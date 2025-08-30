2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
GENIUS Act: The US Dollar's Smoking Gun in the De-Dollarization War?

GENIUS Act: The US Dollar's Smoking Gun in the De-Dollarization War?

The GENIUS Act seems like a promising start to the Trump administration's pro-crypto endeavours, but is it enough to buck a trend
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.392-2.94%
GUNZ
GUN$0.0213-4.01%
Propy
PRO$0.6972-4.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockhead2025/08/30 10:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Why BlockDAG’s X1 & X10 Miner Demos & 3M Users Outperform SEI’s ETF Plans & SUI’s Drop

Why BlockDAG’s X1 & X10 Miner Demos & 3M Users Outperform SEI’s ETF Plans & SUI’s Drop

Crypto markets are filled with contrasting developments that show both opportunity and risk. SEI has generated optimism with the potential […] The post Why BlockDAG’s X1 & X10 Miner Demos & 3M Users Outperform SEI’s ETF Plans & SUI’s Drop appeared first on Coindoo.
SEI
SEI$0.2776-4.60%
SUI
SUI$3.2069-2.86%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/30 10:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling the Scale AI Partnership Challenges

Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling the Scale AI Partnership Challenges

BitcoinWorld Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling the Scale AI Partnership Challenges In the fast-paced world of technology, where massive investments often signal unwavering commitment, recent developments at Meta are raising eyebrows. Just months after a staggering $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, a key partner in its ambitious Meta AI endeavors, cracks are already beginning to show. For those following the volatile cryptocurrency markets, the rapid shifts in the tech landscape offer a parallel narrative of high stakes and uncertain outcomes. Meta AI’s Billion-Dollar Bet: What Went Wrong? Meta’s significant investment in Scale AI, bringing on CEO Alexandr Wang and several top executives to run Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), was touted as a pivotal move to bolster its Meta AI capabilities. This strategic alliance was designed to accelerate Meta’s journey toward AI superintelligence. However, the initial promise seems to be fading. One notable departure is Ruben Mayer, former Senior Vice President of GenAI Product and Operations at Scale AI, who left Meta after just two months. Mayer, who oversaw AI data operations teams and reported directly to Wang, was not integrated into TBD Labs, the core unit responsible for building AI superintelligence. This raises immediate questions about the strategic alignment and the effectiveness of such a massive capital injection. The Fraying Threads of the Scale AI Partnership The relationship between Meta and Scale AI appears more complex than initially perceived. Beyond executive departures, there are significant concerns regarding data quality that threaten to unravel the Scale AI partnership. Sources indicate that researchers within Meta’s elite TBD Labs view Scale AI’s data as subpar. This perception is particularly striking given Meta’s multi-billion-dollar investment. Historically, Scale AI built its business on a crowdsourcing model that utilized a large, low-cost workforce for simple data annotation tasks. While effective for earlier AI models, modern, sophisticated AI now demands high-quality, expert-annotated data from specialists such as doctors, lawyers, and scientists. Competitors like Surge AI and Mercor, built on a foundation of highly paid, specialized talent from the outset, have been rapidly gaining ground, challenging Scale AI’s market position. Indeed, Meta, it turns out, is not putting all its eggs in one basket, actively working with these very competitors for its data needs. Why Quality Matters: The Role of AI Data Vendors The reliance on multiple AI data vendors highlights a critical challenge in the development of advanced AI: the paramount importance of data quality. While Meta has been working with Mercor and Surge AI even before TBD Labs was established, the continued and deepening reliance on these alternatives, post-investment in Scale AI, underscores a fundamental issue. High-quality data is the lifeblood of sophisticated AI models. If the foundational data is flawed or insufficient, even the most advanced algorithms will struggle to perform optimally. This situation puts Scale AI in a precarious position, especially after losing major clients like OpenAI and Google shortly after Meta’s investment, which led to 200 layoffs in its data labeling business. The market is clearly shifting towards vendors who can consistently deliver superior, expert-driven data, proving that even a massive investment cannot override the demand for quality. The Intense Battle for AI Talent Wars The internal dynamics at Meta’s AI unit have become increasingly chaotic, mirroring the broader AI talent wars gripping the tech industry. Bringing in top researchers from OpenAI and Scale AI, including Alexandr Wang, was intended to accelerate Meta’s AI ambitions. However, new talent has reportedly expressed frustration with navigating Meta’s corporate bureaucracy. Simultaneously, Meta’s existing GenAI team has seen its scope diminished, leading to a wave of departures. High-profile researchers like Rishabh Agarwal, Director of product management for generative AI Chaya Nayak, and research engineer Rohan Varma have announced their exits. Agarwal’s statement, citing Mark Zuckerberg’s own advice about taking risks, speaks volumes about the internal unrest and the allure of more agile environments. The ability to attract and, more importantly, retain top-tier AI talent is proving to be a formidable challenge for Meta, as researchers seek environments where they can make the greatest impact. Navigating Zuckerberg AI Strategy Amidst Internal Turmoil Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive push into AI, following the lackluster launch of Llama 4, aimed to quickly catch up with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google. This involved striking major deals, recruiting top talent from rivals, and acquiring AI startups such as Play AI and WaveForms AI. The appointment of Alexandr Wang, not a traditional AI researcher by background, to lead MSL was an unconventional but calculated move, potentially aimed at leveraging Wang’s founder experience and network to attract more talent. However, the current turmoil suggests that even a massive investment and strategic hires might not be enough to smoothly execute the ambitious Zuckerberg AI strategy. The company is investing billions in data center buildouts, like the $50 billion Hyperion in Louisiana, to power these ambitions, yet internal friction and talent retention issues persist. The question remains: can Meta stabilize its AI operations and effectively harness this talent to launch its next-generation AI model by year-end? The journey to AI superintelligence is proving to be a treacherous one for the tech giant. The narrative surrounding Meta’s investment in Scale AI is one of ambitious vision meeting complex realities. What began as a strategic alliance, intended to solidify Meta’s position in the AI race, is now experiencing significant strain. From executive departures and data quality disputes to intense internal talent churn and the broader challenges of integrating diverse corporate cultures, the path to AI supremacy is fraught with obstacles. The ability of Meta to overcome these hurdles, refine its partnerships, and foster a cohesive, innovative environment will be critical in determining its future success in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The unraveling of this key partnership highlights the intricate dance of technology, talent, and strategic execution in the pursuit of artificial superintelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling the Scale AI Partnership Challenges first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0165-0.24%
Vice
VICE$0.01401+6.37%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04322-17.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 10:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Crucial $4,180 Support Awaits After Trendline Break

