Kanye West's YZY memecoin has shed 81% of its value from its peak, leaving tens of thousands of retail investors underwater while a handful of wallets captured outsized gains. Summary YZY has plunged 81% from its peak, now trading at $0.55 with a $71.6M market cap. Bubblemaps data shows over 50,000 wallets lost money, while only 11 wallets earned $1M+. The crash highlights concentration of profits among a few insiders and widespread retail losses. YZY (YZY), launched on Solana (SOL) on Aug. 21 as part of West's "Yeezy Money" ecosystem, was trading at $0.5508 at press time, down 1% in the past day and 52% in the past week. The token is now well below its Aug. 21 all-time high of $2.95, when its market cap briefly topped $3 billion. YZY's market capitalization has fallen to $71.6 million, with daily trading volume rising 9% to $36.6 million, indicating a surge in speculative activity despite the drawdown. YZY memecoin wallet analysis: few winners, many losers Fresh data shared by the analytics platform Bubblemaps on Aug. 28 shows the scale of the fallout. Out of more than 70,000 wallets that bought into YZY, 51,862 lost between $1 and $1,000, while 5,269 lost $1,000 to $10,000. Another 1,025 wallets were down $10,000 to $100,000, 108 wallets lost $100,000 to $1 million, and 3 wallets were hit with losses exceeding $1 million. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 In contrast, just 18,333 wallets came out ahead, collectively earning $66.6 million. But even among winners, most saw modest gains. 15,792 wallets, or 86% of profitable traders, made less than $1,000. Nearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:23