settings, making it accessible for beginners while still appealing to advanced traders. Staking also offers an impressive 128% annual percentage yield (APY), attracting those looking for strong passive income opportunities. The ongoing presale has already raised approximately $3.5 million, underscoring the excitement surrounding the project. In a sector often criticized for lacking substance, Snorter Token demonstrates how meme coins can evolve by combining community energy with real-world functionality, potentially positioning itself as one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:56
Ethereum Foundation Targets Interoperability as Top UX Priority

The post Ethereum Foundation Targets Interoperability as Top UX Priority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation shared a new blog post on Friday detailing a major initiative aimed at breaking down the barriers between Ethereum’s growing constellation of Layer-2 networks. The initiative marks a strategic pivot: after years spent scaling throughput and lowering costs, the protocol team is now zeroing in on interoperability as the key to user experience. “We see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity within the broader UX domain over the next 6-12 months, in our position as a public, core Ethereum R&D group,” the team wrote in the blog post. At its core, the update zeroes in on three goals: interoperability, speed, and finality. The most immediate push comes from the Improve UX roadmap, which builds on earlier work to scale Ethereum’s base layer and its data availability solutions. Now, developers are turning their attention toward making the network feel faster, simpler, and more unified—especially across the sprawling landscape of Layer-2 rollups. The heart of the effort lies in the planned Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL), a trustless, censorship-resistant messaging system designed to make cross-chain interactions “feel like single-chain execution,” according to the foundation. A public design document is slated for release in October, setting the stage for a standard approach to bridging assets and data across rollups. Complementing EIL is the Open Intents Framework, a shared infrastructure for “intents,” a feature where a user-declared goals like moving funds or trading assets, can abstract away the fragmented tooling that forces developers to stitch together custom bridges and relayers. The framework was first introduced by ecosystem developers in February 2025 and gained popularity among some of the most well-known Ethereum projects. The goal: a unified UX across chains where users don’t need to care which network they’re on. At the same time, Standards work…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:55
Best Dressed Tennis Players AT Flushing Meadows

The post Best Dressed Tennis Players AT Flushing Meadows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Mattia Bellucci of Italy during their Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images The best tennis outfits at the 2025 U.S. Open reflect the growing variety in styles and brands available for the sport. No longer are Nike and Adidas the only brands outfitting the top players. Upstart brand Vuori lured Jack Draper from Nike. Taylor Fritz signed with Hugo Boss, and Danielle Collins partnered with FP Movement. The new labels bring a fresh spin on tennis attire that had gone bland following the retirements of icons Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams. “A lot and brands, like care about the kits more,” said Coco Gauff, in a post-match press conference following her second-round win. “Now brands are having more than just one kit for their roster of athletes. When I was (first) going to the US Open, it was kind of looking like a cheerleading squad, and everybody in one kit.” While there were no showstoppers like Serena Williams’ 2004 black Puma catsuit or Maria Sharapova’s 2006 Nike little black dress, many players arrived dressed to impress. The following are the best-dressed players at the 2025 U.S. Open. Best Dressed Women In Red At The US Open Marta Kostyuk: Wilson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action against Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the first round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in New York City (Photo by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:54
Epstein Victims Will Meet With Congress Committee Members

The post Epstein Victims Will Meet With Congress Committee Members appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Members of the House Oversight Committee will meet privately next week with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Epstein’s victims and their attorneys have publicly lashed out against the Trump administration’s handling of the late financier’s case, including the DOJ’s recent interview with associate Ghislaine Maxwell and her subsequent transfer to a minimum-security prison. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to the media on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Committee chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and other members of House Oversight are set to meet with some of Epstein’s victims on Tuesday, the Post reported citing anonymous sources, though it’s still unclear which victims may take part. The House Oversight Committee is conducting a broader investigation into Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking and sexual abuse of more than 100 women, which has so far included subpoenaing the Justice Department for its files on Epstein, subpoenaing Epstein’s estate and calling for a variety of former government officials to testify. Epstein victims and their attorneys have been broadly critical of the government’s handling of the case against him and the public demand for the government’s files on Epstein, accusing the Trump administration of continuing a government “cover-up” of the Epstein case and urging the DOJ to release its documents. One anonymous victim called in a court filing for the government to “be completely transparent” and release the files in order to “be done with it and allow me/us to heal,” for instance, while attorney Jack Scarola told MSNBC that victims have repeatedly been “re-victimized” by the government’s “deception, delay and diversion.” Victims have also been particularly critical of the DOJ’s interview with Maxwell, accusing her of lying to prosecutors by denying she took part in Epstein’s abuse, and the government’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:51
Jupiter Lend Attracts $500 Million in TVL as Onchain Lending Hits All-time High

The post Jupiter Lend Attracts $500 Million in TVL as Onchain Lending Hits All-time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana-based lending protocol surpassed $500 million in its first day, pushing the lending market on Solana to a new all-time high. Jupiter Lend, a new lending protocol from Solana’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, surpassed $500 million in total market size in less than just one day after its beta debut. As of press time, Jupiter Lend is the second-largest lending platform on the network, trailing only Kamino Finance, which has $4.4 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DefiLlama. Top Solana Lending Protocols Developed in conjunction with Fluid, an EVM lending protocol, the protocol enables users to supply and borrow crypto assets with loan-to-value ratios of up to 95%. And, like many other lending platforms, stablecoins are currently yielding the highest returns on Jupiter Lend, generating an average of around 13% APY, while Solana (SOL) yields sit at roughly 2.78%. Hours after the beta launch, Circle’s USDC stablecoin has become the most utilized asset, with $181 million supplied and $151 million borrowed, according to the protocol. On-chain Lending Surges The platform’s debut coincided with Solana’s lending ecosystem hitting a new all-time high on Thursday, Aug. 28, with TVL across the network’s lending protocols reaching $3.55 billion, roughly 10% above the previous peak in January. However, Solana isn’t the only network where lending activity is spiking. Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base are also experiencing record inflows of liquidity into lending protocols, although some, such as BNB Chain, TRON, Avalanche, and Aptos, still remain far below their record highs. DeFi Active Loans Overall, on-chain lending is booming. According to Token Terminal data, more than $40 billion is now borrowed across platforms, with Aave leading the sector with $28.3 billion in active loans, about two-thirds of the entire lending market. The space has grown more than 300% from around $12…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 04:50
New XRP ETF Proposal Just Been Filed

With this product, investors will be able to get XRP exposure plus option income
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:49
