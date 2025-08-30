2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million? Eric Trump Shares Optimistic Outlook On Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million? Eric Trump Shares Optimistic Outlook On Cryptocurrency | Bitcoinist.com Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:52
US Lawmakers Visit Europe to Boost Digital Asset Rules, Monetary Policy Ties

U.S. lawmakers ramped up global momentum on digital asset regulation and monetary policy during a high-stakes European tour aimed at fortifying transatlantic financial and security alliances. Congressional Delegation Advances US-Europe Alliance on Crypto, Policy, and Security U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill announced on Aug. 29, 2025, that he and Rep. Vicente […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:49
A Crucial Update For Spot ADA And POL Filings

Grayscale Crypto ETFs: A Crucial Update For Spot ADA And POL Filings
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:47
Former CEO and CFO of crypto lender Cred LLC sentenced to prison and fined for wire fraud conspiracy

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to a court announcement, U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup sentenced Daniel Schatt, former CEO of crypto lender Cred LLC, and Joseph Podulka, former CFO, to 52 and 36 months in federal prison, respectively, for wire fraud conspiracy. In addition to the prison sentences, Judge Alsup also sentenced Schatt and Podulka to three years of supervised release each and ordered them to pay a $25,000 fine. The defendants are scheduled to begin serving their sentences on October 28, 2025. Judge Alsup has scheduled a restitution hearing for October 7, 2025. According to the plea agreement, Schatt and Podulka conspired to present an incomplete and unreasonably favorable description of Cred's business, thereby misleading, and failed to disclose material negative information about Cred's business challenges and risks that would harm Cred's customers. On November 7, 2020, Cred filed for bankruptcy. During Cred's bankruptcy proceedings, Cred's customers and investors submitted over 6,000 claims totaling over $140 million. According to the government's sentencing memorandum, these claims totaled over $1 billion, based on the estimated valuation of various cryptocurrencies lost by customers in August 2025.
PANews 2025/08/30 10:42
Amdax Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With $23M Treasury Launch

Dutch cryptocurrency service provider Amdax raised 20 million euros ($23.3 million) to launch a Bitcoin treasury company on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange. According to a Friday announcement, multiple investors have committed about $23.3 million in an initial financing round for Amdax's Bitcoin (BTC) treasury. This follows an announcement earlier this month that it would launch the treasury as an independent, privately held company with its own governance, AMBTS. AMBTS is being created to eventually accumulate at least 1% of all Bitcoin that will ever be created, or about 210,000 BTC. Such an amount of Bitcoin is currently worth over $23 billion. "AMBTS intends to leverage the capital markets to increase its Bitcoin holdings and sequentially generate equity appreciation and grow Bitcoin per share for its shareholders, subject to market and other conditions," the announcement said. The rise of corporate Bitcoin treasuries Ever since Strategy — then still MicroStrategy — demonstrated the viability of this approach, the Bitcoin treasury tactic has been gaining momentum among publicly traded companies. This trend has also led to multiple companies not focused solely on Bitcoin accumulation starting to acquire it. Such firms include US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, US thermal and battery safety firm KULR Technology, Norwegian industrial investment firm Aker, Brazilian fintech Méliuz, Latin America's leading e-commerce MercadoLibre, Malta-based investment manager Samara, Thai telecom Jasmine, US coal producer Alliance and Canadian video-sharing platform Rumble. Companies focused on acquiring Bitcoin, meanwhile, have continued to accumulate more. This also decreases the amount of Bitcoin in circulation. Earlier this week, Japanese Bitcoin treasury Metaplanet approved a plan to raise about…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:40
Justice Department Challenges Crucial Trade Ruling

US Tariff Appeal: Justice Department Challenges Crucial Trade Ruling
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:35
Grayscale Files for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs with SEC

