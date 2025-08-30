2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Ethereum Foundation Puts interop Front and Center of UX Push

The post Ethereum Foundation Puts interop Front and Center of UX Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation researchers have highlighted that interoperability is the top near-term priority for Ethereum development. The researchers wrote in a Friday blog post that “we see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity” within the user experience domain in the next six to 12 months. The near-term strategy focuses on intent-based architecture and general message-passing. In other words, the focus is on allowing users to express outcomes (or “intents”) while the network handles the low-level transactions, and upgrading the crosschain “pipes” (message-passing infrastructure) so that those intents execute smoothly across layer-1 and rollups. The Ethereum Foundation states that it will optimize for specific metrics, including time-to-inclusion, confirmation/finality, layer-2 settlement, and signatures per operation. The researchers wrote that interoperability is a focus because the Ethereum ecosystem is divided into many layer-2 protocols that extend its functionality and scalability, while bringing “their own challenges, chief among them the pressures of fragmentation.” The post cites a significant pain point: “At its simplified core, the key ingredients to accelerate interop boil down to unlocking fast crosschain message-passing and standardisation. Currently, message-passing is partially bottlenecked by slow settlement times. Related: You call that decentralized? Layer 2s are destroying crypto The three streams of development Ethereum Foundation developers decided to divide interoperability work into three streams: initialization, acceleration and finalization. The first one is focused on intent-based architecture and includes three projects: open intents framework, Ethereum interoperability layer and interoperability standards. The open intents framework is a modular, lightweight intent-based stack facilitating the use of intents in Ethereum development. Production smart contracts are already live, audits are expected to be finalized in Q3 of this year, and crosschain validation is anticipated to occur in the final quarter. The Ethereum interoperability layer is a trustless cross-L2 “transport” for prescriptive execution across…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:40
El Salvador splits $678M Bitcoin across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk

El Salvador has transferred its 6,274 Bitcoin into 14 new wallet addresses as part of a security measure to protect against the threat of quantum attacks. El Salvador has redistributed its Bitcoin reserve holdings into 14 new wallet addresses as a precaution against potential quantum computing threats.“By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is minimized,” El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office said in an X post Friday, adding that each Bitcoin (BTC) address holds up to 500 BTC.The Bitcoin Office explained that once funds are spent from a Bitcoin address, its public keys are revealed and vulnerable — making it a target for quantum computers to crack — should the technology evolve into a significant threat in the future.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/30 12:34
This Week’s Best Crypto Buy: Skip XRP and Chainlink, See How XYZVerse (XYZ) Is Attracting Whale Capital, Here’s The Reason

Big investors are moving away from familiar coins like XRP and Chainlink. Their attention is now on XYZVerse (XYZ), a new project gaining momentum. Large purchases and rapid growth are raising questions in the market. What makes XYZVerse so appealing right now? Find out what is driving this shift and why it’s getting noticed. XRP
Coinstats2025/08/30 12:31
MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured With Cardano and Ethereum in Analysts’ Top 2025 Crypto Rankings

Crypto analysts are already building their top picks list for 2025 — and MAGACOIN FINANCE has landed right next to Cardano and Ethereum. The three coins are being discussed in the joint context, but there is evident disparity in the upside potential. ADA and ETH are being projected for solid 50x–60x growth, while MAGACOIN FINANCE […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured With Cardano and Ethereum in Analysts’ Top 2025 Crypto Rankings
Coinstats2025/08/30 12:30
Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move To Galaxy Digital

The post Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move To Galaxy Digital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive USDT Transfer: Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move To Galaxy Digital Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive USDT Transfer: Unveiling 200 Million’s Crucial Move to Galaxy Digital Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-usdt-transfer-galaxy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:29
Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Completes Merger, Nasdaq Listing Set for September

The post Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Completes Merger, Nasdaq Listing Set for September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, founded by Eric Trump, Donald Trump, and Hut 8 Corp., has completed the previously announced merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. The newly formed entity, dubbed American Bitcoin, will list on the NASDAQ exchange early next month under the ticker symbol ‘ABTC’. American Bitcoin Completes Merger With Gryphon Digital Mining Gryphon’s stockholders during the special meeting approved the stock-for-stock merger with American Bitcoin. The voting snapshot happened on July 25, 2024, with the company’s board of directors unanimously recommending the merger. American Bitcoin has been in the works for the past few months with the sole purpose of accumulating BTC and participating in the network’s mining process. This will be similar to Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings’ operations, as they are currently the second-largest BTC treasury firm. In connection with the merger transaction, Gryphon will undertake a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 5-for-1 by September 2, 2025, to facilitate listing and trading of the ABTC stocks. The reverse stock split will, therefore, reduce the current outstanding shares of Gryphon from around 82.8 million to about 16.6 million. According to the announcement, shareholders of Gryphon, held through brokerage firms and any other custodian, will not be required to take any action following the stock split intended to facilitate the merger.  Additionally, the Gryphon shareholders who hold the company’s stock in uncertificated form are not required to undertake any action following the stock split. However, certificated shareholders of Gryphon’s shares will be required to follow the set instructions from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. The Company’s Roadmap Under Eric Trump and Hut 8 The newly formed entity will tap into Eric Trump’s leadership passion and Hut 8’s technical knowledge. The two shareholders of American Bitcoin, alongside Donald Trump, own 98%, thus largely controlling its future…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:25
How Aqua Expeditions Is Using Food To Rival Luxury Cruise Giants

