2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Flare Lands Second Public Company For its XRP DeFi Framework

Flare Lands Second Public Company For its XRP DeFi Framework

The post Flare Lands Second Public Company For its XRP DeFi Framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s slow push into institutional finance just picked up another backer. Data-focused blockchain firm Flare announced on Friday that Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a U.S.-listed company, has signed a memorandum of understanding to adopt its XRP finance (XRPFi) framework for corporate treasury yield. The move comes months after Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) committed $100 million in XRP to Flare’s ecosystem, making EBZT only the second public company to do so. The agreements mark early steps in Flare’s effort to turn XRP — historically a non-yielding asset — into a productive instrument for institutions. At the center of the framework is Flare’s “FAssets” system, a trustless bridge that gives smart contract functionality to tokens like XRP and bitcoin. Combined with Firelight, Flare’s restaking layer, the setup lets companies convert XRP into FXRP and allocate it across decentralized lending, staking and liquidity protocols. “XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive,” said Hugo Philion, Flare’s co-founder and CEO. “Flare changes that by enabling a compliant, on-chain, non-custodial yield framework designed for corporate treasuries. With VivoPower and now Everything Blockchain, public companies are validating that XRPFi is not just a concept but an emerging institutional standard,” he added. EBZT framed its decision as part of a broader shift in how public companies treat blockchain assets. “This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time,” said Arthur Rozenberg, the company’s CEO. “Flare gives us the rails to do this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies.” For now, the XRPFi push remains small in…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001547-8.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-2.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:58
לַחֲלוֹק
Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal

Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal

BitcoinWorld Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal In the fast-paced world of global finance, even seemingly distant legal battles can send ripples through various markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. A significant development recently emerged from a U.S. appeals court regarding the legality of Trump administration tariffs. This ruling, while not directly about digital assets, highlights the interconnectedness of global economics and policy, which often influences investor sentiment and, by extension, the crypto market. What’s the Verdict? A Crucial Decision on Trump Administration Tariffs A U.S. appeals court has delivered a pivotal decision, ruling that most of the Trump administration tariffs imposed during the previous presidential term are, in fact, illegal. This news, initially reported by Walter Bloomberg on X, marks a substantial legal challenge to the trade policies of that era. However, it is important to note a key detail: the court also stated that these tariffs may remain in place for the time being. This allows for further litigation to proceed, meaning the immediate impact on goods and prices is not an abrupt change, but rather a prolonged process. Understanding the Legal Battle: Why Were These Tariffs Challenged? The tariffs in question were primarily imposed on goods from various countries, most notably China, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Trump administration argued these tariffs were necessary to address unfair trade practices. The legal challenge centered on whether the administration exceeded its authority in imposing these tariffs, particularly regarding the scope and justification for their continuation and expansion. The appeals court’s ruling suggests a finding that the executive branch overstepped its statutory powers in the implementation of a significant portion of these Trump administration tariffs. What Does This Mean for Businesses and the Economy? This ruling introduces a layer of uncertainty and potential change for businesses that have been operating under the weight of these tariffs for years. Here are some key implications: Potential Relief for Importers: If the ruling stands and tariffs are eventually removed, importers could see reduced costs for affected goods. Consumer Impact: Lower import costs could, in theory, translate to lower prices for consumers, boosting purchasing power. Trade Policy Scrutiny: The decision puts future presidential administrations on notice regarding the limits of their authority in imposing trade barriers. Market Reaction: While not immediate, the long-term prospect of tariff adjustments can influence investor confidence and supply chain strategies. This legal challenge to the Trump administration tariffs underscores the intricate balance between executive power and legislative oversight in trade matters. The Road Ahead: Will Trump Administration Tariffs Be Lifted? The court’s decision that the tariffs may remain in place while litigation proceeds means the saga is far from over. This ongoing legal battle could involve: Appeals: The government could appeal this decision to a higher court, potentially even the Supreme Court. Remand to Lower Courts: The case might be sent back to a lower court for further proceedings consistent with the appeals court’s findings. Negotiations: The current administration might also use this ruling as leverage in ongoing trade negotiations. Therefore, while the ruling is a significant legal blow, the actual removal or modification of these Trump administration tariffs is not guaranteed to happen quickly and will depend on the subsequent legal and political developments. The Broader Impact on Global Markets and Crypto Major economic news, such as this ruling on Trump administration tariffs, often affects investor sentiment across all asset classes. Here’s how it connects to the crypto world: Macroeconomic Sensitivity: The crypto market, particularly Bitcoin, is increasingly sensitive to macroeconomic indicators and global trade relations. Positive or negative shifts in the global economic outlook can influence investor risk appetite. Inflation and Supply Chains: Tariffs can contribute to inflation by increasing import costs. A potential reduction or removal of these tariffs could ease inflationary pressures, which might be seen as a positive for assets like Bitcoin, often viewed as a hedge against traditional economic instability. Investor Confidence: A clearer, more predictable global trade environment can foster greater investor confidence, potentially encouraging broader investment across various markets, including digital assets. While the link is indirect, a healthier global economy and stable trade relations generally create a more favorable environment for all investments, including cryptocurrencies. This crucial appeals court ruling on Trump administration tariffs highlights the ongoing complexities of international trade policy. While the tariffs remain in place for now, the legal precedent set could have far-reaching implications for future trade strategies and the broader economic landscape. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, understanding these macro-level shifts is vital, as they often shape the underlying currents of market sentiment and investment flows. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly did the appeals court rule regarding Trump administration tariffs? The U.S. appeals court ruled that most of the Trump administration tariffs were illegal, finding that the administration exceeded its legal authority in their implementation. Why were these tariffs considered illegal? The ruling suggests that the legal basis for imposing and continuing these specific tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 was not sufficiently met or that the executive branch overstepped its statutory powers. Will the tariffs be removed immediately? No, the court stated that the tariffs may remain in place for the time being while further litigation proceeds. This means the process for their potential removal or modification will likely be lengthy. How might this ruling impact the US economy? If the ruling ultimately leads to the removal of these tariffs, it could potentially lower import costs for businesses, ease inflationary pressures, and result in lower prices for consumers, influencing overall economic activity. Could this ruling affect future trade policy? Absolutely. This decision sets a precedent that could limit the scope of executive power in imposing tariffs under Section 301, influencing how future administrations approach trade disputes and implement trade policies. Is there any direct impact on the cryptocurrency market? While there’s no direct impact, macroeconomic shifts resulting from trade policy changes, such as reduced inflation or increased global economic stability, can indirectly influence investor sentiment and risk appetite, which in turn can affect the cryptocurrency market. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the critical developments shaping global trade and its wider economic implications! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.391-2.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206492-2.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 07:55
לַחֲלוֹק
Fed Chair Candidate Announces Interest Rate Cut Expectations “Within 3-6 Months…”

Fed Chair Candidate Announces Interest Rate Cut Expectations “Within 3-6 Months…”

The post Fed Chair Candidate Announces Interest Rate Cut Expectations “Within 3-6 Months…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the markets generally expect the FED to cut interest rates in September, the probability of a 25 basis point cut is priced in at 85%. US President Donald Trump is also pressuring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates quickly, stating that they are late in reducing interest rates. At this point, FED member Christopher Waller, who is close to Trump and supports the interest rate cut, announced that he supports the interest rate cut in September. Speaking at the Miami Economic Club, Waller announced that he supports a 25 basis point cut in interest rates in September and said he expects additional cuts in the next 3-6 months. Christopher Waller, who is considered a potential candidate for the next Fed President, said in July that he also wanted to cut interest rates and that his determination on this issue has increased since then. At this point, Waller stated that reducing interest rates would be the right move and risk management due to the positive trend in core inflation and labor market risks. With core inflation running near 2%, market-based long-term inflation expectations firmly anchored, and the likelihood of undesirable labor market weakness increasing, the correct risk management strategy is for the FOMC to cut the policy rate now. “As of today, I expect further rate cuts within the next three to six months. The pace of rate cuts will be determined by incoming data.” Waller also commented on the recently enacted US stablecoin regulation bill, the GENIUS Act, saying he sees it as a good starting point. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fed-chair-candidate-announces-interest-rate-cut-expectations-within-3-6-months/
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.391-2.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:52
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Privacy Issues Demand Solutions For Institutional Growth

