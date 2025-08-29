2025-09-02 Tuesday

With 3M X1 Miners, BlockDAG Outperforms HYPE's Price Range and SHIB's Unrealistic $1 Target

With 3M X1 Miners, BlockDAG Outperforms HYPE’s Price Range and SHIB’s Unrealistic $1 Target

The crypto market is once again highlighting contrasting stories. Hyperliquid (HYPE) price prediction signals bearish pressure, with charts pointing to […]
Crucial Shifts Ahead For Crypto Markets

Crucial Shifts Ahead For Crypto Markets

Monetary Policy Adjustment: Crucial Shifts Ahead For Crypto Markets
Fed Faces Legal Battle Over Lisa Cook's Removal Attempt

Fed Faces Legal Battle Over Lisa Cook’s Removal Attempt

The post Fed Faces Legal Battle Over Lisa Cook’s Removal Attempt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed Governor Lisa Cook battles removal, impacting market confidence. Legal case highlights Fed’s independence concerns. Potential volatility in global markets as situation unfolds. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, challenging her attempted removal, a situation expected to be ruled on quickly by the appointed judge. The case risks challenging Federal Reserve’s independence, potentially impacting economic policy and increasing volatility in traditional and cryptocurrency markets, though immediate effects remain uncertain. Legal Dispute Threatens Federal Reserve’s Independence Lisa Cook, the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board, challenges former President Trump’s attempt to oust her, citing alarm over Fed independence. Trump, accusing Cook of mortgage fraud, aims to disrupt her tenure via legal channels. The case, managed by Judge Jia Cobb, has heightened tensions within financial circles. Potential impacts of Cook’s lawsuit may reverberate through financial markets. Analysts fear White House interference in Fed affairs might elevate inflation concerns, increasing U.S. Treasury yields. While cryptocurrency markets lack immediate fluctuations, macro instability could potentially affect Bitcoin and Ethereum valuation. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.” Statements from Federal Reserve officials reveal neutrality in Cook’s lawsuit, focusing on abiding by judicial decisions. Lisa Cook, maintaining her post, stated, Abbe David Lowell, her attorney, considered the attempt a serious challenge to Fed autonomy. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? Recent efforts to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor are historically unprecedented, raising significant concerns over political influence on economic policies. Bitcoin (BTC), currently valued at $108,206.48, shows a market cap of $2.15 trillion. Market dominance is at 57.58%, with a fully diluted market cap of $2.27 trillion. Trading volume reached $72.58 billion, marking a 15.51% change. Recent…
WWE SmackDown Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 29, 2025

WWE SmackDown Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 29, 2025

BullZilla Presale Accelerates as Pudgy Penguins and Floki Rally – Top Cryptos to Buy Now

BullZilla Presale Accelerates as Pudgy Penguins and Floki Rally – Top Cryptos to Buy Now

The post BullZilla Presale Accelerates as Pudgy Penguins and Floki Rally – Top Cryptos to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges alongside Pudgy Penguins and Floki. Discover why these are the top cryptos to buy now. Cryptocurrency markets are shifting yet again, and meme coins are leading the charge. Once viewed as playful distractions, these tokens are now fueling liquidity, cultural engagement, and even institutional attention. This week, BullZilla, Pudgy Penguins, and Floki stand out as tokens shaping both market psychology and technical trading. Bull Zilla’s presale is engineered with scarcity-driven mechanics that could redefine presale dynamics in 2025. Pudgy Penguins, once an NFT-first community, now expands as a hybrid brand asset with token-backed liquidity. Floki continues its ascent with a mix of cultural marketing and tangible ecosystem expansion. For investors and analysts hunting the top cryptos to buy now, this trio illustrates different but powerful opportunities. BullZilla: Progressive Scarcity as the ROI Engine BullZilla ($BZIL) has launched a presale unlike anything in the current cycle. Tokens were introduced at $0.00000575, but its pricing increases automatically every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This progressive model ensures that timing directly impacts ROI, those who enter early secure significantly higher allocations than those who wait. At the center of BullZilla’s design is the Roar Burn Mechanism. Each chapter of its 24-part storyline triggers live supply burns, permanently reducing the circulating token pool. This transforms scarcity into an event, where narrative milestones coincide with financial pressure. According to Messari’s 2024 tokenomics study, projects embedding predictable scarcity with strong community interaction outperform peers due to aligned investor psychology. The presale allocates 50% of BullZilla’s 160 billion supply to participants, with 20% reserved for staking rewards in the HODL Furnace at up to 70% APY. This blend captures both short-term speculative capital and long-term staking interest. For blockchain developers, it is a case study in gamified scarcity. For financial analysts,…
SEC Skewed Filings To Bring Suit, Unicoin Claims

SEC Skewed Filings To Bring Suit, Unicoin Claims

The post SEC Skewed Filings To Bring Suit, Unicoin Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investment platform Unicoin hit back at the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s fraud lawsuit after three months, accusing the agency of distorting its regulatory statements to build a case. Unicoin told a New York federal judge on Wednesday that the SEC’s lawsuit should be dismissed as it “plucks snippets of communications and distorts their meaning and context; treats routine financial projection and optimism as fraud; and ignores Unicoin’s sober warnings about risk.” It added, “Most bizarrely, the SEC twists Unicoin’s disclosures in the company’s own SEC filings and improperly recasts these disclosures as proof of deception.” In May, the SEC sued Unicoin, its CEO Alex Konanykhin, board member Silvina Moschini and former investment chief Alex Dominguez, alleging they raised $100 million through misleading investors about certificates that conveyed rights to receive Unicoin tokens and stock. SEC needs higher standard of proof, Unicoin says Unicoin argued that the SEC had cobbled together its claims, and its allegation that the company violated securities laws needed further proof. “Securities fraud demands more. It requires a false statement, made with scienter, that reasonable investors would have relied on,” it wrote. “Where, as here, the very risks the SEC identifies were disclosed openly and repeatedly, those elements cannot be met.” An excerpt from Unicoin’s opening argument in its motion to dismiss. Source: PACER It argued the SEC’s lawsuit was a “shotgun pleading” that didn’t put forward a motive for Unicoin’s alleged actions and relied on circumstantial evidence, “semantics and mischaracterizations of statements taken wholly out of context.” SEC says Unicoin misled over tokens, certificates The SEC alleged that Unicoin made misleading statements by saying that billions of dollars worth of real-world assets, such as real estate and equity in pre-IPO companies, would back its forthcoming token and rights certificates. The regulator claimed that in reality,…
XLM Declines 8% as Institutional Investors Retreat Amid Market Uncertainty