Grayscale has submitted S-1 filings with the SEC to launch Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs, expanding its product offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. These ETFs could trigger increased institutional interest in altcoins, potentially influencing market dynamics and enhancing regulated access to Polkadot and Cardano for investors. Grayscale Targets Institutional Investors with Polkadot and Cardano ETFs Grayscale Investments aims to expand its ETF offerings with spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) through new S-1 filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETFs will target broader institutional access with a passive investment strategy. Listing plans show the Polkadot ETF will be on Nasdaq and the Cardano ETF on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as the custodian. This structure provides regulated access to DOT and ADA, signaling greater institutional interest. Market reactions have been subtle, though previous altcoin ETFs soared with increased attention. Michael Sonnenshein, CEO, Grayscale Investments, stated, "In our continued strategy to expand the range of our single-asset ETF offerings, we aim to ensure that investors gain direct exposure to emerging assets like Polkadot and Cardano." Historical Impact of ETFs on Cryptocurrency Valuation The launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs significantly increased trading volumes and prices. Though DOT and ADA face no guarantees of similar trends, historical patterns show potential for market growth. CoinMarketCap reports Polkadot (DOT) at $3.75 with a market cap of $6.05 billion as of August 30, 2025. Trading volume hit $451.78 million, reflecting a 4.58% daily drop. Notably, DOT's price gain was 9.95% over the past 60 days.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:32
MAGACOIN FINANCE Comes Up With Ripple and ADA in Top 5 Crypto Buys Under $5 with SHIB

Analysts are highlighting Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Sui (SUI), and MAGACOIN Finance as top altcoins under $5. With MAGACOIN Finance still priced under $0.0005, traders are eyeing it as a strategic entry with upside that could rival or even outperform others on the list.
Coinstats 2025/08/30 10:30
AI Agent Market Map: Hype is over, technology continues

