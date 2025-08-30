SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event

The post SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems. Players may only access the SCOR Invitational by tapping the “Get SCOR” button on the homepage of the SCOR Center. The SCOR Invitational, a pre-token generation event that offers participants an early chance to commit their Gems and move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard, was announced by SCOR today. The SCOR Center, the official location where Gems may be exchanged for $SCOR at TGE, will make its debut on August 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. UTC, when the SCOR Invitational begins. As anticipation for the upcoming $SCOR TGE grows, early adopters are rewarded with the SCOR Invitational. Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems. Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet stated: “The SCOR Invitational takes airdrops beyond passive giveaways and turns them into an active competition. By committing Gems now, early players have the opportunity to secure larger allocations of $SCOR at TGE, while the SCOR Center establishes the destination for ongoing conversion and rewards. Together, we’re marking another key milestone that makes the launch of $SCOR tangible as TGE approaches, putting the most engaged players at the center of the economy.” Players may only access the SCOR Invitational by tapping the “Get SCOR” button on the homepage of the SCOR Center, located at https://t.me/scor_games_bot/app. Simple actions like keeping up a 3-day streak, linking a TON wallet, adding a friend, and reaching score milestones in mini-games like Sky Slam, Flappy Racquet, and Sixer Smash are required of players in order to be eligible. With end-of-event multipliers of up to 10x applied at TGE, players…