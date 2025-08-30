2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
One Of These Is Set For 3,000% Growth In 2025; Chainlink, VeChain, Remittix Or Ripple (XRP)

One Of These Is Set For 3,000% Growth In 2025; Chainlink, VeChain, Remittix Or Ripple (XRP)

The post One Of These Is Set For 3,000% Growth In 2025; Chainlink, VeChain, Remittix Or Ripple (XRP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are scanning the market for the next big breakout, with established names like Chainlink, VeChain, and Ripple (XRP) holding strong positions but showing mixed momentum.  Each has a narrative, from enterprise adoption to financial integration, yet the hunt for exponential gains is shifting toward projects that combine real-world use cases with fresh upside.  Among these contenders, many analysts argue that Remittix (RTX) may be the altcoin with the clearest path to 3,000% growth in 2025. Chainlink Holding Crucial Levels Chainlink trades near $24 after losing the $25 support. Despite the dip, analysts remain cautiously optimistic as LINK holds a rising channel with support around $23.5.  A partnership with Japan’s SBI Group reinforces its role in tokenized funds and real-world assets, boosting long-term credibility. However, analysts warn that LINK may retest the $20 area before targeting $95–$100, underscoring the volatility as it consolidates before a potential breakout. VeChain Keeps Steady Growth Path VeChain sits at $0.026, a price reflecting its enterprise-driven model rather than speculative hype. With major brands in luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture adopting its solutions, VeChain continues building as a supply-chain-focused blockchain.  Forecasts suggest VET could edge toward $0.027–$0.03 by late 2025 if institutional adoption holds. While Vechain price predictions show growth is steady and credible, the trajectory is gradual compared to high-volatility competitors like Remittix. Ripple Building Institutional Dominance Ripple (XRP) trades around $3, holding its ground as one of the most adopted cryptos in global finance. With over 60 companies filing to create XRP reserves, its payment and settlement utility is strengthening. ETF filings from Wall Street giants like Grayscale and Bitwise add further legitimacy.  Analysts note that the creation of a potential national XRP reserve would supercharge adoption and $3.6 by September is highly realistic. Still, while XRP remains a heavyweight, upside projections…
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-2.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.05683-1.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.40%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump Challenges Legality of Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Tenure

Trump Challenges Legality of Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Tenure

The post Trump Challenges Legality of Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Tenure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump attempts to remove Fed Governor Cook over mortgage allegations. Cook’s removal remains undecided pending further documentation. No immediate crypto market impact observed from the legal contest. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s potential dismissal by President Donald Trump over unproven mortgage fraud allegations leads to extended legal proceedings, as both parties assemble documentation in the United States. This unusual action raises concerns over central bank independence, indirectly affecting institutional market stability and long-term regulatory perceptions without immediate impact on cryptocurrency valuations. Trump’s Unprecedented Move Against Fed’s Cook: Legal Details President Donald Trump has initiated actions to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations. Judge Jia M. Cobb, overseeing the case, has requested further documentation from both parties. Additional documentation is expected by next Tuesday. The impetus for the legal challenge is attributed to Cook’s alleged misstatement on mortgage agreements before she became a Fed Governor. This event underscores potential impacts on regulatory perceptions in the financial markets. Immediate market reactions in the crypto sector remain stable. No significant price fluctuations in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum have been observed. Public statements are sparse, with Cook and her legal team emphasizing that President Trump’s actions lack legal basis. President Trump did not purport to remove Governor Cook for ‘inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office,’ or for any actions that were carried out in the course of other official duties. Instead, the letter purporting to fire Governor Cook refers only to the fact that she ‘may have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements’ in her personal capacity four years ago, before she was a Governor. (Democracy Docket) Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Legal Battle Unfolds Did you know? No U.S. president has previously attempted to remove a sitting Federal Reserve…
MemeCore
M$0.78811+19.69%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.385-2.91%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Gryphon approves reverse merger with American Bitcoin, Nasdaq ticker ABTC