By Tiger Research Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News summary While the AI agent market saw a sharp decline in popularity following the token price crash, technological development continues at a steady pace. The DeFAI sector is regaining attention with real product releases and specialized on-chain functionality. Specialized agents optimized for specific functions have replaced the previous general-purpose agents. Projects such as Virtuals are actively building the infrastructure to connect these agents and enable them to collaborate. AI agents will be integrated into crypto projects as core functionality. Infrastructure that enables smooth communication and collaboration between agents will become crucial. The hype ends, the technology continues The cryptocurrency industry has incorporated AI technology in various ways, with AI agents receiving the most attention. The total market capitalization of agent-related tokens reached approximately $16 billion at one point. This demonstrated strong market interest, but the interest was short-lived. Most projects failed to meet development expectations, and token prices plummeted by over 90% from their peak. Falling prices don't necessarily signal technological regression. AI agents remain a crucial area of technology in the crypto space. Discussions about practical use cases are becoming more concrete, and teams continue to test new approaches. This report explores how AI agents are playing a role in crypto and explores potential future developments. Reshaping the AI Agent Ecosystem After the Hype Early AI agent projects gradually faded from the market The AI agent sector in the crypto space began to gain traction in late 2024. ElizaOS by the ai16z team and the GAME development stack by the Virtuals Protocol team significantly lowered the barrier to entry for agent development. Launchpads like DAOS.fun and Virtuals Fun provided platforms for tokenizing developed agents. This streamlined process from development to release fueled a surge in market interest, leading to the rapid emergence of numerous agent projects. Most projects have ambitious roadmaps leveraging AI technology. Investors, anticipating innovative services, have driven up token prices. In reality, these projects are merely wrappers of OpenAI or Anthropic's base models, tweaked or cue-engineered. Most are building advanced chatbots for X or Telegram rather than developing standalone services. While these projects emphasize innovative visions and technological differentiation, their actual operations are virtually indistinguishable from meme coins. Source: aixbt However, some projects are exceptions. Projects like aixbt and Soleng have partially implemented their roadmaps and launched actual services. They use token gating to provide exclusive access to token holders. Aixbt provides project analysis reports, while Soleng analyzes Github repositories to support investor decision-making. Even these relatively successful projects couldn't overcome structural limitations. Unstable revenue structures reliant solely on token price increases hindered progress. Technological competitiveness lagged behind that of Web2 companies. Token prices eventually plummeted, operating funds dried up, and most projects have now suspended operations. The DeFAI project has rekindled hope in the field AI agent technology, once facing over-hyped expectations, is now entering a correction phase. The DeFi (DeFi) sector is regaining attention by proving its real-world value. DeFi agents execute automated investment strategies 24/7. They enable users to easily access complex DeFi services through simple natural language commands. This sector was a core narrative in the early days of the AI agent space. Most projects remained in the roadmap phase, struggling to achieve actual implementation. The sector temporarily lost attention. Recent product launches are rebuilding market expectations. Representative projects include Wayfinder and HeyAnon. Wayfinder uses specialized AI agents called "Shells" to perform on-chain tasks. Shells execute transactions directly on-chain through a built-in dedicated wallet. The system utilizes a specialized multi-agent architecture, encompassing trading agents, perpetual agents, and contract agents. Each agent type specializes in a specific role, enabling automation of various investment strategies. Users can easily execute simple cross-chain trades or advanced strategies such as basis trading and leveraged fixed-investing. From individual agents to agent networks Early AI agent projects promoted "general-purpose agents" that could perform all functions. This approach prioritized funding over technological completeness. Projects proposed excessive roadmaps to capture a broader market, and most exposed limitations during implementation. The current agent ecosystem is moving in a completely different direction. Builders, recognizing the limitations of general-purpose agents, are now developing specialized agents. These agents can collaborate with one another, similar to how skilled craftsmen with diverse expertise—carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and so on—collaborate to build a house. Virtuals Protocol's ACP represents this trend. It provides a standard framework for communication and task allocation between different agents. Theoriq and General Impression are also building infrastructure to enhance interoperability between agents. The market is reshaping itself, shifting towards maximizing the value of the entire agent ecosystem, rather than the value of individual agents. Future scenarios for the AI agent market Even after the early hype cooled, AI agents continued to evolve. While the speculation ended, projects continued to build new features and services using AI agents. Two developments stood out. First, AI agents are becoming essential infrastructure. They are no longer a standalone field, but are being integrated into crypto projects as a fundamental feature. Nansen, a blockchain data platform, has developed research agents to make complex on-chain data easier to explore. DeFi projects are also adding agents to improve user access. AI agents will become the final interface connecting users to the blockchain, not an optional feature. Second, agent commerce will grow. As AI agents become standard, interactions between agents and humans will become more frequent. Secure transaction protocols and trust mechanisms will become increasingly important. Projects like Virtuals Protocol's ACP are laying the foundation for this. These changes will simplify the complexities of the crypto space, improve user experience, and create new economic opportunities.
PANews 2025/08/30 10:29
Cronos Negative Funding Rates Surge As Profit-Taking Wave Intensifies

A spike in negative funding rates signals profit-taking after Cronos price soars 150%. Spot outflows surge, steering the market into a retracement. Here's why CRO could be headed north of $1 as attention shifts towards Cronos. It's been an interesting week for Cronos price action, whose price surged by as much as 150% in the last 3 days. The cryptocurrency found favor with the bulls courtesy of a recently announced major development. The CRO price rally kicked off after Trump Media Group announced a $6.4 billion fund to build a Cronos treasury. The announcement triggered a massive speculative event and an influx of liquidity into the CRO coin. As a result, CRO price rallied and became the weekly gainer among the top coins. Its price surged as high as $0.38 in the last 24 hours, retesting levels last observed in early May 2022. Interestingly, the extremely overbought nature of the rally saw the rise of bearish expectations as evidenced by the spike in negative funding rates. CoinGlass data showed that weighted funding rates surged as high as -0.064, which was the highest since 8 July. The bearish expectations resulted in a surge in liquidations by over $6 million in the last 24 hours. However, the weight of sell pressure due to profit-taking also resulted in a spike in long liquidations by about $5 million during the same session. Massive Spike Outflows Confirm Cronos Profit-Taking Spot flow data disclosed that Cronos experienced more than $8 million worth of spot outflows in the last 24 hours. This marked the single largest daily spot outflows observed in more than 12 months. This profit-taking triggered a pullback to around $0.30 at the time of observation.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 10:27
