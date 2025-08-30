Former CFTC Chair asserts that stablecoins are poised to replace failing fiat currencies

For years, Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says that stablecoins can replace failing fiat currencies, citing their potential in the evolving financial landscape. Giancarlo has been vocal about the potential of stablecoins. As far back as 2023, he was urging the government and market participants not to ignore digital assets in the hopes that they would disappear. Years later, the former CFTC executive's sentiments have aged like wine. Giancarlo sees the world opening up to stablecoins During an interview with CNBC, Chris Giancarlo, author of "CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money," discussed crypto regulation and stablecoins. According to him, the world is currently at the beginning of a technology revolution, which is why so much is happening. He says the consolidation phase will follow, but we are not there yet. Giancarlo called the phase we are in the "Cambrian explosion phase." He claimed that the floodgates have been thrown open policy-wise in the US, encouraging an explosion of competition, which he says is good, as it will separate the wheat from the chaff. He believes that before we reach the consolidation phase, this explosion of competing instruments is important, as it will confirm that we actually don't need hundreds of thousands of new crypto or new layers. Asked if what is going on with governments and central banks is going to hasten crypto gaining means of exchange status, Giancarlo responded by pointing out that the only real threat to the current way of life is the debasement of a currency, especially the dollar. He pointed out how one out of every four dollars has been created in the last five years, something he says is unsustainable, as history has proven reserve currencies are destroyed by debasement. Giancarlo believes modern societies are…