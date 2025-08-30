2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Ripple Swell 2025 Is Almost Here: Here’s What To Expect From The Event

The post Ripple Swell 2025 Is Almost Here: Here's What To Expect From The Event appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:52
Trump says court got it wrong after emergency tariffs ruled illegal

A U.S. appeals court on Friday found that most of Donald Trump’s tariffs violate the law, weakening a key piece of the Republican president’s trade strategy. The panel left the levies in place until October 14 so the administration can seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Soon after the decision, Trump said in a Truthsocial post that the tariffs remain in place and vowed to keep them despite the ruling. He argued the appeals court was wrong and predicted the Supreme Court would ultimately side with his administration. He warned that ending the tariffs would hurt the U.S. economy, saying they are needed to counter large trade deficits and what he calls unfair foreign tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He said the measures protect American manufacturers, farmers, and other workers. Tariffs have been central to Trump’s foreign policy in his second term. He has used them to press trading partners and to seek new terms on goods sold into the United States. The steps have given Washington leverage for economic concessions, while also adding to market swings. Court says emergency law does not include tariff powers In its opinion, the court said the emergency statute the administration relied on does not grant taxing power. “The statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax,” the court wrote as per Reuters. The case was decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. The panel reviewed the legality of what Trump has called “reciprocal” tariffs announced in April as part of his trade fight, as well as a separate round from February aimed at China, Canada and Mexico. The ruling does not touch measures issued under other laws, including the administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Trump defended both rounds, and newer ones, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which allows a president to address “unusual and extraordinary” threats during national emergencies. The judges concluded that Congress did not grant tariff authority when it passed that law. “It seems unlikely that Congress intended, in enacting IEEPA, to depart from its past practice and grant the President unlimited authority to impose tariffs,” the opinion said. “The statute neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the President’s power to impose tariffs.” Passed in 1977, the law has been used to impose sanctions or freeze assets, not to set border taxes. Trump is the first president to invoke IEEPA for tariffs, saying the steps were needed because of trade imbalances, reduced U.S. industrial strength and the flow of drugs across borders. Justice Department argued emergency powers allow trade restrictions The Justice Department argued in court that IEEPA’s emergency powers include the ability to “regulate” imports or stop them entirely, which in its view permits the use of duties. Trump declared a national emergency in April, citing decades of trade deficits and arguing that continued shortfalls weaken U.S. manufacturing and military readiness. He said the February tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico were justified because those governments were not doing enough to curb illegal fentanyl reaching the United States, a claim the three countries have rejected. The appeals court ruled on two cases at once. One filed by five small U.S. firms and another from 12 Democratic-led states. Both challenged the use of IEEPA for tariffs. They said the Constitution assigns Congress, not the president, the power to levy taxes and tariffs, and that any handoff of that power must be clear and limited. Another federal court in Washington has also concluded that IEEPA does not authorize Trump’s tariffs, and the government has appealed that decision. In all, at least eight lawsuits have been filed against the administration’s tariff program, including one brought by the state of California.   Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:48
Amplify Files XRP Option Income ETF With $12B in AUM

TLDR Amplify, with $12.6B AUM, files for an XRP Option Income ETF. The fund seeks exposure to XRP's price movement through options strategies. ETF to be listed on Cboe BZX Exchange with a November launch. At least 80% of the fund's assets will be invested in XRP-related financial instruments. The fund will not directly invest [...] The post Amplify Files XRP Option Income ETF With $12B in AUM appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/30 06:47
Modi’s Government Member Jailed In Indian Bitcoin Scam

The post Modi’s Government Member Jailed In Indian Bitcoin Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Indian court has sentenced a former legislative assembly member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to life in prison for his involvement in a high-profile bitcoin extortion plot.  Nalin Kotadiya and thirteen other individuals were convicted for the 2018 kidnapping of a Surat businessman and extorting 200 bitcoins from him. Life Sentences in 2018 Extortion Case A local court in Ahmedabad delivered today’s verdict, concluding the high-profile case that dates back to 2018.  Fourteen people, including former BJP legislative assembly member Nalin Kotadiya and ex-Indian Police Service officer Jagdish Patel, were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. One individual was acquitted. Former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya, ex-IPS officer Jagdish Patel, and 12 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2018 bitcoin extortion and builder kidnapping case that involved police officers and high-profile conspirators. The City Sessions Court’s ACB Special Court… pic.twitter.com/9qQPFVZEzn — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 29, 2025 This landmark ruling concludes an extensive trial that exposed a corruption trail involving high-profile individuals in Gujarat. A Crime Unraveled The case began with the kidnapping of Shailesh Bhatt, a businessman and cryptocurrency trader from Surat. According to reports, individuals pretending to be from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lured him to a meeting in Gandhinagar.  Instead, he was abducted from a gas station. A team of police officers using official government vehicles then took Bhatt to a farmhouse. The accused seized 200 Bitcoins, valued at approximately ₹12 crore at the time, and demanded a ransom of ₹32 crore.  The investigation further revealed that Bhatt had previously stolen Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore from another Surat resident named Dhawal Mawani. Upon learning this, the accused—including Nalin Kotadiya—conspired to rob Bhatt. Unmasking the Conspirators Bhatt set off the investigation when he submitted a formal complaint to the Indian Criminal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:47
Bitcoin ETFs Secure $179 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Streak Hits Day 6

