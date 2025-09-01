2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos in 2025 – Bet Using ETH, BTC and Other Tokens, No Limits

Explore the best anonymous crypto casinos in 2025 where you can bet with ETH, BTC, and dozens of other tokens. Play slots, live dealers, and sports with no KYC, fast payouts, and zero limits.
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 22:46
South Korea’s FSC Nominee Declares Cryptocurrencies Have “No Intrinsic Value”

South Korea’s FSC nominee critiques cryptocurrencies as volatile, value-less assets. Lee Eok-won expresses skepticism about crypto ETFs and pension funds. Nominee supports stablecoins while cautioning against broader crypto investments. South Korea’s nominee for the top financial regulator has made a firm statement on digital assets. Lee Eok-won, tapped to lead the Financial Services Commission (FSC), argued that cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value, unlike traditional products such as deposits and equities. His written remarks, revealed ahead of his confirmation hearing, were reported by News1. Lee stressed that price volatility makes it impossible for cryptocurrencies to fulfill core functions of money. He noted that they fail to act as a stable store of value or serve reliably as a medium of exchange. He further expressed doubt about the suitability of crypto for pension and retirement funds. According to him, the highly speculative nature of the market makes it too risky for long-term investment vehicles. Also Read: Gold Shatters Records as Bitcoin Crumbles — Is the Safe-Haven Shift Underway? Industry Pushback and ETF Debate The nominee’s remarks quickly sparked criticism from local industry players. Many described his position as regressive, particularly when global corporations and governments are integrating crypto into financial strategies. At the same time, Lee addressed the ongoing discussions around local crypto exchange-traded funds. He admitted there are unresolved concerns but pledged to collaborate with lawmakers to explore the project. Experts opposed his negative stance, arguing that digital assets carry practical value in blockchain’s security and transferability. Support for Stablecoins Unlike his view on broader cryptocurrencies, Lee outlined a more supportive approach to stablecoins. He emphasized balancing innovation with necessary safeguards as South Korea moves to regulate a local currency-pegged stablecoin market. Endorsed by President Lee Jae Myung, the initiative reflects a wider regional push. Japan, Hong Kong, and China are all exploring stablecoins to strengthen monetary sovereignty in the digital era. Lee’s sharp distinction between cryptocurrencies and stablecoins sets the tone for future policy. His position indicates that South Korea may allow innovation in stablecoins while keeping a cautious stance on other digital assets. Also Read: XRP Shock: Coinbase Holdings Plunge After BlackRock Tie-Up The post South Korea’s FSC Nominee Declares Cryptocurrencies Have “No Intrinsic Value” appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:45
U.S. stock market valuation hits great depression levels

The post U.S. stock market valuation hits great depression levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States stock market is flashing warning signals, with equity valuations now surpassing levels seen during past major economic downturns. Notably, markets hit a new all-time high on August 25, pushing valuations into the same extreme percentile ranges historically observed before major crashes, according to data by Bloomberg shared by Barchart on September 1. These downturns include the Great Depression of 1929, the market crash of 1965, and the Dot-com bubble of 1999. The data reflect a mix of valuation metrics, including trailing and forward price-to-earnings ratios, cyclically adjusted P/E, price-to-book, price-to-sales, enterprise value-to-EBITDA, Tobin’s Q ratio, and market capitalization relative to GDP. U.S. stock market valuation chart. Source: Bloomberg Together, these indicators now place equities in the highest percentile in recorded history, levels last seen in 1929, before the Great Depression; 1965, ahead of a prolonged bear market; and 1999, before the Dot-com collapse. Despite these warnings, the S&P 500 has continued to climb, with its long-term logarithmic trendline showing steady growth over the past century. Market crash concerns Still, the sharp rise in valuations compared to historical averages is fueling concern among analysts and investors that the market may be entering overheated territory. It is worth noting that, while markets have been surging in recent months, concerns about a potential crash persist. Earlier this year, panic triggered by tariffs led to a notable downturn, followed by an eventual recovery, with most of Wall Street downgrading recession calls.  Notably, as reported by Finbold on August 24, speculative trading in zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options surged to record levels. In Q3 2025, 0DTE contracts averaged 65% of S&P 500 options volume, peaking at 69% on August 23. This surge could amplify volatility and trigger sudden sell-offs. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/warning-u-s-stock-market-valuation-hits-great-depression-levels/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:45
Ether Technical Analysis: Neutral Indicators Hide a Brewing Volatility Storm

Ether is trading at $4,392 with a market capitalization of $530 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $26.51 billion. The intraday price range stood between $4,367 and $4,489, reflecting both tight consolidation and persistent indecision across technical indicators. Ethereum The 1-hour ether chart presents a bearish outlook for ethereum, shaped by a failed recovery […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:44
Can we mine Dogecoin? BTC Miner has the answer.

