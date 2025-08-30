2025-09-02 Tuesday

Amdax Subsidiary Secures $23.4 Million for Bitcoin Strategy

The post Amdax Subsidiary Secures $23.4 Million for Bitcoin Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Amdax’s subsidiary AMBTS raises $23.4 million. Plans to acquire over 1% of Bitcoin supply. Reflects growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. Amdax subsidiary AMBTS recently completed a $23.4 million funding round to implement a Bitcoin accumulation strategy, highlighting significant institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market. This development emphasizes Bitcoin’s growing role as a corporate reserve, potentially affecting market sentiment and institutional investment patterns significantly. $23.4 Million Raised for Strategic Bitcoin Holdings Amdax’s AMBTS, a newly formed Bitcoin treasury company, has completed a $23.4 million financing round aimed at Bitcoin acquisition, underscoring the company’s institutional ambitions in digital assets. The parent company, Amdax, seeks to position itself as a leader in crypto asset management and custodial services. CEO Lucas Wensing has emphasized the role of corporations in expanding Bitcoin’s institutional market. The infusion of funds targets the accumulation of up to 210,000 Bitcoin, shaping a long-term strategy centered around developing a publicly listed Bitcoin-only entity. This substantial investment in Bitcoin signifies Amdax’s commitment to increasing corporate adoption of the cryptocurrency as a reserve asset. Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax, highlighted the potential for AMBTS to eventually list on Euronext Amsterdam. Currently, over 10% of the Bitcoin supply is held by corporations, governments, and institutions, and we believe it is time to establish a Bitcoin wealth company and aim for a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam, which is one of the leading exchanges in Europe. – Lucas Wensing, CEO, Amdax Although there have been no direct quotes from industry leaders such as Arthur Hayes or Vitalik Buterin, the market anticipates an increase in institutional participation. As of now, AMBTS’s strategy remains unlinked to altcoins or ethically-diverse portfolios, focusing exclusively on Bitcoin’s institutional hold-ups. The absence of notable reactions from the wider community is expected to change as AMBTS progresses with its…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30
Is XRP going to crash in September?

The post Is XRP going to crash in September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price must hold above $2.80 or risk triggering a technical correction in September, with the downside target closer to $2. Key takeaways: XRP is on course to finish August in losses, raising worries about a potential bearish continuation in September. Losing $2.80 support could accelerate XRP selling, with technicals warning about a 25% drop ahead. Read more Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/is-xrp-going-to-crash-in-september?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30
A whale shorting BTC turned a loss of $12.81 million into a profit of $7.08 million

PANews reported on August 30th that @ai_9684xtpa, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times since March 2025," has recovered from a $12.81 million loss to a $7.08 million profit, with a $5.02 million profit from funding fees. The whale has set stop-loss and take-profit limit orders, taking 1,843 BTC in batches at [$102,610 - $107,694], and reducing his position by 20 BTC at $109,411.
PANews 2025/08/30
Hong Kong police cracked a "safe-deposit" stablecoin fraud case involving HK$3 million in cash and arrested three people

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Inspector Tsang Kin-wah of the Central District's Technology and Financial Crime Unit revealed the crackdown on a "safe-dealer" stablecoin scam. A 77-year-old woman brought HK$3 million in cash to a virtual currency exchange shop on Sharp Bay Street in Sheung Wan to purchase stablecoins, where she was defrauded of her money using a fake safe. Using footage from Project Sharp Eyes and conducting an in-depth investigation and intelligence analysis, Hong Kong police arrested three male and female scammers within three days of the incident. They are provisionally charged with obtaining property by deception. The police are currently searching for other suspects and the remaining stolen funds, and further arrests are not ruled out. (Note: Jiawan is the Cantonese dialect term for a safe or strongbox. It is a security device typically used to store valuables such as jewelry, precious metals, cash, and important documents such as wills and deeds.)
PANews 2025/08/30
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analysts Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin, ETH, ADA and XLM

The search for the next opportunities that will redefine the cryptocurrency market is ongoing. With the market experiencing a pullback, cryptocurrency investors and traders are taking advantage of the opportunity before a potential recovery. Across multiple crypto circles, many are asking what are the best cryptos to buy now before the next bull cycle. While […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analysts Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin, ETH, ADA and XLM
Coinstats 2025/08/30
Solana’s 100x speed upgrade nears vote; Will ‘Alpenglow’ trigger a SOL price breakout?

