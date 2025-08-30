2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin OG whale sells 2,360 BTC and buys 49,850 ETH

Bitcoin OG whale sells 2,360 BTC and buys 49,850 ETH

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to OnchainLens monitoring, a Bitcoin OG whale transferred another 2,360 BTC, worth approximately $260.75 million, to HyperUnit (for a total of 3,360 BTC). In the past 10 hours, it also purchased 49,850 ETH, worth approximately $216.99 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,081.55+0.02%
OG
OG$13.705+5.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,350.22-2.42%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 09:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Massive $249M Whale Move To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz

Massive $249M Whale Move To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz

The post Massive $249M Whale Move To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Transferred: Massive $249M Whale Move To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Transferred: Massive $249M Whale Move to Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-transferred-coinbase-whale/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,081.55+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017316-8.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction, PEPE Coin Price, and BlockDAG Presale – Best Long Term Crypto Analysis 2025

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction, PEPE Coin Price, and BlockDAG Presale – Best Long Term Crypto Analysis 2025

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction, PEPE Coin Price, and BlockDAG Presale – Best Long Term Crypto Analysis 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum (ETH) price prediction signals recovery, PEPE coin price eyes a 40x rally, but BlockDAG’s $600M presale and 3,200% upside make it the clear best long term crypto analysis winner. Crypto markets often present contrasting stories of recovery, speculation, and transformation. Ethereum, after a $200B market wipeout, is already regaining ground with Tom Lee predicting a sharp turnaround. The Ethereum (ETH) price prediction now points to a potential recovery toward the $5,100–$5,450 range if support holds, showing resilience as institutions continue buying dips. At the speculative end, the PEPE coin price has drawn headlines as whales accumulate, with analysts projecting a possible 40x surge if momentum carries through. Yet, both coins rely heavily on sentiment-driven catalysts. BlockDAG, however, offers something different, hard adoption metrics. With $386M raised, 25.8B coins sold, 200,000 holders, and 3M miners, it has already built a functioning ecosystem before launch. At $0.03 in Batch 30, BDAG isn’t just a presale, it’s a proof point in real-time. For investors searching for the best long term crypto analysis, BlockDAG stands out as a future market leader. Is Ethereum’s $4,000 Crash Already Over? Tom Lee Says a Comeback May Be Just Hours Away Ethereum faced a steep drop during the latest crypto market sell-off, which wiped out over $200 billion in value and pushed ETH down to around $4,313. However, Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee believes the decline may have already reached its bottom, suggesting the rebound could arrive “within hours.” Ethereum has since climbed back above $4,430, showing early signs of recovery. Supporting this outlook, Fundstrat’s head of technical strategy, Mark Newton, highlighted Ethereum’s favorable risk-to-reward setup. He predicts ETH could recover to the $5,100–$5,450range, provided it holds above the key support level of $4,067. Adding momentum, institutional investors appear to be buying the dip. BitMine Immersion…
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.71%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000251-11.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:03
לַחֲלוֹק
Tether Abandons USDT Freezing Plans on Five Blockchains

Tether Abandons USDT Freezing Plans on Five Blockchains

Tether, the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has announced a change in its plans to phase out USDT support across multiple blockchain networks. Initially, Tether had proposed to end USDT operations on five different chains but has since revised its strategy, opting to maintain broader blockchain support for its stablecoin. Revised Approach to USDT Blockchain [...]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206531-2.94%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 09:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum’s (ETH) Monthly Trading Volume Reaches Highest Level Since May 2021! Details Here

Ethereum’s (ETH) Monthly Trading Volume Reaches Highest Level Since May 2021! Details Here

The post Ethereum’s (ETH) Monthly Trading Volume Reaches Highest Level Since May 2021! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum ecosystem was notable for its record-breaking month of August. Ethereum’s on-chain adjusted transfer volume surpassed $320 billion, reaching its highest level since May 2021. This represents the third-largest monthly volume in Ethereum history. Ethereum Network Transaction Volume Exceeds $320 Billion in August: Highest Level Since 2021 The data covers not only transfers but also DeFi interactions and other blockchain-based transactions. The 30-day transaction count also reached a new high in August, while active ETH addresses reached their second all-time high. Ethereum’s total value locked (TVL) also remains near historical highs. The impact of institutional investors is the primary driver of this increase. Publicly traded companies’ ETH reserves rose from $4 billion at the beginning of the month to $12 billion. BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, in particular, made significant purchases. Trading volumes and net inflows for spot ETH ETFs also accelerated during the same period. Ethereum transaction fees have fallen to their lowest levels in five years. The 2024 Dencun update (EIP-4844) reduced costs for rollups, while this year’s Pectra upgrade focused on improving account abstraction and user experience. Validator exit requests hit a record high in August, while entry requests also reached a two-year high. Experts attribute much of this movement to fund flows into liquid retaking protocols. ETH price, on the other hand, is trading at $4,337 after the recent correction, trading 12% below its peak. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereums-eth-monthly-trading-volume-reaches-highest-level-since-may-2021-details-here/
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.80%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001587+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017316-8.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin – How realistic is DOGE’s $10 price dream?

Dogecoin – How realistic is DOGE’s $10 price dream?

Dogecoin eyes $10 long-term, but must overcome weak utility, low adoption, and bridge vast network activity gaps.
DOGE
DOGE$0.212-2.63%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:00
לַחֲלוֹק
ZachXBT Blasts Ripple Holders, Reveals Why He Does Not Assist/Support The XRP Community

ZachXBT Blasts Ripple Holders, Reveals Why He Does Not Assist/Support The XRP Community

The crypto space is talking after blockchain investigator ZachXBT turned his attention to Ripple investors and the XRP community at large. In a series of direct posts, he stated that he does not support Ripple holders and even joked that he would mock anyone who sent him a private message.  ZachXBT Calls XRP Holders “Exit […]
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5314-4.14%
XRP
XRP$2.7741-1.07%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000025+38.88%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist2025/08/30 09:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Scanning the best altcoins to buy now list, two names keep popping up: Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX). Both sit at the center of the ETF conversation, and both have fuel from institutions and community traction. Cardano’s ETF decision has a new timeline, while Avalanche has filings, custodians, and tokenization moves lining up. Near the […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.80%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.84-2.29%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.46-1.46%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:00
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG Presale Eyes $600M Mark While ETH Eyes $5K Mark & PEPE Coin Frenzy Resumes in August 2025

BlockDAG Presale Eyes $600M Mark While ETH Eyes $5K Mark & PEPE Coin Frenzy Resumes in August 2025

Crypto markets often present contrasting stories of recovery, speculation, and transformation. Ethereum, after a $200B market wipeout, is already regaining […] The post BlockDAG Presale Eyes $600M Mark While ETH Eyes $5K Mark & PEPE Coin Frenzy Resumes in August 2025  appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000953-2.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,350.22-2.42%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/30 09:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano Foundation Unveils An Updated, Comprehensive Developer Portal – A Bid to Facilitate Ecosystem Growth

Cardano Foundation Unveils An Updated, Comprehensive Developer Portal – A Bid to Facilitate Ecosystem Growth

Cardano has just unveiled its updated development portal, providing a comprehensive suite of educational and development materials, all in one place!
CreatorBid
BID$0.07937+3.72%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04069-6.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 09:00
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details