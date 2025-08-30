בורסת MEXC
Missed out on cryptocurrency trading? Don’t miss out on mining! SNEYD Mining opens a new channel for daily income of tens of thousands of dollars!
The post Missed out on cryptocurrency trading? Don’t miss out on mining! SNEYD Mining opens a new channel for daily income of tens of thousands of dollars! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A quiet revolution is underway in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Traditional mining machines are being replaced by cloud computing, making institutional-level mining returns accessible to ordinary investors. While most Bitcoin investors remain concerned about market volatility, a group of savvy investors have discovered a new path to stable returns. Through the SNEYD Mining cloud mining platform, investors can achieve incredible returns without having to purchase mining machines or incur high electricity costs. Recent data shows that the platform’s top users are earning tens of thousands of dollars daily, a figure that is disrupting the entire digital currency investment landscape. Trend: Cloud Mining Becomes New Investment Darling The Bitcoin mining industry is undergoing fundamental change. Since 2023, with the rise in Bitcoin prices and the increasing difficulty of mining, the space for individual miners has been significantly squeezed. With mining equipment costing tens of thousands of dollars per month, electricity bills of thousands of dollars per month, high technical requirements, and cumbersome equipment maintenance, the traditional mining model is no longer suitable for the average investor. SNEYD Mining cloud mining service was developed to address these pain points. The platform allows investors to participate in mining by purchasing hashrate contracts, completely eliminating the hardware investment and technical burden. Users simply choose an investment plan that suits them and receive immediate and stable returns. Market analyst James Watson said, “Cloud mining represents the future of digital currency mining. It lowers the barrier to entry, allowing more people to benefit from the cryptocurrency ecosystem without requiring technical expertise.” Main Advantages of the Platform Zero hardware costs: No need to buy mining rigs or pay electricity bills—join with just one click. Powered by green energy: Over 70 global farms run on renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro). Multi-cryptocurrency support: Mine and earn returns in 9…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:06
BlackRock Ethereum ETF captures second-highest weekly inflows among over 4,400 ETFs
The post BlackRock Ethereum ETF captures second-highest weekly inflows among over 4,400 ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum (ETH) Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded $1.244 billion in weekly inflows from Aug. 18-22, ranking second among all 4,400-plus ETFs tracked during the period. NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci noted in an Aug. 29 post via X that only Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF outperformed ETHA’s with $1.711 billion in weekly flows. He also highlighted the significance of ETHA appearing among “heavy hitters” in weekly inflow rankings, demonstrating institutional appetite for Ethereum exposure. Further, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported on Aug. 29 that Ethereum ETFs have accumulated nearly $10 billion in inflows since July, marking substantial momentum for the asset class. Before this surge, Ethereum ETFs had recorded negative $400 million year-to-date flows, amounting to approximately $2.5 billion, according to Farside Investors’ data. Capital rotation Market conditions indicate that capital is rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum throughout August. While Bitcoin ETFs registered $800 million in outflows through Aug. 28, Ethereum ETFs accumulated $4 billion in inflows during the same period, per Farside Investors tracking. The inflow disparity reflects evolving institutional preferences as investors diversify cryptocurrency allocations beyond Bitcoin. Additionally, retail participation accelerated in tandem with institutional interest. DeFiLlama data shows that Ethereum achieved a monthly spot trading volume record of $135 billion as of Aug. 29, surpassing the previous high of $117.6 billion from May 2021. The institutional adoption is not limited to exposure through ETFs, as corporate Ethereum adoption accelerated significantly during the summer months. Strategic ETH Reserve data reveals corporate Ethereum treasuries increased from $2.3 billion to $19.1 billion between June 1 and Aug. 29. In token terms, corporate reserves expanded from 916,268 ETH to 4,438,352 ETH over the same period, representing approximately 3.7% of total ETH supply. The treasury accumulation pattern, combined with the increasing number of institutions adding ETH, suggests institutional recognition of Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:05
Risk Management Digital Assets: GRC Professional Action Guide
The post Risk Management Digital Assets: GRC Professional Action Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate governance, risk management and compliance. getty The regulatory landscape for digital assets shifted dramatically in July 2025. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, creating the first federal stablecoin framework. The House passed two additional landmark bills—the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Act—that now head to an uncertain Senate. Meanwhile, 53 banking associations launched coordinated opposition to what they see as competitive threats to traditional deposits. For Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) professionals, this isn’t about “crypto” anymore. It’s about preparing compliance programs for a fundamental shift in how money and financial services operate. The question isn’t whether digital assets will require enterprise-level risk management, it’s whether your organization will be ready when full implementation begins in 2027. The Strategic Miscalculation: Why Traditional Finance is Fighting Back While crypto advocates celebrated legislative victories, a powerful counterforce mobilized. On August 13, 2025, the American Banking Association and 52 state banking groups sent joint letters to Senate leadership demanding amendments to the GENIUS Act. Their concerns reveal the competitive dynamics GRC professionals must now navigate: Deposit Flight Risk: Treasury estimates suggest stablecoins could drain up to $6.6 trillion from traditional bank deposits. This isn’t speculation—it’s why your organization’s digital asset policies now intersect with liquidity management and treasury operations. Regulatory Arbitrage: Uninsured stablecoin issuers may operate across state lines without the regulatory requirements that apply to federally insured banks. GRC professionals must assess whether their institutions face competitive disadvantages or compliance gaps. Interest Payment Workarounds: Banking groups warn that while the GENIUS Act prohibits direct interest payments on stablecoins, issuers could partner with exchanges to offer indirect yield programs. This creates gray areas that compliance teams must monitor. The crypto industry’s $135 million in 2024 election spending focused on fighting regulatory overreach. They underestimated the entrenched political influence of traditional banking,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:03
Tether Abandons Freeze: What “Unsupported” Status Means for Legacy USDT
TLDR Tether has decided to categorize USDT on legacy blockchains as “unsupported” instead of freezing them. Users can still transfer USDT tokens between wallets, but the assets will no longer have official backing. Tether’s decision follows significant feedback from users and developers on networks like EOS and Algorand. The company plans to focus on higher-traffic, [...] The post Tether Abandons Freeze: What “Unsupported” Status Means for Legacy USDT appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 05:02
Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges
The post Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:01
Price Projections Put Solana At $400 in the coming months, Analyst Choose Pepeto As The Best Token Now
Who will take the lead as the top pick of this bull run? Many traders are asking that right now, and the answer may not be Solana. Pepeto is catching the spotlight as one of the best memecoins and a highly promising Ethereum memecoin for those seeking upside. Solana keeps moving, but slowly. Pepeto instead […]
Coinstats
2025/08/30 05:01
Crypto Cast As The Villain, But Banks Quietly Move Billions In Suspect Funds
FinCEN on Thursday put banks and other financial firms on notice about a sprawling set of Chinese crypto and money laundering networks, saying they play a major role in moving illicit funds tied to Mexico-based drug cartels and other crimes. Related Reading: Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon – Report According to the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/30 05:00
Looking For The Best Crypto to Buy Now? This is Your Guide For The Best Memecoin Investment in 2025
Is the market ready to name a new leader among meme coins as whales hunt the best crypto to buy and the next millionaire coin? Dogecoin logged a 23% weekly jump near $0.23, with over $200 million from whales proving meme coins still move. Yet DOGE sits below its 2021 peak, so focus shifts to [...] The post Looking For The Best Crypto to Buy Now? This is Your Guide For The Best Memecoin Investment in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 05:00
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Wyckoff Distribution Puts Pressure on Bulls as $42 Support Faces Challenge
Hyperliquid is holding near a key $42–$43 support zone, with participants watching closely to see if strong fundamentals can spark the next rebound.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/30 05:00
The Battle for Privacy: Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs
The post The Battle for Privacy: Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Policy Institute has become the latest benefactor to Tornando Cash and the pursuit of individual privacy and freedom, allocating $500,000 to the legal defense funds of co-founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev. A cryptocurrency privacy protocol that allows users to send private transfers, Tornado Cash has been in the spotlight since 2023, when authorities charged Storm and Pertsev with conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations. Storm was convicted in the U.S. for conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business earlier this month, while Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering in the Netherlands in 2024. Both are fighting their convictions and face substantial prison time, with sentences that could impact the future of privacy tech worldwide. Solana Policy Institute Warns of a ‘Chilling Precedent’ The Solana Policy Institute warned that the prosecutions set a “chilling precedent” that not only threatens the futures of Storm and Pertsev but the software development industry at large. According to the institute, “If the government can prosecute developers for creating neutral tools that others misuse, it fundamentally changes developers’ risk calculus.” Crypto developers, founders, and other stakeholders are intently watching the outcome of this high-profile case, which could act as a yardstick for how governments treat software developers and open-source contributors globally. Privacy tools like Tornado Cash play an important role in protecting user anonymity in an era of heightened financial surveillance. The prosecution of Storm and Pertsev is widely viewed as a test of the right to financial privacy and the acceptance of privacy-enhancing technology. The legal battle also highlights growing unease over potential government overreach and the risks associated with targeting software creators. Understanding the urgency of this case, the broader crypto community has come together in support of the two Tornado Cash developers, viewing their trial as a pivotal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:00
