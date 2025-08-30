2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Peter Brandt Issues “Very Negative” Warning on XRP Chart

Veteran trader and renowned market analyst Peter Brandt has issued a stark warning regarding the recent price action of XRP. In a post on social media, Brandt shared a chart showing that the cryptocurrency is forming a descending triangle pattern, which is widely considered to be a bearish technical signal. He noted that the pattern … Continue reading "Peter Brandt Issues “Very Negative” Warning on XRP Chart" The post Peter Brandt Issues “Very Negative” Warning on XRP Chart appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:21
Raoul Pal’s “Waiting Room” Theory Returns With XRP And DOGE

The signals align on the altcoin market. While bitcoin and Ethereum take a pause, XRP and Dogecoin position themselves at the forefront of speculative bets. Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs and founder of Real Vision, mentions an imminent transition of the current cycle. In an analysis shared on X, he revives his concept of "Crypto Waiting Room" and points to a possible breakout from consolidation for these two assets. Investors, for their part, watch for the trigger signal. L’article Raoul Pal’s “Waiting Room” Theory Returns With XRP And DOGE est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:20
RWA Inc. Joins EightLends To Drive Blockchain-Based Tokenized Lending

The post RWA Inc. Joins EightLends To Drive Blockchain-Based Tokenized Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RWA Inc., a well-known blockchain for RWA tokenization, has partnered with EightLends, a prominent decentralized crowdlending firm. The partnership aims to bridge RWAs with DeFi products to advance blockchain-based tokenized lending services. As the platform revealed in its social media announcement, the collaboration is devoted to improving reliability and transparency in P2P lending via blockchain-led smart contracts. With this, the duo intends to establish a relatively innovative and innovative on-chain economy. New partnership announcement! We’re excited to announce our partnership with @eightlends ,a blockchain-based P2P lending platform where users invest in real businesses through smart contracts. The protocol ensures transparency, reliability, and fixed returns, delivering a… pic.twitter.com/GcUxCKejWz — RWA Inc. (@RWA_Inc_) August 29, 2025 RWA Inc. x EightLends Alliance Drives Tokenized Lending with Blockchain Technology In partnership with EightLends, RWA Inc. attempts to bolster tokenized lending by leveraging blockchain technology. In this respect, EightLends permits consumers to invest in real-world businesses with already fixed returns. Hence, it offers an efficient and secure lending forum. By collaborating with RWA Inc., the platform focuses on broadening its reach, enabling cutting-edge products developed around tokenized RWAs. They take into account real estate as well as the rest of the tangible investments. Apart from that, this integration backs secure lending while also guaranteeing businesses can leverage capital in a cost-efficient and transparent manner. The partnership highlights how tokenization can merge conventional finance with decentralized finance. Thus, via smart contracts, both the institutions and investors benefit from improved security, decreased dependence on mediators, and faster transfers. Additionally, this development presents a wider market trend where DeFi solutions are reportedly getting linked to real-world assets, unveiling unique growth avenues in the blockchain world. How Does Partnership Benefit Developers? According to RWA Inc., the partnership delivers a fertile basis for innovation. Therefore, the developers can effectively reach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:19
Analyst Says XRP is Only Stalling Before Next Move, Predicts XRP/BTC to Hit 0.00013

A prominent market analyst suggests the recent XRP price struggle is only a pause before the next move against Bitcoin. Notably, the broader crypto market has continued to witness bearish pressure amid consistent selloffs and waning sentiments. This trend has pushed XRP below the pivotal $3 mark, with the altcoin subsequently losing the support at $2.9 to trade at $2.8 at press time. XRP's Recent Performance Against Bitcoin Also, XRP has faced a more bearish spell than Bitcoin, leading to a consistent collapse in the XRP/BTC pair. However, market analyst EGRAG Crypto suggests that this only represents a pause for XRP before its next breakout against Bitcoin. The analyst shared a 1-month chart showing XRP's current position against Bitcoin. For context, the XRP/BTC pair began August with a massive 5.93% collapse on the second day of the month, hitting a low of 0.00002440. Nonetheless, it recovered to a peak of 0.00002897 on Aug. 8 before the recent bearish spell that has dragged it to 0.00002596. Now, XRP is down 0.54% against Bitcoin in August, but this might be a temporary bearish phase. According to EGRAG's chart, the XRP/BTC pair is currently trading within a bull pennant that has lasted for eight months now. XRP Forms Bull Pennant Against Bitcoin For context, a bull pennant structure typically features an initial explosive run, which represents the flagpole, and an actual flag, which represents consolidation after the initial uptick. This formation indicates that instead of a breakdown, the asset is observing a short break before the next leg up. With the XRP/BTC pair, the flagpole formed when XRP surged from 0.00000725 BTC in November 2024 to a high of 0.00003419 BTC by January 2025. This aligned with the XRP run from $0.5 to $3.4 within the same period. XRP Bull Pennant Against Bitcoin | EGRAG Crypto After this initial run, the XRP/BTC pair retraced as XRP took a breather, but XRP's resilience ensured there was no massive crash to earlier lows, with the pair trading within a range of 0.00003288 and 0.00001928 for eight months. This price action has formed the flag itself, as XRP establishes strong support around the 0.00002 BTC mark. Despite the recent drop, XRP still holds within the flag, awaiting the next leg up to break out. As a result, EGRAG insists that with this current bearish price action, XRP is merely "stalling before the move." Notably, this expected move would push XRP above the upper trendline of the flag, with a break beyond the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement at 0.00002893 BTC. XRPBTC Breakout Target Following this move, a retracement would likely occur to retest this breakout before a full launch to greater heights. Interestingly, EGRAG has identified three lofty targets for this upward push using Fibonacci extension levels. Specifically, the first target sits at 0.00007262 BTC, aligning with the 1.272 Fibonacci extension. At this price, XRP would trade for $7.87, considering Bitcoin's current price of $108,500. Meanwhile, the second target lies on the Fib. 1.414 extension, aligning with 0.00009502. This translates to an XRP price of $10.3 at current BTC price levels. For his ultimate target, EGRAG eyes the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, which would put XRP at 0.0001398 BTC. The last time the XRPBTC pair traded around this level was in January 2018, when XRP hit $3.3 as BTC changed hands at lower prices. Today, with BTC trading for $108,500, if XRP hits 0.0001398 BTC, its price would shoot up to $15.1.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/30 13:18
Pepeto Presale Gains Over $6.4M: Why Analysts Say It Beats BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper as the Best Crypto Buy

