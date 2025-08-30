2025-09-02 Tuesday

Why Bitcoin Pivots No Longer Guarantee a Stock Pump

Why Bitcoin Pivots No Longer Guarantee a Stock Pump

The post Why Bitcoin Pivots No Longer Guarantee a Stock Pump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firms keeps on climbing, but announcing a BTC strategy is no longer a guaranteed way to pump a company’s share price. The model was pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), now the world’s largest publicly traded corporate holder with 632,457 BTC at the time of writing. Since its first purchase in August 2020, Strategy’s stock has risen more than 2,200%. As of Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, 161 publicly traded companies each hold more than 1 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. Together, they hold 989,926 BTC — about 4.7% of Bitcoin’s supply. A wave of newcomers joined the Bitcoin treasury club in 2025, but the market reaction has cooled. Some firms have diversified into Ether (ETH) instead, while others have seen their shares trade back down to, or even below, pre-announcement levels. Here’s a look at some of those companies whose stock performance has failed to keep pace with their Bitcoin ambitions. Public companies are the top Bitcoin holders among entities, as of Aug. 29. GameStop: Holds 4,710 BTC GameStop’s fate has long been intertwined with Bitcoin and crypto. In 2021, retail traders on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit triggered a short squeeze on GameStop’s stock, pushing meme finance into the mainstream. Around the same time, memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) surged on a wave of cultural hype, online communities and tweets from Elon Musk. GameStop’s Bitcoin rally pales in comparison to its 2021 short squeeze. On March 26, 2025, GameStop announced its plan to invest in Bitcoin. Unlike the meme-driven pumps of 2021, Bitcoin failed to recreate the same frenzy. GameStop’s stock initially jumped 12% on the announcement and later peaked at $35 per share on May 28 after the company revealed it had acquired 4,710 BTC. Related: MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin debt loop: Stroke of genius or risky gamble? But investors…
Bitcoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE Buyers Lead BONK Rotation Into Final Presale Allocations

Bitcoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE Buyers Lead BONK Rotation Into Final Presale Allocations

The cryptocurrency market is entering one of its most exciting phases of 2025, with Bitcoin showing resilience, BONK preparing for a historic token burn, and MAGACOIN FINANCE emerging as a powerful contender in the presale market. Investors searching for the best crypto to buy are watching closely as capital rotation flows into MAGACOIN FINANCE, positioning […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE Buyers Lead BONK Rotation Into Final Presale Allocations
CoinShares AUM Rises 26% in Q2 2025, Reaching $3.46 Billion

CoinShares AUM Rises 26% in Q2 2025, Reaching $3.46 Billion

CoinShares announced an AUM rise of 26% in Q2 2025 and ended the quarter with $3.46 billion. The company recorded growth even with $126 million in XBT outflows, largely supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum price gains. Source: CoinShares Bitcoin increased 29% in the quarter, and Ethereum grew 37%. Such gains raised its AUM, said CoinShares. […]
Ethereum presale delivered 14,000% ROI: Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE offers the best entry point of this cycle

Ethereum presale delivered 14,000% ROI: Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE offers the best entry point of this cycle

The crypto industry never forgets the early days of Ethereum. Back in 2014, ETH was […]
Zero-investment Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: Potential daily earnings of $6,800 for BTC and XRP holders

Zero-investment Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: Potential daily earnings of $6,800 for BTC and XRP holders

The post Zero-investment Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: Potential daily earnings of $6,800 for BTC and XRP holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has postponed the final decision on the WisdomTree spot XRP ETF to 2025-10-24; on Aug 22, the Second Circuit approved the SEC × Ripple joint dismissal, closing the case with a $125 million settlement. The CFTC rolled out the Nasdaq market surveillance platform for real-time coverage across multi-asset and crypto markets, while the Treasury launched an RFC to solicit implementation feedback for the federal stablecoin law, GENIUS Act. On the flows side, Aug 25 saw $219 million of net inflows into U.S. spot BTC ETFs, yet the month still sits near the second-largest net outflow on record. Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) assesses that near-term price discovery swings between “regulatory timing ↔ ETF creations/redemptions,” with liquidity stratification intensifying; compliance and information advantages will define excess returns. Riding this market bifurcation, FLAMGP officially launches the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform: phone-first onboarding, daily settlement, clean-energy hashrate, offering investors a lower-barrier, more sustainable path to participate. FLAMGP mission Fleet Miner, under FLAMGP, aims to make mining accessible to everyone, sustainable over the long term, compliant, and transparent. With a streamlined mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for cloud-mining service quality and risk control. Crypto-asset mining at your fingertips Supported assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, BNB—helping users diversify income, spread risk, and stabilize cash flow. Bitcoin (BTC): The market’s “digital gold” with leading consensus. Ethereum (ETH): Smart-contract base layer powering DeFi and NFTs. XRP: Fast, low-cost cross-border settlement favored by institutions. Dogecoin (DOGE): Community-driven asset with expanding payment use cases. Fleet Miner: Clean energy and intelligent scheduling Sustainability is core to Fleet Miner. Our data centers run on 100% renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro) and use AI scheduling to optimize PUE and energy per hash—reducing carbon footprint while targeting higher efficiency and steadier returns.…
Strategy Bitcoin Lawsuit Dismissed as Investors Withdraw Claims

