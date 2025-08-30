בורסת MEXC
Tokenized Institutional Alternative Funds Surge 47% to $1.74B
The post Tokenized Institutional Alternative Funds Surge 47% to $1.74B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized institutional alternative funds (IAF) surged 47% in the last 30 days, reaching a total value of $1.74 billion, according to data from real-world asset (RWA) tokenization tracker RWA.xyz. The data showed that all protocols except Libre Capital had percentage increases in the last 30 days. Centrifuge led the growth, expanding its market cap by 252% to $704 million. This gave the issuer a 40.4% market share for IAFs. Apart from IAFs, Centrifuge also had almost $400 million in tokenized US Treasury products, bringing its total value locked (TVL) to over $1 billion. This allowed Centrifuge to join BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and Ondo Finance to surpass the $1 billion RWA milestone. Securitize followed with $652 million across 14 tokenized IAFs, accounting for 37.5% of the market. Other notable protocols included Superstate with $206 million and OnRe with $102 million in fund value. Institutional funds league table. Source: RWA.xyz What are institutional alternative funds? Institutional alternative funds, or IAFs, are professionally managed investment vehicles that allocate capital into asset classes outside of traditional stocks and bonds. These include hedge funds, private equity, private credit, venture capital and assets like real estate or infrastructure. Tokenizing these funds brings them to the blockchain, allowing them to access benefits including faster settlement, wider investor access and greater transparency. Protocols bringing such funds into blockchains highlight a growing demand for RWA tokenization among traditional financial institutions. While tokenized IAFs increased in value, RWA.xyz data shows that monthly active addresses dropped by over 50% to 21,867 in the last 30 days, while the number of holders increased by 13.5% to 114,922. This suggests that institutions or professional investors may be consolidating their funds into fewer addresses. It also suggests that new investors may be buying and holding, signaling long-term confidence in the investment vehicle. Related: CoinShares…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:34
Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE and SEI Lead Top Presale Rankings for Q4 Retail Momentum
As the 2025 fourth-quarter begins, the presale market is witnessing a renewed energy from retail investors as capital rotates into products that are credible, adopted and capable of growth. Ethereum has a powerful foothold, SEI is gaining traction through ecosystem upgrades and institutional anticipation while MAGACOIN FINANCE is being tagged as retail-driven presale of the […] Continue Reading: Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE and SEI Lead Top Presale Rankings for Q4 Retail Momentum
Coinstats
2025/08/30 11:30
Analyst: If Bitcoin fails to quickly recover $112,000, the downward support level will be around $100,000
PANews reported on August 30 that Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, tweeted that from a short-term valuation perspective, if Bitcoin cannot quickly regain $112,000, the downward support level will be around $100,000.
PANews
2025/08/30 11:30
XRP Price Action at $2.83 Sets Stage for Potential $6 Surge
XRP briefly touched $2.83, meeting the projection highlighted by market commentator Ali. The level reflects the newfound momentum in the token after a long history of increasing recovery. Investors watched this level closely because it was at levels of previous resistance observed from long-term charts. Ali’s remark regarding this price level escalated the new debate […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/30 11:30
Socios.com Receives MiCA Pre-Authorization from Malta’s Financial Authority
TLDR Socios.com has received MiCA pre-authorization from Malta’s MFSA, boosting its EU operations. Chiliz will offer regulated crypto services across the EU with MiCA approval. The MiCA framework ensures transparency and consumer protection in crypto. Chiliz’s MiCA approval lays the groundwork for future institutional and retail crypto adoption. Socios.com, powered by Chiliz (CHZ), has secured [...] The post Socios.com Receives MiCA Pre-Authorization from Malta’s Financial Authority appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 11:29
ETH/BTC Investor’s Massive $172M Deposit To Coinbase Prime Unveiled
The post ETH/BTC Investor’s Massive $172M Deposit To Coinbase Prime Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH/BTC Investor’s Massive $172M Deposit To Coinbase Prime Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News ETH/BTC Investor’s Massive $172M Deposit to Coinbase Prime Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-btc-investor-deposit/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:29
El Salvador relocates Bitcoin reserve into multiple wallets to reduce exposure to quantum attacks
The post El Salvador relocates Bitcoin reserve into multiple wallets to reduce exposure to quantum attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways El Salvador is relocating its Bitcoin reserves to several new addresses. The move is aimed at strengthening the security of the National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve against future technological risks. El Salvador has begun redistributing its national Bitcoin reserve across multiple fresh, unused addresses as part of a strategy to boost security and mitigate quantum-computing risks, according to an announcement from the country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC). The office said quantum computers could theoretically break public-private key cryptography using Shor’s algorithm, which affects not only Bitcoin but also banking, email, and communications systems. “When a Bitcoin transaction is signed and broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, potentially exposing the address to quantum attacks that could discover private keys and redirect funds before the transaction [is confirmed],” ONBTC stated. Previously, the country reused a single address for transparency purposes, which continuously exposed public keys. The new system, managed by ONBTC, maintains transparency through a dashboard displaying the total balance across all addresses while eliminating the need for address reuse. Following the transfer, each new wallet will hold up to 500 Bitcoin. Mononaut, the founder of Mempool, said that El Salvador had distributed the funds across 14 new addresses. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office just migrated their Strategic Reserve holdings into 14 new addresses with up to 500 BTC per UTXO. This marks the transition to a new wallet management strategy aiming to avoid address reuse. https://t.co/ZX6PvfYGiL pic.twitter.com/rop3kmaLnY — mononaut (@mononautical) August 29, 2025 At the time of writing, El Salvador held over 6,280 BTC worth more than $680 million. The country keeps adding a Bitcoin a day to its treasury. Talk of quantum risks has circulated in the crypto community for years, but started picking up earlier this year after Google unveiled Willow, a quantum chip it claimed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:23
Sabrina Carpenter Is ‘Man’s Best Friend’ On New Album
The post Sabrina Carpenter Is ‘Man’s Best Friend’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter Getty Images A year after her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet catapulted her into the mainstream, Sabrina Carpenter has followed it up with her next full-length project. Man’s Best Friend, like her last LP, came to life with the help of prolific pop producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. Man’s Best Friend, much like Short n’ Sweet, ranges sonically from breezy guitar-driven slow burners like “My Man on Willpower,” “Sugar Talking,” and “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” to upbeat pop outings like “Tears” and “House Tour.” In that sense, the album could be considered a spiritual sibling or sequel to her previous project, especially given the two releases’ chronological proximity. As for the project’s quick turnaround amid her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, Carpenter simply chose to follow her creative instincts while ignoring typical music industry guidance to space out albums with at least a few years. “If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n’ Sweet much, much longer,” she told Rolling Stone. “But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rules.’ If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right.” “I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move,” she added. And though she takes time on the album to express heartfelt emotions, she also doesn’t shy away from lyrics that, needless to say, wouldn’t have been permissible during her days as a Disney Channel star. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:18
Unraveling The Scale AI Partnership Challenges
The post Unraveling The Scale AI Partnership Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling The Scale AI Partnership Challenges Skip to content Home AI News Meta AI’s Troubled Alliance: Unraveling the Scale AI Partnership Challenges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-ai-partnership-unravels/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:17
Are ETFs Taking Over Bitcoin Trading Volume? Data Says No
The post Are ETFs Taking Over Bitcoin Trading Volume? Data Says No appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are ETFs Taking Over Bitcoin Trading Volume? Data Says No Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/etfs-taking-over-bitcoin-trading-volume-data-no/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 11:16
