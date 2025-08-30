2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Arbitrum Foundation's multi-signature wallet transfers 10 million ARB to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a multi-sig wallet of the Arbitrum Foundation transferred 10 million ARB (worth $4.99 million) to Coinbase Prime nine hours ago. This wallet unlocks approximately 15 million ARB each month from the Arbitrum Foundation's vesting contract, and transfers 10 million of these to Coinbase Prime. This wallet began unlocking ARB in July 2023, and to date, a total of 414 million ARB have been unlocked and claimed. 350 million ARB were subsequently transferred to Coinbase Prime, valued at $318 million at the exchange price, or an average price of $0.91.
PANews2025/08/30 08:57
Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Tether has scrapped plans to end USDT on Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, allowing it to continue in a limited capacity. Stablecoin issuer Tether has abandoned its plan to freeze USDT smart contracts on five chains, saying the tokens will remain transferable but no longer be issued or redeemed.The revised plan impacts users on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, Tether said on Friday after receiving feedback from members of these ecosystems. “Following the feedback from the communities of these discontinued blockchains, Tether has revised this approach and will not freeze the smart contracts on these networks.”While users will still be able to transfer tokens on these blockchains, Tether is discontinuing direct issuance and redemption on these chains. “This means the tokens will no longer be officially supported as other Tether tokens.” The initial plan was to end support on Sept. 1.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/30 08:54
Are We Nearing SEC Approval?

The post Are We Nearing SEC Approval? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The race to bring Solana-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to U.S. markets is heating up, with Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck all submitting fresh revisions of their S-1 applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The coordinated filings suggest that discussions with regulators are active, signaling strong institutional interest in Solana products. Staking Takes Center Stage One of the biggest updates in the new drafts is the inclusion of staking through Marinade Finance. According to the proposals, a majority of the Solana held by the trust would be delegated to Marinade for at least two years, with rewards reinvested to enhance net asset value. The filings also highlight Marinade’s “instant unbonding” option, which would allow the funds to handle redemptions without being tied to Solana’s standard lock-up cycles. Custody and Transparency Adjustments The revised documents detail a split custody model across hot and cold wallets, with custodians maintaining sole control of keys. While investors won’t handle tokens directly, the filings stress custody risks remain a factor. Daily disclosures of assets, NAV, and premium or discount data will be made available online for transparency. Expanded Risks and Tax Questions The new language also broadens risk disclosures, citing the potential impact of slashing penalties, validator downtime, network outages, or forks. Tax treatment remains an open question, with issuers seeking grantor trust classification while admitting uncertainty over how staking rewards will be handled under U.S. law. Analysts Read SEC Signals Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart described the wave of amended filings as a positive sign that issuers and the SEC are engaged in back-and-forth dialogue. He noted that additional firms are expected to update their paperwork in the coming weeks, underscoring the likelihood of steady progress rather than regulatory stalling. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 08:54
Eliza Labs files antitrust lawsuit against X, accusing it of stealing AI agent technology and then removing its products from the market.

PANews reported on August 30th that Eliza Labs and its founder, Shaw Walters, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against social media platform X on August 27th, according to Cryptoslate. The lawsuit accuses the social media platform of fraudulently stealing its technical information before delisting its AI agent and launching a competing product. The plaintiffs are seeking over $75,000 in damages and immediate account restoration. Walters stated in a statement on August 28th that the lawsuit was a last resort after months of failed negotiations.
PANews2025/08/30 08:51
You Know Bitmine Has Been Buying Ethereum, But Can You Believe How Much ETH The Company Now Holds?

The post You Know Bitmine Has Been Buying Ethereum, But Can You Believe How Much ETH The Company Now Holds? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You Know Bitmine Has Been Buying Ethereum, But Can You Believe How Much ETH The Company Now Holds? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitmine-has-been-buying-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 08:46
Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

PANews reported on August 30th that Solana's treasury company, DeFi Development Corp. (ticker: DFDV), is expanding overseas and entering the UK market through the establishment of a new subsidiary. DFDV UK, the company, claims to be "the UK's first public treasury company dedicated to Solana." The company was formed through the acquisition of Cykel AI, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CYK.L. DeFi Development Corp. stated that it holds approximately 45% of the company's equity, with the remainder comprised of "local management and board members." The acquisition was executed by a group of "investors."
PANews2025/08/30 08:45
Report: Stablecoin Exchange Reserves at All-Time High as Capital Inflow Slows

The post Report: Stablecoin Exchange Reserves at All-Time High as Capital Inflow Slows  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new divide in crypto liquidity is taking shape as stablecoin exchange reserves climb to unprecedented levels even while market capitalization growth cools, according to a new report from Cryptoquant’s analysts. Stablecoin Exchange Reserves Climb to $68B Onchain analytics firm, Cryptoquant, and data from cryptoquant.com, highlight that stablecoin exchange reserves have hit a record $68 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-stablecoin-exchange-reserves-at-all-time-high-as-capital-inflow-slows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 08:43
Gryphon Digital and Hut 8 Announce Merger with Trump Link

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gryphon-merger-hut8-trump/
Coinstats2025/08/30 08:42
ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, James Fickel, once the largest ETH/BTC bull, transferred 39,800 ETH (US$172 million) to Coinbase Prime four hours ago. He lost 20,600 ETH last year due to his long ETH/BTC position. At the current ETH price, this is worth US$90 million. James Fickel currently holds 57,000 ETH (US$249 million) in his Coinbase Prime custodial wallet.
PANews2025/08/30 08:40
Grayscale Crypto ETFs: A Crucial Update for Spot ADA and POL Filings

