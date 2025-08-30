Ukraine may recover $10 billion with adequate cryptocurrency regulation

The post Ukraine may recover $10 billion with adequate cryptocurrency regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukraine has been losing billions of U.S. dollars in budget revenues as a result of crimes related to cryptocurrencies, a new report has indicated. Proper crypto oversight can help the war-torn country’s government to recover some $10 billion or more, according to a quoted estimate. Criminals take advantage of Ukraine’s crypto Wild East From corrupt officials to ordinary criminals, and even the Russian military – many are exploiting Ukraine’s unregulated crypto market for their own benefit and purpose, reveals a study carried out by the U.K.’s leading defense and security think tank. The findings in the report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), focused on using public-private partnerships to address emerging threats in the crypto space, were quoted by the Kyiv Independent online newspaper, which insisted in an article on Friday: “Regulation is needed to help law enforcement identify crooks faster, curtail money laundering, and leverage more than $200 million in tax revenue from crypto exchanges.” The Eastern European nation, which boasts among the world’s highest crypto ownership rates, is yet to introduce a comprehensive framework for digital currencies, which will allow it to deal with this kind of crime that is costing its budget billions in lost revenues. Ukraine made the first step toward establishing order in its crypto space in early 2022, right around the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The law “On Virtual Assets,” passed by the parliament in Kyiv back then, has not been enforced to this day, pending relevant amendments to the Tax Code. Within Ukraine’s accession process with the European Union, its government is expected to implement a few dozen important reforms under a special assistance program, the Ukraine Facility Plan. One of these is aimed at aligning its VA legislation with EU rules. This should be achieved by this year’s last…