August 2025—Amidst the continued price volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum, more and more investors are turning to more flexible digital assets, such as Dogecoin (DOGE). Since Elon Musk repeatedly publicly endorsed this “community currency,” Dogecoin’s popularity has continued to grow, and the question of whether it can be mined efficiently has become a top concern [...] The post Can we mine Dogecoin? BTC Miner has the answer. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/01 22:43
Famous CEO Praises This Altcoin! “After Bitcoin, It’s Become the Most Known Altcoin on Wall Street! A Tough Rival for Ethereum Is Coming!”

The post Famous CEO Praises This Altcoin! “After Bitcoin, It’s Become the Most Known Altcoin on Wall Street! A Tough Rival for Ethereum Is Coming!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Bitcoin and Etheruem received ETF approval from the SEC, it is expected that altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Litecoin (LTC) will also receive approval this year. While the subsequent debate focuses on how much inflow the XRP ETF can attract, some analysts predict large inflows, while others predict weak inflows. The final comment at this point came from Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg, who also filed a spot XRP ETF application. In a recent interview with Paul Barron’s, Steven McClurg stated that XRP ETFs could attract substantial inflows. The renowned CEO even argued that XRP could rival Ethereum’s market capitalization. “XRP ETF could attract $5 billion in inflows in first month and surpass ETH.” The famous CEO noted that the SEC is very likely to approve XRP ETFs because XRP futures are already offered on Coinbase and CME. At this point, the famous CEO stated that XRP ETFs are one of the strongest candidates to receive approval and pointed to the end of the year at the latest. “If I had to guess, I’d predict XRP will get ETF approval this year, along with Litecoin, possibly HBAR, and Solana. I believe those will happen in 2025.” Canary Capital CEO McClurg recently added that XRP is the most well-known cryptocurrency after Bitcoin in Wall Street and financial circles. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/famous-ceo-praises-this-altcoin-after-bitcoin-its-become-the-most-known-altcoin-on-wall-street-a-tough-rival-for-ethereum-is-coming/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:43
Tron Might Soon Overtake Dogecoin as DOGE Price Eyes Biggest Daily Drawdown

Tron eyeing Dogecoin's ranking amid broader altcoin volatility and price shifts
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:43
XRP Transfer: Unveiling a Massive $831 Million Movement to Ripple

