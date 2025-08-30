2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Musk’s xAI in legal battle with ex-engineer

Musk’s xAI in legal battle with ex-engineer

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has launched a lawsuit against a former engineer accused of stealing proprietary information to take to rival OpenAI.  The lawsuit came just as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) unveiled a global system designed to help companies better manage and protect their intellectual property. Musk’s xAI in legal battle with […]
Xai
XAI$0.04628-5.08%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000989-2.84%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007712-18.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Bluprynt completes first KYI verification of a global stablecoin with USDC

Bluprynt completes first KYI verification of a global stablecoin with USDC

Bluprynt completes KYI verification for Circle's USDC
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news2025/08/30 06:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Here’s Who Actually Owns All the Bitcoin in 2025

Here’s Who Actually Owns All the Bitcoin in 2025

The post Here’s Who Actually Owns All the Bitcoin in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While retail investors still hold the majority, institutions and ETFs now control over 14% of all BTC This shift from early adopters to Wall Street creates a new dynamic of persistent, price-agnostic buying On-chain data shows Satoshi holds 4.6% of the supply, while another 7.6% of Bitcoin is lost forever Bitcoin is moving from early believers to Wall Street. As the asset matures, a new class of owner is taking control, and this shift in who holds BTC is the most important trend for its future price. On-chain data shows exactly where the 21 million coins are. Who Actually Holds the Most Bitcoin Today? Most of the Bitcoin supply, nearly 13.83 million BTC (65.9%), is still in the hands of individual retail investors. This group, valued at over $1.52 trillion, represents the largest single slice of the ownership pie. However, Wall Street and corporate America now control a combined 14% of all Bitcoin, and their share is growing rapidly: The new U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock, have already bought 1.63 million BTC (7.8%). Corporate treasuries, with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy leading the charge, hold another 1.3 million BTC (6.2%). This institutional embrace is reinforced by major banks like JPMorgan, who now argue Bitcoin is a better inflation hedge than gold. Source: X What About Satoshi, Governments, and ‘Lost’ Coins? Beyond the active market, several massive pools of Bitcoin are either off-limits or held by unique entities: Lost Forever: An estimated 1.58 million BTC (7.6%) are considered permanently lost. Satoshi Nakamoto: The creator’s wallets hold an estimated 968,000 BTC (4.6%). Governments: The U.S. and other governments have seized a combined 360,000 BTC (1.5%). Locked/Bankrupt: About 287,000 BTC (1.4%) are tied up in contracts or bankruptcies. Unmined Supply: Just 5.2% of all Bitcoin is left to be mined over the next…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,029.62-0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.89%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.39-2.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.06758-3.73%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02391-4.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
לַחֲלוֹק
'Red September' Is Coming—Here's What to Expect From the Bitcoin Market

'Red September' Is Coming—Here's What to Expect From the Bitcoin Market

Bitcoin has dropped 3.77% on average each September since 2013. With the month approaching, traders are already positioning for what could be another seasonal selloff.
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-19.61%
RedStone
RED$0.4176-9.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Acquire 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP

Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Acquire 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP

Japanese gaming company Gumi approved a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP acquisition strategy running through February 2026. This extends their crypto portfolio beyond Bitcoin to capitalize on blockchain-based financial services growth. The post Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Acquire 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.7026-3.27%
XRP
XRP$2.7719-1.15%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinspeaker2025/08/30 06:23
לַחֲלוֹק
YZY memecoin crashes 81% from peak, 50K traders in the red