The post Pepeto Presale Gains Over $6.4M: Why Analysts Say It Beats BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper as the Best Crypto Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Pepeto Presale Gains Over $6.4M: Why Analysts Say It Beats BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper as the Best Crypto Buy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Which presale will lead the 2025 bull run and bring the kind of big gains investors are looking for? The market is full of new projects, but not all are built to last. In the middle of this noise, Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out. While names like BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper are getting attention, Pepeto is building real momentum thanks to audited contracts, whale interest, and working products that most presale tokens don’t have. With over $6.4 million raised, more than 100,000 community members, and a presale price of just $0.000000150, Pepeto has become the top contender in the presale space. Its mix of meme power and real infrastructure gives it an advantage in a sector often driven only by hype. But how does it compare to projects like BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper that are also trying to win investors’ trust? BlockDag Innovative But Limited BlockDag is testing Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to make transactions faster and more scalable. While this can improve efficiency, it mainly attracts developers and small dApp projects. Its audience is narrow, unlike Pepeto, which directly appeals to both retail traders and whales with tools they need. Compared to Pepeto’s wide appeal and working DeFi products, BlockDag looks restricted to a small market. Pepeto, by combining meme hype with useful products, has far bigger growth potential. Bitcoin Hyper Fast But Dependent Bitcoin Hyper (BTH) promotes itself as a faster, cheaper version of Bitcoin. That may excite BTC fans, but its growth depends heavily on Bitcoin itself. Without its own drivers, its upside is limited. Pepeto is different. It is building an ecosystem that grows on its own, no…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:16
El Salvador distributes Bitcoin to 14 new wallets to mitigate quantum risks

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to Cointelegraph, El Salvador previously held 6,274 Bitcoin (worth $678 million) in a single address, but blockchain data shows that these funds were moved to 14 new addresses. The El Salvador Bitcoin Office stated in an X post that "by dividing the funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack can be minimized," adding that each Bitcoin address can hold a maximum of 500 BTC.
PANews2025/08/30 13:12
Huaxing Capital Invests $100 Million in BNB Chain Assets

The post Huaxing Capital Invests $100 Million in BNB Chain Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Huaxing Capital commits $100 million to BNB assets in Hong Kong. Strategic focus on compliance strengthens crypto-traditional finance integration. Potential catalyst for BNB ecosystem growth and new unicorns. At the BNB Chain’s fifth anniversary in Hong Kong, Xu Yanqing, Huaxing Capital’s Chairman, emphasized policy protection for investor rights and compliance, aiming to bridge Web2 and Web3. This highlights the increasing integration between traditional finance and cryptocurrency, with Huaxing Capital supporting the BNB ecosystem growth through significant investments and compliance priorities in Hong Kong. Huaxing Capital’s $100 Million Boost to BNB Ecosystem With stronger policy focus for investor rights in Hong Kong, this collaboration aligns with growing trends of traditional capital entering the crypto space. The compliance-first approach is expected to boost the BNB ecosystem, potentially fostering new unicorn companies. Crypto leaders anticipate this move will intensify institutional participation in the crypto market. CZ, a prominent figure, notes the importance of community-driven growth within BNB Chain, underscoring the potential benefits of this investment. Market Reactions and BNB’s Future Potential Did you know? Huaxing’s emphasis on investor protection mirrors historical strategies employed during previous BNB Chain anniversaries, which resulted in substantial ecosystem growth and notable short-term price rallies. CoinMarketCap data reveals BNB’s current price at $857.90, with a market cap of $119.41 billion, maintaining 3.17% market dominance. Recent price dips amount to -1.45% over the past 24 hours and -3.24% this past week, suggesting market volatility. BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team highlights potential developments in financial, regulatory, and technological areas due to this investment. The infusion could strengthen BNB’s ecosystem, making it a pivotal moment in aligning traditional and digital finance spheres. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:11
XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop

XRP is down by over 6% weekly
CryptoPotato2025/08/30 13:05
Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million are transferring ETH via TornadoCash

PANews reported on August 30th that the Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million have been transferring ETH through Tornado Cash, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. The wallet has received 5,514 ETH, worth $24.04 million, and is slowly withdrawing ETH.
PANews2025/08/30 13:05
The Flippening? Ethereum ETFs Attract $4 Billion This Month, While Bitcoin Products Struggle

The post The Flippening? Ethereum ETFs Attract $4 Billion This Month, While Bitcoin Products Struggle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Flippening? Ethereum ETFs Attract $4 Billion This Month, While Bitcoin Products Struggle | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:04
