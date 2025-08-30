Sabrina Carpenter Is ‘Man’s Best Friend’ On New Album

Sabrina Carpenter Getty Images A year after her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet catapulted her into the mainstream, Sabrina Carpenter has followed it up with her next full-length project. Man's Best Friend, like her last LP, came to life with the help of prolific pop producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. Man's Best Friend, much like Short n' Sweet, ranges sonically from breezy guitar-driven slow burners like "My Man on Willpower," "Sugar Talking," and "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry" to upbeat pop outings like "Tears" and "House Tour." In that sense, the album could be considered a spiritual sibling or sequel to her previous project, especially given the two releases' chronological proximity. As for the project's quick turnaround amid her ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour, Carpenter simply chose to follow her creative instincts while ignoring typical music industry guidance to space out albums with at least a few years. "If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n' Sweet much, much longer," she told Rolling Stone. "But I'm at that point in my life where I'm like, 'Wait a second, there's no rules.' If I'm inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It's all about what feels right." "I'm learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move," she added. And though she takes time on the album to express heartfelt emotions, she also doesn't shy away from lyrics that, needless to say, wouldn't have been permissible during her days as a Disney Channel star. "They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex.…