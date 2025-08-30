2025-09-02 Tuesday

PetroChina Explores Stablecoin Use for Cross-Border Payments

PetroChina Explores Stablecoin Use for Cross-Border Payments

The post PetroChina Explores Stablecoin Use for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: PetroChina studies stablecoin use following HKMA’s licensing policy. Focus on cross-border payment feasibility. Potential impact on stablecoins and Ethereum demand. PetroChina announced at its semi-annual earnings conference that it is monitoring Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing policy and studying stablecoin use for cross-border settlements. This move signifies a significant interest in integrating digital currencies for international transactions, potentially influencing stablecoin markets and regulatory compliance in China and Hong Kong. PetroChina Targets Cross-Border Payment Innovation with Stablecoins The study aims to explore how stablecoins can be utilized for cross-border settlement and payments, addressing PetroChina’s interest in digital financial mechanisms. The strategic focus aligns with efforts to potentially enhance transaction efficiency and reduce risks associated with foreign exchange. Market responses point to a potential increase in demand for stablecoin-related infrastructure, particularly those built on Ethereum. However, the company has yet to announce any capital commitments or funding allocations towards this initiative, maintaining a cautious approach amid ongoing evaluations. “We are closely monitoring the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s newly implemented stablecoin licensing regime and have begun a feasibility study to use stablecoins for cross-border settlements and payments.” – Chief Financial Officer, PetroChina Ethereum Prices and the Broader Implications of PetroChina’s Study Did you know? Previous projects like Shenzhen’s digital RMB pilot demonstrated significant transaction efficiencies, highlighting the potential for large-scale stablecoin adoption. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,334.23 with a market cap of 523,170,670,929. Over 24 hours, it saw a trading volume of $45,423,960,396, marking an 18.10% change. Notably, Ethereum’s 60- and 90-day price adjustments indicate a recent upward movement of 72.52% and 70.63%, respectively. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:07 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team suggest that PetroChina’s move could motivate regional adoption of digital currencies in cross-border transactions. Implications…
Gryphon Mining Company to Merge with Hut 8 Subsidiary to Create Trump-Affiliated Company

Gryphon Mining Company to Merge with Hut 8 Subsidiary to Create Trump-Affiliated Company

PANews reported on August 30th that Bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital Mining (ticker: GRYP) will merge with a subsidiary of Hut 8 to form the Trump-linked American Bitcoin company, according to The Block. The announcement stated, "Gryphon shareholders have approved the previously announced stock-for-stock merger with American Bitcoin. Gryphon will conduct a 5-for-1 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock." A reverse stock split is a corporate action that reduces the number of outstanding shares of a company through a merger, "implemented to meet Nasdaq's minimum acquisition price listing requirements." Gryphon stated that the transaction will not affect the company's market capitalization or shareholder value. The stock split is scheduled to take place on September 2nd (after the US Labor Day holiday). The new shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABTC, as previously announced, and under the brand name American Bitcoin. Trump's two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., both retain stakes in the cryptocurrency venture. In March, publicly traded Hut 8 (ticker: HUT) announced it would hold approximately 80% of the company's shares, with the remaining 20% held by American Data Centers, an entity backed by Trump's sons.
Don’t Miss Out – Arctic Pablo Coin’s Final Presale Locations Are Your Ticket to Massive Gains This September 2025 with Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump

Don’t Miss Out – Arctic Pablo Coin’s Final Presale Locations Are Your Ticket to Massive Gains This September 2025 with Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump

In the world of meme coins, every week brings new opportunities for investors. This week, the spotlight is on Arctic […] The post Don’t Miss Out – Arctic Pablo Coin’s Final Presale Locations Are Your Ticket to Massive Gains This September 2025 with Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump appeared first on Coindoo.
‘Red September’ Is Coming—Here’s What to Expect From the Bitcoin Market

‘Red September’ Is Coming—Here’s What to Expect From the Bitcoin Market

The post ‘Red September’ Is Coming—Here’s What to Expect From the Bitcoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin has dropped 3.77% on average each September since 2013, with eight monthly crashes in 11 years. Seasonal pressures—from fund rebalancing to Fed policy jitters—fuel risk-off sentiment that spills over from stocks into crypto. This year’s setup adds war, sticky inflation, and Fed uncertainty, making $105K the line in the sand for traders. Bitcoin is trading sideways as August winds down, and crypto traders are doing what they do every year around this time: preparing for pain. The phenomenon known as “Red September,” or “The September Effect,” has haunted markets for nearly a century. The S&P 500 has averaged negative returns in September since 1928, making it the index’s only consistently negative month. Bitcoin’s track record is worse—the cryptocurrency has fallen an average of 3.77% each September since 2013, crashing eight times according to data from Coinglass. “The pattern is predictable: negative social media chatter spikes around August 25, followed by increased Bitcoin deposits to exchanges within 48-72 hours,” Yuri Berg, a consultant at the Swiss-based crypto liquidity provider FinchTrade, told Decrypt. “Red September has gone from market anomaly to monthly psychology experiment. We’re watching an entire market talk itself into a selloff based on history rather than current fundamentals.” Image: Coinglass The mechanics behind Red September trace back to structural market behaviors that converge each fall. Mutual funds close their fiscal years in September, triggering tax-loss harvesting and portfolio rebalancing that floods markets with sell orders. Summer vacation season ends, bringing traders back to desks where they reassess positions after months of thin liquidity. Bond issuances surge post-Labor Day, pulling capital from equities and risk assets as institutions rotate into fixed income. The Federal Open Market Committee holds its September meeting, creating uncertainty that freezes buying until policy direction clarifies. In crypto, these pressures compound: Bitcoin’s 24/7…
Reports Suggest Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool Planned Amid Unconfirmed Details