Crucial $4,180 Support Awaits After Trendline Break

The post Crucial $4,180 Support Awaits After Trendline Break appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Plummets: Crucial $4,180 Support Awaits After Trendline Break Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Price Plummets: Crucial $4,180 Support Awaits After Trendline Break Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-breaks-support/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-8.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with expectations (1.9%) in 2Q

Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with expectations (1.9%) in 2Q

The post Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with expectations (1.9%) in 2Q appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-8.93%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00327-14.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Why This Analyst Predicts A Monumental Breakout!

Why This Analyst Predicts A Monumental Breakout!

The post Why This Analyst Predicts A Monumental Breakout! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) Rally: Why This Analyst Predicts A Monumental Breakout! Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana (SOL) Rally: Why This Analyst Predicts a Monumental Breakout! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-sol-rally-breakout/
Solana
SOL$199.63-2.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-8.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Uniswap – How this KEY support could fuel UNI’s move to $12

Uniswap – How this KEY support could fuel UNI’s move to $12

UNI accumulation grows as whales withdraw millions and exchange reserves tighten, hinting at breakout potential.
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.15%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.392-3.84%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00628+5.72%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:43
לַחֲלוֹק
Sharps Technology Secures $1 Billion for Solana Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology Secures $1 Billion for Solana Asset Treasury

