Long-Silent Whale Resurfaces, Fueling Bitcoin and Ethereum Shockwaves

The post Long-Silent Whale Resurfaces, Fueling Bitcoin and Ethereum Shockwaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, several onchain analysts observed that a major player with long-dormant bitcoin wallets began shifting funds. Some suggested the whale might be channeling assets toward Hyperunit and exchanging BTC for ETH. Dormant Bitcoin Beast Unleashes Billions Just last week, a whale drained a bitcoin wallet holding 24,000 BTC, and on Friday afternoon, onchain analyst […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/long-silent-whale-resurfaces-fueling-bitcoin-and-ethereum-shockwaves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:55
Chinese Real Estate Giant Seazen Group to Launch NFTs, Issue Tokenized Private Debt

The post Chinese Real Estate Giant Seazen Group to Launch NFTs, Issue Tokenized Private Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Seazen creates Digital Assets Institute under Vice Chairman Wang Yifen to issue tokenized bonds and debt instruments. Company plans NFT tokenization of Wuyue Plaza shopping centers as part of broader real world asset digitization strategy. Initiative capitalizes on Hong Kong’s progressive crypto stance while China reportedly considers yuan-backed stablecoin development. Seazen Group, one of China’s largest real estate and investment firms, has announced its intent to raise funds through the creation of tokenized real world assets (RWAs) amid the shifting Chinese crypto landscape. According to an Aug. 29 report from Bloomberg, the firm will establish the Seazen Digital Assets Institute to take advantage of Hong Kong’s progressive stance on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Real Estate Giant Turns to Digital Assets Amid Industry Recovery Struggles Vice Chairman Wang Yifen, the executive tapped to lead the Institute, will reportedly prioritize the issuance of tokenized financial instruments including private and convertible bonds as the firm expands into tokenized RWAs in order to bring on private debt. At least some of Seazen’s RWAs will be issued in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to the company’s Wuyue Plaza shopping centers and various other debt tokenization efforts. The firm’s efforts to shore up its digital holdings follow a tumultuous period for the Chinese housing and real estate sector which still hasn’t fully recovered from a 2021 market crash. Seazen Group was one of the few real estate firms able to avoid financial default and remain solvent during this period. Beijing Signals Potential Shift Away from Strict Cryptocurrency Prohibitions As Coinspeaker recently reported, the Chinese government is slowly beginning to consider lifting longstanding sanctions against the use and operation of cryptocurrency and related “virtual currency” products. While many such products and services are legal in Hong Kong, mainland China has held a blanket…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:53
XRP ETF to ‘Demolish’ Rivals? SEC Delay Clouds 2025 Outlook

The post XRP ETF to ‘Demolish’ Rivals? SEC Delay Clouds 2025 Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts argue a spot XRP ETF could trigger “capital rotation,” pulling investment from BTC and ETH The bull case for XRP is its passionate community and structure, which doesn’t rely on staking The SEC has officially delayed all spot XRP ETF decisions, with a new deadline set for October 2025 A crypto analyst has highlighted the massive potential of a spot XRP ETF, suggesting that if approved, it could significantly disrupt the market’s capital flow. Will a Spot XRP ETF Reshape the Crypto Market? While the analyst projected an optimistic launch timeline of September or October this year, the regulatory reality points to a longer wait.  The analyst’s core argument centers on capital rotation, a pattern where a new, hot product can pull significant investment away from established leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Could an XRP ETF ‘Demolish’ Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows? The theory that an XRP ETF could challenge market leaders stems from the concept of capital rotation. In crypto, investors often move funds from one sector to another based on the dominant trend. For instance, a strong Bitcoin rally can often drain momentum from the altcoin market. Applying this logic, the approval of one or more of the 20+ proposed XRP ETFs could trigger a major capital shift. Investors looking for the next high-growth opportunity might transfer funds from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs directly into new XRP products, potentially slowing the growth of the market’s current titans. Why Do Some Analysts See XRP Outperforming Ethereum? The belief that a spot XRP ETF could see lopsided demand rests on two key factors: its community and its structure. First, the analyst points to the famously passionate “XRP Army,” arguing this deep, dedicated community is ready to convert its enthusiasm into massive ETF inflows.  This sentiment is echoed by others in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:50
Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction as China Eyes Stablecoin Revolution

TLDR China’s National Petroleum Corporation is exploring stablecoins for cross-border payments through its state-backed enterprises. PetroChina is monitoring Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory framework for potential use in international settlements. A stablecoin exchange system in Shenzhen has processed over 100,000 transactions daily, facilitating Hong Kong dollar and digital yuan swaps. China is considering the introduction of [...] The post Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction as China Eyes Stablecoin Revolution appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/30 05:47
How to make your XRP earn money every day? ALL4 Mining is the easiest way!

The post How to make your XRP earn money every day? ALL4 Mining is the easiest way! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is back in the spotlight—and this time, it’s not just because of its price. With strong trading volume, an efficient ETF structure, and growing regulatory clarity, Ripple (XRP) is poised to lead the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption. While market speculation continues as to whether XRP will be the next altcoin to receive a US-approved spot ETF, savvy investors are already earning a steady daily passive income through the ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform. Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Platform Bitcoin and Ethereum have already dominated the ETF space, and XRP is showing signs of becoming the next leader. But savvy investors know that the hype surrounding ETFs doesn’t necessarily translate into daily returns. For this reason, more and more XRP holders are choosing cloud mining through ALL4 Mining to obtain stable returns – with zero trading risk. Cloud mining allows you to rent professional-grade mining equipment remotely and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any machines. ALL4 Mining makes this easier with AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for XRP deposits. How to start earning a stable daily income with ALL4 Mining Just follow these three simple steps Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a Plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you. Step 3: Start Earning Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. Earn stable daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:45
Crypto industry rallies behind Tornado Cash With Funding

The post Crypto industry rallies behind Tornado Cash With Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana Policy Institute, a nonprofit Solana advocacy group, has pledged $500,000 toward the legal defense of Tornado Cash co-founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, adding to growing financial support from the crypto community. Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business on Aug. 6, while Pertsev was found guilty in 2024 of money laundering in connection with developing Tornado Cash, a protocol allowing users to mask the origin and destination of their crypto.  The Solana Policy Institute said in a statement on Thursday that its $500,000 donation will help Storm (who is in post-trial motions seeking to overturn his conviction) and Pertsev’s appeal. Through community fundraising, the Free Roman Storm fund has raised $5.5 million to aid with his legal defense, about $1.5 million away from its goal.  So far, a Free Roman Storm defense fund has raised over $5 million. Source: Roman Storm defense fund  Ethereum heavyweights come out swinging In a call for support back in July, Storm asked in an X statement for $1.5 million to help with mounting legal costs. Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone said he would contribute $500,000 on Aug. 11, after he was detained by Turkish authorities over alleged links to an Ethereum privacy protocol. The Ethereum Foundation also pledged to match up to $500,000 in donations to Storm’s defense fund following his conviction. The Foundation had already donated $500,000 in June and promised to match up to an additional $750,000 in donations from the crypto community. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also contributed to the cause, with two donations totalling 150 Ether, worth over $673,000 at current prices. Other community members donate to Storm’s cause In July, Bill Warren, a developer and contributor to Meta Cartel DAO, said the group’s entire treasury, an unspecified amount, had been cleared out…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:43
Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs following earlier 19b-4 moves

The post Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs following earlier 19b-4 moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale has filed S-1s for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs, expanding its single-asset trust lineup. The firm had already submitted 19b-4s earlier this year, with Nasdaq backing the Polkadot trust and NYSE Arca handling Cardano. Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for exchange-traded funds tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA), expanding its roster of single-asset crypto products. The proposed Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF would list on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT and track the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate. The Cardano product would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA and follow the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index. Both are structured as passive vehicles holding the underlying assets in custody with Coinbase, without using leverage or derivatives. The filings follow earlier 19b-4 submissions from February 2025, when Nasdaq applied to list the Polkadot trust and NYSE Arca did the same for Cardano. Grayscale had already positioned these products for regulatory review. James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these are not brand-new efforts but continuations of filings already in motion. “Grayscale submits S-1s for both their Cardano and Polkadot ETFs. They had already submitted 19b-4s for each of these — so these aren’t brand new filings,” he wrote on X. Since the start of the year, issuers including VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares, CoinShares, Franklin, and Canary have filed for multiple altcoin ETFs as they look to offer exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The most notable tokens in these applications are Solana, XRP, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, and HBAR, with 21Shares most recently adding a SEI ETF filing yesterday. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/grayscale-files-s-1-polkadot-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:41
Slides 4% Amid Bitcoin Sell-Off, but Cup-and-Handle Setup to $5 Intact

The post Slides 4% Amid Bitcoin Sell-Off, but Cup-and-Handle Setup to $5 Intact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Token retreats from $3.02 resistance in a volatile August 28–29 session as distribution pressure meets fresh accumulation at $2.85–$2.86 support. By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics Updated Aug 29, 2025, 5:16 p.m. Published Aug 29, 2025, 2:47 p.m. More For You Flare Lands Second Public Company For its XRP DeFi Framework Combined with Firelight, Flare’s restaking layer, the setup lets companies convert XRP into FXRP and allocate it across decentralized lending, staking and liquidity protocols. What to know: Everything Blockchain Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding to adopt Flare’s XRPFi framework for corporate treasury yield. Flare’s system aims to transform XRP into a productive asset for institutions through its FAssets system and Firelight restaking layer. The adoption by two public companies, including VivoPower International, signals a shift in how digital assets like XRP are utilized by institutions. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/29/xrp-slides-4-amid-bitcoin-selloff-but-cup-and-handle-setup-to-usd5-intact
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:40
CoinShares posts $32.4m Q2 profit amid 26% AUM jump, eyes U.S. listing

CoinShares Q2 profits
Crypto.news2025/08/30 05:40
Ukraine may recover $10 billion with adequate cryptocurrency regulation

The post Ukraine may recover $10 billion with adequate cryptocurrency regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukraine has been losing billions of U.S. dollars in budget revenues as a result of crimes related to cryptocurrencies, a new report has indicated. Proper crypto oversight can help the war-torn country’s government to recover some $10 billion or more, according to a quoted estimate. Criminals take advantage of Ukraine’s crypto Wild East From corrupt officials to ordinary criminals, and even the Russian military – many are exploiting Ukraine’s unregulated crypto market for their own benefit and purpose, reveals a study carried out by the U.K.’s leading defense and security think tank. The findings in the report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), focused on using public-private partnerships to address emerging threats in the crypto space, were quoted by the Kyiv Independent online newspaper, which insisted in an article on Friday: “Regulation is needed to help law enforcement identify crooks faster, curtail money laundering, and leverage more than $200 million in tax revenue from crypto exchanges.” The Eastern European nation, which boasts among the world’s highest crypto ownership rates, is yet to introduce a comprehensive framework for digital currencies, which will allow it to deal with this kind of crime that is costing its budget billions in lost revenues. Ukraine made the first step toward establishing order in its crypto space in early 2022, right around the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The law “On Virtual Assets,” passed by the parliament in Kyiv back then, has not been enforced to this day, pending relevant amendments to the Tax Code. Within Ukraine’s accession process with the European Union, its government is expected to implement a few dozen important reforms under a special assistance program, the Ukraine Facility Plan. One of these is aimed at aligning its VA legislation with EU rules. This should be achieved by this year’s last…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:39
