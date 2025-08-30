Why Bitcoin Pivots No Longer Guarantee a Stock Pump

The number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firms keeps on climbing, but announcing a BTC strategy is no longer a guaranteed way to pump a company's share price. The model was pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), now the world's largest publicly traded corporate holder with 632,457 BTC at the time of writing. Since its first purchase in August 2020, Strategy's stock has risen more than 2,200%. As of Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, 161 publicly traded companies each hold more than 1 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. Together, they hold 989,926 BTC — about 4.7% of Bitcoin's supply. A wave of newcomers joined the Bitcoin treasury club in 2025, but the market reaction has cooled. Some firms have diversified into Ether (ETH) instead, while others have seen their shares trade back down to, or even below, pre-announcement levels. Here's a look at some of those companies whose stock performance has failed to keep pace with their Bitcoin ambitions. Public companies are the top Bitcoin holders among entities, as of Aug. 29. GameStop: Holds 4,710 BTC GameStop's fate has long been intertwined with Bitcoin and crypto. In 2021, retail traders on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit triggered a short squeeze on GameStop's stock, pushing meme finance into the mainstream. Around the same time, memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) surged on a wave of cultural hype, online communities and tweets from Elon Musk. GameStop's Bitcoin rally pales in comparison to its 2021 short squeeze. On March 26, 2025, GameStop announced its plan to invest in Bitcoin. Unlike the meme-driven pumps of 2021, Bitcoin failed to recreate the same frenzy. GameStop's stock initially jumped 12% on the announcement and later peaked at $35 per share on May 28 after the company revealed it had acquired 4,710 BTC. Related: MicroStrategy's Bitcoin debt loop: Stroke of genius or risky gamble? But investors…