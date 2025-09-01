2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Retail and Institutions Stacking Like It’s 2020 – $250K BTC Could Be Just Weeks Away

Bitcoin nears $109K as retail and institutional buyers stack BTC at 2020-like levels. Could $250K be within weeks? Explore the outlook and technical setup.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,034.32-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.011216-5.06%
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:38
Trump-backed WLFI valued at $7.6bn — but only 24% of tokens are tradable

Holders of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token can now buy and sell it for the first time after a July decision to make the token tradable came into effect on Monday. The WLFI token trades at $0.26 after it began trading onchain 1pm London time, giving the project a market value of over $7.6 billion, per CoinGecko data.But there’s a catch: only 24% of the token’s 100 billion supply is currently in circulation.The remaining 76% is made up of non-tradeable tokens sold to the public, tokens set aside for the project’s co-founders, team, and advisers, and tokens for user incentives." Tokens with low circulating supplies can more easily maintain high valuations. But when the issuing project releases more tokens into circulation later, the price often falls as selling pressure increases. Supply and demand in action.Such practices have been widely panned in the crypto industry. “Only short-term scalpers who see a low circulating supply as an opportunity for quick gains are buying these,” Marc Weinstein, a partner at crypto investment firm Mechanism Capital, previously told DL News.Huge valuation World Liberty Financial is a decentralised finance protocol backed by President Trump, his family, and several Trump allies, including US envoy Steve Witkoff and his two sons. The $7.6 billion market value makes WLFI the 30th most valuable crypto token, in between Sky’s USDS stablecoin and the Shiba Inu memecoin.The project’s fully diluted valuation, which includes all 100 billion tokens that will ever be released, stands at around $26 billion. The WLFI token’s soaring market value also adds another $760 million to the paper value of President Trump’s crypto holdings.Political experts say that Trump’s swelling crypto portfolio, coupled with his administration overseeing a regulatory and legislative overhaul of the industry, raises conflict of interest concerns.Trump-linked crypto projects have drawn the ire of his political opponents, who have decried them as “open corruption.”The White House refutes the allegations.“President Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children. There are no conflicts of interest,” Anna Kelly, the deputy press secretary, told DL News in May.Small supplyOf the WLFI tokens that are currently tradable, only around 6.8% appear to be liquid according to information provided by the project.Almost half of the circulating tokens are still held by the project. Another 7.7 billion tokens are held by Alt5 Sigma Corporation, a crypto treasury company that bought $750 million worth of WLFI from the project in August for $0.20 per token, 30% lower than the token’s current market value. That leaves just 2.8 billion tokens that the project said it has designated for liquidity and marketing purposes, and just over 4 billion allocated to public sale participants.When World Liberty Financial gave token holders the ability to vote on whether or not to make WLFI tradable in July, it stipulated that not all the tokens sold to the public would be made tradable immediately.The 4 billion WLFI unlocked today represent just 20% of what those participants bought.The remaining 80% of sale tokens will be subject to a second community vote to determine their unlock and release schedule.However, with sale participants paying between $0.015 and $0.05 per token, they’re already sitting on substantial profits. Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi Correspondent. Reach out with tips at tim@dlnews.com.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004663-1.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-2.89%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2109+321.80%
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:38
Japans bedrijf investeert nog eens $112 miljoen in Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc., een beursgenoteerd Japans bedrijf, blijft vol inzetten op Bitcoin. In een nieuwe aankondiging laat het bedrijf weten dat het nog eens 1.009 Bitcoins heeft toegevoegd aan zijn reserves. Deze aankoop komt neer op ongeveer 16,48 miljard yen, wat omgerekend zo’n $112 miljoen is. Daarmee groeit hun totale Bitcoin... Het bericht Japans bedrijf investeert nog eens $112 miljoen in Bitcoin verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.68-3.40%
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:38
Foo Fighters Miss No. 1 On Several Charts — With Different Songs

