Eric Trump: Bitcoin Enables Finance With ‘No Disparity’ Between Classes

The post Eric Trump: Bitcoin Enables Finance With ‘No Disparity’ Between Classes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Eric Trump told the Bitcoin Asia conference that Bitcoin marks the first time finance has “no disparity” between socioeconomic classes. Trump also spoke of sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and nation states driving adoption. His remarks highlight a tension between Bitcoin’s populist narrative and elite accumulation, observers told Decrypt. Speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday, Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, argued that Bitcoin marks the first time in the history of finance where “there is no disparity between socioeconomic classes.” In a fireside chat, Trump shared remarks on how his father has championed the crypto industry, recounted how he entered the space, and highlighted his family’s deepening ventures into crypto and digital assets. “The traditional financial system in the world has benefited guys like me, and it hasn’t benefited the vast majority of people,” Trump said onstage, adding that it “benefits the people that were fortunate enough to have some zeros behind their name.” Those people, he said, were the ones who can “call the heads of the bank and negotiate off a full point on a loan, or get all the fees knocked out.” Trump went on to argue that Bitcoin operates without those advantages. “For the first time, you have a community that is agnostic to true wealth,” he said, arguing that it “gives the person in sub-Saharan Africa the same opportunity as the executive on Wall Street in New York City.” Aspiration and privilege Eric Trump’s portrayal of Bitcoin as “the greatest asset that’s arguably ever been created” as a level playing field that’s continuously being made “more accessible to the masses” stood in contrast to other parts of his talk. Earlier, he had discussed how sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and nation states are…
A Rotten Tomatoes Horror Favorite Is Leaving Netflix Soon

The post A Rotten Tomatoes Horror Favorite Is Leaving Netflix Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Georgina Campbell stars as Tess in the 2022 horror film ‘Barbarian.’ Netflix From a distance, Barbarian doesn’t seem like the kind of film that would spark endless Reddit threads, that would instantly become one of the highest-rated horror movies of the decade (it currently sports 92% on Rotten Tomatoes). The setup, ordinary on its surface, is ultimately deceptive: a woman arrives at her Airbnb, late at night in a rainstorm, only to discover another guest has booked the same room. Such an uneasy coincidence could be the start of any small-scale thriller, or perhaps even a rom-com with jagged edges. But Barbarian is not just another thriller, and it’s certainly not a romantic comedy. It is, as horror fans who’ve seen it can attest, a cinematic rollercoaster that keeps changing tracks until the closing moments.` The genius of Zach Cregger’s debut film (he had co-directed films before, but Barbarian is his first solo feature) is that it weaponizes familiarity. The first half hour is built around the universal unease of entering a stranger’s home, especially for a woman traveling alone—a woman who just escaped a toxic relationship, no less. Tess (Georgina Campbell) weighs politeness against intuition as she considers whether to trust Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has just as much claim to the house as she does (it’s all part of the movie’s commentary on different male archetypes and how they relate to women’s real-world experiences). But then the film pivots. Without revealing the specifics—because, as fans on Reddit will attest, it’s best to go in blind—Barbarian plunges into its basement and into an entirely different mode of horror, revealing a whole new world you’d never expect. Suddenly the menace is no longer just the question of whether Keith can be trusted, but something far more shocking, grotesque, bizarre. The…
Valour’s New Shiba Inu ETP Brings Regulated Crypto Exposure to Europe

TLDR Valour has launched a SEK-denominated Shiba Inu ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. The new ETP allows European investors, particularly from the Nordic region, to access Shiba Inu through traditional brokerage accounts. Investors can gain exposure to Shiba Inu without the need for crypto exchanges or storage solutions. The SHIB ETP mirrors the price [...] The post Valour’s New Shiba Inu ETP Brings Regulated Crypto Exposure to Europe appeared first on Blockonomi.
Eliza Labs Sues X, Accuses Elon Musk’s Platform of Copying AI and Cutting Them Off

The lawsuit claims that Elon Musk's X used Eliza Labs' data, then launched near-identical AI agents via xAI.
Netflix Has 6 Fantastic New Series Premiering Before The End Of 2025

