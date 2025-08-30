2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
XRP Breakout Delayed? Bollinger Bands Tease Next Move

XRP Breakout Delayed? Bollinger Bands Tease Next Move

The post XRP Breakout Delayed? Bollinger Bands Tease Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is witnessing a delayed breakout move as the price dips by over 5% in the last 24 hours. Activities on the XRP marketplace suggest lingering selling pressure might be responsible for keeping XRP down. However, a technical indicator shows a breakout remains possible. XRP’s support at $2.83 remains critical for bulls According to data, XRP’s Bollinger Bands on the three-hour chart are showing huge dilation. This accounts for the intense volatility that the asset is experiencing on the market.  A close analysis of this technical indicator shows that prices have already hit the lower Bollinger Bands at $2.85. XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView You Might Also Like This development suggests that despite the delays, a breakout is on the horizon. Once XRP can overcome this volatility and find stability, prices are likely to regain the $3 level at around $3.08. The decline was triggered as traders exited positions after the coin plunged below $3. There appears to be an air of uncertainty among investors in the broader financial space, resulting in cautious trading. The coin slipped from an intraday high of $3.02, breaching the psychological $3 level to its current position.  As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.83, which represents a 5.68% decline in the last 24 hours. However, trading volume remains up by 8.64% at $7.59 billion within the same time frame. Long-term outlook points to eventual breakout As previously reported by U.Today, the current $2.83 price level remains a critical spot for the coin. The support was where bulls stepped in to prevent further decline in the past. The asset’s upward journey in the event of a breakout will have to overcome the $3.10 resistance level. You Might Also Like Meanwhile, Raoul Pal, Global Macro Investor chief executive, believes XRP is in long-term consolidation and…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.15%
Palio
PAL$0.007252-2.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:37
לַחֲלוֹק
2,300 BTC Exits Coinbase Institutional To Unknown Wallet

2,300 BTC Exits Coinbase Institutional To Unknown Wallet

The post 2,300 BTC Exits Coinbase Institutional To Unknown Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin Transfer: 2,300 BTC Exits Coinbase Institutional To Unknown Wallet Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitcoin Transfer: 2,300 BTC Exits Coinbase Institutional to Unknown Wallet Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-transfer-coinbase-exit/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,081.55+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017316-8.98%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-2.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:32
לַחֲלוֹק
APT Miner Offers Investors Stability Amid Market Vol

APT Miner Offers Investors Stability Amid Market Vol

The post APT Miner Offers Investors Stability Amid Market Vol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through its all-time high, becoming a global market focus. However, this price surge has also been accompanied by significant volatility, prompting many investors to seek more stable and controllable profit methods. Against this backdrop, a growing number of investors are turning to the cloud mining platform APT Miner. Automated contract mining lowers the barrier to entry. APT Miner utilizes a “contract-to-earn” model. Users don’t need to purchase mining machines or possess specialized technical expertise; simply activate the contract to automatically participate in mining. The system completes settlement within 24 hours, and the principal is returned upon contract expiration, requiring no additional effort. The platform is equipped with industry-leading mining machines from Bitmain and Shenma, and incorporates an intelligent scheduling system to ensure stable and efficient computing power. Compliance and Global Presence Since registering in the UK in 2018, APT Miner has consistently adhered to the principles of compliance and transparency. The platform has attracted over 9 million users and has deployed hundreds of clean energy mining farms worldwide. These mines are powered by green energy sources such as solar and wind power, reducing costs while aligning with sustainable development trends. User Experience and Incentives APT Miner’s interface is simple and intuitive, making it easy for even beginners to get started. The platform supports payment methods such as ETH, BTC, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, and USDT, allowing investors to flexibly allocate their assets based on their holdings. Register with your email address to use APT Miner. The platform also offers a $15 signup bonus for new users and a referral bonus program. 24/7 online customer service ensures a smooth and reliable service experience for investors. Potential Return Example BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Invest $100, Net Profit $8 DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro): Invest $500, Net Profit $43.75 BTC (Antminer-S19-XP): Invest…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$544.5-0.03%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.26%
Solana
SOL$199.66-2.59%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:31
לַחֲלוֹק
MAGACOIN FINANCE Enters Top Presale Lists Alongside AVAX and PEPE

MAGACOIN FINANCE Enters Top Presale Lists Alongside AVAX and PEPE

The August 2025 presale race is heating up as three projects—AVAX, PEPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE—emerge as the top contenders for investor attention. Each has carved out a different narrative, appealing to unique segments of the market. Together, they represent the breadth of opportunity heading into the next cycle, with analysts forecasting strong upside for those […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Enters Top Presale Lists Alongside AVAX and PEPE
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.46-1.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000953-2.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:30
לַחֲלוֹק
This week's picks