Solana's new upgrade promises faster speeds, tougher security, and a smoother user experience.
Coinstats 2025/08/30
Solana whales accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE — best crypto presale nears final entry window

Whales rarely move their capital without a reason. Solana whales are shifting to MAGACOIN FINANCE at a time when SOL is stuck in a tight range. Since Solana has continued to be rejected at greater heights, investors with large quantities of it are diversifying some of their profits with this rapidly selling presale.The timing makes sense. MAGACOIN FINANCE is already past significant price milestones of its presale and is entering the final allocation stage. The supply is drying up and demand accumulating in Telegram chats, trading desks, and the wallets of whales. It is an opportunity to get a ride on the upside to those who do as the tokens are listed on the exchanges.Solana Whales turn to MAGACOIN FINANCESolana whales have started accumulating MAGACOIN FINANCE, scooping coins in the early stages and sparking waves of FOMO across the market. MAGA’s appeal is straightforward. The project has a clear roadmap, frequent and transparent updates, and an audit by a leading blockchain security company. That foundation is giving whales confidence to enter early while the presale window is still open.On top of that, new buyers are grabbing a 50% EXTRA BONUS using the code PATRIOT50X, something that makes this final phase even more attractive. With fewer tokens left and thousands already onboarded, MAGA is shaping up as one of the most hyped presales of 2025. And this combination of scarcity, trust, and community buzz makes it hard to ignore by whales seeking short-term upsides.Solana price faces rejection but builds pressureSolana is near $189 after being rejected on several occasions at $205-$207. Such resistance has been hard to shake off and that has caused prices to stall over several weeks. The key support is at the range of $176-$180. It is in this zone that there has been the gathering of liquidity, and where buyers have been active in stepping and maintaining the trend.The daily chart also shows an ascending triangle pattern forming. That configuration tends to indicate that price is building up pressure to blow up. If Solana price manages to close above $207, analysts believe that it will rally to $300. Traders will be waiting until either a revisit of the support at $176 or the repelled rejection through resistance occurs.Why Solana might pull back before breaking higherShort-term weakness is still possible. A retrace to the $176 accumulation phase would not be out of place, considering the resistance levels above. As a matter of fact, analysts believe that such a drawdown can provide Solana the foundation it requires to jump higher.Institutions are already circling. Pantera Capital is currently raising a $1.25 billion fund to form a new Nasdaq-listed treasury company focused on staking Solana. The first $500 million from that raise could directly flow into SOL, driving new demand Both whales and institutions are positioning and thus, the long-term odds of Solana recovering are not going.Final verdictThe chart of Solana is at a stalemate position at the two large levels; $176 and $207 lows and highs respectively. This can be viewed by whales as an organic consolidation process with institutions ready to purchase billions of dollars of SOL. That’s why many are patient with Solana for the long-term recovery shot toward $300..In the short term, however, MAGACOIN FINANCE is attracting their attention. Its successful passed audit, scarcity of supply and presale rewarding are all contributing to demand. Whales are slowly racking up MAGA as they await the next Solana breakout. To the everyday investor, it serves as a clear indication, MAGA is the coin that holds the present-day gains, whereas Solana is the long-term investment.To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:Website: https://magacoinfinance.com Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinanceThe post Solana whales accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE — best crypto presale nears final entry window appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats 2025/08/30
Uniswap DEX Dominates with $35.18 Billion as Market Surges Past $164 Billion in Weekly Activity, Gaining 17% Share Against CEXs

The decentralized exchange (DEX) segment also experienced a healthy increase in the volume of weekly exchanges, reaching total volume at $164.79 billion.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/30
Altcoin Season Index Surges To 58: Unlocking Exciting Opportunities

The post Altcoin Season Index Surges To 58: Unlocking Exciting Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Surges To 58: Unlocking Exciting Opportunities Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index Surges to 58: Unlocking Exciting Opportunities Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-rises-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30
Massive USDT Transfer: Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move to Galaxy Digital