XLM Declines 8% as Institutional Investors Retreat Amid Market Uncertainty

The post XLM Declines 8% as Institutional Investors Retreat Amid Market Uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token XLM came under heavy institutional selling pressure in the latest trading session, falling from $0.39 to $0.36 between August 28 at 3:00 p.m. and August 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Market data shows more than 41.89 million XLM changed hands, with volumes surging as large holders reduced exposure. Despite the pressure, Stellar’s enterprise push remains intact. The Stellar Development Foundation reported the network is approaching 10 million registered accounts, boosted by daily growth of 5,000–6,000 new corporate wallets. Strategic partnerships with MoneyGram International and Circle Internet Financial continue to drive adoption of Stellar’s payment rails in cross-border finance. Analysts highlighted sharp intraday swings on August 29, when XLM dropped 1.38% between 1:26 p.m. and 2:06 p.m., before institutional buyers reentered the market. The token recovered 1.27% during the 15-minute window that followed, closing the session at $0.361 after briefly touching $0.357. A spokesperson close to Stellar’s corporate strategy stressed that the market turbulence was sentiment-driven rather than a reflection of business fundamentals. The late-session bounce suggested some large buyers viewed the decline as a buying opportunity, underscoring confidence in Stellar’s long-term role in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Market Indicators Signal Mixed Corporate Sentiment XLM posted a 7.74% decline from $0.39 to $0.36 during the August 28-29 trading period. Daily trading range reached $0.031 between session high of $0.387 and low of $0.356. Peak selling activity occurred during morning European trading hours on August 29 with volume exceeding the 24-hour average of 41.89 million units. Technical resistance established near $0.373 level as institutional buyers remained cautious. Support levels identified at $0.375 and $0.362, with the lower threshold showing stability during final trading hours. Elevated trading volume during the decline indicates potential institutional accumulation strategies. Intraday price range of $0.005 during the final 60-minute trading period demonstrates…
Top Cryptos to Buy Now? BullZilla Is Live Today at Just $0.00000575 While Pudgy Penguins and Floki Drive Meme Market Buzz

Top Cryptos to Buy Now? BullZilla Is Live Today at Just $0.00000575 While Pudgy Penguins and Floki Drive Meme Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency markets are shifting yet again, and meme coins are leading the charge. Once viewed as playful distractions, these tokens […]
Can Quantum Computers Break Crypto? Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence

Can Quantum Computers Break Crypto? Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence

The post Can Quantum Computers Break Crypto? Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said there is a 20% chance that quantum computers could break today’s cryptography by 2030. This comment has raised questions about blockchain security and whether Bitcoin and other systems are prepared for such risks. The Vitalik Buterin Prediction on Quantum Computers According to recent updates, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said quantum computers could put cryptography at risk. Weighing on the crypto and Quantum computer argument, he estimated a 20% chance they might break today’s systems before 2030. He also said 2040 was a more likely date for these new computers to pose threats to current cryptography. Buterin’s comments came in response to research and forecasts shared on the platform Metaculus. The platform collects predictions from experts, and its median estimate placed the year when cryptography might be broken at 2040. The Quantum Computing Prediction | Source: Vitalik Buterin Still, the 20% chance before 2030 has drawn wide attention because of the possible risks involved. Meanwhile, the issue about quantum computing threat to financial systems is not new. In 1994, mathematician Peter Shor showed that large quantum computers could break the digital signatures used to protect financial systems. In a major twist, nearly 30 years later, blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum still rely on those same methods. Again, this has led to new concerns about whether today’s systems are ready for quantum technology if it develops faster than expected. Why Upgrades are Becoming Important It is important to add that experts said the real challenge was not only the chance that attackers could read old data. For example, Ian Miers, a cryptographer, explained that the bigger problem was soundness. This means ensuring that blockchains and cryptographic systems can be trusted even when facing stronger computing power. Miers said systems like STARKs, which are cryptographic proof tools,…
2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company

2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company

The post 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the same page with SBI  Growing corporate XRP adoption  Japanese gaming firm Gumi has announced its decision to purchase 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP tokens as part of its blockchain growth strategy.   Earlier this year, the company bought 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, which is currently being utilized in various staking protocols.  You Might Also Like On the same page with SBI  It is worth noting that Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is the largest Gumi shareholder. The decision to purchase aligns with SBI’s business direction, the announcement says.  Of course, it should be noted that SBI is a longtime partner of Ripple, the enterprise blockchain firm associated with the XRP token.  Growing corporate XRP adoption  2025 has so far been a breakthrough year for XRP in terms of corporate adoption.  Several publicly traded companies, including VivoPower International, Webus International, and Wellgistics Health, have all announced their plans to announce XRP treasuries.  However, there are some concerns about the legitimacy of the growing number of XRP companies.  Source: https://u.today/25-billion-yen-worth-of-xrp-purchased-by-japanese-gaming-company