This week's picks

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. WLFI on the rise WLFI launch countdown: Sun Yuchen and other early investors profited more than tenfold, while Aave's profit sharing proposal was controversial. Momentum's six partners share their $WLFI investment logic: Why are they betting seven figures? Trump-themed coin WLFI is caught in a "contract-breaking" controversy, while speculation escalates after Aave tokens plummet. A conversation with WLFI CEO and COO: How does World Liberty use USD1 to serve the 1.4 billion unbanked population? Trump-affiliated token WLFI is about to be launched, is a "downhill" plot predetermined? Deconstructing WLFI: A trinity of financial cornerstone, market game and macro narrative Macro perspective Changpeng Zhao's 10,000-word speech in Hong Kong: How can Asian financial centers seize the initiative in the era of free circulation of Web3 assets? Dialogue with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates: From asset allocation to wealth inheritance, 10 financial management rules for Chinese friends How much does it cost for traditional enterprises to enter the RWA market? Comparison of Digital Asset Treasury and Cryptocurrency Venture Capital in 2025 Why Did Powell's Dovish Speech Fail to Support Bitcoin Prices? A Deeper Look at Bitcoin's "Wilful Fall" Crypto VCs in a bull market: Raising funds is as difficult as climbing to the sky “Buy now” becomes a consensus, and the long-term ETH market value will surpass BTC Arthur Hayes: $10 trillion is pouring into stablecoins, and DeFi will usher in a huge explosion in value AI and Meme Is Kanye West's YZY token the end of the celebrity coin myth? No "ordinary" winners among the top 1,000 holding addresses, while the big players are running away fast while standing guard at the top. BOOE: Why did the old meme on Ethereum attract Tom Lee’s attention? More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0? PANews' account [MEME Daily] will select the hottest memes of the day for readers to understand the track situation. Click here to view. Seize the opportunity 10 free AI projects to get started A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%. The total value of players exceeds $150 million. What is the popular Web3 sports platform Football.Fun? An analysis of the mechanisms of the top 10 launchpad platforms and a survival guide for retail investors From NEET subculture to alcohol micro-strategies, here’s a look at the recent hype on the Solana blockchain. How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months? Web3 Is the rumor of RMB stablecoin breaking the ice just a "fiction" or a "signal of policy shift"? Solana's treasury strategy is undergoing a change, with a 10% discount on purchases from the foundation, and several crypto VCs actively forming partnerships. Free loss transfer: Is Curve's new Yield Basis a financial innovation or a Ponzi scheme? MetaMask and Bridge launch mUSD: a perfect experiment in stablecoin "OEM" From private paper currency to cloud ledger, how does Google GCUL define the next generation of stablecoin network? XPL surged 200% in 5 minutes before a flash crash. Who made $27.5 million on Hyperliquid? Everything can be tokenized, but can it really be sold? A deep dive into the RWA liquidity dilemma Circle’s Rate Cut Dilemma Key Information The US government released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Polygon. The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink are bringing the government’s macroeconomic data to blockchain. Pyth Network Selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for Validation and Distribution of On-Chain Economic Data Trump Media and Technology Group to establish new company to deploy CRO treasury strategy, with expected total funding of $6.42 billion Trump announces dismissal of Fed Governor Cook Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital fund has invested in prediction market Polymarket B Strategy to Establish BNB Funding Company with Support from YZi Labs, Aiming to Raise $1 Billion Sharps Technology Announces Over $400 Million in Private Placement to Build Solana Digital Asset Finance Strategy CryptoQuant: Ethereum may continue to outperform Bitcoin in the short to medium term YZi Labs announces investment in yield-generating synthetic dollar protocol USD.AI Tether to Launch USDT on RGB, Expanding Support for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin Linea will hold a TGE in September and launch native ETH earnings in October Sandbox founder resigns and lays off 50% of staff, de-emphasizing Metaverse business and shifting to Web3 applications and Launchpad plans
B
B$0.67637-6.64%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
NEET
NEET$0.026236+2.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 09:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Grayscale Submits S-1 Filings for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs to the US SEC

Grayscale Submits S-1 Filings for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs to the US SEC

PANews reported on August 30 that Grayscale submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) ETFs.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Polkadot
DOT$3.724-2.05%
Cardano
ADA$0.807-2.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 09:27
לַחֲלוֹק
2,300 BTC Shifts From Coinbase Institutional

2,300 BTC Shifts From Coinbase Institutional

The post 2,300 BTC Shifts From Coinbase Institutional appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Bitcoin Transfer: 2,300 BTC Shifts From Coinbase Institutional Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Bitcoin Transfer: 2,300 BTC Shifts from Coinbase Institutional Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-transfer-coinbase-institutional/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,081.55+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017316-8.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:20
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinShares Reports $32.4 Million Net Profit in Q2, What’s Behind The Gains?

CoinShares Reports $32.4 Million Net Profit in Q2, What’s Behind The Gains?

The post CoinShares Reports $32.4 Million Net Profit in Q2, What’s Behind The Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinShares Reports $32.4 Million Net Profit in Q2, What’s Behind The Gains? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Edyme is a writer, a content writer that specialises in writing about the crypto realm. Asides Bitcoinist and NewsBTC, Edyme’s writing has been featured in top sites such as Blockchain.News, CoinMonk, Blockchain Reporter, Bitcoin Insider among others. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinshares-reports-32-4-million-net-profit-in-q2/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017316-8.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.06763-3.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:19
לַחֲלוֹק
From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads Best New Meme Coin Presales Now With Fartcoin and Mog Coin Hype

From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads Best New Meme Coin Presales Now With Fartcoin and Mog Coin Hype

Meme coins have transformed from internet jokes into financial phenomena. In 2021, early buyers of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu discovered […] The post From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads Best New Meme Coin Presales Now With Fartcoin and Mog Coin Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.84-2.29%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.72671-8.10%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/30 09:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can $SHIB Break $0.00002, While BullZilla Presale Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin of 2025

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can $SHIB Break $0.00002, While BullZilla Presale Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin of 2025

What if the next meme coin capable of rewriting crypto history hasn’t even launched yet? Meme coins thrive on volatility, narrative, and community conviction, creating some of the market’s biggest winners and most painful losses. In just a few cycles, we’ve seen how rapidly fortunes can shift. Tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe turned […]
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001215-1.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:15
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details