BitcoinWorld Grayscale Crypto ETFs: A Crucial Update for Spot ADA and POL Filings The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a recent development from Grayscale has once again captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. Grayscale, a leading digital asset manager, has officially updated its S-1 filings for spot Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (POL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This move is a significant step forward for the broader adoption of Grayscale Crypto ETFs, potentially opening new avenues for mainstream investment in these prominent cryptocurrencies. What Do Grayscale Crypto ETFs Mean for Investors? When we talk about Grayscale Crypto ETFs, we’re discussing a financial product that allows investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies like ADA and POL without directly owning the underlying assets. These ETFs track the price of the cryptocurrencies, offering a regulated and potentially more accessible way to participate in the digital asset market. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart highlighted these updated S-1 filings, underscoring the ongoing efforts by asset managers to bring diverse crypto products to market. The updated S-1 filings are essentially registration statements required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for new securities. For spot crypto ETFs, these filings are crucial. They provide detailed information about the fund’s structure, risks, and operations, aiming to ensure transparency for potential investors. Why Are Spot ADA and POL ETFs Gaining Traction? Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (POL) are not just any cryptocurrencies; they represent significant innovation within the blockchain space. Cardano is known for its research-driven approach to development and peer-reviewed academic studies, aiming for a highly secure and sustainable platform. Polygon, on the other hand, is a scaling solution for Ethereum, designed to improve transaction speeds and reduce costs, making decentralized applications more practical. The potential introduction of spot ETFs for these assets reflects a growing institutional interest beyond just Bitcoin and and Ethereum. It signifies a maturation of the crypto market, where more diverse, high-potential assets are being considered for regulated investment vehicles. This expansion could offer investors: Diversification: A broader range of crypto assets within a regulated framework. Accessibility: Easier access through traditional brokerage accounts. Professional Management: Funds managed by experienced asset managers like Grayscale. What Are the Next Steps for Grayscale Crypto ETFs? While updated S-1 filings are a positive sign, they are just one step in a multi-stage approval process. The SEC still needs to review and approve these filings, which can be a lengthy and unpredictable journey. The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, particularly spot ETFs, remains complex in the United States. However, the consistent efforts by firms like Grayscale demonstrate a strong commitment to navigating these challenges. Historically, the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs paved the way for broader acceptance. Many market observers believe that if more spot Grayscale Crypto ETFs are approved, it could lead to increased institutional adoption and liquidity for the underlying assets. This would be a tremendous boost for the entire crypto ecosystem, providing greater legitimacy and stability. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Potential Roadblocks The introduction of Grayscale Crypto ETFs for ADA and POL offers compelling benefits, but it also comes with potential hurdles: Benefits: Reduced Custody Risk: Investors don’t directly handle crypto storage. Market Efficiency: Potential for better price discovery and arbitrage opportunities. Broader Investor Base: Attracts traditional investors who prefer regulated products. Potential Roadblocks: Regulatory Uncertainty: The SEC’s stance on non-Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETFs is still evolving. Market Volatility: Crypto markets are inherently volatile, which can impact ETF performance. Fees: ETFs typically come with management fees, which can eat into returns. Despite these challenges, the continuous updates from Grayscale underscore the industry’s determination to integrate digital assets into traditional finance. This commitment could unlock significant value for investors seeking exposure to the innovative potential of Cardano and Polygon. In conclusion, Grayscale’s updated S-1 filings for spot ADA and POL ETFs are a significant development, signaling growing momentum for diversified Grayscale Crypto ETFs. While regulatory hurdles remain, these efforts reflect a maturing market and increasing institutional interest in a wider array of digital assets. Keep an eye on these developments; they could redefine how we invest in the future of finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are spot crypto ETFs? Spot crypto ETFs are exchange-traded funds that hold the actual underlying cryptocurrency assets, allowing investors to gain exposure to their price movements without directly owning or storing the digital assets themselves. 2. Why are Grayscale’s S-1 filings important? S-1 filings are registration statements required by the SEC for new securities. Grayscale’s updated filings indicate their formal intent and progress in bringing spot ADA and POL ETFs to market, a crucial step in the approval process. 3. What are ADA and POL? ADA is the native cryptocurrency of Cardano, a blockchain platform known for its secure and sustainable infrastructure. POL is the native token of Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution designed to enhance transaction speed and reduce costs for decentralized applications. 4. What are the main benefits of investing in Grayscale Crypto ETFs? Key benefits include easier access to crypto exposure through traditional brokerage accounts, potential for diversification, professional management, and reduced custody risks compared to direct crypto ownership. 5. What are the potential risks of Grayscale Crypto ETFs? Potential risks include regulatory uncertainty, the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency markets, and the management fees associated with ETFs, which can impact overall returns. 6. When might these Grayscale Crypto ETFs be approved? There is no definitive timeline for approval. The process involves extensive review by the SEC, and the outcome depends on various factors, including regulatory considerations and market conditions. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant crypto news and analysis. To learn more about the latest Grayscale Crypto ETFs trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Grayscale Crypto ETFs institutional adoption. This post Grayscale Crypto ETFs: A Crucial Update for Spot ADA and POL Filings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/30 08:40
