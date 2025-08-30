2025-09-02 Tuesday

Shiba Inu Price Set For 650% Expansion To $0.00009 ATH If This Happens

The post Shiba Inu Price Set For 650% Expansion To $0.00009 ATH If This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price action in recent days has been largely subdued, and many traders would argue it has had the most disappointing meme performance lately. The price has been range-bound between $0.00001345 and $0.00001190 for much of August, showing low volatility as traders wait for a decisive move.  Nonetheless, a new technical analysis suggests that SHIB may be approaching the end of its consolidation cycle. According to analyst Kamran Asghar, the weekly chart is showing signs of preparing for a major expansion phase that could unlock a rally of more than 650%. Shiba Inu’s History Of Explosive Expansions The weekly candlestick timeframe chart shared by Kamran Asghar shows that Shiba Inu has repeatedly followed a cycle of prolonged accumulation phases before launching into massive expansions. Looking back as far as July 2021, SHIB experienced a 1,154% rally after a lengthy consolidation period.  Interestingly, this pattern repeated again in early 2024 when the price surged by over 501% after another extended accumulation stage. Both cycles were characterized by weeks of sideways action, followed by sudden vertical rallies that took SHIB to new highs in a short span of time. The current setup has strong similarities to these earlier phases. For one, the Shiba Inu has been locked in a tight accumulation range for several months since the beginning of 2025. This accumulation range has been characterized by low volatility between the upper end of $0.000020 and the lower end of $0.000010 for most of the year. Now, given the precedent of the last two breakouts, Shiba Inu’s ongoing consolidation may already be nearing its end. The 650% Expansion To $0.00009 If history repeats, the next move could cause another Shiba Inu price explosion on the weekly candlestick timeframe. According to the analyst’s projection, the massive expansion would see the Shiba Inu…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001214-1.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-2.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:37
Investors End Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Rules

TLDR Investors in Strategy Inc. have voluntarily ended their class action lawsuit over Bitcoin accounting misrepresentation. The lawsuit claimed that Strategy misled shareholders about the impact of new cryptocurrency accounting rules. The court dismissed the claims with prejudice, preventing the same lawsuit from being filed again. Other shareholders still have the option to pursue future [...] The post Investors End Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13539-6.45%
Blockonomi2025/08/30 06:35
Canary’s Crucial Filing Unveils Solana’s Investment Future

The post Canary’s Crucial Filing Unveils Solana’s Investment Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot SOL ETF: Canary’s Crucial Filing Unveils Solana’s Investment Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot SOL ETF: Canary’s Crucial Filing Unveils Solana’s Investment Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-sol-etf-filing/
Solana
SOL$199.63-2.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.89%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13539-6.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:35
Elon Musk’s lawyer to chair $200M Dogecoin treasury: Report

Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro is set to chair a planned $200 million Dogecoin treasury company backed by House of Doge, as memecoin treasury vehicles begin to emerge. Elon Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro is set to chair a new public company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in Dogecoin, according to a Fortune report citing six people familiar with the deal.The initiative is being pitched to investors as a Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury vehicle with the endorsement of House of Doge, the corporate entity launched in early 2025 by the Dogecoin Foundation and headquartered in Miami, Fortune reported Friday. The company seeks to raise at least $200 million as a public vehicle to hold Dogecoin on its balance sheet, giving investors stock-market exposure to the token without direct ownership. Read more
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.46%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00424-1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-2.98%
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:35
Crypto market braces for $4.7 billion token unlocks this September

The crypto market is set for a whopping $4.7 billion token unlocks in September, with projects including Sui (SUI), Aptos (APT), Arbitrum (ARB) and Ethena (ENA) leading the highest supply injection in the month, according to data from Tokenomist.
SUI
SUI$3.2034-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-3.88%
Ethena
ENA$0.6276-5.36%
Fxstreet2025/08/30 06:33
U.S. July Core PCE Inflation Surges, Challenges Federal Rate Strategy

The post U.S. July Core PCE Inflation Surges, Challenges Federal Rate Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. July Core PCE rises, limiting Federal Reserve’s rate adjustments. Increased inflation impacts crypto markets, delaying potential rate cuts. Experts analyze long-term inflationary pressures impacting financial strategies. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released the July Core PCE Price Index, showing a year-on-year increase to 2.9%, the highest since February, significantly impacting Federal Reserve policy plans. This report may limit Federal Reserve rate cuts, affecting markets, including cryptocurrencies, as interest rates influence risk asset valuations. Bitcoin Drops Amid Rising Inflation Pressure Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a recent address, emphasized inflation’s key role in deciding monetary policy. Despite market expectations for a rate reduction, consistent inflation increases underline cautious strategies moving forward. Jerome Powell noted, “Any future rate cuts will depend on the path of inflation.” As of the latest update, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $108,459.57, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion and a circulating supply of 19.91 million. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a 3.62% decline compared to a 7.10% drop over the past seven days, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency commands a 57.44% market dominance, reporting a 12.94% change in trading volume in the last 24 hours, currently at $72.25 billion. Coincu’s research team observes that prolonged inflation could lead to prolonged monetary policy adjustments, affecting investment flows into cryptocurrencies. Historically, macroeconomic shifts dictate financial strategies, underscoring the critical balance between market confidence and inflationary control. Market Response and Future Outlook Did you know? In previous high-inflation cycles, like September 2022 and March 2023, initial unfavorable impacts on cryptocurrencies eventually gave way to stabilization if the Federal Reserve maintained a dovish stance. Market analysts are closely monitoring the fluctuations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as inflation data continues to influence trading strategies. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:38…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206492-2.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,029.62-0.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:32
HBAR Faces Heavy Selling as Traders Test Key Support Levels

