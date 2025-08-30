2025-09-02 Tuesday

Dogecoin Treasury Firm Backed by House of Doge Names Alex Spiro Chairman

Dogecoin Treasury Backed by House of Doge A $200 million Dogecoin treasury company, supported by House of Doge, is set to provide indirect exposure to Dogecoin through a publicly traded entity. The planned chairman of the firm is Alex Spiro, a prominent attorney known for representing high-profile clients such as Elon Musk and Jay-Z. $200M Dogecoin […]
2025/08/30
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $127 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after four days of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 29, Eastern Time) was US$127 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$24.626 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.307 billion. The second is WisdomTree ETF BTCW, with a single-day net inflow of US$2.2973 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTCW has reached US$42.9367 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$72.0653 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.093 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.951 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.241 billion.
2025/08/30
Reddit announces the end of its avatar creator program, with the store closing on November 11th

PANews reported on August 30th that Reddit announced it would terminate its Avatar Creator Program and would no longer accept new submissions. However, all remaining submissions will be reviewed by the end of September, and the Avatar Store will remain open until November 11th. Users will still be able to use their purchased favorite avatars, but Reddit will remove the collection display feature from profiles and within-platform NFT transfers. Reddit emphasized that avatars themselves can still be used as a form of self-expression. All secondary sales royalties will go entirely to creators. Reddit will update its contract within the next three weeks to pay all secondary sales fees directly to creators. Reddit will also remove the "Vault" feature from its app. Users can export their blockchain wallets by copying a 12-word seed phrase from the "Vault Settings" until January 1, 2026.
2025/08/30
Florida Pension Fund’s Alleged Allocation to MicroStrategy Remains Unverified

The post Florida Pension Fund’s Alleged Allocation to MicroStrategy Remains Unverified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Alleged $80M investment in MicroStrategy by Florida fund remains unverified. No official statements from key stakeholders about the transaction. Lack of evidence raises skepticism within financial markets. ChainCatcher news claims a $205 billion Florida retirement fund reportedly allocated $80 million to MicroStrategy (MSTR), though these details remain unverified by official sources. Such a substantial allocation would mark a significant institutional move into crypto equities, yet requires official confirmation for potential market impact assessment. Alleged $80M Investment in MicroStrategy Raises Questions ChainCatcher reported that a Florida retirement fund invested $80 million into MicroStrategy. However, neither Florida’s retirement authorities nor MicroStrategy have confirmed this. Primary channels for disclosures, including official statements and regulatory filings like the SEC Press Release on Cryptocurrency Regulations, provide no evidence for this report. The alleged investment, if true, could signal increased institutional interest in Bitcoin proxies, like MicroStrategy, known for its Bitcoin holdings. Official disclosures are typically required for such high-value transactions, but no public records confirm this activity. Crypto community reactions remain mixed, with skepticism around the unverifiable claim. Figures in finance and crypto, such as Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO, have commented neither on Twitter nor in company press releases. As one analyst noted, No recent statements from Saylor’s official Twitter reference such an institutional allocation. Bitcoin Price Volatility Amid Unverified Claims Did you know? The largest documented single investment by a U.S. institution in crypto proxies typically involves public disclosure, unlike the current unverified claim regarding the Florida fund and MicroStrategy. Bitcoin (BTC), as of the latest data, trades at $108,408.79 with a market cap of $2158806108873.97. Its market position is strong, commanding a 57.33% dominance. Recent trends show a -3.00% price change in the last 24 hours, highlighting volatility amid current claims. Prices and statistics provided by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot…
2025/08/30
Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs to Boost Institutional Access

Grayscale Investments has filed S-1 registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). This marks a major step in expanding its crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing regulated access for institutional and retail investors. Polkadot and Cardano ETFs Target […]
2025/08/30
Ultimate Beginners Guide For 2025 Altseason – These Are The Best Coins for Massive Wealth

The post Ultimate Beginners Guide For 2025 Altseason – These Are The Best Coins for Massive Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. A big shift in digital coins may be ahead. Many are searching for the next big chance to increase their money. New coins can offer hope, but also pose questions. Which ones might stand out in the coming year? This guide highlights coins with the strongest signals for growth in the next uptrend. Avalanche (AVAX) Source: TradingView AVAX holds between $23 and $27 after a choppy week. The token gained almost 5% in 7 days, cutting into last month’s 2% dip. Over 6 months it still shows nearly 10% growth, proof of a slow but steady climb rather than a sharp rally or crash. The 10-day and 100-day averages sit close to $24, showing balanced pressure. Momentum gauges hover near neutral, so the next big move likely depends on fresh news. Traders watch the first ceiling at $29.48; a clean break could pull in more buyers and shift talk toward the next barrier near $34. If bulls clear $29, price could pop about 20% from the current midpoint. A run to $34 would mark a 35% lift. On the flip side, dropping through 20.40 risks a 15% slide, and losing $15.86 opens the door to a 35% fall. With a green week and steady signals, odds tilt toward a push to $29 before the month wraps. IOTA (IOTA) Source: TradingView The price of IOTA sits between $0.19 and $0.22 after a modest rise of 1.16% in the past week. That weekly gain trims the…
2025/08/30
Gumi Announces $17 Million XRP Treasury Purchase to Expand Blockchain Focus

TLDR Gumi will invest $17 million in XRP between September 2025 and February 2026. XRP will support Gumi’s international remittance and liquidity network strategy. Gumi’s dual-asset strategy includes Bitcoin for value stability and XRP for utility. Gumi collaborates with SBI to strengthen its blockchain infrastructure using XRP. Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi has announced [...] The post Gumi Announces $17 Million XRP Treasury Purchase to Expand Blockchain Focus appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/30
Strategic Move As Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M To ETH

The post Strategic Move As Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M To ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Investment: Strategic Move As Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M To ETH Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Investment: Strategic Move as Bitcoin OG Shifts $219M to ETH Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-investment-shift/
2025/08/30
USDC Expands Cross-Chain Presence with Native Launch on XDC Network

TLDR USDC is now natively available on the XDC Network, enabling faster, more secure transfers. Circle’s CCTP V2 enhances USDC’s interoperability across chains without relying on wrapped tokens. The integration brings lower fees and faster finality for USDC transfers on the XDC Network. This launch solidifies USDC’s position in enterprise payments and cross-border transactions. Circle [...] The post USDC Expands Cross-Chain Presence with Native Launch on XDC Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/30
Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Nears Vote: Could It Spark the Next SOL Price Breakout?

Solana (SOL) is moving closer to one of its most ambitious protocol changes: the Alpenglow upgrade has entered the validator voting stage. The proposal, which introduces two new subsystems called Votor and Rotor, targets a dramatic cut in transaction finality, from more than 12 seconds today to roughly 150 milliseconds if fully implemented. What Alpenglow […]
2025/08/30