The post Sharps Technology Secures $1 Billion for Solana Asset Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Sharps Technology completed a $400 million funding round with $1 billion potential. Funds earmarked for launching a Solana-based digital asset treasury. No immediate market reactions recorded from regulatory or crypto influencer statements. Sharps Technology, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has completed a private placement exceeding $400 million to establish a digital asset treasury featuring Solana’s SOL. This move signifies a significant shift, positioning Sharps Technology as a trendsetter among non-crypto firms adopting digital assets, with potential market impacts on Solana. Sharps Technology’s $1 Billion Solana Strategy Announcement Sharps Technology’s announcement of securing $400 million through private placement, with a potential to rise to $1 billion, marks a significant move in the digital asset space. Plans to use the fund for a Solana-focused treasury have pushed the firm into the crypto market spotlight, showing a strategic foresight in digital asset management. Market dynamics may shift as Solana’s native token SOL becomes a key holding for a public company, reminiscent of past Bitcoin treasury strategies. The adoption could set a trend for non-crypto firms venturing into crypto residency, despite no direct statements from industry leaders suggesting immediate regulatory changes. Key figures have been noticeably absent in direct commentary about Sharps’ new treasury strategy. Prominent industry leaders and regulatory bodies have yet to voice positions or guidelines, which might influence future market responses or blockchain integrations. Solana’s Market Impact and Institutional Interest Trends Did you know? In 2020, MicroStrategy set a precedent by adopting Bitcoin, which parallels Sharps Technology’s bold strategy with SOL, potentially influencing similar public companies. Solana (SOL) holds a market cap of 110.85 billion and a current price of $204.97. Its trading volume recently surged by 16.52%, though its price decreased by 4.45% in the last 24 hours. Over 90 days, SOL has seen a 30.71% rise, according to CoinMarketCap.…
Solana
SOL$199.63-2.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01256-7.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.07012-0.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:41
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinShares Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M as AUM Grows 26%

CoinShares Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M as AUM Grows 26%

The post CoinShares Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M as AUM Grows 26% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset investment company CoinShares reported that its assets under management (AUM) increased 26% in the second quarter of 2025, closing the period at $3.46 billion.  CoinShares said the AUM increase happened amid a $126 million outflow in its XBT Provider products. Despite this, the company said rising crypto prices contributed to its growth during Q2. The firm pointed to Bitcoin (BTC) gaining 29% and Ether (ETH) being up 37% during the time period. With BTC and ETH reaching new highs in August, CoinShares chief executive Jean-Marie Mognetti said the company expects a strong second half. “The overall level of activity within the market is setting us up for what we believe to be a strong second half of the year as indicated by performance post quarter end,” Mognetti said. He also said the company is preparing for a United States listing, which could “unlock substantial value” for their shareholders.  CoinShares’ net profits increase to $32.4 million in Q2 CoinShares posted a net profit of $32.4 million in Q2, up almost 2% from its $31.8 million in the year-earlier period. The performance also showed a sharp 26% increase from the $24 million net profit reported in the previous quarter.  Its first-quarter performance during the year was a 42.2% decrease from the same period a year earlier. Mognetti said the space is witnessing a wholesale transformation of the global economic order, adding that macroeconomic headwinds during the quarter exceeded market movements.  In Q2, CoinShares reported that its asset management platform generated $30 million in management fees, led by $170 million of net inflows into its CoinShares Physical products. The company said this was the second-strongest quarter for the business line.  In addition, the company’s capital markets unit delivered $11.3 million in income and gains, anchored by $4.3 million from ETH staking. …
Bitcoin
BTC$109,081.57+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-8.93%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00327-14.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana ETF race heats up as firms resubmit revised filings with SEC

Solana ETF race heats up as firms resubmit revised filings with SEC

The post Solana ETF race heats up as firms resubmit revised filings with SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race to launch the first U.S. Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) has intensified. Several asset managers, including Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Fidelity, Grayscale, CoinShares, and Bitwise, have all submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These new filings are not entirely new proposals. Instead, they illuminate prior submissions, demonstrating that issuers continuously dialogue with regulators. Industry observers consider a figure of that magnitude as evidence that something is happening behind the scenes, even if a green light hasn’t been given. The changes are not superficial. Certain filings provide granular details about staking strategies, fee regimes, and redemption mechanisms. For example, the digital asset investment firm Grayscale announced plans to levy a 2.5% fee that would be paid in Solana tokens. Others have specified how in-kind redemptions might work, as one could convert ETF shares into Solana rather than cash. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart recently observed that the flood of filings demonstrates that the SEC is working with several firms concurrently. The increasing number of submissions proves Solana’s ascent into a serious institutional-grade product. It is now viewed as no longer a purely retailer-driven token but one that large managers can’t wait to package for regulated markets. In addition to the historical audit trail, he says that Solana’s GDP data implementation proves that the network has begun to be seen as legitimate beyond finance products. Marinade takes sole staking role as custody and transparency improve One of the most significant updates in Canary Capital’s revised filing is the designation of Marinade Select as the exclusive staking provider for its proposed Solana ETF, marking the first time a U.S. ETF has outlined a clear, institutional-grade staking framework. According to the filing, most of the ETF’s Solana holdings will be staked with Marinade for at least two…
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.26%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214-3.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 09:39
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details