Can Quantum Computers Break Crypto? Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said there is a 20% chance that quantum computers could break today's cryptography by 2030. This comment has raised questions about blockchain security and whether Bitcoin and other systems are prepared for such risks. The Vitalik Buterin Prediction on Quantum Computers According to recent updates, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said quantum computers could put cryptography at risk. Weighing on the crypto and Quantum computer argument, he estimated a 20% chance they might break today's systems before 2030. He also said 2040 was a more likely date for these new computers to pose threats to current cryptography. Buterin's comments came in response to research and forecasts shared on the platform Metaculus. The platform collects predictions from experts, and its median estimate placed the year when cryptography might be broken at 2040. The Quantum Computing Prediction | Source: Vitalik Buterin Still, the 20% chance before 2030 has drawn wide attention because of the possible risks involved. Meanwhile, the issue about quantum computing threat to financial systems is not new. In 1994, mathematician Peter Shor showed that large quantum computers could break the digital signatures used to protect financial systems. In a major twist, nearly 30 years later, blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum still rely on those same methods. Again, this has led to new concerns about whether today's systems are ready for quantum technology if it develops faster than expected. Why Upgrades are Becoming Important It is important to add that experts said the real challenge was not only the chance that attackers could read old data. For example, Ian Miers, a cryptographer, explained that the bigger problem was soundness. This means ensuring that blockchains and cryptographic systems can be trusted even when facing stronger computing power. Miers said systems like STARKs, which are cryptographic proof tools,…