YZY memecoin crashes 81% from peak, 50K traders in the red

The post YZY memecoin crashes 81% from peak, 50K traders in the red appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY memecoin has shed 81% of its value from its peak, leaving tens of thousands of retail investors underwater while a handful of wallets captured outsized gains. Summary YZY has plunged 81% from its peak, now trading at $0.55 with a $71.6M market cap. Bubblemaps data shows over 50,000 wallets lost money, while only 11 wallets earned $1M+. The crash highlights concentration of profits among a few insiders and widespread retail losses. YZY (YZY), launched on Solana (SOL) on Aug. 21 as part of West’s “Yeezy Money” ecosystem, was trading at $0.5508 at press time, down 1% in the past day and 52% in the past week. The token is now well below its Aug. 21 all-time high of $2.95, when its market cap briefly topped $3 billion. YZY’s market capitalization has fallen to $71.6 million, with daily trading volume rising 9% to $36.6 million, indicating a surge in speculative activity despite the drawdown. YZY memecoin wallet analysis: few winners, many losers Fresh data shared by the analytics platform Bubblemaps on Aug. 28 shows the scale of the fallout. Out of more than 70,000 wallets that bought into YZY, 51,862 lost between $1 and $1,000, while 5,269 lost $1,000 to $10,000. Another 1,025 wallets were down $10,000 to $100,000, 108 wallets lost $100,000 to $1 million, and 3 wallets were hit with losses exceeding $1 million. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 In contrast, just 18,333 wallets came out ahead, collectively earning $66.6 million. But even among winners, most saw modest gains. 15,792 wallets, or 86% of profitable traders, made less than $1,000. Nearly…
Solana
SOL$199.63-2.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-2.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.07013-0.19%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Get Free BTC At No Cost

Get Free BTC At No Cost

The post Get Free BTC At No Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency adoption is growing faster than ever in 2025, and one of the biggest trends shaping the industry is mobile Bitcoin mining. With the rise of smartphones and cloud-based apps, anyone can now mine Bitcoin on the go, eliminating the need for expensive hardware, high electricity costs, or advanced technical skills. This new approach allows users to get free BTC at no cost through cloud mining platforms that handle the heavy lifting. By simply connecting through a mobile app, miners can start earning Bitcoin passively—whether they are at home, at work, or on the go. One of the most trusted names in this process is ETNCrypto, which has become a leading choice for mobile miners worldwide. In this guide, we’ll break down how mobile Bitcoin mining works, why cloud services are the most efficient way forward, and how you can start earning today. Why Mobile Bitcoin Mining Is Trending in 2025 For years, mining Bitcoin required bulky ASIC machines, powerful GPUs, and access to cheap electricity. That setup was costly and limited mining to professionals. But in 2025, cloud mining apps have made Bitcoin mining available for everyone, including mobile users. Key reasons for the rise of mobile Bitcoin mining include: Zero Hardware Costs – No need to buy expensive mining rigs. Accessibility – Anyone with a smartphone and internet can start. Free $100 BTC Bonuses – Many platforms, including ETNCrypto, offer sign-up rewards. Automation – The system mines Bitcoin for you without active monitoring. Flexibility – Start mining anytime, anywhere. For users seeking passive income opportunities in crypto, this makes mining more accessible than ever. ETNCrypto Mining Plans for Mobile Users ETNCrypto has positioned itself as one of the most beginner-friendly and profitable mobile cloud mining platforms in 2025. With a free sign-up bonus and a wide range of…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,029.62-0.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-10.89%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:22
לַחֲלוֹק
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Saturday, August 30th

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Saturday, August 30th

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Saturday, August 30th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times It’s the last weekend of August and I have returned, dearest Strandistarians. Just in time for Labor Day weekend. Just in time to bid adieu to the month of August and welcome in September. We have just three more weeks of a rapidly cooling summer left before Autumn falls. If you’re looking for some TV show and movie recommendations, my latest weekend streaming guide is up so give that a gander, and be sure to follow me here on this blog for a hodge-podge of puzzle guides, movie and TV reviews and more. Thanks for reading! Let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Friday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: No small thing Hint: Gargantuan words, though not necessarily long. Clue: Monumental. Grand. Large. Strong. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: BIGDEAL Here’s the full list of words: ENORMOUS HUGE MIGHTY MASSIVE GIGANTIC COLOSSAL Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown Not a particularly hard Strands today, though not the easiest, either. I found MIGHTY…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07941+3.77%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009427-0.35%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04325-18.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:21
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Emerges Amid Renewed Institutional Demand

XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Emerges Amid Renewed Institutional Demand

The post XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Emerges Amid Renewed Institutional Demand  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs-backed XRP dropped as much as 6% on Friday during the mid North American session to hit a range low of about $2.77. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $281.6 billion, dropped in tandem with the wider crypto market led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).  As a result of …
Bitcoin
BTC$109,029.62-0.02%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006114-13.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.07013-0.19%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/08/30 06:21
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details