The post Netflix Has 6 Fantastic New Series Premiering Before The End Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in ‘The Beast in Me’ on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Netflix has an incredible lineup of new original series premiering before the end of the year. To help create a manageable binge-watch list, here are six new shows to keep on your radar. The streamer will take you into the chaotic world of a modern-day New York City nightlife scene, back in time to a 19th-century Dublin and New York to see how the Guinness dynasty began, to a creepy town where teenagers do not thrive, to a 1990s U.S. Marines boot camp, way back to the 1800s to unravel the mystery behind a presidential assassination, and finally, back to the present day as an author and a psychopath come head-to-head while she’s penning his life story. Jason Bateman and Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX Black Rabbit (September 18 / Eight Episodes) Series creators and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman did a brilliant job with this one. Casting Jason Bateman and Jude Law as brothers was one of many smart moves. Bateman and Law, who also executive produce, were meant to be onscreen together, and every scene with them should be a master class for actors. This drama takes place in New York City’s intense nightlife scene as these brothers struggle to overcome the trauma of their childhood, achieve success, and fight their self-destructive tendencies. Jake Friedkin (Law) owns the popular restaurant and VIP lounge, The Black Rabbit, which is about to become the hottest spot in New York. Everything is going according to plan until his brother, Vince (Bateman), unexpectedly returns to town. The audience quickly learns that wherever Vince goes, trouble, death, and chaos follow. Bateman directed the first two episodes, followed…
Unleash Revolutionary AI Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Unleash Revolutionary AI Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness the next frontier of technology where artificial intelligence meets the innovative spirit of the blockchain world? Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is not just another conference; it’s a pivotal gathering where the boldest ideas shaping technology today take center stage. This year, thanks to the invaluable support of our partners JetBrains and Greenfield, the spotlight shines brightly on groundbreaking AI innovation. Prepare to delve into two must-see sessions that will explore how AI is redefining industries, from foundational infrastructure to practical developer applications. AI Innovation: Who’s Shaping Tomorrow’s Tech Landscape? The tech world has seen its share of transformative moments – from the rise of the internet to the mobile revolution. Now, it’s undeniably AI’s turn, and its pace of evolution is faster than ever before. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, happening October 27–29 at San Francisco’s Moscone West, offers a unique opportunity to understand this rapid shift. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the forces driving the next wave of technological advancement. The AI Startups Leading the Charge: Greenfield Partners Unveils the Disruptors 60 On Monday, October 27, from 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. PT on the Builders Stage, prepare for a revelation that could reshape your understanding of the AI ecosystem. Greenfield Partners is set to unveil the highly anticipated AI Disruptors 60. This exclusive list identifies early- and growth-stage startups that are at the forefront of AI infrastructure, application development, and innovative go-to-market strategies. It’s a testament to the sheer volume of AI innovation happening globally. This dynamic panel will bring together leading investors, including Shay Grinfeld of Greenfield Partners, and visionary founders such as Renen Hallak from VAST Data. They will engage in a candid discussion, dissecting what makes these companies stand out. The conversation will cover: Scaling Strategies: How these nascent companies are building robust foundations for future growth. Sector-Defining Breakthroughs: The unique technological advancements that set them apart. Investment Landscape: Insights into what top-tier VCs look for in promising AI ventures. Future Projections: What’s next for these disruptors and the broader AI economy. Don’t miss the live reveal of this pivotal list, an exclusive event only at TC Disrupt. It’s an essential session for anyone keen on identifying the next generation of industry leaders and understanding the trajectory of AI innovation. Elevating Development with Cutting-Edge Developer AI Tools AI in software development often gets simplified to mere speed and increased output. However, as any seasoned developer knows, speed without quality is a recipe for disaster. On Tuesday, October 28, from 1:55 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT on the AI Stage, JetBrains, a name synonymous with developer excellence, will challenge this notion. Join Kirill Skrygan, CEO of JetBrains, for an unfiltered look at how developer AI tools are truly changing the industry. This session will move beyond the superficial, exploring: Quality Over Quantity: Why code quality, not just velocity, is paramount for the next generation of intelligent software. Harnessing AI for Reliability: Practical strategies for developers to leverage AI to deliver at scale with enhanced precision and reliability. The Future of Coding: How AI assistance can empower developers to focus on creativity and complex problem-solving, rather than repetitive tasks. This session is a must-attend for developers, team leads, and anyone interested in the practical application of AI to improve software development lifecycles. It underscores the profound impact of well-designed developer AI tools on the future of coding. The Future of AI and Beyond at Bitcoin World Disrupt The integration of AI into every facet of our lives is no longer a distant dream but a rapidly unfolding reality. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 serves as a crucial platform for discussing and shaping the future of AI. The event’s commitment to advancing the AI ecosystem, supported by partners like JetBrains and Greenfield, helps us spotlight the people and companies rewriting what’s possible. Beyond these dedicated AI sessions, the 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World Disrupt promises an unparalleled lineup of tech and VC heavyweights. Esteemed speakers from Netflix, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, and Elad Gil will share insights that fuel startup growth and sharpen your competitive edge. This diverse agenda ensures that attendees gain a holistic view of the tech landscape, from blockchain’s evolution to the latest in artificial intelligence. Why Attend Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025? This event is more than just a series of talks; it’s an immersive experience designed to connect, inspire, and inform. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, an investor, a developer, or a tech enthusiast, Bitcoin World Disrupt offers: Networking Opportunities: Connect with 10,000+ tech and VC leaders. Cutting-Edge Insights: Learn from the top voices in tech and venture capital. Startup Showcases: Discover the next wave of disruptive companies. Actionable Knowledge: Gain strategies to fuel your own growth and innovation. Don’t miss your chance to be part of these vital conversations and learn directly from those defining the future of AI and technology. Secure your ticket now and save up to $675 before prices increase. Join us in San Francisco from October 27-29, 2025, to amplify your reach, spark real connections, and lead the innovation charge. A Gratitude to Our Visionary Partners We extend our sincere gratitude to JetBrains and Greenfield for their unwavering support of Bitcoin World and for making these critical conversations possible at Disrupt 2025. Their commitment to advancing the AI ecosystem is instrumental in bringing to light the people and companies who are truly rewriting what’s possible in the world of technology. Their partnership enables us to offer an unparalleled deep dive into the most exciting developments in AI innovation. In conclusion, Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is set to be an extraordinary event, particularly for those passionate about AI. From unveiling the most promising AI startups to exploring advanced developer AI tools, the conference offers a comprehensive look at the present and future of AI. It’s an unmissable opportunity to gain insights, make connections, and be at the forefront of the technological revolution. Join us and be part of shaping tomorrow. To learn more about the latest AI innovation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features and institutional adoption. This post Unleash Revolutionary AI Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Tether Walks Back Freeze Plans on Legacy Blockchains