Strategy Bitcoin Lawsuit Dismissed as Investors Withdraw Claims

TLDR Investors have voluntarily dropped a class action lawsuit against Bitcoin firm Strategy. The lawsuit alleged misleading claims about Bitcoin investments and accounting standards. Strategy holds approximately $68.5 billion in Bitcoin after the dismissal. The dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be refilled in court. The class action lawsuit against Strategy Bitcoin, a prominent [...] The post Strategy Bitcoin Lawsuit Dismissed as Investors Withdraw Claims appeared first on CoinCentral.
PetroChina Eyes Stablecoins As Eric Trump Lauds China Power

PetroChina Eyes Stablecoins As Eric Trump Lauds China Power

The post PetroChina Eyes Stablecoins As Eric Trump Lauds China Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PetroChina Eyes Stablecoins As Eric Trump Lauds China Power Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/petrochina-eyes-stablecoin-eric-trump-praise-chinas/
Gryphon Digital Mining Merges with Trump Family-Linked American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining Merges with Trump Family-Linked American Bitcoin

TLDR Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders approve merger with Trump-backed American Bitcoin. The new company will be listed under the ticker ABTC on Nasdaq post-merger. The merger includes a reverse stock split of Gryphon shares at a 5-for-1 ratio. Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr. are involved in the new American Bitcoin venture. Shareholders of Gryphon [...] The post Gryphon Digital Mining Merges with Trump Family-Linked American Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Strategist Warns Gold Surpassed US Treasuries as Reserve Asset: A Dollar Rebalancing Might Follow

Strategist Warns Gold Surpassed US Treasuries as Reserve Asset: A Dollar Rebalancing Might Follow

The post Strategist Warns Gold Surpassed US Treasuries as Reserve Asset: A Dollar Rebalancing Might Follow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Otavio Costa, an economic strategist, recently highlighted that the U.S. treasuries had been displaced by gold to become the main reserve asset held by central banks around the world. Costa believes that this might precede a major economic rebalance. Gold Defeats U.S. Treasuries as Reserve Asset: What Comes Next? The world is experiencing an economic […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/strategist-warns-gold-surpassed-us-treasuries-as-reserve-asset-a-dollar-rebalancing-might-follow/
Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs

Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs

The post Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs with U.S. SEC. No statements from Polkadot or Cardano project leaders yet. Passive ETFs aim to broaden regulated altcoin investment options. Grayscale has filed for spot ETFs for Polkadot and Cardano with the U.S. SEC, aiming to expand regulated altcoin investment options. The filing signifies increased institutional interest, potentially boosting market sentiment and expanding access to digital assets like DOT and ADA, pending regulatory approval. Grayscale Targets Nasdaq and NYSE Arca for ETF Listings Grayscale Investments, a prominent crypto asset manager, is targeting the launch of spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The registrations, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nominate Coinbase as the asset custodian, confirming CoinDesk as the index provider. Grayscale’s drive into altcoin ETFs reflects industry trends towards broader regulatory acceptance. These passive ETFs offer direct exposure to Polkadot’s and Cardano’s market movements. The planned listing venues are Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. This strategic expansion implies potential advantages for institutional investors seeking regulated access to these assets. Community responses are notable by absence, with silence from Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein, Polkadot’s Gavin Wood, and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson on social media and official channels. The absence of comments might reflect a cautious stance amidst regulatory scrutiny. Polkadot and Cardano Pricing Amid Grayscale’s ETF Filings Did you know? The filing reflects a growing trend of crypto ETFs aiming to capture institutional interest, reminiscent of Grayscale’s prior Bitcoin trust vehicles that opened new avenues for digital asset investments. As of August 30, 2025, Polkadot (DOT) is priced at $3.80 with a market cap of 6.13 billion USD, illustrating minor impacts post-filing. Its 24-hour trading volume is 465.71 million USD, showing a 17.88% change. Market movements depict a 3.69% drop over a day, while 7-day and 90-day…