The post How Aqua Expeditions Is Using Food To Rival Luxury Cruise Giants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The outdoor dining deck on Aqua Expeditions’ Aqua Blu Aqua Expeditions Aqua Expeditions has always been a small player in a sector defined by scale. Founded by Francesco Galli Zugaro, the company runs just five vessels worldwide — in the Amazon, the Mekong, Ecuador and Indonesia — each carrying no more than 40 guests. Where the mega-ships trade on hardware and spectacle, Aqua has built its identity on intimacy and detail, and on Aqua Blu, the company’s Indonesian yacht, that philosophy shows itself most clearly in the food. Lunch might begin with salmon crudo sharpened by celery verde and crème fraîche, move to grilled halloumi glossed with wild honey, baba ganoush with blistered flatbreads, or slices of chilli-fennel salami handmade in Bali. And such culinary delights continue for three wildly innovative meals per day, from a galley kitchen almost certainly smaller than those of its high-net-worth clientele, with flawless execution. Aqua Blu’s consulting chef Benjamin Cross finishing a dish Aqua Expeditions Behind each dish lies a supply chain that stretches across islands and time zones: dietary notes submitted weeks in advance, stocks and sauces perfected in a production kitchen, crates of wine and champagne stashed under crew bunks to sustain the ship through the weeks it sails far from any port that could replace them. Guests sip and eat without ever seeing the effort, and that is exactly the point. For a company of its size, competing on scale is futile. Competing on food, however, is a stroke of genius. In Indonesia, that competition plays out in the clearest terms. Aqua Blu, a former yacht of the Campari family reimagined as a 30-cabin expedition yacht, sails week-long routes from Bali through Komodo and up to Raja Ampat. It is a vessel built for landscapes and underwater wildlife, but increasingly remembered…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:21
El Salvador Takes Proactive Steps to Secure Bitcoin Reserve from Quantum Threat

In a forward-thinking move to safeguard its national Bitcoin reserve, El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) has begun to protect its holdings against the potential future risk of quantum computing. The country has initiated a strategic relocation of its Bitcoin, moving the entire reserve from a single, transparent address into multiple, new wallets. This action … Continue reading "El Salvador Takes Proactive Steps to Secure Bitcoin Reserve from Quantum Threat" The post El Salvador Takes Proactive Steps to Secure Bitcoin Reserve from Quantum Threat appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/30 12:21
Spot ETH ETFs Face Dramatic $164.6M Outflow Plunge

The post Spot ETH ETFs Face Dramatic $164.6M Outflow Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of cryptocurrency investment often presents dynamic shifts, and recent data on U.S. Spot ETH ETFs offers a compelling example. After a promising streak of inflows, these innovative investment vehicles experienced a significant net outflow, catching the keen attention of market observers and investors alike. Understanding these movements is crucial for anyone navigating the evolving digital asset landscape. What Triggered the Recent Spot ETH ETFs Outflow? On August 29, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively recorded a total net outflow of a substantial $164.6 million. This figure, according to data from TraderT, marks a notable shift, breaking a streak of seven consecutive trading days that saw net inflows. The sudden reversal has prompted many to examine the underlying market sentiment. The outflows were primarily driven by several key players in the market: Grayscale’s Mini ETH fund: Led the charge with $61.3 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FETH: Saw a significant $51 million exit. Grayscale’s ETHE: Contributed $28.6 million to the total outflow. Bitwise’s ETHW: Experienced $23.7 million in withdrawals. Crucially, no spot ETH ETFs registered any inflows for the entire day. This absence of new capital entering the market alongside substantial withdrawals highlights a distinct period of investor caution or profit-taking. Decoding the Market: What Are Spot ETH ETFs? For those new to the concept, Spot ETH ETFs are exchange-traded funds that hold actual Ethereum, allowing investors to gain exposure to ETH’s price movements without directly buying and storing the cryptocurrency. They aim to simplify access to the crypto market for traditional investors, providing a regulated and familiar investment vehicle. The significance of these funds cannot be overstated. Inflows typically signal growing institutional and retail investor confidence in Ethereum and the broader crypto market. Conversely, outflows, like the one observed, can suggest a decrease in demand, a shift in investor strategy,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:20
Which Crypto to Buy for the Short Term, A SOL Rebound or an Altcoin With Immediate Catalysts That Could Grow 600% Fast?

The post Which Crypto to Buy for the Short Term, A SOL Rebound or an Altcoin With Immediate Catalysts That Could Grow 600% Fast? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short-term traders are watching Solana for a rebound, but many know that real gains often come from presale entries that offer sharper moves and compressed liquidity setups. When profit rotation flows from established crypto coins into new tokens with immediate catalysts, the upside accelerates quickly. For those asking is crypto a good investment in the near term, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the project designed to deliver outsized short-term returns with mechanisms that directly favor early traders. With its presale already underway, multiple catalysts are aligning that will force price action higher while investors track crypto charts and sentiment swings on the crypto fear and greed index. Immediate, Measurable Catalysts That Will Drive A 600% Move Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is expected to launch its beta alongside at the time of the token live event, allowing traders to test core lending and staking functions immediately. This instant utility will differentiate MUTM from presale projects that take months before any real usage appears. With Layer-2 integration planned, throughput will expand and transaction costs will shrink, creating faster cycles of borrowing and lending.  Each deposit into the system will generate mtTokens, which will act as receipts that can be staked in designated contracts. mtToken stakers will then receive MUTM rewards funded directly from protocol-generated revenue buybacks. This system ensures continuous pressure on supply while rewarding active users, giving both traders and holders a reason to participate. The math is already proving the opportunity. An early Phase-1 participant who invested $6,000 at $0.01 secured 600,000 MUTM tokens. At the current Phase-6 price of $0.035, that holding is worth $21,000, delivering a net profit of $15,000 and a 3.5× return on paper during presale alone. Now consider the setup for a short-term trader entering in Phase-6 today. With $1,750 invested at $0.035, the buyer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 12:19