BitcoinWorld XRP Transfer: Unveiling a Massive $831 Million Movement to Ripple The cryptocurrency world constantly delivers intriguing developments, and a recent event has certainly captured attention: a colossal XRP transfer. This wasn’t just any movement of funds; an astounding 300,000,000 XRP tokens were involved, making headlines globally. Valued at approximately $831 million, this significant transaction has sparked considerable discussion and speculation among digital asset enthusiasts. What Exactly Happened with This XRP Transfer? The vigilant crypto tracking service, Whale Alert, recently reported a substantial movement of funds. Specifically, 300,000,000 XRP tokens were transferred from an unknown wallet directly into an address associated with Ripple. This XRP transfer represents a monumental sum, highlighting the dynamic and often opaque nature of large-scale cryptocurrency movements. Understanding the specifics of such transactions is crucial for anyone following the digital asset space. Whale Alert plays a vital role in bringing transparency to the often-hidden world of cryptocurrency ‘whales’ – entities holding vast amounts of digital assets. By tracking and reporting these large transactions, they offer valuable insights into market activity. Ripple, the company behind XRP, is no stranger to large token movements and holds a significant portion of the total XRP supply. An inbound XRP transfer of this size naturally raises questions about its purpose. Why Such a Massive XRP Transfer to Ripple? A transaction of this magnitude rarely occurs without a strategic reason. While the exact motives behind this 300,000,000 XRP transfer remain undisclosed, several theories are circulating within the crypto community: Treasury Management: Ripple might be consolidating its XRP holdings from various addresses into a central wallet for better management or future strategic deployment. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Deals: This could be part of an institutional over-the-counter sale. Large blocks of XRP are often sold directly to interested parties to avoid impacting open exchange prices. Ripple could have been the buyer. Partnership or Investment: Ripple might have received these XRP tokens as part of a strategic partnership, investment, or a settlement, signifying new collaborations or financial agreements. These potential scenarios help us grasp the complex dynamics at play in the digital asset market. Market Implications of a Significant XRP Transfer How might a 300,000,000 XRP transfer impact the broader market? While an inbound transfer to Ripple doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate sell-off, it does add to the potential supply that could eventually enter the market. Investors often watch these large movements closely, as they can sometimes precede significant price action. However, it’s also crucial to remember that Ripple has a vested interest in the stability and growth of the XRP ecosystem. Any strategic move involving such a massive amount of XRP would likely be executed with careful consideration to avoid undue market disruption. The long-term vision for XRP often involves its utility in cross-border payments and institutional adoption. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the sheer scale and value moving across blockchain networks daily. Large crypto transfers, whether involving XRP, Bitcoin, or other assets, are a constant feature of the digital economy, underscoring the growing maturity of the crypto market and increasing participation of significant investors. Conclusion: What This XRP Transfer Means The recent 300,000,000 XRP transfer to Ripple’s wallet is undoubtedly a noteworthy event in the cryptocurrency landscape. While the precise reasons behind this $831 million movement remain speculative, it highlights the continuous evolution and strategic maneuvers within the digital asset space. Such large transactions underscore the growing importance of blockchain technology and the significant capital flowing through it. As the crypto market matures, transparency tools like Whale Alert become increasingly valuable, offering glimpses into the activities of major players. For XRP holders and enthusiasts, this event serves as a reminder to stay informed and consider the broader context of market movements. Only time will tell the full story behind this intriguing transfer and its ultimate impact on the XRP ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About the XRP Transfer Q1: What was the exact amount of XRP transferred to Ripple? A1: A total of 300,000,000 XRP tokens were transferred, valued at approximately $831 million at the time of the transaction. Q2: Who reported this significant XRP transfer? A2: The large XRP transfer was reported by Whale Alert, a well-known service that tracks and reports substantial cryptocurrency transactions. Q3: Why would an unknown wallet transfer such a large amount of XRP to Ripple? A3: While the exact reason for this XRP transfer is unknown, possibilities include Ripple consolidating its holdings, an over-the-counter (OTC) purchase by Ripple, a strategic partnership, or a settlement. Q4: Does this XRP transfer indicate an immediate price change for XRP? A4: Not necessarily. While large transfers can sometimes precede market movements, an inbound transfer to Ripple doesn’t automatically mean a sell-off. Ripple typically acts strategically to maintain market stability. Q5: How does Whale Alert track these large transactions? A5: Whale Alert continuously monitors various blockchain networks, identifying and reporting transactions that exceed a certain threshold, providing real-time updates on significant cryptocurrency movements. Did you find this analysis of the recent 300,000,000 XRP transfer insightful? Share your thoughts and predictions with your network! Engage in the conversation on social media and let us know what you think this massive crypto movement signifies for Ripple and the broader XRP ecosystem. Your insights help us all understand the evolving world of digital assets better. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping XRP price action. This post XRP Transfer: Unveiling a Massive $831 Million Movement to Ripple first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/01 22:40
Solana Whales Shift to BlockSack Presale Crypto ICO As SOL Faces Market Consolidation

BlockSack debuts the first Base meme trading bot with low fees, copy trading, and rugpull detection, boosting presale utility and investor appeal.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 22:40
XRP News: SPARKVIA (SPK) Token Public Sale Is Live: Inside Sparkvia AI Writing Platform, First XRP-Native Credit System For Writers & Creators

Sparkvia AI launches SPARK (SPK) token sale on XRPL, offering pay-as-you-go AI writing credits with fast, low-fee on-chain settlement.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 22:39