The post Foo Fighters Miss No. 1 On Several Charts — With Different Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foo Fighters’ “Today’s Song” holds at No. 2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, while “Everlong” rises to No. 2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Dave Grohl performs onstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City. The concert, with all attendees vaccinated, is the first in a New York arena to be held at full-capacity since March 2020 when the pandemic lead to the closure of live performance venues. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF) Getty Images for FF Earlier this summer, Foo Fighters returned with a brand new unexpected single called “Today’s Song.” The band shared the cut seemingly out of nowhere, and as is typically the case whenever one of the most celebrated acts in rock history delivers something new, “Today’s Song” became a big hit. The track almost grants Foo Fighters another champion this week, but as it misses rising to No. 1 on a tally the group knows very well, the rockers sit in the runner-up spot on multiple rankings in America with different tracks. “Today’s Song” Holds in Second Place “Today’s Song” is steady at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, one of several radio lists focused on rock music published by Billboard. Foo Fighters have already conquered the tally 14 times, but so far, “Today’s Song” has not made it to No. 1. It’s still one of the biggest hits on the list, and it could soon beat Sleep Theory’s “Static,” which is also a nonmover in first place. “Everlong” Rises to No. 2 As “Today’s Song” settles in second place on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, “Everlong,” one of the most famous Foo Fighters singles, also climbs to No. 2 on a different list.…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0107-1.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:36
Are Prediction Markets the Next Chapter in DeFi? What Myriad Crossing $10M Trading Volume Tells Us

Myriad crosses $10M in trading volume as prediction markets gain traction in DeFi. Can speculation on outcomes become a new asset class?
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592+2.24%
Hackernoon2025/09/01 22:35
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Actively participate in global governance in the fields of digital economy and artificial intelligence

PANews reported on September 1st that the Party Leadership Group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a theoretical study session with a central group. The meeting emphasized the need to unswervingly expand high-level opening up, effectively leverage both domestic and international markets and resources, promote the mutual promotion of domestic and international dual circulation, and cultivate new advantages for my country in participating in international cooperation and competition. We must "bring in" higher-quality opportunities, create a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, and encourage foreign-invested enterprises to deeply participate in the new industrialization process. We must "go global" at a higher level, encourage enterprises to diversify their layout and internationalize, and deepen cooperation with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative to complement each other's industrial advantages. We must actively participate in global governance in areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, radio spectrum, and communications infrastructure, advance the development of a new industrial revolution partnership network, and promote the construction of a secure, stable, smooth, efficient, open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial global industrial chain and supply chain system.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00025-16.66%
PANews2025/09/01 22:34
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Plans $200M Dogecoin Treasury: What It Means for Crypto

Quick HighlightsAlex Spiro to lead $200M Dogecoin public treasury.Dogecoin price historically linked to Musk’s statements.Crypto companies increasingly use public funds for growth.Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Lead $200M Dogecoin TreasuryElon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, plans to become the head of a new public company that will establish a Dogecoin treasury worth at least $200 million, according to six sources familiar with the project who spoke to Fortune.The official corporate entity responsible for Dogecoin’s development, the House of Doge, has approved the creation of the treasury and recognized it as the “official vehicle” for the cryptocurrency.Founded in early 2025 by the Dogecoin Foundation and headquartered in Miami, the organization is now moving to expand Dogecoin’s corporate presence. Spiro, who represents Musk in lawsuits including one alleging Dogecoin price manipulation, will serve as chairman of the board. Musk’s role in the new structure remains unclear.What Is Dogecoin and Why It MattersCreated in 2013 as a joke based on the Shiba Inu dog meme, Dogecoin remains the most popular memecoin. Its price has historically been closely tied to statements made by Elon Musk. For instance, after Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, Dogecoin’s price surged sharply.Investors previously filed a lawsuit against Musk in 2022, accusing him of market manipulation, which Spiro successfully had dismissed.A Growing Trend in Corporate Crypto HoldingsSpiro’s launch of the Dogecoin treasury reflects a broader trend: companies increasingly raising funds through public entities and holding cryptocurrency in their corporate coffers.This approach was first pioneered by the company Strategy, which started buying Bitcoin for corporate reserves in 2020, effectively turning its shares into a “Bitcoin proxy.” According to Architect Partners, 184 public companies have announced crypto purchases worth approximately $132 billion since January 2025. These assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and WLFI, which has ties to the Trump family.Several funds, including Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and Osprey Fund, are currently awaiting SEC approval to launch Dogecoin-focused funds, further signaling institutional interest in the memecoin market.
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-2.89%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00424-1.16%
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:33
Earn 25% Returns with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