Reports Suggest Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool Planned Amid Unconfirmed Details

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/dogecoin-fund-unconfirmed-details/
Strategy investors drop class action lawsuit alleging false and misleading statements

Strategy investors drop class action lawsuit alleging false and misleading statements

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to The Block, investors in Strategy have decided to terminate their class-action lawsuit, which alleged that the Bitcoin fund management firm made false and misleading statements about its investment strategy. The lawsuit specifically alleges that Strategy exaggerated the profitability of its Bitcoin investment strategy and financial operations while downplaying the volatility risks associated with Bitcoin. Investors also claim that Strategy failed to adequately disclose the impact of adopting new accounting standards. Co-founder Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang are all named as defendants.
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC

The post TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme coin. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel SPX6900 Faces Selling Pressure as TOKEN6900 Gains Investor Attention SPX6900, one of the most talked-about meme coins of 2024, is now facing heavy selling pressure after a year of extraordinary growth. The token surged more than 10,000% from its launch price of $0.002, rewarding early holders and creating several new millionaires. At its peak, SPX6900 reached an all-time high that captured the attention of the broader crypto market. In recent weeks, however, momentum has slowed. According to CoinMarketCap data, the token has dropped over 40% in the past month, reflecting shifting sentiment and heightened profit-taking. Large holders, or whales, have been offloading their positions, leading to more sell orders than buys. This activity has accelerated the decline and pushed many traders to reassess their exposure. With profit-taking dominating SPX6900, attention is now turning to a rising contender: TOKEN6900. What began as a parody meme coin has rapidly built strong hype and community support. Despite launching without a detailed roadmap, TOKEN6900 is attracting increasing interest thanks to its surging demand and clear similarities to SPX6900’s explosive early phase. For many investors, TOKEN6900 is being seen as a fresh opportunity in the meme coin space, especially as SPX6900 struggles to sustain its previous momentum. Why TOKEN6900 Is Turning Heads The presale for TOKEN6900 was initially set to end earlier but has been extended by six days, giving investors more time to participate. The official launch is now scheduled for Wednesday, September 3,…
3 Reasons Top Dogecoin (DOGE) And Pepe Coin (PEPE) Holders Can’t Stop Buying Layer Brett

3 Reasons Top Dogecoin (DOGE) And Pepe Coin (PEPE) Holders Can’t Stop Buying Layer Brett

The post 3 Reasons Top Dogecoin (DOGE) And Pepe Coin (PEPE) Holders Can’t Stop Buying Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing, and savvy investors holding onto titans like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe coin are now casting their gaze toward the next big cryptocurrency. There’s a new player on the scene, Layer Brett, and it’s not just another meme token; this is an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin built to disrupt the market.  Currently in its crypto presale with over $1.8 million raised in presale funding, market watchers predict that $LBRETT could easily deliver a 100x return as the 2025 bull run gathers steam. Why Layer Brett has Dogecoin and Pepe coin holders excited So, what makes Layer Brett so different from your typical meme coin? Simple: utility. While Dogecoin captured hearts with its playful charm and Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene with sheer viral force, Layer Brett offers serious blockchain innovation.  This isn’t just hype; it’s a Layer 2 blockchain, meaning lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees that leave older, congested networks in the dust. Forget the slow, expensive world of Ethereum Layer 1. Layer Brett is built for speed, making it an attractive, low-gas-fee cryptocurrency for everyday transactions. Staking for astronomical rewards that leave Dogecoin and Pepe Coin in the past One of Layer Brett‘s most compelling features is its eye-watering staking rewards. Early buyers in the $LBRETT presale are currently locking in a staggering 1,900% APY. Yes, you read that right. This isn’t a pipe dream; it’s a testament to the efficiency of its Layer 2 infrastructure.  Imagine the kind of passive income that Dogecoin or Pepe Coin holders could generate if their tokens offered anything close to that. This high-yield staking crypto makes Layer Brett a top-gaining crypto in the making, especially for those seeking the best long-term crypto potential. Some $LBRETT features include: Ethereum Layer 2 foundation: High-speed, low-cost, scalable transactions. Unrivaled…
Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

PANews reported on August 30th that Elon Musk's personal attorney, Alex Shapiro, has been listed as chairman of the Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool (DAT), citing anonymous sources. The source stated that investors are receiving pitches from a company called Dogecoin Pool (DAT) that will invest in the token. The company plans to raise at least $200 million. Details regarding the structure and launch timing of the public investment vehicle have not yet been released. Sources revealed that House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate entity, has approved the fund, becoming the "official" investment vehicle for Dogecoin—a practice the fund has also employed with other cryptocurrency foundations to enhance their projects' legitimacy. Launched by the Dogecoin Foundation in early 2025, the Miami-based House of Doge is responsible for developing and promoting the popular memecoin.