Gryphon approves reverse merger with American Bitcoin, Nasdaq ticker ABTC

Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders approve the merger with Trump family-linked American Bitcoin, paving the way for Nasdaq debut under ticker ABTC. Gryphon Digital Mining, a publicly traded Bitcoin miner based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has received final shareholder approval to merge with American Bitcoin, a mining company linked to US President Donald Trump’s family.Shareholders approved the stock-for-stock merger on Wednesday, with the company announcing the decision on Friday. As part of the deal, a reverse five-to-one stock split and new listing are scheduled for 5:00 pm ET on Sept. 2.Once the reverse split is complete, the combined entity will adopt the American Bitcoin name and begin trading under the ticker symbol “ABTC.”Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.385-2.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.96%
Particl
PART$0.1881--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana ETFs Advance As Issuers File Amended S-1s With SEC

Solana ETFs Advance As Issuers File Amended S-1s With SEC

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017332-8.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:19
לַחֲלוֹק
ETNCrypto Launches the Most Profitable Cloud Mining App, Enabling Android and iOS Users to Seamlessly Mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

ETNCrypto Launches the Most Profitable Cloud Mining App, Enabling Android and iOS Users to Seamlessly Mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

The post ETNCrypto Launches the Most Profitable Cloud Mining App, Enabling Android and iOS Users to Seamlessly Mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mining was once a heavy, high-cost endeavor affordable only to a few; today, in 2025, it has evolved into a subscription-like service that can be started instantly with nothing more than a smartphone. Against this backdrop, ETNCrypto has launched a groundbreaking cloud mining app designed for Android and iOS users. The app eliminates the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise, enabling anyone to begin mining Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and other leading cryptocurrencies with ease. With automated hashpower allocation and smart contract–driven payouts, even complete beginners can join the mining ecosystem, with potential daily earnings reaching up to $10,000. Cloud Mining Trends: From Heavy Engineering to On-Demand Service In 2025, the cryptocurrency market will enter a new growth phase. Bitcoin continues to reach all-time highs, while Dogecoin and Litecoin are gaining traction through payment adoption and community-driven momentum. At the same time, demand for stable passive income among global investors is accelerating. Unlike the volatility of short-term trading, cloud mining offers transparency, predictability, and simplicity. ETNCrypto’s app aligns perfectly with this trend, moving complex operations—hardware management, energy consumption, and maintenance—entirely to the cloud. Users simply select a contract, activate it, and begin receiving steady daily returns. ETNCrypto offers a flexible range of mining contracts designed to meet the needs of both beginners and advanced investors: Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Daily Profit Total Net Profit Daily ROI Principal Refund Antminer S19 XP (Free Trial) $100 1 Day $1.50 $1.50 1.50% Yes Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 $9.00 3.00% Yes Antminer Z15 Pro $800 2 Days $25.60 $51.20 3.20% Yes Antminer S21 Pro $1,600 3 Days $49.60 $148.80 3.10% Yes Antminer KS5 Pro $8,800 5 Days $352.00 $1,760.00 4.00% Yes This contract design not only allows users to start with a low entry cost but also…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.92-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.96%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5311-4.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:17
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Refocus on Strategic Goals

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Refocus on Strategic Goals

TLDR The Ethereum Foundation has temporarily paused open grant applications to realign its Ecosystem Support Program with strategic priorities. The foundation aims to move from a reactive model to a proactive one, supporting long-term goals for the Ethereum ecosystem. In 2024, the Ethereum Foundation awarded $3M to 105 projects that focused on developer tools, research, [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Refocus on Strategic Goals appeared first on Blockonomi.
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
OPEN
OPEN$0.00000001508-18.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/08/30 05:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple’s Legal Win Lifts XRP as Bay Miner Revolutionizes Crypto Mining with Powerful Mobile Cloud Features

Ripple’s Legal Win Lifts XRP as Bay Miner Revolutionizes Crypto Mining with Powerful Mobile Cloud Features

