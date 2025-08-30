Bitcoin Cash Price Drop and Solana Weakness Contrast BlockDAG’s $386M Raise and Dashboard V4 Strength
The post Bitcoin Cash Price Drop and Solana Weakness Contrast BlockDAG’s $386M Raise and Dashboard V4 Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin Cash declines and Solana struggles, but BlockDAG’s $386M presale, Dashboard V4, Token2049 presence, and X1/X10 demo set it apart. The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally since April but now shows signs of exhaustion, trading at critical levels that could decide whether it continues higher or breaks down sharply. Solana, after months of steady recovery, is also faltering near resistance, with inflows suggesting near-term supply risks. Both projects highlight the challenges of sustaining momentum in uncertain conditions. BlockDAG, however, is standing out for all the right reasons. Its presale has already raised $386 million, with batch 30 tokens priced at $0.03. More importantly, its technological showcase is unmatched: Dashboard V4 brings transparency and gamification to presales, Token2049 Singapore places it on a global stage, and live demos of the X1 and X10 miners prove its ecosystem is already working. Where Bitcoin Cash and Solana wrestle with hesitation, BlockDAG is demonstrating clarity and progress. Bitcoin Cash: Short-Term Breakdown Looms Despite Long-Term Promise Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has surged 125% since April, but its rally is showing cracks. The entire move is contained within a rising parallel channel, with overlapping highs and lows suggesting a corrective rather than impulsive structure. Now trading at the channel’s support, even a minor dip risks triggering a breakdown. Momentum indicators reinforce this caution. Both the RSI and MACD have flashed bearish divergences, slipping below key thresholds. Analysts expect a potential pullback to the $397–$440 zone, aligning with the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels. Such a move would confirm a near-term breakdown and shake investor confidence. However, the long-term picture remains brighter. BCH has been trading within a multi-year symmetrical triangle since 2018, and if the breakout from April holds, the token could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:03