2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
President of The ETF Store: ETH spot ETFs saw an inflow of $3.9 billion in August, while BTC spot ETFs saw an outflow of $750 million

PANews reported on August 30 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that in August, ETH spot ETFs saw an inflow of $3.9 billion, BTC spot ETFs saw an outflow of $750 million, and SOL spot ETFs (Rex-Osprey) saw an inflow of $53 million.
PANews2025/08/30 10:24
Understanding The Sudden Market Apprehension

The post Understanding The Sudden Market Apprehension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges: Understanding The Sudden Market Apprehension Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges: Understanding the Sudden Market Apprehension Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-41/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 10:20
Dogecoin Treasury Plan Gains Support from House of Doge

The post Dogecoin Treasury Plan Gains Support from House of Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Alex Spiro named as planned chairman of Dogecoin treasury company. House of Doge supports $200M venture amid market interest. Investors gain indirect Dogecoin exposure through public market listing. A new $200 million Dogecoin treasury company, with Alex Spiro as planned chairman, is set to offer indirect exposure to Dogecoin through a publicly traded entity. This initiative, backed by House of Doge, signals growing market interest in digital assets, though specific launch details and direct statements remain undisclosed. $200M Dogecoin Treasury Firm to Be Chaired by Alex Spiro Alex Spiro has been named as the planned chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin treasury company. This firm is primarily backed by House of Doge and intends to create a publicly traded entity to provide indirect exposure to Dogecoin through the stock market. Spiro’s extensive legal background includes high-profile clients such as Elon Musk and Jay-Z. The firm aims to raise at least $200 million through a public market listing. This endeavor would allow investors, both in the U.S. and globally, to engage with Dogecoin without owning any direct tokens. As the project remains in an early stage, specific structures and launch timings remain unconfirmed. Market interest is keenly observed despite no tangible responses or formal statements from key figures such as Spiro, Musk, or the House of Doge. As the project takes shape, further clarification may influence the broader cryptocurrency landscape. “Altcoin season begins only after Dogecoin hits a new all-time high.” — Billy Markus, Creator of Dogecoin Indirect Dogecoin Exposure Could Transform Investment Landscape Did you know? Discussions around indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies in stock markets have historically sparked interest, mirroring the momentum seen with Bitcoin’s integration into major corporate treasuries, potentially elevating its perceived value. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE), currently priced at $0.21, holds a market cap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 10:17
Riding the Crypto Wave: MoonBull’s Next Big Crypto Leap as Floki and Mubarak Build Unstoppable Momentum

Ever wondered which token could turn peanuts into a bull-sized fortune? Meme coin hunters are buzzing again. While giants like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu already stole the show in past cycles, new challengers are making noise. Floki and Mubarak are still on traders’ radars, but the spotlight is shifting toward MoonBull, with its whitelist live […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 10:15
Ethereum Investment: Strategic Move as Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M to ETH

