How Aqua Expeditions Is Using Food To Rival Luxury Cruise Giants

The outdoor dining deck on Aqua Expeditions' Aqua Blu Aqua Expeditions Aqua Expeditions has always been a small player in a sector defined by scale. Founded by Francesco Galli Zugaro, the company runs just five vessels worldwide — in the Amazon, the Mekong, Ecuador and Indonesia — each carrying no more than 40 guests. Where the mega-ships trade on hardware and spectacle, Aqua has built its identity on intimacy and detail, and on Aqua Blu, the company's Indonesian yacht, that philosophy shows itself most clearly in the food. Lunch might begin with salmon crudo sharpened by celery verde and crème fraîche, move to grilled halloumi glossed with wild honey, baba ganoush with blistered flatbreads, or slices of chilli-fennel salami handmade in Bali. And such culinary delights continue for three wildly innovative meals per day, from a galley kitchen almost certainly smaller than those of its high-net-worth clientele, with flawless execution. Aqua Blu's consulting chef Benjamin Cross finishing a dish Aqua Expeditions Behind each dish lies a supply chain that stretches across islands and time zones: dietary notes submitted weeks in advance, stocks and sauces perfected in a production kitchen, crates of wine and champagne stashed under crew bunks to sustain the ship through the weeks it sails far from any port that could replace them. Guests sip and eat without ever seeing the effort, and that is exactly the point. For a company of its size, competing on scale is futile. Competing on food, however, is a stroke of genius. In Indonesia, that competition plays out in the clearest terms. Aqua Blu, a former yacht of the Campari family reimagined as a 30-cabin expedition yacht, sails week-long routes from Bali through Komodo and up to Raja Ampat. It is a vessel built for landscapes and underwater wildlife, but increasingly remembered…