Ethereum Privacy Issues Demand Solutions For Institutional Growth

The post Ethereum Privacy Issues Demand Solutions For Institutional Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Ethereum Privacy Issues Demand Solutions For Institutional Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Ethereum Privacy Issues Demand Solutions for Institutional Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-privacy-issues-banks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017313-9.00%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:47
לַחֲלוֹק
Tron Network Fees Slashed After Vote—Here’s What to Expect

Tron Network Fees Slashed After Vote—Here’s What to Expect

The post Tron Network Fees Slashed After Vote—Here’s What to Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Tron’s blockchain is expected to be 60% cheaper to use after a vote by users. The upgrade should make the network more attractive for crypto users, creator Justin Sun said. Tron is popular with stablecoin users, but transaction costs have risen over the last year. Tron has become cheaper to use after the crypto network’s community of token holders voted to slash fees by 60%, according to the blockchain’s founder Justin Sun.  Writing on X overnight, billionaire crypto entrepreneur Sun—who has a number of digital asset ventures—said the proposal would ultimately benefit users. The change took effect Friday, per the time noted in Sun’s post. Tron is the blockchain behind TRX, the 10th biggest digital coin by total value, which has a current market cap of $31.9 billion. The Tron network is popular in particular with stablecoin users.  On August 26, 2025, the Tron Super Representative community proposed to reduce Tron network fees by 60%. This is the largest fee reduction since the founding of the Tron network. The proposal has already passed and will take effect at 20:00 (GMT+8) this Friday! Here’s my view on… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) August 29, 2025 “For users, this fee reduction is a real benefit,” Sun said. “Cutting fees by 60% is bold and rare for any network. In the short term, Tron’s profitability will be affected, since network fees are directly reduced by 60%.” Sun added: “However, in the long run, profitability will improve as more users and more transactions take place on the Tron network.” Tron previously had a reputation for being a cheap blockchain. But transaction costs have spiked recently: The average price for making a transaction on the network recently stood at $1.70, but in December shot as high as $2.50, according to…
Humanity
H$0.02705-10.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.71%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206492-2.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Chainlink to bring U.S. economic data on-chain in historic deal!

Chainlink to bring U.S. economic data on-chain in historic deal!

The post Chainlink to bring U.S. economic data on-chain in historic deal! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Chainlink’s partnership with the U.S. Department o f Commerce brings official economic data like GDP and inflation on-chain for the first time. Despite this, LINK’s price shows signs of cooling. Chainlink [LINK] has struck a landmark deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring official economic data on-chain! This will include GDP and inflation figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis as well. The integration is set to roll out across 10 blockchain networks, and could reshape how financial markets interact with real-world metrics. U.S. economic data goes on-chain for the first time For the first time, official U.S. economic indicators will be streamed directly onto public blockchains. Through Chainlink’s historic partnership with the Department of Commerce, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (including GDP growth, inflation via the PCE Price Index, and real final sales) will be available across 10 blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum [ETH], Avalanche [AVAX], and Base [BASE]. Source: blog.chain.link The feeds will deliver both raw figures and annualized growth rates, updated monthly or quarterly. The integration could reshape how developers, analysts, and financial protocols access and use core government data. This would open the door to more transparent and programmable economic applications. Buzz meets mixed derivative signals This tie-up comes just days after Bitwise filed to launch the first-ever Chainlink ETF in the U.S., a move that could open the token to traditional investors. Meanwhile, derivatives data showed a cooling in sentiment. Source: Coinalyze At press time, Open Interest slipped to around $674 million, pointing to lighter trading activity. Funding Rates, while still positive at roughly 0.0073, showed a more cautious stance among traders compared to earlier in the week. The market is steady but waiting for stronger catalysts before the next move. Price pulls back despite catalysts Atthe time of…
SynFutures
F$0.006577-2.73%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.71%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:37
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump urges judge to block Lisa Cook’s bid to stay at Fed

