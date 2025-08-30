Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, August 30th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, August 30th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I typically give you all names when it comes to these puzzle guides. Wordle players are “Wordlers”. Strands players are “Strandistarians” or “Strandistas.” Connections players are “Connectioneers.” Mini Crossword players are “Crosswordlers.” But what about Pips players? What should we call this new gang of puzzle-solving ladies and gentlemen? Pipsees? Pippers? Pipsqueaks? Haha, I kind of like Pipsqueaks, though it’s not flattering necessarily. Endearing? Definitely. Alright you Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Friday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You can click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “more than.” It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile must be greater than the listed number. < The pip…