The post Earn 25% Returns with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [New York, September 1, 2025] — Amidst continued volatility in global financial markets, cryptocurrency prices have recently become a focus of investors. According to the latest market data, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $108,337, while Ripple (XRP) is trading at $2.78. Despite these volatile market prices, investors are seeking more stable and efficient ways to generate returns. As an industry-leading intelligent cloud mining platform, IOTA Miner offers investors a groundbreaking solution. Through its efficient computing power scheduling and fully automated mining mechanism, users can not only participate in the Bitcoin and XRP mining process, but also achieve returns of up to 25% over the contract lifecycle. Unlike traditional investments, IOTA Miner offers the following advantages: Low barrier to entry: No expensive hardware is required, and users can enjoy a new user bonus upon registration. Multi-currency support: Supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC and XRP. Stable returns: The platform’s optimized hashrate allocation ensures consistent and stable returns for investors. Automatic settlement: Daily returns are automatically distributed to your account, ensuring a transparent and efficient investment process. An IOTA Miner spokesperson stated: “In an uncertain market environment, investors need more than just short-term speculation; they need a way to ensure steady growth of their assets. IOTA Miner’s cloud mining service offers Bitcoin and XRP holders the opportunity to achieve a 25% return despite volatility.” As Bitcoin and XRP continue to expand their influence in the global market, IOTA Miner has become the preferred tool for more and more investors seeking passive income and long-term returns. Smart people know how to find opportunities during market crashes, while lazy people seek to make money the easiest way possible. Falling cryptocurrency prices haven’t affected their profits because they’ve opted for IOTA Miner cloud mining. There’s no need to monitor the market or…
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,034.32-0.02%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1853-3.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:33
Trump Admin Weighs $100B Gaza Plan With Tokenized Land

The post Trump Admin Weighs $100B Gaza Plan With Tokenized Land appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A leaked proposal shows the Trump admin is weighing a $100B Gaza reconstruction plan with a 4x ROI The plan would put Gaza under a 10-year US trusteeship and use tokenized land and digital tokens The proposal includes controversial incentives for a significant portion of the population to relocate The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a radical, multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild Gaza that would place the United States in control for a decade and use tokenized land and digital tokens as core components of a massive new investment framework.  The proposal, first reported by the Washington Post, outlines a strategy to transform the war-torn region into a major tech and tourism hub, backed by international capital. The Proposal: A $100B Bet on a “Tokenized” Gaza The 38-page proposal, titled the GREAT Trust, lays out a bold vision for a U.S.-run trusteeship that would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction until a new Palestinian authority could take over. What is the investment opportunity? The plan calls for $100 billion in internationally funded projects, including data centers, EV plants, and luxury beach resorts. A team at the Boston Consulting Group projects that investors could see a fourfold (4x) return over the 10-year period, making it one of the most ambitious real-world asset (RWA) proposals ever conceived. Plan for Population Relocation and Digital Incentives A controversial part of the plan involves providing financial incentives for Palestinians to relocate outside of Gaza during the 10-year rebuilding phase.  How would the incentives work? The document estimates that over 500,000 residents might choose to leave temporarily, with 375,000 relocating permanently. Those who opt to move would receive a $5,000 cash payment, four years of rent subsidies, and a year of food supplies, likely distributed through a new digital token system. The Political Backdrop: Trump Shifts Stance on Hamas This…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05686-1.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-2.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:32
SOL Price Struggles While Traders Buy BlockSack Presale Crypto Tokens for Early Gains

The post SOL Price Struggles While Traders Buy BlockSack Presale Crypto Tokens for Early Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana faces resistance above $200 as momentum slows. Meanwhile, traders are shifting toward BlockSack presale crypto tokens, one of the top crypto presales and the best crypto presale to buy right now. Solana (SOL) has managed to stay strong despite pressure from the broader market. Over the past week, SOL reclaimed levels above $200, marking its highest point since February. At one stage, the price even reached $215, showing resilience despite Bitcoin’s slide to lower ranges. This recovery has been driven largely by renewed activity across Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Developers and projects on Solana continue to expand, fueling growth in both liquidity and usage. With this support, the network has maintained confidence among holders, even though broader volatility persists across the market. BlockSack Presale Crypto Tokens Powering Web3 Growth BlockSack (BSACK) is more than just a meme coin. Built on the BASE blockchain, it has been designed as a full-scale ecosystem bridging DeFi, Web3 trading tools, Social-Fi, and gaming utilities. At the center of its story is Sacktoshi, a symbolic figure who represents the origin of blockchain itself. According to its community-driven narrative, Sacktoshi’s lineage holds the DNA source from which every decentralized protocol began. This unique cultural identity makes BlockSack stand apart from many other crypto presale projects. The presale crypto phase is already active, with $BSACK offered at an entry price of $0.00697. The next stage will increase the token price to $0.00869, showing a structured model of growth. With over $13,000 already raised on-chain, it is quickly attracting traders seeking presale crypto tokens from a new crypto token presale. For those watching the crypto presale list, BlockSack is becoming one of the top crypto presales because of its combination of meme culture, blockchain depth, and expanding ecosystem. It reflects why many investors see it as the…
Solana
SOL$199.58-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592+2.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:31
