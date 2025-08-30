בורסת MEXC
Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves
TLDR Grayscale has filed registration statements with the SEC for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs. The Polkadot ETF will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT, tracking the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate. The Cardano ETF will list on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA, following the CoinDesk Cardano Price Index. Both ETFs will hold the [...] The post Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs After 19b-4 Moves appeared first on Blockonomi.
INDEX
$1.093
-3.61%
DOT
$3.721
-2.13%
TRADE
$0.12444
-5.15%
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 06:21
Tether abandons plan to freeze USDT on legacy crypto networks, classifies them ‘unsupported’
The post Tether abandons plan to freeze USDT on legacy crypto networks, classifies them ‘unsupported’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether abandoned plans to freeze its dollar-pegged USDT tokens on several older blockchains and is choosing instead to classify them as “unsupported,” according to an Aug. 29 statement. The change applies to networks such as Bitcoin Cash, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, among others. Users will still be able to move tokens across wallets, but Tether will no longer issue or redeem USDT on those platforms. The shift came after weeks of community pushback over the company’s original plan, which would have locked tokens in place and left them non-transferable. ‘Unsupported’ classification In June, Tether had outlined a transition that would begin Sept. 1, 2025, with all USDT on the affected blockchains frozen and excluded from redemptions. The move was framed as a way to streamline operations by cutting off support for networks that accounted for a negligible share of the stablecoin’s activity. Under that plan, tokens would have remained visible on-chain but effectively stranded without any movement or redemption path. Following sustained criticism from developers and users on smaller ecosystems like EOS and Algorand, Tether retreated from a hard freeze. The firm said the revised approach “aligns with its broader strategy” while avoiding reputational damage. The compromise allows Tether to wind down low-volume chains without provoking backlash from users who would have been locked out of their assets. Pivot toward Bitcoin The announcement came just one day after Tether disclosed plans to issue a native USDT on Bitcoin using the RGB protocol. Unlike wrapped tokens that rely on custodial bridges, RGB integrates directly with Bitcoin’s scripting and client-side validation, making USDT part of the Bitcoin ecosystem’s security model. USDT remains most heavily concentrated on Ethereum and Tron, each with more than $80 billion in circulation, alongside smaller footprints on Solana and a few other networks. The decision to drop support for…
CHANGE
$0.00206492
-2.96%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.02%
MOVE
$0.1175
-4.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:17
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Faces Slow Growth in 2025 as Analysts Tip Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for a 3000% Surge
The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Faces Slow Growth in 2025 as Analysts Tip Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for a 3000% Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is witnessing a fascinating shift in investor attention. While Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to chart a slow and steady course, all eyes are turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi project analysts believe could redefine growth trajectories with a projected 3000% surge. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed $15.1 million and has over 15800 investors presently. While XRP navigates its technical hurdles, Mutuum Finance could chart its own course toward a faster surge. With its innovative financial ecosystem and increasing market traction, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a potential market disruptor. Dogecoin (DOGE): Modest Forecasts Amid Growing Interest in DeFi Alternatives Dogecoin (DOGE), currently trading at $0.2199, is experiencing a slow but steady trajectory as it remains range-bound within the broader meme-coin segment. Market sentiment skews modest, with technical models suggesting potential moderate upside, predictions include a rise to around $0.265 by late August 2025, and a year-end range between $0.20 to $0.50, contingent on ETF approval and renewed speculative momentum. While DOGE retains a loyal community and resilient brand presence, its growth outlook remains more tempered, especially as emerging DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance begin to attract investor attention. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is at stage 6 of presale, and the token is now priced at $0.035. The next stage will see the price of the token increase by 14.29% to $0.04. Over 15,800 investors have registered for the presale, and the project has so far raised over $15.1 million. Such traction is a reflection of enhanced trust in the project and value proposition within the decentralized finance industry. Developing a Stable and Secure DeFi Platform Mutuum Finance is developing a stablecoin to be pegged on the Ethereum blockchain to the US dollar. The stablecoin is an unfalsifiable, non-algorithmic investment token that avoids volatility…
RISE
$0.0121
-10.89%
TRUST
$0.0006174
+18.36%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:12
Gumi Unveils Massive XRP Treasury to Fuel Blockchain Expansion
TLDR Gumi has launched a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP treasury to expand its blockchain operations. The company aims to strengthen its role in cross-border payments and international remittance systems. Gumi’s XRP acquisition is part of a broader strategy to enhance blockchain-related financial services. The company also acquired 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin [...] The post Gumi Unveils Massive XRP Treasury to Fuel Blockchain Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
CROSS
$0.20484
-4.27%
XRP
$2.7723
-1.13%
FUEL
$0.00628
+5.72%
Blockonomi
2025/08/30 06:09
Former CFTC Chair asserts that stablecoins are poised to replace failing fiat currencies
The post Former CFTC Chair asserts that stablecoins are poised to replace failing fiat currencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says that stablecoins can replace failing fiat currencies, citing their potential in the evolving financial landscape. Giancarlo has been vocal about the potential of stablecoins. As far back as 2023, he was urging the government and market participants not to ignore digital assets in the hopes that they would disappear. Years later, the former CFTC executive’s sentiments have aged like wine. Giancarlo sees the world opening up to stablecoins During an interview with CNBC, Chris Giancarlo, author of “CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money,” discussed crypto regulation and stablecoins. According to him, the world is currently at the beginning of a technology revolution, which is why so much is happening. He says the consolidation phase will follow, but we are not there yet. Giancarlo called the phase we are in the “Cambrian explosion phase.” He claimed that the floodgates have been thrown open policy-wise in the US, encouraging an explosion of competition, which he says is good, as it will separate the wheat from the chaff. He believes that before we reach the consolidation phase, this explosion of competing instruments is important, as it will confirm that we actually don’t need hundreds of thousands of new crypto or new layers. Asked if what is going on with governments and central banks is going to hasten crypto gaining means of exchange status, Giancarlo responded by pointing out that the only real threat to the current way of life is the debasement of a currency, especially the dollar. He pointed out how one out of every four dollars has been created in the last five years, something he says is unsustainable, as history has proven reserve currencies are destroyed by debasement. Giancarlo believes modern societies are…
T
$0.01595
-2.20%
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
REAL
$0.05683
-1.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:06
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Eric Trump Targets $1M as Amdax Eyes 1% Supply
Bitcoin trades near $108K as Eric Trump predicts $1M BTC, Dutch firm Amdax aims for 1% supply, and Strategy wins lawsuit. Can BTC break $120K resistance?