Trump urges judge to block Lisa Cook’s bid to stay at Fed

Trump asked a federal judge to block Lisa Cook from staying on as a Fed governor.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07938+3.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.391-2.92%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011354-23.12%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 07:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS

Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS

The post Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-client-agave-smashes-1-1-million-tps/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,071.94+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017313-9.00%
Sign
SIGN$0.06761-3.73%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:34
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG’s 3M X1 Miners Surpass HYPE and SHIB in Race for Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

BlockDAG’s 3M X1 Miners Surpass HYPE and SHIB in Race for Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post BlockDAG’s 3M X1 Miners Surpass HYPE and SHIB in Race for Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Hyperliquid price prediction and Shiba Inu $1 debate dominate headlines, but BlockDAG’s 3M X1 miners and $386M presale make it the best crypto to buy in 2025. The crypto market is once again highlighting contrasting stories. Hyperliquid (HYPE) price prediction signals bearish pressure, with charts pointing to another potential 16% drop if $42 support fails. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis has reignited the debate over whether the token could ever reach $1, though experts argue the math makes such a milestone nearly impossible without massive supply burns. In contrast, BlockDAG is moving with measurable progress. The project’s X1 App has crossed 3 million miners, a clear sign of adoption well before its launch. With a $386 million presale, a Batch 30 price of $0.03, and visibility secured at Token2049 Singapore, BlockDAG is fast becoming the best crypto to buy in 2025. Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction Turns Bearish Hyperliquid has been trading within a wide range of $36 to $50, but recent rejection at the upper boundary has left traders cautious. Currently sitting below $42 support, the token risks sliding further toward $36, marking another 16% downside if bearish pressure persists. Technical indicators reinforce this outlook. The RSI trend is weakening, the On-Balance Volume is falling, and the Supertrend indicator has issued a sell signal, all of which support the short-term bearish case. Liquidity maps also show downside clusters at $40 and $37.3, suggesting these levels could attract sellers. However, upside resistance remains concentrated near $45 and $50, creating hurdles for any rebound. Still, analysts note that Hyperliquid’s Supply Weighted P/E ratio of 3.19 points to undervaluation relative to fundamentals, as its earnings fund ongoing token buybacks. While the short-term picture remains negative, the long-term case leaves room for accumulation opportunities, creating a split market…
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001214-1.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.83-2.31%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:33
לַחֲלוֹק
Dallas Mavericks Part With Recent First-Round Pick; Next Move Lined Up

Dallas Mavericks Part With Recent First-Round Pick; Next Move Lined Up

The post Dallas Mavericks Part With Recent First-Round Pick; Next Move Lined Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 18: General manager of the Dallas Mavericks Nico Harrison looks on before the game of the Play-In Tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 18, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Getty Images The Dallas Mavericks waived Olivier-Maxence Prosper on Friday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. They did so utilizing the stretch provision. The franchise selected the former Marquette star with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, his two-year tenure in “The Metroplex” didn’t go as either party had hoped. Prosper appeared in 92 total games. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.0 minutes of floor time. The six-foot-seven wing shot 39.6 percent from the field, including 26 percent from behind the arc on 1.0 three-point attempts. Having turned 23 in July, the Montreal, Canada, native’s age and untapped upside are enticing enough that he could land another NBA opportunity. Why the Mavericks moved on from Prosper Dallas reached an agreement with Dante Exum in early July. However, with 15 standard contracts on the books, meaning the roster had reached full capacity, someone had to go. That someone was Prosper. Exum is an eight-year veteran who has fit in well with the Mavericks. In his two years there, he has produced 8.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per tilt. Those numbers come in 19.5 minutes of playing time. He has also knocked down 47.2 percent of the 2.1 threes he has hoisted. The Australian native has strengthened Dallas’s rotation. Even with the addition of D’Angelo Russell, his team will lean on him even more in…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03077-3.93%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.26%
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 07:30
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details