The post HBAR Faces Heavy Selling as Traders Test Key Support Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s HBAR token endured a sharp selloff over the past 24 hours, falling 5% from $0.24 to $0.23 as traders unloaded positions in heavy volumes. The steepest decline came early Wednesday, when more than 277 million tokens changed hands between 06:00 and 09:00 UTC, forcing prices through the $0.235 support level and briefly dragging the token to lows near $0.226. Buyers stepped in at those levels, helping HBAR stabilize, though attempts to retake $0.235–$0.241 met firm resistance. The pressure intensified again later in the session, with a one-hour drop from $0.229 to $0.226 marked by concentrated selling. Trading activity spiked at 13:30 and again just after 14:00 UTC, pushing the token as low as $0.2245 before a modest rebound. That bounce stalled at $0.227–$0.229, leaving HBAR pinned just above newly established support at $0.225. The turbulence comes amid a significant regulatory development in the U.S. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) this week issued new guidance allowing U.S. traders access to offshore crypto markets via its Foreign Board of Trade advisory. Analysts suggest the move could open fresh liquidity pipelines for digital assets, including mid-cap tokens like HBAR, at a time when institutional flows are increasingly targeting undervalued corners of decentralized finance. For now, however, the technical picture remains fragile. HBAR is holding above the $0.226 support area but faces stiff resistance on any rally attempts. With prices sitting near $0.23, traders are watching whether the CFTC’s regulatory shift can outweigh near-term bearish pressure and spark renewed demand for the token. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Reveal Key Levels Volume explosions reached 277.89 million during peak selling carnage, confirming impenetrable resistance around $0.235. Support fortresses established at $0.226-$0.228 where buying interest provided desperate stabilization. Resistance fortifications remain bulletproof at $0.235-$0.241 where previous rallies were systematically destroyed. Make-or-break support zone forged at…
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-2.84%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-2.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:31
Top Crypto ICOs to Invest in This September 2025

September 2025 Presales Heat Up: Why MAGAX Leads the Pack September 2025 is expected to be a dynamic month for […] The post Top Crypto ICOs to Invest in This September 2025  appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
HashPack
PACK$0.01678-4.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
Coindoo2025/08/30 06:30
Next 100x Crypto to Buy Now – 29 August

The crypto market has dropped after U.S. inflation data, but three emerging tokens—Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge and Snorter Token—have been described as the next 100x Crypto, combining strong presales, active communities and unique use cases that could support future growth once they list.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28998-5.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-3.88%
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:30
Monero Developers Discuss ‘Publish or Perish’ Proposal to Mitigate Qubic Attacks

The post Monero Developers Discuss ‘Publish or Perish’ Proposal to Mitigate Qubic Attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The proposal introduces “late block” penalties to prevent miners from withholding blocks during selfish mining strategies. Reward Splitting would ensure orphaned blocks from honest miners still receive proportional compensation for their work. XMR price dropped 20% since attacks began, trading below $260 while Google searches for privacy coins hit record highs. Monero has been suffering from what is called a selfish mining strategy, or attack, perpetrated by the Qubic Pool—led by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as Come-from-Beyond (CFB)—as Coinspeaker has been covering. In this context, core contributors, in particular developers from the Monero Research Lab, are discussing ideas to mitigate Qubic’s strategy or prevent such attacks from happening in the future. Among different ideas proposed and discussed in the past few weeks, the “Publish or Perish” proposal by tevador from August 27 is gaining popularity in different circles of Monero supporters. The proposal goes as issue #144 in the research-lab repository of the monero-project organization on GitHub, yet to be formalized as a pull request. It is based on the “Publish or Perish: A Backward-Compatible Defense Against Selfish Mining in Bitcoin” paper by Ren Zhang, published in February 2017. Selfish mining mitigations (Publish or Perish), issue #144 | Source: GitHub, moneroproject/research-lab Overall, this proposal could make selfish mining unprofitable and less disruptive for attackers with less than 51% hashrate, promoting network stability. Dan Dadybayo, Research & Strategy Lead at Unstoppable Wallet, commented exclusively to Coinspeaker on the matter: “Monero’s resilience relies not just on privacy, but on a secure and fair mining process. With a single pool now controlling around 33% of the hashrate, selfish mining becomes a real threat. Honest miners earn less, and network trust can waver,” Dan Dadybayo explained. “The new proposals, like Publish or Perish and Reward Splitting, are important steps. They make selfish…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000022844-4.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006174+18.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:29