BitcoinWorld Massive USDT Transfer: Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move to Galaxy Digital The cryptocurrency world is constantly moving, and a recent report from Whale Alert has certainly captured attention. It details a massive USDT transfer of 200,000,000 tokens, a transaction valued at approximately $200 million. This significant sum moved from an unknown wallet directly to Galaxy Digital, a prominent player in the digital asset space. Such large-scale movements often signal important shifts and strategic plays within the market, prompting keen observers to analyze their potential implications. Unpacking the Massive USDT Transfer to Galaxy Digital Whale Alert, a widely recognized blockchain tracking service, was the first to report this substantial transaction. The movement involved 200 million Tether (USDT) tokens, which are stablecoins pegged to the US dollar. This isn’t just a routine transfer; it represents a considerable chunk of capital in the volatile cryptocurrency market. The recipient, Galaxy Digital, is a well-established financial services and investment management firm dedicated to digital assets. Their involvement immediately raises questions about the underlying purpose of such a large influx of stablecoins. This massive USDT transfer could indicate various strategic moves, from enhancing liquidity to preparing for new investments. Who Initiated This Mysterious USDT Transfer? One of the most intriguing aspects of this event is the sender: an “unknown wallet.” This designation typically refers to a cryptocurrency address that isn’t publicly linked to a known individual, institution, or exchange. While the identity remains a mystery, the sheer volume strongly suggests the involvement of a “whale.” A crypto whale is an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. Understanding the motivations behind such a large USDT transfer from an anonymous source is often a key piece of the puzzle for market analysts and investors alike. What Does This Mean for Galaxy Digital and the Market? Galaxy Digital’s receipt of 200 million USDT could serve several strategic purposes. This substantial inflow could significantly enhance their operational capacity and market influence. Consider these potential uses: Boosting Liquidity: The funds could increase Galaxy Digital’s capacity to facilitate large trades or provide capital for their various ventures. Strategic Investments: They might be preparing to deploy this capital into other digital assets, promising blockchain projects, or emerging crypto technologies. Client Onboarding: The transfer could be related to managing funds for institutional clients who are increasingly entering the cryptocurrency market. Operational Expansion: It might also fund internal operations, support new product development, or expand their global services. This kind of capital injection positions Galaxy Digital to make significant moves in the market. Navigating the Broader Market Implications of Large USDT Transfers Large stablecoin movements, especially a massive USDT transfer of this magnitude, are always closely monitored by the crypto community. They can often be precursors to significant market activity or indicate shifts in sentiment. If Galaxy Digital intends to use this USDT to acquire other cryptocurrencies, it could potentially create upward price pressure on those assets. Conversely, if the stablecoins are being held for future off-ramping, it might signal a different, more cautious market sentiment. However, it’s also important to remember that USDT transfers are common for activities like arbitrage, market making, and general liquidity management, which don’t always indicate a specific directional market move. The 200,000,000 USDT transfer to Galaxy Digital stands as a compelling event in the crypto landscape. While the “unknown wallet” adds a layer of mystery, the destination provides a clear signal of ongoing institutional activity and strategic maneuvering. This movement underscores the growing sophistication and sheer scale of digital asset transactions, urging market participants to remain vigilant and informed about these significant shifts. Frequently Asked Questions About the Massive USDT Transfer What is USDT?USDT, or Tether, is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. This means 1 USDT is intended to always be worth $1, making it a popular choice for traders to move funds quickly without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies. What is Galaxy Digital?Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company specializing in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. It provides services like asset management, trading, and investment banking. Why is a 200,000,000 USDT transfer significant?A transfer of this size, approximately $200 million, is considered a “whale” movement. It signifies a large amount of capital being repositioned, which can have various implications for market liquidity, sentiment, and potential future investments. Does an “unknown wallet” mean the transaction is suspicious?Not necessarily. “Unknown wallet” simply means the address is not publicly identified with a specific person or entity. While it adds anonymity, many legitimate large holders and institutions use unlinked wallets for privacy or operational reasons. How can I track large crypto transfers like this?Services like Whale Alert specialize in tracking significant cryptocurrency transactions across various blockchains. Many blockchain explorers also allow users to monitor specific wallet addresses or transaction hashes. Found this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about crucial movements in the crypto market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Massive USDT Transfer: Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move to Galaxy Digital first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/30