The post Ripple’s Legal Win Lifts XRP as Bay Miner Revolutionizes Crypto Mining with Powerful Mobile Cloud Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Victory Sets the Stage for a New Crypto Era The landscape of cryptocurrencies is thriving. Ripple Labs scored a colossal legal win over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when a judge held that the sales of xrp on public exchanges are not securities sales, allaying the questions that had haunted Ripple for years. This ruling doesn’t just benefit Ripple—it fuels confidence across the entire crypto market. XRP surged more than 25% within hours, signaling a strong return of investor trust. But as Ripple celebrates, another player is making waves in a way that could change how people earn from crypto forever—Bay Miner. Bay Miner: Mining Without the Hassle Imagine mining cryptocurrencies without noisy machines, sky-high electricity bills, or complicated setups. That’s exactly what Bay Miner delivers. Their new mobile cloud mining features are transforming the industry, putting crypto mining power directly into your pocket. Whether you hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other major coins, Bay Miner makes it possible to generate mining rewards without any technical skills. Simply download the Bay Miner app, create your account, choose your plan, and let their advanced cloud servers do all the heavy lifting. Why Investors Are Calling Bay Miner a Game-Changer The launch of Bay Miner’s mobile platform is more than just an upgrade—it’s a revolution in accessibility. Traditional mining has always been limited to those with the resources to buy expensive hardware. Bay Miner flips that model entirely. Now anyone with a smartphone and internet access can tap into mining profits. The app offers: Register an account – Start mining within minutes Zero hardware costs – No bulky equipment needed 24/7 earning potential – Mining runs nonstop in the cloud Real-time earnings dashboard – Track your profits anytime Multi-layer security – Advanced encryption to protect your assets Eco-Friendly and Profitable…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.38%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Waves
WAVES$1.099-4.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork, RLUSD Becomes Key Feature on Aave’s Lending Platform, Cardano Eyes Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork, RLUSD Becomes Key Feature on Aave’s Lending Platform, Cardano Eyes Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. Ripple CTO addresses XRP fork speculation. Aave launches lending platform with RLUSD. Cardano nears golden cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.20476-4.33%
XRP
XRP$2.7715-1.15%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004661+2.61%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:11
לַחֲלוֹק
SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event

SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event

The post SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems. Players may only access the SCOR Invitational by tapping the “Get SCOR” button on the homepage of the SCOR Center. The SCOR Invitational, a pre-token generation event that offers participants an early chance to commit their Gems and move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard, was announced by SCOR today. The SCOR Center, the official location where Gems may be exchanged for $SCOR at TGE, will make its debut on August 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. UTC, when the SCOR Invitational begins. As anticipation for the upcoming $SCOR TGE grows, early adopters are rewarded with the SCOR Invitational. Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems. Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet stated: “The SCOR Invitational takes airdrops beyond passive giveaways and turns them into an active competition. By committing Gems now, early players have the opportunity to secure larger allocations of $SCOR at TGE, while the SCOR Center establishes the destination for ongoing conversion and rewards. Together, we’re marking another key milestone that makes the launch of $SCOR tangible as TGE approaches, putting the most engaged players at the center of the economy.” Players may only access the SCOR Invitational by tapping the “Get SCOR” button on the homepage of the SCOR Center, located at https://t.me/scor_games_bot/app. Simple actions like keeping up a 3-day streak, linking a TON wallet, adding a friend, and reaching score milestones in mini-games like Sky Slam, Flappy Racquet, and Sixer Smash are required of players in order to be eligible. With end-of-event multipliers of up to 10x applied at TGE, players…
MemeCore
M$0.78811+19.69%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.38%
Gems
GEMS$0.19074-9.42%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed as investors withdraw case

Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed as investors withdraw case

A dismissal with prejudice means that the plaintiffs can’t amend the complaint and refile the suit, according to the general counsel for Duoro Labs. Lead plaintiffs and an investor have voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit against Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, permanently ending the case, according to a court filing obtained by Cointelegraph. The move represents a potential win for crypto treasury companies, with Strategy standing as the industry’s largest player.According to a Thursday court filing, two lead plaintiffs, Michelle Clarity and Mehmet Cihan Unlusoy, and an investor representing other shareholders, submitted the stipulation for dismissal.“The dismissal with respect to Co-Lead Plaintiffs’ claims and Anas Hamza’s claims, but not absent class members’ claims, is with prejudice,” the court document reads. In addition, “the Action has not been certified as a class action.”Read more
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 05:07
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge