Crypto industry rallies behind Tornado Cash With Funding
The post Crypto industry rallies behind Tornado Cash With Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana Policy Institute, a nonprofit Solana advocacy group, has pledged $500,000 toward the legal defense of Tornado Cash co-founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, adding to growing financial support from the crypto community. Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business on Aug. 6, while Pertsev was found guilty in 2024 of money laundering in connection with developing Tornado Cash, a protocol allowing users to mask the origin and destination of their crypto. The Solana Policy Institute said in a statement on Thursday that its $500,000 donation will help Storm (who is in post-trial motions seeking to overturn his conviction) and Pertsev’s appeal. Through community fundraising, the Free Roman Storm fund has raised $5.5 million to aid with his legal defense, about $1.5 million away from its goal. So far, a Free Roman Storm defense fund has raised over $5 million. Source: Roman Storm defense fund Ethereum heavyweights come out swinging In a call for support back in July, Storm asked in an X statement for $1.5 million to help with mounting legal costs. Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone said he would contribute $500,000 on Aug. 11, after he was detained by Turkish authorities over alleged links to an Ethereum privacy protocol. The Ethereum Foundation also pledged to match up to $500,000 in donations to Storm’s defense fund following his conviction. The Foundation had already donated $500,000 in June and promised to match up to an additional $750,000 in donations from the crypto community. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also contributed to the cause, with two donations totalling 150 Ether, worth over $673,000 at current prices. Other community members donate to Storm’s cause In July, Bill Warren, a developer and contributor to Meta Cartel DAO, said the group’s entire treasury, an unspecified amount, had been cleared out…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 05:43