TLDR Tether Ends USDT Issuance on 5 Chains, Keeps Wallet Transfers Active Legacy Chains Lose Tether Support, Tokens Still Transferable Tether Halts Support on Omni, SLP, EOS, Algorand, Kusama USDT Issuance Stops on Low-Demand Chains Amid Strategy Shift Tether Winds Down Legacy Chains, Prioritizes High-Use Platforms Tether has revised its transition strategy for five legacy [...] The post Tether Walks Back Freeze Plans on Legacy Blockchains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Eliza Labs Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk’s X

The post Eliza Labs Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk’s X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The team behind the ElizaOS AI agents and AI16z token claims that X deplatformed Eliza accounts. Eliza Labs, formerly known as AI16z, is taking legal action against Elon Musk’s X, claiming that the social media platform deplatformed Eliza accounts to squeeze out its competitors in the AI agent space. The lawsuit comes as a result of xAI’s new AI Agent character, Ani, which Eliza Labs claims was released “immediately” after X accessed private knowledge of the Eliza Labs AI Agent code following a cease-and-desist order it sent to Eliza. The suit claims that X carried on these communications throughout June, July, and August to “pump Eliza Labs for information about creating, developing, building, and deploying AI Agents.” xAI’s pilot AI companion chatbot, Ani, was released in July. The filing goes on to state that while the company’s lead, Shaw Walters, and Eliza Labs complied with a cease and desist order in good faith, “X refused to reactivate Eliza Labs’ and Shaw Walters’ accounts.” Shaw Walters’ X Account Shaw released a statement yesterday saying that he met with X at their HQ to discuss and collaborate in the AI agent space, considering Eliza Labs found great success by using X’s free API. According to Shaw, the collaborative tone shifted over time to what he calls “max extraction,” where X eventually demanded framework access, documentation and implementation details in return for account reinstatement. “And then they ghosted us. We followed up week after week. They decided that instead of giving us any decision at all, they’d just drag this on while they hurt our business and gained market share for their own product. Now, we are left with no other option. X and xAI realize this on some level – they just filed a lawsuit alleging that Apple and OpenAI are doing…
Ethereum ETFs Outshine Bitcoin Funds With $4B August Surge

The post Ethereum ETFs Outshine Bitcoin Funds With $4B August Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum investment products are closing out August with a massive lead over their Bitcoin rivals, racking up nearly $4 billion in net inflows — their second-best monthly tally since launch, according to data from The Block. The momentum began in mid-July when ETH prices reversed a year-to-date lag against BTC and jumped to double-digit gains. Since then, Ethereum funds have consistently dominated, logging $7.1 billion in net inflows compared to just $505 million for Bitcoin ETFs during that period. Bitcoin funds, which pulled in $6 billion in July, have stumbled in August with over $620 million in outflows, while Ethereum’s steady inflows mark the largest performance gap between the two since the ETFs went live in July 2024. Over the past two months, Ethereum products have attracted $9.5 billion versus Bitcoin’s $5.4 billion, though BTC ETFs still lead in lifetime flows at $54.6 billion against ETH’s $13.7 billion. Trading Flows Tell the Story Ethereum’s run briefly cooled on Thursday when Bitcoin ETFs reclaimed the daily inflow crown, led by Ark Invest’s ARKB with $79.8 million and BlackRock’s IBIT with $63.7 million. Still, Ethereum wasn’t far behind, with BlackRock’s ETHA topping all ETH inflows at $67.6 million. While Bitcoin funds still command slightly higher daily trading volumes, Ethereum ETFs have closed the gap — even overtaking them on some sessions, with Thursday’s activity showing $2 billion for ETH products compared to $2.5 billion for Bitcoin ETFs. Analysts Weigh In Despite ETFs absorbing more than double Bitcoin’s daily issuance, BTC remains range-bound near $111,000. Analysts point to waning spot conviction as a factor, while ETH’s slip below $4,500 has raised short-term concerns. Still, the sharp divergence in ETF inflows highlights a shift in investor appetite, suggesting Ethereum’s role in institutional portfolios is strengthening as summer ends. The information provided in this…
Amplify Unveils A Revolutionary Investment Opportunity

The post Amplify Unveils A Revolutionary Investment Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Option Income ETF: Amplify Unveils A Revolutionary Investment Opportunity Skip to content Home Crypto News XRP Option Income ETF: Amplify Unveils a Revolutionary Investment Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-option-income-etf/