NEAR
$2.353
-2.84%
TRUMP
$8.389
-2.89%
BTC
$109,029.61
-0.02%
Coinstats
2025/08/30 06:04
Another Major Solana Purchase By DeFi Dev Corp, Here’s How Much They Got
The post Another Major Solana Purchase By DeFi Dev Corp, Here’s How Much They Got appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another Major Solana Purchase By DeFi Dev Corp, Here’s How Much They Got | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/another-major-solana-purchase/
DREAMS
$0.0002687
-0.70%
DEFI
$0.001592
+2.24%
COM
$0.017331
-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:04
Gryphon Shareholders Approve Merger, American Bitcoin Set for Nasdaq Debut as ABTC
TLDR BTC to Debut on Nasdaq After 5-for-1 Reverse Split and Gryphon Merger Gryphon Merger Finalized, ABTC Listing Set Post Stock Split on Sep 2 ABTC Emerges from Merger, Set to Launch on Nasdaq with Fewer Shares Reverse Split Clears Path for ABTC’s Nasdaq Debut After Gryphon Merger Gryphon and American Bitcoin Unite—ABTC Listing Follows [...] The post Gryphon Shareholders Approve Merger, American Bitcoin Set for Nasdaq Debut as ABTC appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$109,029.61
-0.02%
UNITE
$0.000619
-2.08%
Coincentral
2025/08/30 06:04
Bridging the Gaps: Prabal Banerjee on Scalability, Interoperability, and the Future of DeFi
The post Bridging the Gaps: Prabal Banerjee on Scalability, Interoperability, and the Future of DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if blockchain technology could be as seamless as swiping a credit card or streaming your favorite show? In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Prabal Banerjee, co-founder of Avail and Former Research Lead at Polygon, to explore how he’s working to make that vision a reality. Prabal shares his insights on tackling some of the biggest challenges in the blockchain space, from data availability and scalability to fragmentation and user experience. His mission? To make blockchain invisible to the end user. 🎙️ Listen to Interview 📺 Watch Video Episode Description What if blockchain technology could be as seamless as swiping a credit card or streaming your favorite show? In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Prabal Banerjee, co-founder of Avail and Former Research Lead at Polygon, to explore how he’s working to make that vision a reality. Prabal shares his insights on tackling some of the biggest challenges in the blockchain space, from data availability and scalability to fragmentation and user experience. His mission? To make blockchain invisible to the end user. We also dive into the multichain future and why interoperability is the key to mass adoption. Prabal explains how Avail is building the infrastructure to unify the fragmented blockchain ecosystem and shares exciting news about Avail’s acquisition of Arcana, a move that could redefine how developers and users experience Web3. Chapters:00:00 Imagine a seamless blockchain world: Introducing Prabal Banerjee and today’s themes02:18 What is Avail? Tackling scalability and fragmentation in a multichain world03:55 Why fragmentation matters: The case for interoperability over single-chain dominance08:11 Making blockchain invisible: Lessons from Web2 and the user experience problem10:04 Bridging pain points: Why blockchain meta-interoperability is the future16:16 The role of wallets and abstracting complexity for mass adoption25:08 Interoperability between rollups and sovereign chains:…
MOVE
$0.1175
-4.15%
DEFI
$0.001592
+2.24%
COM
$0.017331
-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:02
Bitcoin to Replace Real Estate as Primary Store of Value Says Former Coinbase CTO ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Bitcoin to Replace Real Estate as Primary Store of Value Says Former Coinbase CTO ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan has stated that the rise of Bitcoin is likely to make it the primary store of value in the near future, replacing real estate in the process. He gave these comments during a BitcoinAsia conference in Hong Kong. Srinivasan said: “When Bitcoin wins, Real Estate falls in real terms. People will actually stop using houses as a store of value and use Bitcoin for all that, leaving houses, apartments providing a utility only.” Srinivasan is known for his innovations and techno-utopian ideas. He has helped promote a startup live-in culture in Malaysia, known as Forest City, which is recognized for its focus on creating utopian dwellings that support remote work and crypto-friendly societies. A Future of Decentralized, Geographically Diverse Societies The tech executive believes that the focus of future society will be less on shared geography and history, but rather on technology, cryptocurrency, and shared values. Advertisement   “Just like at age 18 you choose your college, at age 18 you’ll choose your country”, said Srinivasan during the same BitcoinAsia conference. He is known to dislike corporate Silicon Valley in the United States and has advocated for the former’s eventual exit from the country, citing stifling innovation and valuable disruption. His argument to create new kinds of societies and even countries is a constant feature in his actions. His work The Network State: How To Start a New Country speaks about a future of decentralized states that can be geographically disconnected from each other. His additional disdain for the real estate sector and focus on technology could be a blueprint for a new kind of living or just an elitist exercise in the middle of nowhere by rich disruptors. It is hard to say which one. Is Bitcoin a Currency…
NEAR
$2.353
-2.84%
STOP
$0.15626
-0.03%
CITY
$1.0104
-1.86%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:01
