Shiba Inu Price Set For 650% Expansion To $0.00009 ATH If This Happens

The post Shiba Inu Price Set For 650% Expansion To $0.00009 ATH If This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price action in recent days has been largely subdued, and many traders would argue it has had the most disappointing meme performance lately. The price has been range-bound between $0.00001345 and $0.00001190 for much of August, showing low volatility as traders wait for a decisive move. Nonetheless, a new technical analysis suggests that SHIB may be approaching the end of its consolidation cycle. According to analyst Kamran Asghar, the weekly chart is showing signs of preparing for a major expansion phase that could unlock a rally of more than 650%. Shiba Inu’s History Of Explosive Expansions The weekly candlestick timeframe chart shared by Kamran Asghar shows that Shiba Inu has repeatedly followed a cycle of prolonged accumulation phases before launching into massive expansions. Looking back as far as July 2021, SHIB experienced a 1,154% rally after a lengthy consolidation period. Interestingly, this pattern repeated again in early 2024 when the price surged by over 501% after another extended accumulation stage. Both cycles were characterized by weeks of sideways action, followed by sudden vertical rallies that took SHIB to new highs in a short span of time. The current setup has strong similarities to these earlier phases. For one, the Shiba Inu has been locked in a tight accumulation range for several months since the beginning of 2025. This accumulation range has been characterized by low volatility between the upper end of $0.000020 and the lower end of $0.000010 for most of the year. Now, given the precedent of the last two breakouts, Shiba Inu’s ongoing consolidation may already be nearing its end. The 650% Expansion To $0.00009 If history repeats, the next move could cause another Shiba Inu price explosion on the weekly candlestick timeframe. According to the analyst’s projection, the massive expansion would see the Shiba Inu…