The post Bitcoin ETFs Secure $179 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Streak Hits Day 6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their fourth consecutive day of inflows, adding $179 million, led solely by ARKB and IBIT. Ether ETFs also hit a sixth day of inflows, although inflows were modest at $36 million. Sustained ETFs Demand Evident in Consecutive Inflows for Bitcoin and Ether Bitcoin ETFs continued their upward recovery, marking their […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-secure-179-million-inflow-as-ether-etfs-streak-hits-day-6/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:46
Dutch Crypto Firm Amdax Raises $23M for Ambitious Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The company launched a new division called Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (AMBTS). This separate company plans to list on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange. Their goal is huge: accumulate 210,000 Bitcoin worth over $23 billion at current prices.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/30 06:45
Germany and France slam Trump’s tech threats as "coercion"

The post Germany and France slam Trump’s tech threats as "coercion" appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France and Germany on Friday backed Europe’s authority to set its own technology laws and warned that Brussels would answer in kind if Washington tried to force changes. Their stance came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened extra tariffs on any country with digital taxes, laws or rules he argues discriminate against American tech firms. At a joint news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the warning and said the EU would keep full control over how it writes its rules. “Tax and regulation issues are the preserve of our national parliaments and the European parliament,” Macron said. “We won’t let anyone else decide for us,” he added. He also noted that “should such measures be taken, it would qualify as coercion and prompt a response from the Europeans,” citing the EU’s anti-coercion instrument that allows penalties on states trying to strong-arm the bloc. Trump and his team have for years criticized two key EU laws. The Digital Markets Act, which targets gatekeeper power, and the Digital Services Act, which puts duties on big platforms to address illegal and harmful content. Standing with Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had told Trump that EU digital oversight reflects the bloc’s sovereignty and is not subject to outside approval “We are doing this in our own interest and solely for our own interest, and we will certainly not be guided by statements that perhaps consider completely different, perhaps even no, regulation necessary,” Merz said as quoted by Reuters. EU officials warn of trade consequences The European Commission said this week that regulating economic activity lies with the EU and its member states. As Cryptopolitan reported it also pushed back on Trump’s claim that Brussels is singling out U.S. firms, stressing that the DMA and DSA cover any company operating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:42
Hong Kong Firm Allocates HK$450M for Crypto Ventures

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-crypto-investment-2025/
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:41
Grayscale submit S-1 Filings for Cardano and Polkadot ETFs

TLDR Grayscale Files S-1 for Cardano ETF, Targets NYSE Arca With Ticker GADA Polkadot ETF Filing Joins Grayscale's Push for Altcoin Investment Access Grayscale Advances Cardano, Polkadot ETFs Amid SEC's Sluggish Review Crypto ETF Race Expands as Grayscale Eyes Altcoins With New SEC Filings Altcoin ETFs Gain Traction: Grayscale Targets Regulated Exposure for ADA, DOT [...] The post Grayscale submit S-1 Filings for Cardano and Polkadot ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/30 06:41
Ethena’s USDe Outperforms as Stablecoin Market Surpasses $280 Billion

The post Ethena’s USDe Outperforms as Stablecoin Market Surpasses $280 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin sector has grown by 65% in the past 12 months amid rising adoption. The stablecoin market has crossed the $280 billion mark for the first time ever, adding about $2.8 billion in the last week alone. Top Stablecoins Among them, Ethena’s stablecoin (USDe) has been the standout, growing in market capitalization by more than 200% since August 2024. By comparison, over the same timeframe, Circle’s USDC grew 87% and Tether’s USDT by 39.5%, cementing its position as the largest stablecoin by market cap, according to Artemis data. USDe now accounts for over 4% of the market, trailing only USDC at 24% and USDT at more than 61%. Supply Rates on Aave USDe’s success can partly be attributed to on-chain yields and DeFi integrations with apps like Pendle and Aave. On lending platforms, holders can stake USDe to earn higher rewards than competing stablecoins. For instance, as of press time, Aave’s USDe APY is about 13.78%, compared with 4.17% for USDT and 4.19% for USDC. In late 2024, Ethena Labs launched USDtb, a stablecoin designed to comply with the GENIUS Act in the U.S. It was also approved by Ethena as an eligible backing asset for USDe, and by March this year, USDtb had entered the top 10 stablecoins by market capitalization. Stablecoin Supply by Blockchain Among blockchains, Ethereum remains the undisputed leader, holding more than $148.5 billion, or roughly 53% of the total stablecoin market cap, and followed by TRON with $82.6 billion, though over 99% of the stablecoin supply there is concentrated in USDT alone. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/ethena-s-usde-outperforms-as-stablecoin-market-surpasses-usd280-billion
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 06:38
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