BitcoinWorld Ethereum Investment: Strategic Move as Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M to ETH In a truly astounding development that has sent ripples across the cryptocurrency market, an early Bitcoin investor, often referred to as a ‘Bitcoin OG’, recently executed a massive Ethereum investment. This veteran market participant strategically offloaded a significant portion of their Bitcoin holdings to acquire a substantial amount of Ethereum, signaling a potentially pivotal shift in their portfolio strategy and perhaps the broader market sentiment. Unpacking the Strategic Ethereum Investment According to on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, this experienced investor sold approximately 2,000 BTC, valued at an impressive $221 million. Immediately following this sale, they proceeded to purchase 49,850 ETH, which was worth roughly $219 million, all within a rapid 12-hour window. This bold move highlights a clear preference for Ethereum’s potential at this juncture. This latest transaction significantly bolsters the investor’s already substantial Ethereum portfolio. Lookonchain reports that their total holdings now stand at an astonishing 691,358 ETH, which translates to approximately $3 billion. Such a large-scale Ethereum investment from an established figure often sparks considerable discussion and analysis within the crypto community. Why This Bitcoin OG Made Such a Significant Shift? The decision by an early Bitcoin adopter to rebalance their portfolio so heavily towards Ethereum raises intriguing questions. While the exact motivations remain private, several factors could influence such a strategic pivot: Ethereum’s Ecosystem Growth: Ethereum continues to be the backbone for a vast array of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and NFTs. Staking Rewards: With Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (the Merge), investors can earn passive income through staking their ETH. Scalability Solutions: Ongoing developments, including Layer 2 solutions, are addressing Ethereum’s scalability challenges, promising a more efficient network. Diversification Strategy: Even OGs recognize the importance of diversifying assets, especially as different cryptocurrencies mature and offer unique value propositions. This substantial Ethereum investment could indicate a strong belief in the network’s long-term growth trajectory and its foundational role in the decentralized web. Understanding the Market Implications of Large-Scale Ethereum Investment When an investor of this caliber makes such a significant move, it often carries weight, potentially influencing other market participants. It suggests a perceived undervalued state of Ethereum or a strong conviction in its future performance relative to Bitcoin. For many, this action serves as a fascinating case study in active portfolio management within the volatile crypto landscape. It underscores that even long-term holders are constantly evaluating market conditions and adjusting their strategies to maximize returns and manage risk. This particular Ethereum investment could be seen as a vote of confidence in ETH’s enduring value. Actionable Insights for Your Crypto Journey While most investors cannot replicate a multi-million dollar trade, there are valuable lessons to glean from this Bitcoin OG’s strategic move: Stay Informed: Continuously monitor on-chain data and market news to understand trends. Consider Diversification: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Explore other promising assets like Ethereum. Long-Term Vision: Successful investors often have a long-term outlook, making calculated moves based on fundamental analysis. Understand the Ecosystem: Deeply research the technology and use cases behind cryptocurrencies before investing. This event serves as a powerful reminder of the dynamic nature of the crypto market and the constant evolution of investment strategies. In conclusion, the recent decision by a prominent Bitcoin OG to make a massive Ethereum investment marks a significant moment in the crypto world. By converting a substantial amount of Bitcoin into Ethereum, this investor has highlighted their conviction in ETH’s future. This move not only rebalances their impressive portfolio but also provides a compelling narrative for market watchers, reinforcing the idea that even the most established assets are subject to re-evaluation in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is the ‘Bitcoin OG’ mentioned in the article?A1: The specific identity of the investor is not publicly disclosed by Lookonchain. ‘Bitcoin OG’ refers to an early adopter or long-term holder of Bitcoin. Q2: What is the significance of this large Ethereum investment?A2: Such a significant move by a large, early investor can signal strong confidence in Ethereum’s future potential, potentially influencing market sentiment and other investors’ strategies. Q3: Why would an investor sell Bitcoin for Ethereum?A3: Reasons can include belief in Ethereum’s ecosystem growth (DeFi, NFTs), staking rewards, upcoming scalability improvements, or a strategic decision to diversify their portfolio and rebalance risk. Q4: Is this a common occurrence in the crypto market?A4: While large portfolio rebalances happen, the sheer scale of this particular transaction and the investor’s ‘Bitcoin OG’ status make it noteworthy and less common than smaller trades. Q5: Does this mean Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin?A5: This single transaction does not guarantee future performance. It reflects one investor’s strategy and conviction. Market performance depends on numerous factors. Q6: How does on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain track these movements?A6: Lookonchain monitors public blockchain data, which records all transactions. By analyzing large, identifiable wallets, they can track significant movements without revealing personal identities. Share Your Thoughts! Did this massive crypto shift catch your attention? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Your insights are valuable! To learn more about the latest Ethereum investment trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Ethereum Investment: Strategic Move as Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M to ETH first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/30 10:15
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 3.5 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 30th that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 8.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.9 billion USDC in the seven days ending August 28th, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 3.5 billion USDC. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 70.5 billion, with approximately $70.6 billion in reserves, including approximately $10.4 billion in cash and $60.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews2025/08/30 10:12
Hong Kong Encouraged to Embrace Flexible Crypto Regulations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-crypto-regulations-flexibility/
Coinstats2025/08/30 10:12
US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal

The post US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Ruling: US Appeals Court Declares Most Trump Administration Tariffs Illegal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/trump-administration-tariffs-illegal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 10:08
BlockDAG Surges Past $386M as SEI ETF Gains Buzz & SUI Crashes

The post BlockDAG Surges Past $386M as SEI ETF Gains Buzz & SUI Crashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how SEI sparks optimism with ETF news, SUI stumbles with a crash, and BlockDAG accelerates with a $386M presale and real mining tech. Crypto markets are filled with contrasting developments that show both opportunity and risk. SEI has generated optimism with the potential launch of an ETF, a move that could provide regulated staking access and deeper liquidity for participants. This filing has placed SEI in the spotlight as traders weigh its long-term implications. At the same time, SUI has moved in the opposite direction, slipping sharply despite its Robinhood listing. Instead of fueling growth, the event exposed weaker fundamentals and highlighted the vulnerability of projects that rely on sentiment. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is charting a different course. The project has already raised $386 million in presale for $0.03 and continues to expand its user base with more than 3 million miners. Backed by the launch of Dashboard V4 and live demos of its X1 and X10 mining technology, BlockDAG has established itself as one of the top-rated cryptocurrencies built on real progress rather than speculation. SEI’s ETF Filing Sparks Hope Amid Market Weakness SEI is trading at $0.3202 after slipping 2.38% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the wider bearish sentiment in crypto. Even with this dip, SEI has managed a weekly gain of 5.57%, supported by a market cap of $1.92 billion. The biggest driver of optimism is the CBOE’s filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF with the SEC, which, if approved, would open regulated access while combining liquidity with staking rewards. This filing has fueled speculation about SEI’s long-term appeal, even as near-term trading remains cautious. The token is currently ranging between $0.25 and $0.35. A move above $0.3547 could push toward $0.40 or even $0.74, while falling below $0.25 may expose…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 10:03
Meme Coin Presales Heating Up — MAGACOIN FINANCE Backed by Top Ethereum Wallets

Attention around meme coin presales has gone up following the downturn that sent cryptocurrency prices spiralling downwards. With much of the price loss noted in leading tokens, crypto investors and traders have turned to emerging opportunities such as meme coin presales. Indeed, investors are searching for the best meme coin presales to buy now. Analysts […] Continue Reading: Meme Coin Presales Heating Up — MAGACOIN FINANCE Backed by Top Ethereum Wallets
Coinstats2025/08/30 10:00
